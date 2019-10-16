Review: Specialized's 2FO Clip 2.0 Shoes Are Designed for Descending

The Clip 2.0 shoes are the latest addition to Specialized's 2F0 lineup, a DH and enduro-oriented model that was designed with input from Specialized athletes including Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles.



The 2FO Clip 2.0 features several design updates from the first generation 2FO shoe. They sell for $160 USD and are available in sizes 36-49, with a number of popular half sizes. They're available in the all-black, as shown here, rocket red, and white, if the other two colors are too slow for you.

2FO Clip 2.0 Shoe Details

• Body Geometry construction/footbed

• Lace closure

• Reinforced toe box

• Stiffness index - 6/14

• Cleat slot extended 4mm back

• Colors: black, rocket red, white

• 708g (pair, size 43.5)

• $160 USD

• www.specialized.com

• Body Geometry construction/footbed• Lace closure• Reinforced toe box• Stiffness index - 6/14• Cleat slot extended 4mm back• Colors: black, rocket red, white• 708g (pair, size 43.5)• $160 USD

The upper of the shoe is designed to shed water away and provide the rider with protection from impacts. The cuff of the shoe extends up on the inside for extra ankle protection.

Construction

The XPEL mesh on the inside of the shoe helps it dry quickly. The bottom of the shoe around the cleat is reinforced for durability.

Performance

Five Ten Hellcat Pro 2FO 2.0

How Do They Compare?

Pros + Light

+ Drains water well/dries fast

+ Superb fit

LightDrains water well/dries fastSuperb fit Cons - Rubber could be a touch softer for wet rock traction

- Less protection than some other DH shoes

Rubber could be a touch softer for wet rock tractionLess protection than some other DH shoes

Pinkbike's Take

The 2FO 2.0 is an excellent all-around clipless shoe for gravity-oriented riders. Specialized took what was already one of the best shoes out and managed to make it even better. The fit, comfort, and protection are all there, and for someone looking for a durable shoe or one that dries fast, it's a tough one to beat. — Daniel Sapp

Specialized designed the 2FO Clip 2.0 for use on the World Cup DH circuit, with a focus on ensuring they provided a good amount of protection, along with enough stiffness for those moments when a rider needs to really put down the power. They also aimed to make the shoes relatively light and quick drying.The 2FO Clip 2.0 shoes use a simple lace-up design, with an elastic loop to keep those laces from flapping around uncontrollably. Look inside and you'll find Specialized's Body Geometry footbeds, which are claimed to increase pedaling efficiency and reduce the chance of injury by promoting good hip, knee, and foot alignment.The 2FO Clip 2.0's cleat pocket has 4mm of extra rearward adjustment so riders can put the cleat more in the center of their shoe. The bottom of the shoe is constructed with Specialized's 'Slipnot' rubber for a little more off-the-bike traction on sketchy terrain, and there's a reinforced area around the cleat to help guide it in and prevent the shoe from prematurely wearing after repeated clipping in and out.The shoe has a sturdy foam upper for protection and XPEL air mesh on the tongue to keep water from building up too much should you find yourself riding in the rain or swimming with your shoes on. There's also a 'Lollipop' inner plate in the shoe to stiffen up the sole and transfer power to the pedals and a layer of EVA foam to damp hard impacts.The XPEL lining is a unique spacer-mesh lining Specialized decided to use for the 2FO 2.0. Unlike many typical linings, the XPEL liner doesn’t onboard water when exposed to wet conditions. By the numbers, Specialized claim that the 2FO 2.0 takes on about 60% less water (or 100g) than a shoe using typical construction methods.The fit of the 2.0 is nice and secure - you're not going to mistake them for a pair of floppy, unsupportive skate shoes. The shoes feel as if there is a lot of protection throughout, especially in the upper, but they don't feel bulky, and they do an excellent job of staying comfortable and breathing well.I spent time riding the shoes on trail and DH style pedals, as well as a more race style SPD that doesn't have a platform. A lot of DH/trail style shoes are uncomfortable on a smaller platform SPD pedal because of how much they can flex without that additional support, but the 2FO 2.0's are stiff enough that it is a non-issue.Off the bike, the 2FO Clip 2.0's have a good amount of traction on dirt and wet rocks and roots. When they get wet, the 2FO 2.0's do an impressive job of drying quickly and not becoming overly waterlogged. They do not dry as fast as Specialized's 2FO Cliplites, however, since there is a lot more material in the upper of the shoe to dry.A good shoe to compare the 2FO Clip 2.0 to is Five Ten's Hellcat Pro. Both shoes are designed for the same purpose of clipped-in gravity racing and use laces instead of a Boa dial or other system.The first thing to note is that the 2FO 2.0 is far lighter than the Hellcat Pro. The Five Tens weigh in at 1120g for a pair. Take the same size 2FO Clip 2.0's and they weight just a little over half that at 708g. The Specialized shoes offer a slightly better footbed and dry exponentially more quickly than the Five Tens, largely because they don't retain water like the Five Tens do when they get wet.The Five Tens have better traction on wet rocks, but the rubber the sole is made out of wears faster. They also have a little bit more robust protection in the toe and sole of the shoe than the 2FO 2.0's.If you're standing in a store and need to pick between the two shoes, you're going to get a high-performance gravity racing shoe with either one, but the Specialized 2FO 2.0 wins in my book. It's $20 cheaper, better constructed, and lighter. Of course, I'd recommend trying both shoes on and going with whichever fits the best since everyone has different feet.