Review: Some Pleasant Apparel Surprises From YT & Enve

YT is probably far from the first name to come to mind when you're thinking about riding apparel companies, but let it be known that you should bump them up a few places on that mental list. These are my new favorite riding pants, especially for rides that include more descending than pedaling.



The Cordura fabric has been smartly specced to feature thicker durable patches where needed, and thin perforated breathable swaths where you're more likely to heat up. The three pockets are well placed, easy to open and close, and just big enough for the essentials without being silly.





Gravity Pants



• Cordura ripstop fabric

• 3 zip pockets

• Black colorway

• Sizes: 28"-38", 32" tested

• Quick-adjust ratchet closure

• Hook and loop waist adjuster

• MSRP: $99 USD

• yt-industries.com

