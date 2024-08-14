Review: Specialized Eliminator / Butcher Tires - Great Performance at a Reasonable Price

Specialized's tire game has gone through some high and lows over the years, with performance and quality changing as they dialed in their designs. As of late, they seem to have found center, offering a solid lineup with good tread patterns and high quality compounds. In the center of the XC-DH spectrum they offer, we have two tires squarely aimed at the trail market, the Butcher and the Eliminator. Comically aggressive names aside, these tires have been a consistent friend of mine, and offer solid performance that I'll get into below.



The Eliminator and Butcher both come in Specialized's Grid Trail and Grid Gravity casings, giving you the simple choice between the two based on weight, durability, and ride feel. There are also options between T7 and T9 rubber, with the higher number indicating stickier rubber used in the construction. The Eliminator uses a mix of the two, optimizing for rolling resistance and grip, as it is a rear-specific tire.

Specialized Eliminator

• Compound: T7 (Trail casing), T7/T9 (Gravity casing)

• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)

• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"

• Weight: 975g (2.3 Trail), 1270g (2.3 Gravity)

• Price: $50 - $75

• specialized.com

• Compound: T7 (Trail casing), T7/T9 (Gravity casing)• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"• Weight: 975g (2.3 Trail), 1270g (2.3 Gravity)• Price: $50 - $75

Specialized Butcher

• Compound: T7 or T9

• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)

• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"

• Weight: 1060g (2.3 Trail), 1350g (2.3 Gravity)

• Price: $50 - $75

• specialized.com

• Compound: T7 or T9• Casing: 60 TPI (Trail), 2x60 TPI (Gravity)• Sizes: 29" or 27.5" x 2.3" or 2.6"• Weight: 1060g (2.3 Trail), 1350g (2.3 Gravity)• Price: $50 - $75

Butcher Tread

Eliminator Tread

PERFORMANCE

ROLLING SPEED

TRACTION

CORNERING

DURABILITY

Pros + Butcher is a solid do-it-all tire, front or rear

+ Eliminator feels fast yet fairly capable

+ Consistent, reliable, and relatively inexpensive



Butcher is a solid do-it-all tire, front or rearEliminator feels fast yet fairly capableConsistent, reliable, and relatively inexpensive Cons - Stickier rubber does exist, though T9 holds its own

- Gravity casing is fairly heavy, maybe too stiff for some

Stickier rubber does exist, though T9 holds its ownGravity casing is fairly heavy, maybe too stiff for some

Pinkbike's Take

The Specialized Butcher is one of those tires I'd happily run on just about any bike, front or rear, rain or shine. It's consistent and predictable, and the price is right. The Eliminator is a bit more of a specialty proposition, with fast rolling tread and just enough traction to edge into harder terrain. — Dario DiGiulio

The Butcher's tread pattern is a classic do-it-all, similar to the staggered 2-2 lug designs many brands offer. Specialized gave the tire a consistent edge, without any staggering to break up the leading edge as you lean things over. The separated center lugs let the Butcher dig in a bit more in corners than something like a Maxxis DHR II, which unifies those two to offer a stronger braking surface. While both work nicely as front and rear tires, the Butcher errs a bit more towards the front, thanks to that independent lug design.The Eliminator biases towards speed, while still offering some braking bite and a strong edge knob to corner into. Those edge knobs have a bit of a sloping edge to them, which can feel washy in the wrong scenarios, but does catch well when leaned over. The small center knobs alternate in a 3-2-2-3 pattern, with gradually ramped leading edges to keep rolling resistance down. The closest proxy I've recently ridden would be the Maxxis Dissector, which is also positioned as a fast-rolling rear tire for drier conditions.I've ridden both Grid Trail and Grid Gravity variants of these tires extensively, with time on both the 29" and 27.5" options - the latter only in the rear. My pressures for the Gravity casings tended to be 21psi in the front, and 23psi in the rear. When running Trail casings, 23psi in the front and 25-26psi in the rear tends to feel correct. While I've run the Butcher as a front and rear across a wide array of bikes, the Eliminator has only ever been a rear tire for me.With many sets of these tires in rotation, I have had the opportunity to mount them to a wide array of rims and see how consistent the casings are. The short answer? Very consistent, though larger than advertised. Both Butcher and Eliminator inflate to around 2.4" (61-62mm) across all 30mm rims, with a nicely rounded profile to them. I have not had any issues with wobbly casings, nor have I had a hard time inflating the tires on normal tubeless rims.As a combination (Eliminator rear, Butcher front), these tires feel quick and efficient for trail and enduro bikes alike. You won't mistake them for cross-country tires, but they're certainly not slowing you down as much as something like a Specialized Cannibal, Maxxis Assegai, or Continental Kryptotal Rear. The tread patterns do a good job of bridging space while allowing for traction, and the T7/T9 rubber combo on the Eliminator saves some watts while you're rolling on that centerline.Specialized has done a good job with their T9 rubber compound, which offers plenty of grip in wet and dry weather alike. Though it's not the absolute softest rubber out there, T9 tires do a good job of smearing on rocks and roots without any sketchy-feeling breakaway. Straight line braking is very good with the Butcher, both in the front and rear, with good bite in loose soil and no squirm on hard surfaces. The Eliminator shows its speed in loose terrain, struggling to hook up as well as meatier-lugged tires. That said, it does a good job in typical trail bike settings, where metering speed is more the game than shutting things down in the steepest, loosest chutes.The Butcher is predictable and easy to intuit once you've found that breakaway point between the center and edge lugs. That point feels far less drastic than something like a Maxxis DHF, more closely resembling a DHRII in that sense. You know there will be a small give, followed by a secure bite, and it hooks up there every time. As a rear tire, you can kick it out when you want to and trust that it will hook up as the bike leans over. I like both the DHR and the Butcher, and would happily run either as a front or rear on just about any bike.The Eliminator is a little more exciting, with a quick breakaway point that catches further into the lean. This is a hard thing to explain in firm terms, but it feels like it wants to schralp corners more than cut a line across them. If your trails are tight, flat, and loose, it might feel a bit sketchy. If you want something fast that can break away, but catch you right before things go bad, it's quite fun. Overall, for the mix of deep soil and well-supported hardpack that I typically ride, it feels well balanced for a fast rolling tire. I prefer the Eliminator to the Dissector's flimsy-feeling side knobs, and find it more in line with something like the Aggressor, which wins out in tread durability and predictability.The durability of these tires is excellent, further increasing their strong value. The tread wears evenly and fairly slowly, with no unusual knob shearing or severe undercutting to report. Continental's Super Soft rubber seems to wear a little more evenly, but the Specialized tires hold up nicely over plenty of park laps and pedal miles alike. I've noticed that as these tires age, they seem to get a bit harder feeling - whether that's something to do with the rubber itself aging or the harder base rubber getting exposed, I don't know, but if you're looking for the most chemical grip then these are unsurprisingly best when fresh.The Grid Gravity casing feels very robust, and has surprised me many times with what it can survive at low pressures, even in sharp and jagged terrain. Rim hits, rocky chutes, and hard corners all seem to shake out nicely, with no flats or failures across the many Gravity tires I've installed on my bikes. I can't be quite as effusive about the Trail casing tires, which do feel a little prone to rolling at lower pressures, and can deform heavily in a good corner unless you're running very high pressure. This isn't unique to the Specialized casing, but is more just to do with the intended use case. I wouldn't recommend lining up for a long day of enduro racing with these, but they feel very well suited to general trail bike use. As with the Gravity tires, I've had no unusual flats.