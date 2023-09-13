Review: Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet - Downhill Safety at an Enduro Weight

Specialized re-entered the downhill helmet game with the release of their premium full-face, the Dissident 2. Their top downhill and enduro riders and racers have been using the sub-1000g helmet for over a year now.



We've also spent a decent amount of time in the Dissident 2 on all forms of bikes and can appreciate its manageable weight, for riding all day long, audibility, and venting. With only one premium carbon model at $500 USD, we expected the best, but there are a few quibbles that keep the Dissident from earning perfect marks.



Specialized Dissident 2 Details



• MIPS Evolve Solution system

• Scooped top vent

• Fixed visor w/camera surface

• D-ring closure

• Includes two sizes of quick release cheek pads

• Weight: 940 g

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Colors: Black/Carbon, White/Silver

• Price: $500 USD

• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15 DH certified

• specialized.com • MIPS Evolve Solution system• Scooped top vent• Fixed visor w/camera surface• D-ring closure• Includes two sizes of quick release cheek pads• Weight: 940 g• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Colors: Black/Carbon, White/Silver• Price: $500 USD• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15 DH certified



Goggle strap under, over, or on the bump at the back of the helmet shell? Placing the strap above, as seen here, can put an uneven amount of pressure on the goggles. That could vary depending on the brand of goggle and individual fit.

Dealer's choice: Loic Bruni prefers to place his goggle strap on the bump. Finn opts for the above option.

Two sets of cheek pads and one Ionic head liner are included with each shell size.

FIT

The chin bar construction is remarkably thin.

SAFETY SPECIFICATIONS

Shiny carbon, matte black and chrome should appeal to all fashion styles.

WEIGHT

There are only two small over-brow vents along the side of the opening. The top of the helmet is flat and doesn't provide the most surrounding, deep-feeling fit. Exhaust ports aplenty.

By unscrewing four T9 bolts, the two halves of the grill are removable.

VENTILATION

A flat area on the sturdy visor offers purchase to mount a POV camera. The pull tab on the D-rings is so short that it's rendered useless while wearing gloves.

PRICE

Pros

+ Extremely lightweight

+ Venting outperforms other popular competitors



Extremely lightweightVenting outperforms other popular competitors Cons

- Mixed experiences with creaking Mips liner

- D-ring pull tab is very short

- Expensive, no composite options

Mixed experiences with creaking Mips linerD-ring pull tab is very shortExpensive, no composite options

Pinkbike's Take

Specialized has constructed an uber-light (and comfortable) DH-rated full face helmet that can be worn for more than just flat-out racing, thanks to its incredibly low weight and ability to exhaust hot air. A couple small quirks, like the short D-ring pull tab and funky goggle strap angle can become more familiar with time, but the noisy Mips liner on some helmets is harder to overlook. — Matt Beer

The Specialized Dissident DH helmet offers a personalized fit with two sets of cheek pads included, allowing riders to tailor the comfort level to their liking. However, it's important to note that the helmet has a shallow fit on the crown of the head, which might not suit everyone. Compared to a size medium Ambush 2 half shell from Specialized, the fit is tighter, although it does break in over time.One potential drawback is that the goggle straps sit at a high angle, which may not put enough pressure on the top half of the goggle frame.For top downhill riders, safety is a serious concern and there's no doubt that Specialized went all-in on constructing a helmet that provides confidence, however the criteria isn't as involved as the moto world.The Dissident 2 meets the ASTM F1952-15 DH certified level and uses a 3-layer construction consisting of a carbon and poly-carbonate shell with an expanded polystyrene (EPS) liner. Five individually tuned pieces of EPS foam are molded into shapes that are said to be optimized for their location inside the helmet.Tucked away in the liner is the Mips Evolve Solution liner to dissipate rotational energy. That's topped off by a D-ring closure on the strap and quick release cheek pads.In terms of weight, sub 1000g for a DH-rated helmet is impressive. The overall volume of the helmet might have something to do with the weight objective - it's significantly smaller than the Fox RPC or Leatt Gravity 8.0, which weigh 1285 and 1148 grams, respectively. The size, shape and weight is most similar to 100 Percent's Aircraft 2, another helmet that can be worn for extended rides in hot weather and still meet DH-race criteria.Ventilation is a critical factor, especially one of this weight which will encourage riders to wear them on more occasions. The Dissident 2 provides decent venting, similar to the TLD D4, making it suitable for extended rides in hot conditions. When compared to Fox RPC and Leatt Gravity 8.0 helmets, the Dissident draws in more air around your brow and temples. It also sits a touch higher around the back of your head to exhaust the hot air. It doesn't quite match the airflow of enduro full-face helmets like the Smith Mainline or Fox Proframe RS, which prioritize breathability.Unlike the previous Dissident model, only a carbon version is available now, and that comes at a premium price of $500. The helmet does arrive in a fleece-lined, premium helmet bag with the extra set of cheek pads, but no spare visor is included.For this amount of money, I'd expect that the liner would stay silent, especially given the MIPS Evolve Solution name. I didn't experience any issues with creaking, but Mike Kazimer has this to say about his size medium Dissident 2, "The Dissident is light and comfortable, but I found the creak of the Mips liner against the inner foam to be very noticeable, and annoying."