Review: Specialized Ambush 2 Helmet

The new Ambush has all the traits you'd hope to find in a modern, high-end trail helmet. There's a wide range of adjustability, good safety features, plenty of ventilation, and the best sunglasses retention around. Its level of comfort doesn't surpass that of the original, but it comes close enough that I'm okay with retiring my well-used (and sort of smelly) Ambush 1 and letting version 2.0 take over.



— Mike Kazimer