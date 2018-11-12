PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29

Nov 12, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
REVIEW
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29


Reviewed by Mike Kazimer
Action photos by Eric Mickelson


The new Stumpjumper was released earlier this year, ushering in the next era of a model that's been in Specialized's lineup since the very beginning. There are three different versions: the Stumpjumper, the Stumpjumper ST, and the Stumpjumper EVO. The standard and the ST versions aren't really drastic departures from the previous models; yes, they have a new one-sided frame, and they're a little longer and a little slacker than before, but the geometry is still on the conservative side of things. But then there's the aluminum EVO model...

If the Stumpjumper is the clean cut, goody-two-shoes model, the EVO is the tattooed and pierced rebel, a bike that doesn't fit into the conventional mold. It's significantly longer, lower, and slacker than the regular Stumpjumper, and there's no carbon model to be seen (at least not yet). In fact, there are only two sizes – S2 and S3 – and one complete option, which retails for $3,620 USD.
Stumpjumper EVO 29 Details

Intended use: all-mountain
Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 63.5º
Chainstay length: 443mm
Sizes: S2, S3
Weight: 32.6 lb (14.8 kg) size S3, w/o pedals
Price: $3620 USD
More info: www.specialized.com

Highlights of the build kit include a Fox 36 Rhythm fork, DPX2 shock, and SRAM NX 12-speed drivetrain, and Code brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear.


bigquotesIt's on steep, rough terrain that everything clicks into place... The bike's ultra calm demeanor at speed made it feel like I was out for a casual cruise. Mike Kazimer


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Looking Ahead
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take


Stumpjumper EVO review





Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
The S3 Stumpjumper EVO has a stubby 105mm headtube length.


Construction and Features

The Stumpjumper EVO looks more like a test mule than a production bike thanks to its polished, raw aluminum frame and the lack of any giant logos. I'm a fan of the understated look – there's no unnecessary flashiness, no garish paint or strange stickers to be seen.

Like its siblings, the Stumpy EVO has what Specialized call their 'Sidearm' design, where a brace joins the top tube to the seat tube on the driveside of the frame, but is absent on the non-drive side. The design was implemented to bump up the frame's stiffness without needing to relocate the shock.


Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
Those ridges do a good job of keeping the Stumpjumper nice and quiet.
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
There's plenty of room for running a longer travel dropper post.


Specialized's unique chainstay protector design inspired a bunch of copycat versions to pop up on the World Cup DH circuit this season. It turns out that having raised and lowered rubber sections helps quiet down chainslap by a significant amount – imagine slapping a belt on to a table, and then imagine slapping that belt onto a table that had a bunch foam rollers spaced out over it. The design disperses the impact force, a simple but effective idea that works quite well.

Other details of the EVO frame include full internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, room for a water bottle, and plenty of clearance for running wide tires. In other words, all the details you'd hope to find on a modern frame.


Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
There's no longer a proprietary shock mount or AutoSag - instead, the EVO has a 210 x 50mm Fox Performance DPX2.
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
A flip chip allows for two different head angle and bottom bracket height settings.




Geometry & Sizing

This is where things get interesting. The Stumpjumper EVO truly is long, low, and slack – those three buzzwords are absolutely accurate in this case. In fact, that 63.5-degree head angle (with a 150mm fork) is the same as Specialized's current Demo 8 downhill bike. There's a flip chip that can be used to “steepen” things up to 64-degrees, which also raises the bottom bracket height by 6mm.

At the moment, Specialized is only offering the Stumpjumper EVO in two sizes, which roughly equate to a size medium and a size large. The S3 version I tested has a reach of 475mm, and a seat tube angle of 75.6-degrees, which is quite a difference from the 445mm reach and 74.1-degree seat angle of the standard Stumpjumper. It also has a longer chainstay than the regular Stumpjumper - 443mm vs. 437mm.

The EVO also uses a fork with 44mm of offset, another trend that's catching on with 29” bikes no matter the travel amount – even Specialized's Epic cross-country bike has gone that route. The idea is that the reduced offset (compared to the 51mm of offset that was previously the norm) improves the front end handling of the bike at higher speeds, while also shortening the wheelbase slightly.


Stumped


Stumpjumper EVO

by mikekazimer
Views: 2,575    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

Specialized have been using various versions of a Horst Link suspension layout since the dawn of time, or somewhere thereabouts. The Stumpjumper EVO keeps that streak going, with the rearmost pivots located in on the chainstay, below the rear axle. One welcome change is the elimination of the proprietary shock mount, which makes it much easier to find compatible replacement shocks. There's even room to fit a coil shock, although there's not quite enough room to squeeze in the larger air can found on a Fox Float X2.

The frame dimensions and geometry may be different than the standard Stumpjumper, but according to Specialized, the kinematics of the EVO are almost identical. There's a moderate amount of anti-squat, but the leverage ratio is more progressive than before, in order to provide more mid-stroke support along with enough ramp up to keep the shock from bottoming out on bigger hits.



Specifications
Specifications
Price $3620
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox DPX2 Performance, 210 x 50mm
Fork Fox Float Rhythm 36, 44mm offset
Cassette SRAM NX 12-speed, 11-50t
Crankarms Truvativ Stylo, 170mm
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB, threaded
Rear Derailleur SRAM NX Eagle
Chain SRAM NX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed
Handlebar Specialized alloy, 31.8 diameter, 800mm width, 27mm rise
Stem Specialized Trail 45mm, 31.8
Grips Sensus Lite
Brakes SRAM Code R, 200mm rotors F/R
Hubs Specialized, sealed cartridge bearing
Rim Roval Traverse 29, 30mm inner width
Tires Specialized Butcher Grid, 2.6"
Seat Specialized Phenom Comp, 143mm width
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic, 34.9mm, 150mm travel
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Specialized Stumpjumper EVO








Stumpjumper EVO review
RIDING THE
Stumpjumper EVO



Test Bike Setup

Specialized has a handy little widget on their website that spits out the recommended settings after you put in your height and weight. I discovered the tool at the end of the test period, but it turns out that the numbers I'd settled on were within 5 psi of the calculator's suggestions, so I'd say it's a good place to start the suspension setup process.

For my 160 pound weight, I ran 195 psi in the Fox DPX2, which equated to 30% sag. Up front, I ran 77 psi in the 36, with three volume spacers. Other than trimming the bars down to my preferred 780mm width I didn't need to anything else to get the bike ready to roll. With bikes at this price point, it's not uncommon to need to swap out uncomfortable seats or grips but that wasn't the case with the Stumpjumper – I got along well with Phenom saddle and the Sensus lock-ons.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, at the tail end of a very dry summer, and extended into the rainy fall season.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Stumpjumper EVO review


Climbing

Usually when a bike comes in with a flip chip I end up putting it into the lowest and slackest setting and leaving it alone, but not this time. In the low setting the Stumpjumper's bottom bracket height is a ground-scraping 328mm, and after one too many pedal strikes I ended up putting it into the higher position for the majority of the test period. Yes, that does steepen the head angle by .5 degrees, but it's still only 64-degrees in that high setting, which qualifies as being very slack in my book, especially for a 140mm 29er.

Despite those pedal vs. ground battles, the Stumpjumper is a surprisingly decent climber, especially considering that its geometry looks like it was lifted from a DH bike. It's not going to set any speed records, and it can feel a bit sluggish on flatter or slightly rolling terrain, but the slack head angle and relatively long chainstays do allow it to crawl up and over technical sections of trail without any issues. There's a reason those crazy hill climb motorcycles are so long – the extended wheelbase makes it easier to keep the front end on the ground.

It's the opposite of a twitchy and skittish XC machine, and rather than encouraging out-of-the-saddle attacks on technical climbs, the Stumpjumper EVO makes it possible to stay seated, or at least not make as drastic of a position change, when tackling steep bits of trail. It felt like I had more time to decide how to unlock the puzzling parts of a climb, due to the fact that I didn't need to make as many micro-corrections.

I typically flipped the DPX2 shock into the middle setting for big fire road grinds, but for chunkier climbs, I left it in open to get as much traction as possible. Specialized didn't go crazy with the Stumpjumper's anti-squat numbers, but I still found that there was plenty of support to keep the shock from cycling too deep into its travel, even when standing up and sprinting out of the saddle. All that being said, the EVO is still a bike with a clear focus on the descents – climbing and getting through mellower terrain are simply tasks that need to be taken care of before the fun begins.


Stumpjumper EVO review


Descending

Okay, so the Stumpjumper EVO might feel a little underwhelming on tamer terrain, but that's not what it was designed for. It's on steep, rough terrain that everything clicks into place. There's a certain trail that I regularly include in my testing due to its sustained steepness – there aren't many places on it where you can let off the brakes and relax, a prime recipe for vicious arm pump. On the EVO it was a different story – the bike's ultra calm demeanor at speed made it feel like I was out for a casual cruise. I also managed to put down a personal best time, which I would have been tempted to chalk up to lucky satellite positioning if it hadn't happened more than once on several different trails. The bottom line? The EVO is sneaky fast in the steeps.

Of course, it may have DH bike geometry, but don't forget there's only 140mm of rear travel on tap, and if you blast full speed into a chunky section of trail it's not going to feel the same as if you were on a bigger, squishier machine. The good news is that the Stumpjumper's travel is very well managed. It's not overwhelmingly plush, but it is supple enough at the beginning of the stroke to filter out the little chattery bumps, with plenty of mid-stroke support and end-stroke ramp up to keep the shock in the sweet spot.

Speaking of jumping, the Stumpjumper's no slouch when it comes time to get airborne. Super tight, lippy kickers aren't really its forte, but it has a satisfying amount of 'pop', and feels extremely stable on bigger, floatier hits.

More aggressive riders will get the most out of the EVO – if you're hanging off the back, and don't make a conscious effort to weight that front wheel it can wash out, especially on flatter sections of trail. Weight the front end properly, though, and there's a seemingly unlimited amount of traction on hand that makes carving through steep turns a breeze.



Stumpy EVO 2
Stumpjumper EVO

Transition Sentinel
Transition Sentinel

How does it compare?


The EVO isn't the anomaly it would have been a few years ago, but there still aren't really that many bikes that fall into this category. Transition's Sentinel is the first bike to comes mind, and there are more than a few similarities between the two. The large Sentinel's reach number is the same as the EVO's, and both bikes have slack head angles, although the EVO wins the slack battle – it's .5-degrees slacker in the low setting, and that's with a 150mm fork compared to the Sentinel's 160.

The similarities aren't just on paper – both bikes are happiest on steep terrain with room to let things run, although the Sentinel's rear suspension had a plusher, more forgiving feel, likely due to a lighter compression tune. There's also that longer travel fork, which gives it a slight edge over the EVO in really blown out terrain. I don't get that hung up on chainstay length, but the Sentinel's rear end is 11mm shorter than the EVO's, which can make it feel a little snappier in tighter sections, but neither bike is really the best choice for tight, slow speed stuff.

How about the regular Stumpjumper? How does its performance stack up compared to the EVO? After all, both bikes have the same suspension design and amount of travel, but the EVO has a reduced offset fork and much different geometry. Well, the regular Stumpjumper feels more like an aggressive trail bike. It's quick and nimble on the climbs and descents, and can handle a healthy serving of rowdy terrain without flinching. It's much easier to find its limits compared to the EVO, though; the EVO's longer reach and slacker head angle make it much easier to feel comfortable dropping into steep terrain, and they make it feel more stable at higher speeds.
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper

It's a matter of deciding what type of riding you think you'll do the most. If your rides typically include a pretty even mix of up or down, and usually don't involve shuttles or chairlifts, the regular Stumpjumper is the way to go. But for the gravity fiend who's more concerned about downhill performance than slow-speed nimbleness, the EVO takes the cake.

Stumpjumper EVO review

Looking Ahead

The Stumpjumper EVO is an extremely interesting bike, in part because it comes from one of the largest mountain bike companies in the world, not a small builder who can build whatever they feel like at a moment's notice. Of course, Specialized didn't jump all the way into the deep end of the new school geometry movement, which is why there's just one alloy model, and a seemingly endless variety of options for the 'regular' Stumpjumper models.

However, there have been rumors of a carbon-framed EVO being produced in the future. If it were up to me (and it's obviously not), the carbon version would have a slightly higher bottom bracket and *gasp* a steeper head angle. Remember, we're talking about a bike with 140mm of travel here. It'd be nice to see it become just a touch more well rounded, and it's not like a 64.5-degree head angle is going to hold it back on the descents. Plus, you could always install a 160mm fork to get things back into the super-slack realm... We'll just have to wait and see if my daydreams come true.



Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
There's no carbon here... Specialized spec'd the EVO with wide, 31.8mm aluminum bars.
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
I ended up preferring the feel of the air shock vs. a coil for everyday riding.


Technical Report


X-Fusion Manic dropper: The Manic often gets classified as a ‘budget’ dropper post, but that doesn’t mean it can't compete with the other options on the market that cost hundreds of dollars more. In this case, Specialized equipped it with their own lever, but the action is nice and light, and it worked flawlessly for the duration of the test period.

Specialized Butcher Tires: It may say 2.6” on the hot patch, but on the EVO’s 30mm rims that equates to a 2.4” width. The tires themselves worked well - the tread pattern is predictable in almost all conditions. I didn’t have any issues with flats, but I can see some riders swapping these out for an even thicker casing, especially in extra-rocky areas.

Shock Swapping: Curious as to how the EVO would feel with a coil shock, I swapped the DPX2 out for a DHX2. The feel of the coil makes it even easier to plow straight through the rough stuff, but it does come at the cost of some of the poppiness delivered by the air shock. I also found myself bottoming out a little more than I would have liked. Going to a firmer spring rate helped, but then some of the initial suppleness was eliminated. I felt the behavior of the DPX2 was a better fit, but for riders who want the most comfort and traction it is possible to run a coil.

Fox 36 Evolution: The GRIP-damper equipped 36 is another component on the EVO that performs well above its price point. It may be lacking some of the adjustments found on the top-of-the-line option, but the difference out on the trail isn't that drastic. Even if I had unlimited funds I wouldn't be in a rush to swap this out for something else.


Stumpjumper EVO review


Pros

+ Incredibly stable and solid on the descents
+ Excellent price vs. performance
+ It actually is a downhiller's trail bike. In fact, it might be longer and slacker than your DH bike.
Cons

- Limited size range mean shorter and taller riders could be out of luck
- You'll run out of suspension travel before the geometry starts holding you back
- Very low bottom bracket height



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Stumpy EVO isn’t as well-rounded as the standard Stumpjumper, but it’s not meant to be. It's more of a niche bike, a specialist aimed at riders looking for something with boundary-pushing geometry that can take on seriously rowdy terrain. It's ready to rock right out of the box, with a price vs. performance ratio that's hard to beat, but it's also one of those bikes that's ripe for a few upgrades to make it a little bit lighter once the original components wear out. Mike Kazimer






63 Comments

  • + 33
 I just like that a big corperate company like Specialized are breaking out of their 'safe' demographic. It's probably not a bike for 99% of riders but thats cool with me - the more options the better!

Though I will be honest I will like anything that comes in brushed aluminium!
  • - 18
flag RedRedRe (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 What is unsafe about this bike? 140 29er is what every mtb magazine in the world is pushing.
Big slice of the market nowdays. Probably is unsafe to ride a bike notorious for cracking rear triangle.
Besides that, s seems to spend more $ in market research, advertising and graphic design than how much they spend in product development... sure bet they are not putting out a niche product, if anything it is the opposite as people start to understand that a 120 is more fun for most.
  • - 2
 @RedRedRe: Wrong. Twat.
  • + 13
 I like anything brushed in BBQ sauce. To each their own.
  • + 10
 A mountain bike review where the flip chip was left in the high position and wanted a steeper head angle. Nearly fell off my chair!
  • + 10
 This is the geo the Enduro needs to be... just more travel and obviously more build selections.
  • + 10
 Woah, a specialized and a 29er I wouldn't mind owning..... what is this witchcraft?
  • - 2
 Spec has always been making good long travel 29ers starting with first evo stumpy 29 then being unquestioned segment leader with Enduro 29. Took others quite a long time to catch up. The only genuinely lame 29er they made was Camber.
  • + 8
 Does anybody else read reviews backwards? Start at the bottom and work your way up?
  • + 14
 no
  • + 9
 that.
does
that
one
only
the
are
you
@kfccoleslaw
No,
  • + 4
 The 27.5 evo actually has some out there geo, the 29er is close in numbers to a few different rigs. I wish that the 27.5 bike would have been reviewed. I think that the design concept of 27.5 wheels with absurd wheelbase has legs.
  • + 0
 I think the bike needs 29" wheels. Too much of a pig to pedal without them.
  • + 9
 @jclnv: Cover the pig in BBQ sauce. Wheelsize doesn't matter when you have BBQ sauce.
  • + 1
 I own a 27.5 S3, which is 490mm reach and a even lower BB than the 29er. Best bike I've ever ridden, hands down. Set a PR/KOM this weekend by 22 seconds on my favorite descents, and for the past few years only been able to make incremental gains of a second here or there.

I got it sight unseen, having never had a bike with longer than 445mm reach, but took the leap and don't ever see myself going back now.
  • + 4
 Have the EVO 27.5" S3, truly amazing bike. The 27.5 S3 has 490mm reach and a slightly lower BB than the 29er. Also swapped to the high setting immediately.

@mikekazimer experience echoes mine. It was an epiphany riding this long and slack of a bike, never want to return to 'traditional' geometry again, whatever that is. It isn't hype folks, give it a try.
  • + 2
 Nice work Specialized,

You’ve created a good bike at an excellent price point.

The Stumpjumper keeps getting better and better.

This bike is a third of the price of your top end bikes, and still performs well for its intended use and audience.
  • + 2
 I own one, size S2. I wanted to know how a geo like this rides on all kind of trails and not only on the ones this model was mostly designed for. This projekt ended with a 160 36/44mm, a Dhx2 coil and some 165 cranks. All i can say is it is heavy for a trailbike but it can climb anything from classic fireroads to super techy stuff with ease - as long as you have the legs... Down the hill i couldn‘t find its limits yet this season. Truly an inspiring bike and i can not imagine to ride some more traditional geo again ????????????‍♂️
  • + 3
 Nice review. I have a standard Stumpy with a 160mm 36 and can say with confidence its the best bike I've ever ridden. It climbs VERY well and inspires confidence on the decent. Specilized really killed it with these bikes.
  • + 1
 Seems like this geo was a later addition to the line. The lack of a full size run (from such a huge company!) and the aluminum only options would mean a shorter development timeline.
Not sure if anyone ~in the know~ would be able to comment on this, but I'd be interested to hear more!

Looks like a sick bike, good on them for putting something in at this price point!
  • + 2
 Pretty accurate review. Put some GX 165mm cranks on the bike. You'll be amazed at what 5mm can do. The tweaked geo bike you want Mike will probably be the next stock Stumpy.
  • + 4
 @mikekazimer the shock is actually 210mm x 50mm for the 29er. You have 210x55. 52mm for the 275.
  • + 4
 Good catch - that's been corrected.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: I took out the travel spacer on my S3 29, yielding that 55mm stroke. Napkin math says 154mm rear travel now, and it helps the suspension keep up with the geometry.
  • + 1
 Built with 160 forks, coil damper, 165 cranks i really fell in love with my S2. With 15,2 kg it‘s maybe on the heavier side of a trailbike but it climbs everything i threw at it and on the descents i couldn‘t find it‘s limits yet.
  • + 3
 S sizing (S2, S3)...love it. The marketing dept. has solved the awkward discussion of "is that a large size? Well...uuuhhh...I have a medium."
  • + 5
 Spec-pole-ized.
  • + 4
 Has there been a bike tested where the climbing didnt surprise you??
  • + 6
 Plenty of times. The Ripmo's climbing performance was on par with what I'd anticipated, same with the SC Hightower, and the list goes on. But for a nearly 33lb bike with a 63.5 head angle, I'd say the description of the Stumpy EVO as being a 'surprisingly decent climber' is accurate.
  • - 3
 @mikekazimer: Do you still think head angle affects climbing performance Mike? Come on, it's not 2010 anymore.
  • + 3
 @jclnv, head angle's obviously just one part of the equation, but it is a factor, especially on mellower terrain, where a super slack head angle can make a bike feel 'lazy', compared to something steeper.

When it comes to actual technical climbing, no, I don't think that it makes as much of a difference, and I've found that a slack head angle tends to create a bike that feels more stable and easier to keep on track while climbing.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: Turns out, you might be a super strong climber Wink
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: That's just a side effect of wheelbase rather that specific head angle.

As you know, the long rear centre and seat angle make this thing climb pretty good. Do you try it with lighter wheels? It transforms it.
  • + 1
 That’s the best look Specilized I’ve seen in a very long time. It makes sense and looks nice. Shame they make an XL version of it. Mind you it doesn’t come close to my Bird AM9
  • + 1
 saw the evo yesterday on the trail in my local woods. absolutely lovely bike. the brushed alloy without big logos is a looker!
  • + 2
 Props to such a big brand for making a genuinely contemporary bike
  • + 1
 I love the Sentinel in theory (only have a short test ride), so I'm excited for another comparable bike to test out.
  • + 2
 You might want to check the "How does it compare?" section!
  • + 1
 @mat-massini-media:
Rephrased to clarify that I'm excited to ride it and compare it to the Sentinel. The review would lead me to suggest that the Sentinel has the edge in the rough stuff and is a bit snappier, so maybe outside of climbing, it would come out the winner.
  • + 2
 @MarcusBrody: I cant say I have ridden either but to me the Sentinel seems like it would be a better all rounder, but I'm a transition fan so maybe im a bit biased! The stumpy evo does look like a rowdy machine though and I will say having worked with Specialized as a LBS mechanic their customer care is second to none! Always a pelaure to deal with them!
  • + 1
 190+ cm riders need not apply.
  • + 1
 I love 80mm wide bars
  • + 4
 What are these? Bars for ants?!
  • + 1
 Solid Review
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



