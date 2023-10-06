Review: Some Pleasant Apparel Surprises From YT & Enve

Oct 6, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
We get a lot of apparel to test, but it's somewhat rare that a piece of clothing really changes your ride experience. I often err a bit too far on the run what ya brung spectrum, but recently a few items have made me realize how good some riding apparel can actually be. These are a few of those pleasant surprises, with more in store.

For sizing reference, I'm 6'3", around 180 lbs., and look like one of the haunting War Boys from Mad Max.


YT Gravity Pant

photo
photo

YT is probably far from the first name to come to mind when you're thinking about riding apparel companies, but let it be known that you should bump them up a few places on that mental list. These are my new favorite riding pants, especially for rides that include more descending than pedaling.

The Cordura fabric has been smartly specced to feature thicker durable patches where needed, and thin perforated breathable swaths where you're more likely to heat up. The three pockets are well placed, easy to open and close, and just big enough for the essentials without being silly.

Gravity Pants

• Cordura ripstop fabric
• 3 zip pockets
• Black colorway
• Sizes: 28"-38", 32" tested
• Quick-adjust ratchet closure
• Hook and loop waist adjuster
• MSRP: $99 USD
yt-industries.com
The 2/3 leg zip seems odd, but is actually very useful for getting pads on, dumping heat on climbs, and doing some cool MC Hammer dances in the lift line.

photo
Zips up all the way to the quad, so you can put on your pads without stripping in woods.
photo
You can also tuck the lower half up into this funny lump.
photo
These are the best. Use these.
photo
For fine-tuning.

Most of the pants I've tried recently have moved towards a ridiculously tight racer-y fit, which in addition to looking goofy just isn't that comfortable for pedaling and moving around on the bike. In order to get something to fit my 32" waist, everything below that belt line ends up being tighter than I want, especially in the quad/thigh area. These YT pants fit consistently the whole way down, with enough room to move and provide airflow. Big fan.

It's also worth noting that they make an excellent Trail version of the pant, that uses a lighter weight fabric and simpler construction. Retail on those is $10 less, and they're the option I'd reach for if I were going out for a long pedal, or wanted some extra coverage for just trail riding or zipping around in the woods. The fit is similarly excellent, and the fabric breathes impressively well. Here's a blurry photo for reference.


Enve Composite Long Sleeve Jersey

photo
photo

Another company fairly new to the clothing world, Enve has released a surprisingly deep catalog of apparel and accessories to flesh out their otherwise resin-impregnated fiber lineup. Luckily, this jersey is a bit less stiff than a set of M7 bars, and has proven to be very comfortable for a wide weather window. It's not wool, but has a similar ease of use in terms of temperature - I've been happy in this when it's chilly just the same as when pedaling in the heat. Stink is somewhat helped by the Ionic+ side panels, which help extend the stank range a bit further than typical plastic jerseys.
Composite Long Sleeve

• 83% poly / 10% lyocell / 4% Ionic+ / 3% spandex
• 3 colors
• Sizes: S-XXL, L tested
• Ionic+ anti-bacterial panels
• Reinforced elbow and drop tail
• MSRP: $90 USD
enve.com

photo
Comes in two colors other than invisible.

The reinforced areas are nice for avoiding brush snags, and should hold up better than the stretchy fabric in a crash. I'm a fan of the cut, as it's loose enough to look like a good ol' shirt without feeling baggy. The fabric does a great job of keeping you dry and cool, which has a double benefit when it's drizzly out - remember: cotton kills.


Enve Trail Pant

photo
photo

It feels like pants are really taking over our previously shorts-heavy sport, and I think it's items like this that are to blame. Pants that are too damn comfortable are just hard to say no to, even when the temperature climbs as much as you do. While I still rock shorts on most hot days, these Trail Pants from Enve are a solid ankle-long option, with a light and stretchy fabric and well-placed ventilation. The side pockets are excellent and very easy to use while riding, and the metal snap closure is operable with gloves on.
Trail Pants

• 83% nylon / 17% spandex
• 2 zip pockets
• Black colorway
• Sizes: S-XXL, M tested
• Metal snap closure
• Drawstring waist adjuster
• MSRP: $175 USD
enve.com
The drawstring tie waist adjuster seems unnecessary to me, so I just don't use it. If you're more in-between sizes, then it'll certainly help bring a larger size down to fit more snugly.

photo
Stretch cuffs are silly, but at least these actually work.

photo
Easy to open while riding.
photo
Big enough for snacks, tools, gloves.

While the leg does taper down quite a bit, and they do have a cuff, the Enve pants fit very nicely and don't feel excessively tight. I prefer cuffless pants, just for ease of use and looks, but these have enough stretch to get on and off easily, and don't ride up your leg as you move around on the bike. For the price, I'd probably choose the YT Trail pants, but these are a very good option.


If you want to show off your bulging calves, cool Ironman tattoo, or ankle socks, then you can get all three of these pants in a shorts fit. I've tried all three of those too and my feelings are about the same - just breezier.

17 Comments
  • 14 0
 Those 2/3 length leg zippers also make it easier to stop and pee on the trail.
  • 3 0
 Who said a mountain bike(r) can't have a kickstand...
  • 8 0
 Enve must be sweating a bit having their pants reviewed next to ones with better features and half the price lol
  • 14 0
 Pretty sure they're used to that feeling.
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: OK, that made me chuckle.
  • 4 0
 There must be a substantial amount of R&D that goes into a $175 pair of pants.
  • 2 1
 A few years ago someone dropped these pants in the comments. Same ones as one of the commencal teams rebranded but for half the price. They have lasted me two years before one of the zippers started to stick but are still usable.
www.amazon.ca/FORBEMK-Quick-Dry-Lightweight-Breathable-Resistant/dp/B098MT7KX2?th=1&psc=1
  • 1 0
 I've been using these the rare times I go with pants
arioncycling.com/products/pants
  • 1 0
 A friend of mine has shorts with that pastic ratchet strap thing. He crashed with both of them and broke the ratchet. You can't replace them. I think it's a dumb idea to have those on clothing. And I told my buddy to stay on the bike.
  • 2 0
 hoping to see fistfights between the dentist and the realtor over rapha vs enve
  • 1 0
 Rapha is so 2021, new hype brands are Maap and Pas Normal Studios
  • 1 0
 @tgr9: 100%
  • 2 0
 So who is actually buying a $90 jersey?
  • 2 0
 I buy them. . .on close-out at Jenson for 75% off next season Smile
  • 1 0
 I just don’t understand component brands wanting to get into soft goods. Is it actually profitable for any of them?
  • 2 2
 You should try ankle socks with pants, it feels incredible and looks steezy
  • 1 0
 Shots fired with the ironman calf tattoo comments dayummmm lol





