Review: Specialized Gambit - A New Lightweight Full Face Helmet

The Gambit establishes a happy medium for riders that want full-face coverage, but the convenience of a lightweight and well ventilated helmet. For those that might be charging on eMTBs at consistently higher speeds or on a winch and plummet style lap, there is no doubt Specialized's newest lid will boost your courage. You won't be left behind on transitions either, because the space below the visor makes it easy to move goggles in and out of place with one hand.



Compared to other helmets in the same category, such as the Smith Mainline, the Gambit does feel a little less substantial, but makes more sense than a 3/4 coverage enduro helmet. Since starting this test, I often see an imaginary question mark floating in front of the Gambit when choosing a helmet for my flavour of North Shore steeps, and haven't found a reason to regret choosing it.





— Matt Beer