Review: Specialized's New Rime Flat Shoes are Made for Adventure

Mar 18, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  


Specialized have debuted a number of new shoes lately and the Rime is the latest to the table of offerings. According to the team at the Big Red S, they felt the bike industry has been historically focused on MTB trail riding as an experience with a lot of overlap in the surf and skate culture. I'd say it's an accurate assessment, just look at the fashion, slang, and plenty else. It's very evident. With the brands' 2FO line, that demographic was the target audience, apparent by the styling and function of the shoes.

According to Specialized, the new Rime flat takes a different approach catering to a bit different crowd. After assessing a number of riders, Specialized's

Rime Flat Details
• SlipNot Super Tacky outsole
• Injected-molded toe box
• Welded mesh TPU/upper
• XPEL hydrophobic mesh
• Colors: Black, White Mountain
• Weight: 801g (pair, size 43.5)
• MSRP: $130
www.specialized.com
designers felt that there was an entire group of riders who used mountain biking more as a way to explore new terrain where getting off the bike and being on foot is commonplace. A shoe that's built for shredding mountain bike trails needed to be different than a shoe built for exploring - think the difference between mountaineering and front-country skiing or sport routes in rock climbing.

The shoe utilizes the same SlipNot ST (Super Tacky) rubber that other recent flat shoes from Specialized do and sports an injected-molded toe box to keep rock strikes from ruining rides. There's an XPEL hydrophobic mesh material that is designed to keep a large amount of water out and away from the rider's foot. The material also is said to resist becoming waterlogged and while it's not waterproof, it is 'splash resistant' and designed to quickly dry.

Hikeability was considered a critical element for an adventure shoe, according to Specialized, and they claim to have seen a lot of riders choosing a hiking or trail-running shoe at times when running flats in these situations and believe that it's due to the limited options on the market, hence the introduction of this shoe. Running shoes don't hook up on pedals and likewise, a skate-style shoe doesn't offer the best traction on sketchy terrain.

The shoe is available in sizes 36-49, with half sizes between 38.5 and 46.5. There are two color options and the shoe sells for $130 USD.

A reinforced toe box helps by keeping kicked rocks from turning into broken toes.


Performance
Specialized have produced a number of shoes that have fit and worked well for me in years past so I came into this review with high expectations along with a good amount of skepticism, as this style of shoe is one I've wanted for some time but have not seen properly executed by any brand... until now.

The fit of the shoe is true to size and in line with Specialized's other shoes, both clipless and flat. I have used the brands' 2FO Cliplite shoes as a go-to for several years, wearing a size 43.5, and this carries over with the same fit on my foot. The included footbeds provide an ample amount of support for my somewhat collapsed arches and the shoes are comfortable, although the upper did take a bit more of a break-in period than I expected and I experienced a bit of a hot spot on my right heel that rubbed the wrong way at times, although it was only noticeable on prolonged hike-a-bikes and never resulted in any actual blistering.

The rubber on the sole of the shoe is top-notch and is easily the best in class. It is just as tacky as the Five Ten standard right out of the box and I felt that the grip only increased after a short break-in period. I never had any issues with pedal-to-shoe traction and was beyond impressed with how well the shoes interfaced with the pins of various pedals.

Deep lugs on the toe and heel give tons of traction off the bike while the middle of the tread hooks up very well with pedals.

Off of the bike, the tread on the Rime provides better grip for hiking and fording sketchy creeks/rivers on wet and slippery rocks than any other riding shoe I've used. There is plenty of traction to help give confidence and the shoe is stiff but not overly stiff to the point that I couldn't feel what was below me. There is a good balance and blend of functionality between on and off the bike traction.

Riding in sketchy, technical terrain where dropping a foot or jumping off the bike onto surfaces with marginal traction is common, the Rime offers a different experience than with some other shoes. On-bike to off is a comfortable transition and I have consistently felt confident and stable in maneuvering through the janky sections of trail where cleaning a line many times takes several tries and dabs are on uneven ground.

Moves like this are common in backcountry riding and require a lot of traction to prevent wet feet and bloody shins. (Rime not pictured)

I have been able to ride the shoes in a variety of conditions ranging from bone dry to snow, along with the muck in-between. The upper does a good job of keeping spray and splash from giving me swamp foot although larger volumes of water can find their way in over the low cuff. I think this shoe would be a great candidate for a hi-top version that would or, at the very least, an integrated gaiter of sorts. Some riders will likely balk at the lack of a lace cover being included and while it would be a nice addition at times, I think that it would take away from the functionality of the shoe off the bike, e and add to the overall weight and bulk, which the lack of, is something I consider an asset.

I can't fully comment on long-term durability as I only have a couple of months' worth of riding on the shoes yet but they're holding up well, as I would expect them to and I don't foresee any issues.


On this particular very slushy and wet ride, my feet stayed surprisingly warm and dry.


Pros

+ Excellent function and traction on and off of the bike
+ Comfortable
+ Water resistant
Cons

- Lack of integrated gaiter/higher cuff for more adverse conditions and support
- Hot spot in the heel on extended hike a bikes
- Not fully waterproof



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Rime Flat is a shoe I've wanted someone to make for years and I'm glad to see that it's finally happened. It's not going to be the choice for the bike park shredder, but that's not what it's made for. It's easily the best option I've found for backcountry adventuring and it does what it is supposed to do extremely well. I'd like to see a higher cuff version or a removable gaiter, but until that shoe comes, which I hope it does, I have a feeling that the Rime will be my go-to for big days deep in the forest. Daniel Sapp





40 Comments

  • 24 8
 Do they come with tennis balls for my walker? These look like some Payless geriatric footwear.
  • 3 1
 Man, they look like Frankenstein shoes! Maybe Gene Simmons can wear these with his KISS outfit with leg warmers on!
  • 16 3
 @ridealltheb1kes, do you have examples of shoes (even non-biking ones) that you think look good? I'm genuinely curious - comments like this pop up in every single shoe review, but I don't really know what 'cool' shoes look like these days. I just wear Vans slip-ons when I'm not riding, and I don't look at my feet when I'm pedaling. What would the ideal bike shoe look like? Yeezys? Xtratufs?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: have you looked at Balenciagas?
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: Vans slip ons are great biking shoes for us flat pedal folk, IMHO.

The shin-devouring studs on any decent flats dig into the vulcanized rubber and hold you to the bike. If they're good enough for pro bmx riders living at the intersection of courage, testosterone poisoning and riding skill - where riding an unsuspended bike off a building seems like a good idea, they're good enough for me.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: You've answered your own question. Vans slip-ons are an example of cool, good looking sneakers. The closest mtb shoes get to that level of non-dorkiness is probably five ten sleuths and freeriders.

OP is right about these, do yourself a favour and google "orthopedic shoes", then look again at the specialized rimes. Thank me later for the laughs.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Well I Iike them, I might even order a pair; However, I have been called a grumpy old man more than once and still shy of 40yo, so maybe I just like old man shoes.

Seriously though, I'm seriously considering these, I love my 5-10 Freeriders, but I've busted my ass more than once trying to walk on mud and roots in them.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I actually use the Salomon Blackwood CS WP Hiking Shoes. These look like normal hiking shoes that are great for hiking your bike and are non-slip on the platform pedals with pins. The pins also don't chew up the treads on these like other trail hikers by Salomon. I also have a pair of 5-10 Freeride DX and at first they look great on pictures but when I got them, they just look like another pair of skater shoes. The grip wasn't any better than my Salomon Blackwood hiking shoes. The only thing I wished on the Blackwood was the quick laces on my Salomon XA trail runners. The laces on the Blackwood has round thickish laces that I have to double and sometimes triple not and they'd still loosen over time.

The Salomon shoes, especially the trail runners look awesome, but the outsoles don't have any grip. The lug patterns don't suit the pins on the platform pedals whereas the Blackwood tread patterns run parallel to the pins, and thus grip. The XA ,X-Ultra, and SpeedCross has great functionality and looks really nice but the outsole patterns and lugs just aren't suitable for biking let alone any type of hiking on trails. They slip and slide even in dirt. But if platform shoes can be made to look like Salomon shoes, man, shoes will be flying off the shelves! Seriously!
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: I think a lot of commenters miss the real core of what a shoe review should be about. Aesthetics are one thing, but the construction and materials are really critical. I've mentioned before but my preference is usually a vulcanized rubber sole. The stealth rubber tends to tear into small pieces and has a lacking mouth feel compared to the classic vulcanized rubber. Laces are also another contentious point - the BOA system has extremely poor mouth feel and is very difficult to tear apart where as standard laces like on a 5.10 freerider cannot be topped. Uppers should be made of non-synthetics ideally as the synthetics just don't digest that well.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: The Giro Chamber 2 is a perfect example. These look like a pair of Altras. Also, what's with these companies making lace up shoes with no lace retention? Its absurd.
  • 9 0
 Make a mid version, and you might sell to every trail builder in the country.
  • 4 0
 It would make an incredible trail-building shoe with a higher cuff.
  • 3 4
 @danielsapp: @Hogfly

Why? How is any riding shoe a better "trail building shoe" (whatever that is) than an actual work boot or, for lack of it, a burly-ish walking boot?
  • 6 0
 @bananowy: Because you tend to need to test trail while you're building....
  • 1 0
 @bananowy: For riding your bike lol
  • 2 0
 @Hogfly: Or ride in and out to build. Certainly depends on the situation but I know plenty of builders who access their work via bike.
  • 1 1
 @Hogfly: Take your riding shoes with you? You're carrying a load of stuff anyway. At least you wont wreck your feet (AND your fancy specialized riding shoes) while building. You guys don't ever use spades? Because you can't seriously think these shoes would survive that. Even walking boots' soles break relatively fast from it so work boots are really where it's at if you dig a lot.

@lefthandohvhater: If you mean riding to the spot you're building, then surely it's not a big deal in any shoes. If you mean testing, see above.
  • 2 1
 @bananowy: You don't sound like someone whose built trail and I'm not sure why you're so offended by the suggestions of those who obviously do. And builders more often than not are carrying in tons of stuff. You don't get it. That's ok. Move along. Or better yet, pick up some tools and figure out what everyone is talking about so you can contribute with some knowledgable input.
  • 2 0
 @lostlunchbox:

Eh, he has a fair point on something beefier being needed if you're doing a lot of shovel work. Spade/shovel work is murder on shoe soles. But a lot of our digging is achieved with a McLeod, which doesn't require good soles.
  • 2 0
 @lostlunchbox: The only guy who sounds offended here is you pal. I asked a genuine question, why did it trigger you so much?

"And builders more often than not are carrying in tons of stuff"

Yes, that's exactly what I said. Thanks for repeating though.

"Move along"

How about you take your own advice, chill out, stop telling people what to do and accept this is a place where people have conversations and ask each other questions?
  • 6 0
 Do Specialized have a new shoe every week?
  • 1 0
 Sure feels like it. They will overhaul much of their shoe line at the same time but trickle the release to constantly own the new cycle.
  • 2 0
 "Moves like this are common in backcountry riding."

Maybe it's the camera angle or something, but it looks like one guy's falling off of a rock trying to avoid being swallowed alive by two foot deep water, while the other guy is trying to drown his little sister's bike in the river.

Seriously, just take your shoes off, put your bike on your shoulder and walk through the stupid water.
  • 4 1
 These are for sure the shoes dudes that work at my local bike shop that ride their fat bikes down a sidewalk to work everyday are going to be wearing.
  • 1 0
 It's a culture man, you just don't get it...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a great option for trailbuilding.

I’d love to see a winter hi-top. Freeride EPS are discontinued, and the sole is downright terrifying on slippery surfaces.

This sole and an insulated upper would be AWESOME!!!
  • 1 0
 Exploring new terrain: checked
Getting off the bike with foots on the ground:
No way! Foots on the ground only before and after the ride, if I am supposef to walk, will the bike home from the beggining.
A nice looking and perfect flat pedal shoe: the actual five ten guide tennie made by five ten ( not the adidas)
  • 1 0
 Im with Kazimer on this one, the grip only gets better with time on specialized rubber and my current pair has proven way more durable than my last five tens that ripped on the side and looked murdered on the bottom after a season.
  • 3 1
 That river crossing photo hurts to look at. I'd rather have wet feet then that many bearings on my bike fully submerged under moving water.
  • 1 0
 Cool idea but how is there a dedicated shoe for backcountry epics and no company is making a winter shoe for flat pedal riders. MAKE A FLAT PEDAL SHOE FOR WINTER FOR THE LOVE OF GOD
  • 4 1
 These are going to sell great. Absolutely nailed this segments needs.
  • 1 0
 These shoes really look like a Five Ten Trailcross, especially the sole. Is changing the five ten dots for this weird diamond shape enough to avoid a lawsuit?
  • 1 0
 How is the grip compared to the new 2FO Roost? Any reason to buy the Roost versus this?
  • 1 0
 It's the same rubber. I think it depends on if you want a stiffer shoe more dedicated to riding and very little off the bike or something that's a bit more versatile and not quite as stiff on the bike. For most people, the Rime is probably a better choice.
  • 3 5
 Can they make flat pedal shoes any upglier - c'mon people - I just don't get it. How can these companies make really nice fashionable clipless pedal shoes that look great but they can't make a pair of platform pedal look half decent? Ridiculous to spend any money to look like crap!
  • 1 0
 All I want is new 2fo cliplites with the BOA lacing. Best shoe in history. So sad they don't make them anymore
  • 2 0
 funny, most NC river crossings do look like that.
  • 1 0
 I feel like we should always get people who come here to take South Mills River Road all the way to Black and state that is what all of WNC is like.
  • 1 0
 Looks better than trailcross lt
  • 1 0
 Shoe updates, so hot right now.

Post a Comment



