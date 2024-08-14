Powered by Outside

Review: Specialized Eliminator / Butcher Tires - Great Performance at a Reasonable Price

Aug 14, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
Specialized's tire game has gone through some high and lows over the years, with performance and quality changing as they dialed in their designs. As of late, they seem to have found center, offering a solid lineup with good tread patterns and high quality compounds. In the center of the XC-DH spectrum they offer, we have two tires squarely aimed at the trail market, the Butcher and the Eliminator. Comically aggressive names aside, these tires have been a consistent friend of mine, and offer solid performance that I'll get into below.

The Eliminator and Butcher both come in Specialized's Grid Trail and Grid Gravity casings, giving you the simple choice between the two based on weight, durability, and ride feel. There are also options between T7 and T9 rubber, with the higher number indicating stickier rubber used in the construction. The Eliminator uses a mix of the two, optimizing for rolling resistance and grip, as it is a rear-specific tire.
Specialized Eliminator
• Compound: T7 (Trail casing), T7/T9 (Gravity casing)
• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)
• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"
• Weight: 975g (2.3 Trail), 1270g (2.3 Gravity)
• Price: $50 - $75
specialized.com

Specialized Butcher
• Compound: T7 or T9
• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)
• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"
• Weight: 1060g (2.3 Trail), 1350g (2.3 Gravity)
• Price: $50 - $75
specialized.com


Butcher.
Eliminator.


Butcher Tread

The Butcher's tread pattern is a classic do-it-all, similar to the staggered 2-2 lug designs many brands offer. Specialized gave the tire a consistent edge, without any staggering to break up the leading edge as you lean things over. The separated center lugs let the Butcher dig in a bit more in corners than something like a Maxxis DHR II, which unifies those two to offer a stronger braking surface. While both work nicely as front and rear tires, the Butcher errs a bit more towards the front, thanks to that independent lug design.

Eliminator Tread

The Eliminator biases towards speed, while still offering some braking bite and a strong edge knob to corner into. Those edge knobs have a bit of a sloping edge to them, which can feel washy in the wrong scenarios, but does catch well when leaned over. The small center knobs alternate in a 3-2-2-3 pattern, with gradually ramped leading edges to keep rolling resistance down. The closest proxy I've recently ridden would be the Maxxis Dissector, which is also positioned as a fast-rolling rear tire for drier conditions.

PERFORMANCE

I've ridden both Grid Trail and Grid Gravity variants of these tires extensively, with time on both the 29" and 27.5" options - the latter only in the rear. My pressures for the Gravity casings tended to be 21psi in the front, and 23psi in the rear. When running Trail casings, 23psi in the front and 25-26psi in the rear tends to feel correct. While I've run the Butcher as a front and rear across a wide array of bikes, the Eliminator has only ever been a rear tire for me.

With many sets of these tires in rotation, I have had the opportunity to mount them to a wide array of rims and see how consistent the casings are. The short answer? Very consistent, though larger than advertised. Both Butcher and Eliminator inflate to around 2.4" (61-62mm) across all 30mm rims, with a nicely rounded profile to them. I have not had any issues with wobbly casings, nor have I had a hard time inflating the tires on normal tubeless rims.

ROLLING SPEED
As a combination (Eliminator rear, Butcher front), these tires feel quick and efficient for trail and enduro bikes alike. You won't mistake them for cross-country tires, but they're certainly not slowing you down as much as something like a Specialized Cannibal, Maxxis Assegai, or Continental Kryptotal Rear. The tread patterns do a good job of bridging space while allowing for traction, and the T7/T9 rubber combo on the Eliminator saves some watts while you're rolling on that centerline.

TRACTION
Specialized has done a good job with their T9 rubber compound, which offers plenty of grip in wet and dry weather alike. Though it's not the absolute softest rubber out there, T9 tires do a good job of smearing on rocks and roots without any sketchy-feeling breakaway. Straight line braking is very good with the Butcher, both in the front and rear, with good bite in loose soil and no squirm on hard surfaces. The Eliminator shows its speed in loose terrain, struggling to hook up as well as meatier-lugged tires. That said, it does a good job in typical trail bike settings, where metering speed is more the game than shutting things down in the steepest, loosest chutes.

CORNERING
The Butcher is predictable and easy to intuit once you've found that breakaway point between the center and edge lugs. That point feels far less drastic than something like a Maxxis DHF, more closely resembling a DHRII in that sense. You know there will be a small give, followed by a secure bite, and it hooks up there every time. As a rear tire, you can kick it out when you want to and trust that it will hook up as the bike leans over. I like both the DHR and the Butcher, and would happily run either as a front or rear on just about any bike.

The Eliminator is a little more exciting, with a quick breakaway point that catches further into the lean. This is a hard thing to explain in firm terms, but it feels like it wants to schralp corners more than cut a line across them. If your trails are tight, flat, and loose, it might feel a bit sketchy. If you want something fast that can break away, but catch you right before things go bad, it's quite fun. Overall, for the mix of deep soil and well-supported hardpack that I typically ride, it feels well balanced for a fast rolling tire. I prefer the Eliminator to the Dissector's flimsy-feeling side knobs, and find it more in line with something like the Aggressor, which wins out in tread durability and predictability.

DURABILITY
The durability of these tires is excellent, further increasing their strong value. The tread wears evenly and fairly slowly, with no unusual knob shearing or severe undercutting to report. Continental's Super Soft rubber seems to wear a little more evenly, but the Specialized tires hold up nicely over plenty of park laps and pedal miles alike. I've noticed that as these tires age, they seem to get a bit harder feeling - whether that's something to do with the rubber itself aging or the harder base rubber getting exposed, I don't know, but if you're looking for the most chemical grip then these are unsurprisingly best when fresh.

The Grid Gravity casing feels very robust, and has surprised me many times with what it can survive at low pressures, even in sharp and jagged terrain. Rim hits, rocky chutes, and hard corners all seem to shake out nicely, with no flats or failures across the many Gravity tires I've installed on my bikes. I can't be quite as effusive about the Trail casing tires, which do feel a little prone to rolling at lower pressures, and can deform heavily in a good corner unless you're running very high pressure. This isn't unique to the Specialized casing, but is more just to do with the intended use case. I wouldn't recommend lining up for a long day of enduro racing with these, but they feel very well suited to general trail bike use. As with the Gravity tires, I've had no unusual flats.



Pros
+ Butcher is a solid do-it-all tire, front or rear
+ Eliminator feels fast yet fairly capable
+ Consistent, reliable, and relatively inexpensive

Cons
- Stickier rubber does exist, though T9 holds its own
- Gravity casing is fairly heavy, maybe too stiff for some




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Specialized Butcher is one of those tires I'd happily run on just about any bike, front or rear, rain or shine. It's consistent and predictable, and the price is right. The Eliminator is a bit more of a specialty proposition, with fast rolling tread and just enough traction to edge into harder terrain.  Dario DiGiulio






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Tires Specialized Specialized Butcher Specialized Eliminator


Author Info:
Member since Dec 25, 2016
219 articles
70 Comments
  • 20 0
 Dario with the one-take video, dang!
  • 14 2
 These are great…..unless you get a bad one and the knobs tear off the casing. It’s Russian Roulette-will my affordable new tires hold up or would I have saved money buying an Aggressor or Dissector for the rear.

Test 10 pair of Specialized tires and you’ll get one or 2 duds…..
  • 6 0
 yes i have had 3 in a row only get 3-4 rides where the rubber has cracked and the knobs tear up all the way down to the threaded casing. It also creates some sketchy riding since you can lose your corner traction out of no where.
  • 2 1
 Every Butcher I have had has the knobs shearing off issue. I will never buy one again. Conti Krear is now my go to rear on my Enduro. This article seems paid for. I will continue to run the Eliminator rear on my trail bike though.
  • 3 0
 My first Eliminator's side knobs delaminated after 300 or so miles. Warranty replacement's side knobs began to delaminate after less than 100mi. Fantastic tire when it was in one piece though. Guess I shouldn't play Russian Roulette.
  • 3 0
 I can confirm same experience. Eliminator trail casing came stock on my stumpjumper and I ripped several side knobs off in fairly short order.
  • 3 0
 @wyorider do you find Dissectors last? Myself and all my buddies who've tried them have had terrible experiences with the longevity, I'm back to DHRs now.
  • 2 0
 which casing and which rubber? I am using only T9 rubber, Grid or Grid Gravity and these have been excellent both performance and durability wise. 5 tires so far and all have been good.
  • 2 0
 Went through two sets of Butcher T9s. Both had the side knobs separate from the casing before the tread was even close to worn. Wound up being more expensive than Maxxis or Conti.
  • 1 0
 I wish these comments were up two days ago before I ordered a butcher/eliminator combo for the first time. Welp, we'll see how she goes (or doesn't go).
  • 1 0
 @Lt-Scallywag: i've had this issue as well with a butcher and an eliminator. both times specialized replaced them with a new tire free of charge. haven't had a chance to test the replacements yet, but i'd assume they'll hopefully just keep replacing them when it does happen?
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: I agree that the tread wears fast on Dissectors-I run an Aggressor out back (and DHF, DHR or Assegai up front, agnostic about which one up front) myself. But the knobs don't tear off and DD casings hold up.
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth: Keep squeezing the trigger and you'll get a dud or 5. They're great tires....if you don't get a dud.
  • 1 0
 I'm wondering if it might be an issue with tires aging in storage from pre pandemic times. I have two Butcher T9s (one in 2.3 for trail riding and one in 2.6 for moar serious adventures) and two sets of Eliminator T7s and they are all still in good shape. All f them bought straight from Specialized. They did come with what seems to be original packaging.

However, a riding buddy bought a set of Butcher T9s (again, straight from Specialized) under my recommendation and he got what seemed to be OEM tires, with just a rubber band holding them in the mail envelope. Suffice to say his tires are in much worse shape than mine, and we ride in similar conditions, and with the same base skill level.
  • 8 1
 I do love this combination of tires, especially on sale for $80-$100 for a set which seems like all the time.

I have to disagree with you on the "no unusual knob shearing" comment on durability - in my experience, 25% of the T9 tires with the Butcher side knobs have had the side knobs tear off exposing the carcass of the tire. This happened fairly quickly into the tires' lives too so I'm guessing it's a QC thing? Otherwise, the side knobs gradually peel away from the inside base towards the outside as they wear. T7 Eliminators don't seem to have this problem (I haven't tried a T7 Butcher so can't comment on that)

That all being said, scrapping a $40 tire hurts a lot less than scrapping a $100 tire so I give them a lot of leeway.
  • 4 0
 My last 3 tires all died this way with only 3-4 rides on them (t7 eliminator, t7 butcher, t9 butcher)
  • 1 0
 Agree. My Butchers shear knobs in like 4 rides. Eliminator T7's do not.
  • 3 9
flag kobold (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 "no unusual knob shearing" - this means even Dario knows it is an issue. Paid article!
  • 1 0
 I was on Butcher T7 / Eliminator T9 and it was great on most trails, but Eliminator felt a bit sketch on black and park (to me). Got lucky and grabbed DHF / Dissector EXO+ for $40 ea. in the winter. They feel both faster rolling and less sketch on the steep stuff, but that's just me. I agree the value for the money is better in general, but if I can find Maxxis for the same price, I feel like they are slightly better.
  • 1 0
 I picked up 4 BLKDMD Butchers for like $19 each a year or two ago. One of the best rear tires ive used, although the they are a bit slippy on the front compared to an Assegai or Argotal.
  • 1 0
 I've gone through about 8 Butchers (all just normal wear), and haven't had a single knob shear off - maybe I'm lucky, but I can only report my experience here.
Plenty of tires over the years have had knob shearing issues, hence my mention of it.
  • 6 0
 Maybe it's just me.. but my experience with the Butcher up front (compared to maxxis dhr, dhr, assguy, etc) is that the cornering knobs aren't pointed to the side as much, and I feel like I can lean it over too much and lose grip.

The eliminator is definitely one of my favorite rear tires though. Great mix of rolling speed, pedaling and braking bite, and cornering.
  • 2 0
 That’s how I feel with the 2.3 butcher on the a 30mm rim. Really easy to get on the side knobs with no dead spot like a 2.5 dhf but just doesn’t feel like it as much grip when you do really lean it over, especially on flat corners. Maybe the 2.6 would be better cause it’s rounder.
  • 1 0
 In case anyone is wondering, no, the eliminator doesn't work in the UK. Don't do it. Nope, put it down, no don't google it. Just dont
  • 5 0
 Even better than the fact these tires are solid and reasonably priced is that their full tire range is well rounded too. The Ground Control Grid T7 is the best tire I've ridden in the category of aggressive XC/light trail tires. It also helps that their tires seem to be on sale often enough too.
  • 2 0
 The Ground Control is super underrated. Eliminator front, Ground control rear is the setup I've been running for Trail/light XC.
  • 7 2
 This review sucks b/c now every knuckle dragger is going to make these once prevalent, affordable and high performance meats disappear and/or become costly. So basically, don't buy these. Thank you.
  • 1 1
 They will soon learn the tires are junk and never buy them again. Dont worry too much
  • 9 2
 I get side knobs tearing off of both of these tires while still new. No warranty from Specialized.
  • 3 0
 Same. The Eliminator seems to be the worst culprit. After 3-4ish rides you'll see every 3rd side lug separating from the casing. Sucks because other than that the tire sill looks new.
  • 2 0
 Similar here... some of the Butcher T9s shed side knobs...
  • 1 0
 How did a new tire lose its side knobs?
  • 1 0
 Totally. Junk
  • 2 0
 Can confirm partially. I ran butcher T9 trail casing front and rear for a year, everything was great, no complaints there. The rear was wearing out so I wanted to try out the the eliminator T7/T9 gravity casing. In the beginning they felt great, rolled faster, more support etc. After a month or so side nobs started to sheer of clean. After three side knobs I was fed up and replaced my tires with continentals. Note, I am neither particularly heavy nor I ride that hard that my tires fall apart, they usually wear out evenly.
  • 3 0
 Picked up a bunch of these for $35 on specialized black friday sale last year. Not at the same level as maxxis or continental but for $35 this purchase makes way more sense than $80-100 maxxis tires. I've been burned by buying discount bontrager tires in the past and the specialized tires are definitely better than the bontrager ones.
  • 5 0
 The real test is if riders sponsored by Specialized are running these tyres or not. Or are they still sanding the logos off Maxxis?
  • 3 0
 I've been riding Butcher Grid Trail T9 on the rear since late 2022, I'm on the 3rd tire. Riding the Sea to Sky.

Pros: Affordable, and I can't really tell the grip difference between them a DHR II Maxx Grip. Never had a flat on about 200hrs of riding them.

Cons: Durability, particularly side knobs and de-lamination on two tires so far. Center knobs last a while though.

I've got 55hrs on the current butcher and the side knobs are almost dead and there is a center tread delaminating (I had a whole knob delaminate on the last tire). Main riding partner has a pair of Conti Kryptotal Softs that he installed the same time as me and we ride basically the same amount/difficulty but he's a faster rider than me, and the side Conti knobs look pretty much new compared to the Butcher (I know Soft is a T7) but it's still a wild comparison.

I still think it's a good value proposition if you like you're tires soft, and don't mind changing tires earlier. But if you're not riding loam and dirt, but rocks and slabs they probably won't last too long.
  • 2 1
 Side knob durability is terrible. I will never buy a butcher again.
  • 1 0
 @kobold: Yeah. Should have said above, but this is the last one for me.

But if you really need to save ~$50, it's not a bad option.
  • 2 0
 Initially bought a Butcher and Eliminator in grid gravity to swap onto my bike for a day at the bike park. They then spent the rest of the year on my bike and have since been replaced with a new pair in grid trail for everyday riding. At their price point these tires are unbeatable.
  • 2 0
 @dariodigiulio We hear all the time in reviews, things like, "Stickier rubber exists" or "not the stickiest rubber" . But never are told what this mystery stickiest rubber is. I run primarily Continental Super Soft and T9 in the PNW. T9 is noticeably softer and therefore seems to be grippier in wet/slow conditions. I used to run MaxxGrip on occasion but it's been a while.
In your opinion, what is the 'stickiest rubber' if T9 is not it? Would love to see a review by a couple editors trying to debate that question if the answer is not 100% clear. CC: @mikekazimer
  • 1 0
 MaxxGrip, Conti Super, Schwalbe Super, and even T9 all seem to have a special sauce to them when fresh. Luckily, after some age and plenty of laps they all start feeling pretty similar, hence my not being too fussy about it.
  • 1 0
 Been on a 2.6" Butcher T9 up front and a 2.4" Purgatory T7 out back (both Grid Trail casing) for a few months now for mixed UK riding (some natural, some trail centre, some more XC stuff) and I've been super impressed. I think I rate them higher than most of the Maxxis, Schwalbe and Michelin offerings I've ridden over the years, at 2/3 the price. They're a bit of a no-brainer, really.
  • 1 0
 I have run butcher 2.3 grid T7 front and rear for last 2+ years. Very happy, only issue I have found is side lug failure (loose or peeling off completely) after extended time (months) of riding southern UT slickrock.

Even when I experienced on Rear tire, was still happy with the useful life of tire overall
  • 1 0
 Been running Specialized tires for years now and I couldn’t be happier. I have Butchers front and rear on my long travel trail bike and while they don’t roll the fastest on flat, pedaly terrain, they have loads of grip and work great in the bike park. Love them
  • 3 0
 .... and no mention of how some of them seep sealant through the sidewalls... similarly no mention of the Butcher T9s shedding side knobs...
  • 2 0
 No kidding. Knobs shear is a well known issue. I have wasted too much money on the cheap junk tires.
  • 1 0
 My favorite tires aside from WTB. Have not had a chance to try the new continentals yet. I stepped away from Maxis, about two years ago. WTB just seem to roll faster and have so much more Rip to their comparative tires. Trail Boss/Verdict vs Assegai/DHR. Specialized tires are just fantastic all the way around for the money. But I still think there gravity casing is a bit heavy compared to the competition. If all you're doing is park/going downhill, no issue. But if you need a climb a little bit, they can be a bit slower rolling.
  • 1 0
 My experience with the grid trail eliminator is it’s very easy to get punctures through the tread, and unlike trail casings from others brands that usually seal or can be plugged, it’s like the rubber starts cracking from the initial hole exposing the threads when you try to plug it or put a tube in so you end with an inch long gash. I thought it was bad luck but I’ve 3 tires all do this. At least my knob never fell off.
  • 1 0
 While I don't relish paying $90-100 for a tire - I will opt to do so to get all out performance. At the end of the day, the tire is literally the contact between your bike and the world.

In a sport where many will spend $thousands for components of incremental improved performance, don't short yourself by saving on mid-tier tires. You'll get better performance (and safety!) from spending on tires over the latest damper upgrade, etc. Never is this more evident than those special rides where you remove a worn tire and put on a brand new one. Makes one feel superhuman!
  • 1 0
 Trail versions have good grip, they will step out sometimes but always regrab. Good price point. Fast rolling. Good price undercut by prematurely ripped side knobs, seeping casings, and many seeping holes. Consistent flats with aggressive riding from a 200 pound dude - tried higher air pressures with same results.
  • 1 0
 What ever tires you run go T9 front, T7 rear. T9 is way too soft for the rear, wears fast and it feels like riding with a parachute attached to you up a climb. Great tires though all around from specialized these days across the board.
  • 1 0
 I switched from DHF/DHR to Butcher/Eliminator last winter and am super happy! The Butcher T9 gives me more confidence & grip than the DHF. I've had zero issues with knob tearing so far, though the T9 rubber might be done by the end of this year - at this price point no problem to change the front tire each year.
  • 1 0
 Had a couple of sets of spesh tyres over last couple of years and found them good. Definitely had a couple of Butchers Price in UK tends to be reasonable as well compared to some other brands.
  • 1 0
 I really liked these tires until the bead ripped after a few rides, and had to buy an expensive Maxiss at the hill. Will probably try them again but in a tougher casing.
  • 1 0
 I'd be most interested in the butcher as a rear tire. Seems pretty darn close to the DHRII. If it has 90%of the braking ability at 70% the price, I'm interested.
  • 1 0
 It's ok as a rear. The center lugs aren't all that tall so once they wear down a bit you're not gonna have as much braking as the DHR.
  • 2 0
 I’ve been running the Butcher 2.3 in the rear paired with a Cannibal out front for over 6 months. The Butcher brakes as well as a DHR2 and the side lugs hold up better over time with very little undercutting to date. This combo is my current all season favourite. In the extreme slop of winter on Vancouver Island I’ve used the Hillbilly and it cuts right through grime without squirming in corners. I only wish they made a wider width.
  • 1 0
 @skierdud89: I tend to rip off the side lugs on my DHRs before wearing out the center, so I may give these a go!
  • 1 0
 These are tires for peasants…I’d rather pay $120 per tire every two months!
  • 2 3
 "Comically aggressive names aside"

Yeah, because the one called literally "Aggressor" and it's friend "Dissector" aren't comically aggressive names at all...
  • 1 0
 Both things can be true, and only one needs to be mentioned in an article that’s not about Maxxis
  • 4 7
 Primary problem with specialized (Cheng Shen) tires is quality control. One batch is good, another is complete crap and the tires fall apart.
Pinkbike probably got good one's to test but the quality of not consistent.
  • 2 0
 You know Cheng Shin owns Maxxis right?
  • 2 1
 CST doesn't make Specialized tires.
  • 1 0
 @Nobble: Cheng Shin is the manufacturer. Maxxis is the brand. Word from Cheng Shin reps is that Maxxis keep demanding lower and lower manufacturing costs.
  • 2 0
 @Nobble: Exactly. But they don't own specialized and often make complete shit for them. I've seen it repeatedly.
  • 1 0
 @TommyNunchuck: Maxxis is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheng Shin.

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maxxis
  • 1 1
 One of the things about Cheng Shen, is they don't give a flying Cheng Shen about quality. The good news is that if you Cheng carefully you find most tyres are actually pretty Shen
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Trail King







