Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29

Climbing
Usually when a bike comes in with a flip chip I end up putting it into the lowest and slackest setting and leaving it alone, but not this time. In the low setting the Stumpjumper's bottom bracket height is a ground-scraping 328mm, and after one too many pedal strikes I ended up putting it into the higher position for the majority of the test period. Yes, that does steepen the head angle by .5 degrees, but it's still only 64-degrees in that high setting, which qualifies as being very slack in my book, especially for a 140mm 29er.
Despite those pedal vs. ground battles, the Stumpjumper is a surprisingly decent climber, especially considering that its geometry looks like it was lifted from a DH bike. It's not going to set any speed records, and it can feel a bit sluggish on flatter or slightly rolling terrain, but the slack head angle and relatively long chainstays do allow it to crawl up and over technical sections of trail without any issues. There's a reason those crazy hill climb motorcycles
are so long – the extended wheelbase makes it easier to keep the front end on the ground.
It's the opposite of a twitchy and skittish XC machine, and rather than encouraging out-of-the-saddle attacks on technical climbs, the Stumpjumper EVO makes it possible to stay seated, or at least not make as drastic of a position change, when tackling steep bits of trail. It felt like I had more time to decide how to unlock the puzzling parts of a climb, due to the fact that I didn't need to make as many micro-corrections.
I typically flipped the DPX2 shock into the middle setting for big fire road grinds, but for chunkier climbs, I left it in open to get as much traction as possible. Specialized didn't go crazy with the Stumpjumper's anti-squat numbers, but I still found that there was plenty of support to keep the shock from cycling too deep into its travel, even when standing up and sprinting out of the saddle. All that being said, the EVO is still a bike with a clear focus on the descents – climbing and getting through mellower terrain are simply tasks that need to be taken care of before the fun begins.
63 Comments
Though I will be honest I will like anything that comes in brushed aluminium!
Big slice of the market nowdays. Probably is unsafe to ride a bike notorious for cracking rear triangle.
Besides that, s seems to spend more $ in market research, advertising and graphic design than how much they spend in product development... sure bet they are not putting out a niche product, if anything it is the opposite as people start to understand that a 120 is more fun for most.
does
that
one
only
the
are
you
@kfccoleslaw
No,
I got it sight unseen, having never had a bike with longer than 445mm reach, but took the leap and don't ever see myself going back now.
@mikekazimer experience echoes mine. It was an epiphany riding this long and slack of a bike, never want to return to 'traditional' geometry again, whatever that is. It isn't hype folks, give it a try.
You’ve created a good bike at an excellent price point.
The Stumpjumper keeps getting better and better.
This bike is a third of the price of your top end bikes, and still performs well for its intended use and audience.
Not sure if anyone ~in the know~ would be able to comment on this, but I'd be interested to hear more!
Looks like a sick bike, good on them for putting something in at this price point!
When it comes to actual technical climbing, no, I don't think that it makes as much of a difference, and I've found that a slack head angle tends to create a bike that feels more stable and easier to keep on track while climbing.
As you know, the long rear centre and seat angle make this thing climb pretty good. Do you try it with lighter wheels? It transforms it.
Rephrased to clarify that I'm excited to ride it and compare it to the Sentinel. The review would lead me to suggest that the Sentinel has the edge in the rough stuff and is a bit snappier, so maybe outside of climbing, it would come out the winner.
So, a single crown 29" DH bike.
Moar please, I would like to hit -50. Common, you can do it!
You should go for a 29er Capra(less weight,more travel) instead.
I like the idea behind aggressive trail bikes, but in 2018 it's just not a good value for money and weight IMO.
What cant be ignored is the slack head tube of the stumpjumper and the pricing of the Capra. 2* slacker is pretty significant and will help out on descents more than I think an extra 10f/20r mm of travel will. However, the Capra AL Comp is $2999usd. The SJ Evo price point puts you into carbon YT territory. Availability is a big factor as well. Not sure what the availability of the SJ Evo is, but you have to wait until next year for a Calra. And hope you can get your hands on one before it sells out.
I'm quite happy with my Capra AL 29.
Post a Comment