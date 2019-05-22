Review: Spank's Foam-Filled Spike 350 Vibrocore Wheelset

We're a fickle bunch these days, with news of so-and-so's fresh carbon rim not causing the hubbub it once did. We get it; it's light and black and carbon and expensive and probably not worth the price when you really think about it. And when it comes to aluminum rims... I've got a freshly painted wall that I need to watch dry, thank you very much.



But Spank Industries - who've always shunned carbon fiber - are doing some genuinely interesting things with their aluminum rims, especially the part where they fill them with green foam that hardens up. More interesting than you thought, right? Yeah, these aren't your run of the mill alloy hoops.





Spike 350 Vibrocore Wheelset



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro

• Diameter: 27.5'' or 29'' (tested)

• Rim width: 30.5mm (inner)

• Vibrocore foam-filled rim cavity

• Hub Compatibility: All of 'em

• Tape and valve included

• Weight: 2,078-grams (29'')

• MSRP: $699 USD

