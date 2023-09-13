Review: Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet - Downhill Safety at an Enduro Weight

Specialized Dissident 2

Specialized re-entered the downhill helmet game with the release of their premium full-face, the Dissident 2. Their top downhill and enduro riders and racers have been using the sub-1000g helmet for over a year now.

We've also spent a decent amount of time in the Dissident 2 on all forms of bikes and can appreciate its manageable weight, for riding all day long, audibility, and venting. With only one premium carbon model at $500 USD, we expected the best, but there are a few quibbles that keep the Dissident from earning perfect marks.

Specialized Dissident 2 Details

• MIPS Evolve Solution system
• Scooped top vent
• Fixed visor w/camera surface
• D-ring closure
• Includes two sizes of quick release cheek pads
• Weight: 940 g
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colors: Black/Carbon, White/Silver
• Price: $500 USD
• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15 DH certified
specialized.com



Specialized Dissident 2
Goggle strap under, over, or on the bump at the back of the helmet shell? Placing the strap above, as seen here, can put an uneven amount of pressure on the goggles. That could vary depending on the brand of goggle and individual fit.

Eyes on the prize Bruni was seeing green cranking towards the finish.
Dealer's choice: Loic Bruni prefers to place his goggle strap on the bump.
A disastrous race for series leader Iles missing a course marker at full tilt.
Finn opts for the above option.

Specialized Dissident 2
Specialized Dissident 2
Two sets of cheek pads and one Ionic head liner are included with each shell size.


FIT

The Specialized Dissident DH helmet offers a personalized fit with two sets of cheek pads included, allowing riders to tailor the comfort level to their liking. However, it's important to note that the helmet has a shallow fit on the crown of the head, which might not suit everyone. Compared to a size medium Ambush 2 half shell from Specialized, the fit is tighter, although it does break in over time.

One potential drawback is that the goggle straps sit at a high angle, which may not put enough pressure on the top half of the goggle frame.

Specialized Dissident 2
The chin bar construction is remarkably thin.

SAFETY SPECIFICATIONS

For top downhill riders, safety is a serious concern and there's no doubt that Specialized went all-in on constructing a helmet that provides confidence, however the criteria isn't as involved as the moto world.

The Dissident 2 meets the ASTM F1952-15 DH certified level and uses a 3-layer construction consisting of a carbon and poly-carbonate shell with an expanded polystyrene (EPS) liner. Five individually tuned pieces of EPS foam are molded into shapes that are said to be optimized for their location inside the helmet.

Tucked away in the liner is the Mips Evolve Solution liner to dissipate rotational energy. That's topped off by a D-ring closure on the strap and quick release cheek pads.

Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet
Shiny carbon, matte black and chrome should appeal to all fashion styles.

WEIGHT

In terms of weight, sub 1000g for a DH-rated helmet is impressive. The overall volume of the helmet might have something to do with the weight objective - it's significantly smaller than the Fox RPC or Leatt Gravity 8.0, which weigh 1285 and 1148 grams, respectively. The size, shape and weight is most similar to 100 Percent's Aircraft 2, another helmet that can be worn for extended rides in hot weather and still meet DH-race criteria.

Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet
There are only two small over-brow vents along the side of the opening. The top of the helmet is flat and doesn't provide the most surrounding, deep-feeling fit.
Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet
Exhaust ports aplenty.
Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet
.
Specialized Dissident 2 Helmet
By unscrewing four T9 bolts, the two halves of the grill are removable.

VENTILATION

Ventilation is a critical factor, especially one of this weight which will encourage riders to wear them on more occasions. The Dissident 2 provides decent venting, similar to the TLD D4, making it suitable for extended rides in hot conditions. When compared to Fox RPC and Leatt Gravity 8.0 helmets, the Dissident draws in more air around your brow and temples. It also sits a touch higher around the back of your head to exhaust the hot air. It doesn't quite match the airflow of enduro full-face helmets like the Smith Mainline or Fox Proframe RS, which prioritize breathability.

Specialized Dissident 2
A flat area on the sturdy visor offers purchase to mount a POV camera.
Specialized Dissident 2
The pull tab on the D-rings is so short that it's rendered useless while wearing gloves.

PRICE

Unlike the previous Dissident model, only a carbon version is available now, and that comes at a premium price of $500. The helmet does arrive in a fleece-lined, premium helmet bag with the extra set of cheek pads, but no spare visor is included.

For this amount of money, I'd expect that the liner would stay silent, especially given the MIPS Evolve Solution name. I didn't experience any issues with creaking, but Mike Kazimer has this to say about his size medium Dissident 2, "The Dissident is light and comfortable, but I found the creak of the Mips liner against the inner foam to be very noticeable, and annoying."



Pros

+ Extremely lightweight
+ Venting outperforms other popular competitors

Cons

- Mixed experiences with creaking Mips liner
- D-ring pull tab is very short
- Expensive, no composite options



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesSpecialized has constructed an uber-light (and comfortable) DH-rated full face helmet that can be worn for more than just flat-out racing, thanks to its incredibly low weight and ability to exhaust hot air. A couple small quirks, like the short D-ring pull tab and funky goggle strap angle can become more familiar with time, but the noisy Mips liner on some helmets is harder to overlook.  Matt Beer


15 Comments
  • 8 2
 Why are we still using D rings? There's so many better options available now.
  • 3 0
 guess they're safer than the newer options
  • 4 0
 you're welcome

youtu.be/3KUdmwmhyxM?si=6PWNrrLwZw0kdYh7
  • 1 0
 D rings are the safest option. Fidlock is useless I've seen Martha Mag crash at whipoff crankworx, she landed the chin on the tire the fidlock went away and so did the helmet. So scary. Plastic buckles can snap too.
  • 1 0
 @iiman: Thanks for that, very interesting.
  • 1 0
 Would love to have one, and I might be a weirdo here, but I feel like it's strange to have a Specialized branded helmet, with a huge specialized logo when riding other brands...?

Yeah putting that in writing I might be the weird one here
  • 1 0
 Nice looking helmet. Would have been better with only the small subtle S, and without the big “Specialized” emblazoned on the side. Probably have broader appeal that way.
  • 3 4
 This is a terrible trend. Focus should be on safety and not weight. Too many riders are concussed and there is not enough discussion around actual safety. In my opinon there are not enough safe helmets on the market. #toomanyconcussions
  • 15 0
 I categorically disagree. Unfortunately, concussions are always going to occur because a helmet can only do so much to dissipate force. Frankly, its very challenging to slow the deceleration of the head during a crash significantly enough to stop the brain from sloshing around. Meanwhile, lowering the weight of the helmet can significantly lower the sheer forces and strain on the neck and cervical spine during routine riding and crashes. Assuming you can provide the same degree of force dissipation, a lower weight provides secondary benefits.
  • 5 0
 You're assuming Less Weight = Less safe and that's not inherently true. Also there is an argument that a lighter more comfortable helmet means you will be more likely to grab it off the shelf vs. your lightweight trail helmet. The safest helmet is the one you are actually going to wear. If it was safety above all else we would all be wearing Motocross helmets (In which you would still get concussed) and that's not the case.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230 's right, and I'd even say that we could avoid a sensible number of concussion by having lighter helmets. The problem is that helmets validation standards mainly ensure that the skull won't break in the event of a direct impact to the head. Concussion occurs when the brain hits the inside of the skull, which can happen long before the skull breaks and even without a direct impact on the head (whiplash for example). A lighter helmet means that it's easier for the neck to control the movements of the head and to keep it stable in the event of a crash. So the trend towards DH-rated full-face helmets weighing less than 1kg is a very good one. They just need to come down in price too.
  • 1 0
 The spec helmets have always looked awesome, pricing has always kept me from considering one. All in all I think it looks fantastic!
  • 1 0
 Most important feature for a DH helmet is when you inevitably crash and break the visor off, is there a cheap and easy replacement available?
  • 1 0
 well...the price is about the same as my deductible so....


(It's a joke people...)
  • 1 0
 I wish my proframe had a removable grill.





