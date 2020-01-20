Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine

Construction and Features / Motor Details

Stiffer chassis, thanks to the extra sidearm. A water bottle clears the piggyback reservoir. Cables are held in place on the inside by clamps.

An extra cover keeps damaging debris away from the chainstay/main frame intersection. Plenty of tire clearance with a 2.6" wide model.

The Turbo Connect Unit delivers the most basic ride info. A Turbo Connect Display with detailed info is available aftermarket.

The magnetic connection cable between motor and battery... ...reveals the loading port on the battery when disconnected.

Mission Control App

Mission Control is the way to truly customize your motor management.

Like its predecessor, the Turbo Kenevo is only available in an aluminum version. The new frame is 2.2 pounds lighter than before, a weight reduction that was accomplished in large part by removing the carrier that was necessary to hold the old motor in place. The latest Specialized 2.1 motor saves another 400 g in weight and 15% in size over the 1.3 model.With the addition of a sidearm on the righthand side of the shock, the distance of the shock mounts remains constant under all loads and generally adds stiffness to the frame, enhancing its tracking ability. Plus, locating the rocker link directly on the sides of the seat tube further adds stiffness to the package. A nice side effect of the frame's new sidearm is the ability to route all cables through it and the top tube, allowing for a reduction of the down tube circumference, giving the frame a sleeker silhouette. Cables are held in place by clamps on the inside of the sidearm.An insert at the motor cover has been added to keep dirt out, and an extra plastic cover between the chainstays and main frame also makes sure that no debris can damage the moving parts and enter the motor cover from that direction.Yes, there’s room for a water bottle in the main triangle. It comes close to the piggyback reservoir of the rear shock, but fits nonetheless. Because of the battery being housed inside the down tube, there is no room for a SWAT box in the frame, but a multi-tool underneath the bottle cage and an extra tool underneath the steerer top cap cover the basics.Specialized recommends a maximum rear tire size of 27.5 x 2.8”, but the Kenevo would be capable of fitting up to 3” wide tires, if you’re willing to accept less clearance between tire and frame.Specialized is using the hardware components of the magnesium-housed Brose Drive S Mag motor, which they incidentally have developed in close partnership with the manufacturer. The electronics, motherboard, and software were been engineered by Specialized at their Turbo Innovation Center in Switzerland. As a whole, Specialized dubs it the Specialized 2.1 Rx Trail-tuned motor. It amplifies rider input up to 410 percent at 250 watts nominal power (up to 560 watts peak power) and 90Nm of torque.Apart from the Specialized 700Wh M2-series custom battery that the Kenevo Expert comes with, a 500Wh battery is also available. Both use the same amount of cells, but different types, with the larger battery extending your bike’s range by about 40%. The 700Wh battery uses the 21700 type, weighing in a 3,840g, and the 500Wh model uses 18650 cells and is said to weigh 750 grams less. It’s possible to swap between both batteries.Fully charging the 700Wh battery takes about six hours. The built-in Battery Management System (BMS) regulates battery health and protects it from overcharging (or under voltage). The battery can be removed from the bike by loosening a large Allen bolt at the downside of the top tube and pulling the battery out of the down tube at the bottom bracket area. The charging port sits directly at the downside of the battery, close to the bottom bracket and can be accessed while remaining in the bike by removing the magnetic connector cable that forms the link to the motor. The battery itself is also equipped with an expander leaf spring at the top to keep it from rattling inside the frame. An integrated rock guard at the bottom area also features a recess, acting as a small handle, to make it easier to carry the battery around when pulled out of the bike.Integrated into the upper side of the top tube is the so-called Turbo Connect Unit (TCU) - basically the brain of the bike - which gives you information about the motor-assist level being used via three circular LEDs, as well as showing the remaining battery level in ten-percent steps. It also acts as the on/off switch for the bike. It can interact with other devices via Bluetooth or ANT+. Also, it can be removed rather easily to give access to a diagnostics port, allowing shops to read out various information with specific Specialized software. The Bluetooth connection code that’s needed to connect the bike to Mission Control is also printed on the unit, in case you don’t have your booklet with all serial numbers present.Those asking for more info than what the Turbo Connect Unit can provide can get a Turbo Connect Display (TCD) handlebar display aftermarket for $90 USD (€89). It can link to the bike to give you basic information like speed, distance or time, but also enhanced info like power input from the rider or battery level in percent. It comes with two display mounts with different lengths for your preferred placement, sharing the same connection as Garmin devices.A small handlebar remote can be located next to the grip, offering plus and minus labeled buttons to cycle through the modes as well as a walk assist button at the bottom. An extra button with the Specialized S symbol on the opposite side activates Turbo mode from whatever mode you're in - possibly coming in handy in a situation where you need it quickly.The Mission Control app is a crucial part to customizing your ride and is available for iOS and Android devices. You don’t really need to activate it for the bike to work fine, as the stock setup will make most people happy. But if you like to tinker, this is the tool to have.Apart from diagnostics information, the app gives you the opportunity to alter Support and Peak Power for Eco, Trail and Turbo modes separately, as well as adjusting Acceleration Response and Shuttle settings spanning all modes. The default setting for Eco mode is 35% for Support and 35% for Peak Power, Trail at 35%/100% and Turbo at 100%/100%, with Acceleration Response set at 40% and Shuttle sitting at 0%. You can save different custom presets that you can activate at a push of a button.Support equals the multiplier of rider power added by the motor. Peak Power is the maximum electrical power available to supply the motor. Acceleration Response adjusts if the motor responds quicker or slower to rider input. The lower the level, the smoother the power transfer to the rear wheel and less strain on shifting. The Shuttle feature gives you maximum power output with less required pedaling force. The higher the setting for Shuttle mode is, the easier it is to get full motor power in your selected mode. The default settings for Shuttle is zero, and it requires a bit more battery power the higher it is set.Apart from all that, the Mission Control app actually features a mapping system that can record all of your rides and upload them to Strava afterward. With Smart Control, a feature implemented not too long ago, you can set a duration and/or distance you’d like to ride and your Turbo Kenevo will automatically regulate the power output for you through a smart algorithm that’s seamlessly operating at all times.