Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29

The Stumpjumper EVO looks more like a test mule than a production bike thanks to its polished, raw aluminum frame and the lack of any giant logos. I'm a fan of the understated look – there's no unnecessary flashiness, no garish paint or strange stickers to be seen.Like its siblings, the Stumpy EVO has what Specialized call their 'Sidearm' design, where a brace joins the top tube to the seat tube on the driveside of the frame, but is absent on the non-drive side. The design was implemented to bump up the frame's stiffness without needing to relocate the shock.Specialized's unique chainstay protector design inspired a bunch of copycat versions to pop up on the World Cup DH circuit this season. It turns out that having raised and lowered rubber sections helps quiet down chainslap by a significant amount – imagine slapping a belt on to a table, and then imagine slapping that belt onto a table that had a bunch foam rollers spaced out over it. The design disperses the impact force, a simple but effective idea that works quite well.Other details of the EVO frame include full internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, room for a water bottle, and plenty of clearance for running wide tires. In other words, all the details you'd hope to find on a modern frame.

Geometry & Sizing This is where things get interesting. The Stumpjumper EVO truly is long, low, and slack – those three buzzwords are absolutely accurate in this case. In fact, that 63.5-degree head angle (with a 150mm fork) is the same as Specialized's current Demo 8 downhill bike. There's a flip chip that can be used to “steepen” things up to 64-degrees, which also raises the bottom bracket height by 6mm. At the moment, Specialized is only offering the Stumpjumper EVO in two sizes, which roughly equate to a size medium and a size large. The S3 version I tested has a reach of 475mm, and a seat tube angle of 75.6-degrees, which is quite a difference from the 445mm reach and 74.1-degree seat angle of the standard Stumpjumper. It also has a longer chainstay than the regular Stumpjumper - 443mm vs. 437mm. The EVO also uses a fork with 44mm of offset, another trend that's catching on with 29” bikes no matter the travel amount – even Specialized's Epic cross-country bike has gone that route. The idea is that the reduced offset (compared to the 51mm of offset that was previously the norm) improves the front end handling of the bike at higher speeds, while also shortening the wheelbase slightly.

Specialized have been using various versions of a Horst Link suspension layout since the dawn of time, or somewhere thereabouts. The Stumpjumper EVO keeps that streak going, with the rearmost pivots located in on the chainstay, below the rear axle. One welcome change is the elimination of the proprietary shock mount, which makes it much easier to find compatible replacement shocks. There's even room to fit a coil shock, although there's not quite enough room to squeeze in the larger air can found on a Fox Float X2.The frame dimensions and geometry may be different than the standard Stumpjumper, but according to Specialized, the kinematics of the EVO are almost identical. There's a moderate amount of anti-squat, but the leverage ratio is more progressive than before, in order to provide more mid-stroke support along with enough ramp up to keep the shock from bottoming out on bigger hits.

Test Bike Setup Specialized has a handy little widget on their website that spits out the recommended settings after you put in your height and weight. I discovered the tool at the end of the test period, but it turns out that the numbers I'd settled on were within 5 psi of the calculator's suggestions, so I'd say it's a good place to start the suspension setup process. For my 160 pound weight, I ran 195 psi in the Fox DPX2, which equated to 30% sag. Up front, I ran 77 psi in the 36, with three volume spacers. Other than trimming the bars down to my preferred 780mm width I didn't need to anything else to get the bike ready to roll. With bikes at this price point, it's not uncommon to need to swap out uncomfortable seats or grips but that wasn't the case with the Stumpjumper – I got along well with Phenom saddle and the Sensus lock-ons. Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, at the tail end of a very dry summer, and extended into the rainy fall season.