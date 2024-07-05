Review: Smith's Payroll Helmet Has Koroyd & A Crash Sensor

When you take a look at MTB products around these days, it seems like every new-fangled piece of equipment is slapped with an e-bike rating. Smith’s new Payroll helmet might be guilty of that, but when you consider the higher average speed you travel on those bikes, more dome protection isn’t out of line.
The Payroll is packed with safety features like the Aleck Crash Detection Sensor, a MIPS liner and that honeycomb-like Koroyd material to absorb impacts. And no, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you - the Payroll is larger in volume than the other open-face helmets in Smith’s catalogue.
Payroll Details
• Aleck Crash Sensor
• Koroyd and MIPS technologies
• VaporFit retention adjustment dial
• Eyewear storage
• 19 vents
• 6 colors
• Weight: 414g (size M - verified)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL (51-65cm)
• Certifications: CPSC, CE EN 1078, NTA8776 E-Bike and AS/NZS 2063
• MSRP: $220 USD
• www.smithoptics.com
All of that does bring the weight and price of the Payroll up above other mid-tier helmets. At 414g and $220 USD ($200 without Aleck Crash Detection Sensor) though, it’s still more affordable than the Forefront 2 (380g, $270 w/sensor), Smith’s premier MTB open-face helmet. Fit
The Payroll comes in four sizes which span a huge range of heads, from 51cm in circumference, all the way up to 65cm. Based on the large outer volume and generous coverage around the lower occipital region of the skull, the Payroll offers a very secure fit, more secure than most other open-face helmets I’ve tried.
The medium fit (55-59cm) might best fit towards the larger end of that range, but there’s ample adjustment on the VaporFit dial to snug it up. That can be done with just a twist of 270 degrees from fully open, plus the height has three positions too. Shape-wise, it’s closer to a round-fit, much like a Troy Lee Designs A3, compared to the mildly-oval fit of the Fox Speedframe.
Inside, an Ionic+ antimicrobial lining placed on the MIPS liner cushions the fit and absorbs sweat well while offering enough airflow throughout. Those two layers give a buffer against the sharp Koroyd energy dissipating material.
The Payroll's fit around the ears is adjustable, and the strap itself has a tidy finish with a rubber grommet, plus it’s also a reasonable length so you won’t get whipped in the ears by any extra material.
The three-position visor can hold goggles when tipped all the way up or glasses can tuck into the two vents on the inside corners.Function
In the age of apps, this one serves a valid purpose, especially while on solo rides. A mobile network is needed for any communications to be sent out to emergency contacts, however, it is possible to track the device's location while in service and the app is activated. The Aleck Crash Detection Sensor is simple to set up, charges on a USB C cable, and pairs like most Bluetooth devices. Following the setup instructions is straightforward and a simulated crash prompt completes the pairing. Thankfully, I didn’t put it through a real life scenario.
Comfort and security are the mainstays of the Payroll, especially considering the size of the helmet. I did notice during heavy landings that the mass of the helmet can cause the MIPS liner to wiggle more than expected. That’s something that I could get used to though. Most importantly, it doesn’t make any squeaking noises.
One preconceived notion I had before trying the Payroll was that it might not vent that well due to the Koroyd material, but that’s not the case. There’s actually great air flow through the top of the helmet, possibly because the Koroyd material only covers the ¾ side area, and the Ionic+ padding absorbs away a ton of sweat.
Given all of the adjustments on the Payroll, none of them were tricky or fragile to reposition. The visor screws and chinstrap stayed tight, which isn’t always the case. In other areas concerning longevity, the EPS foam is capped by the integrated outer shell and the velcro sticky tabs are still holding the liner in place firmly.Compare
Although the Payroll hasn’t undergone the widely referenced Virginia Tech helmet impact test yet, the EPS and Koroyd materials have been used and proven by Smith for ten years now. One helmet that has and ranks highly on that list (#4) is the Specialized Tactic II
.
Funny enough, this is Specialized’s budget-friendly helmet and costs $110 USD. The Tactic II can hold eyewear, but uses a fixed visor. It doesn’t have a radially adjustable chin strap and the sweat liner didn’t last as long as we’d hoped.
In terms of safety features, the Tactic II is equipped with a MIPS liner and can hold an ANGi Sensor, Specialized’s equivalent crash detection sensor. An ANGi sensor costs just $29 and can be fitted to any helmet with its sticky foam tab. It isn’t rechargeable though and instead takes a CR2032 battery.
Pros+
Excellent coverage +
Secure eyewear storage+
Great venting/sweat management
Cons-
Higher volume shell is more susceptible to sliding around on MIPS liner-
Competitors offer similar protection features for a lower cost