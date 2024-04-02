Review: Specialized's New Search ‘All-Road’ Helmet & Recon 2.0 Shoes

Apr 2, 2024
by Alvin Holbrook  
photo

https://velo.outsideonline.com/gravel/gravel-gear/review-specialized-search-helmet-recon-2-shoes/

Recon 2.0 shoes add new features and a svelte look, while the new Specialized Search helmet ticks all the boxes.

Posted In:
Outside Network Reviews and Tech Reviews Specialized Velo Road Cycling


Author Info:
alvin-at-velo avatar

Member since Mar 1, 2023
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with FMBA Statement]
101130 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry - 2024
40765 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Duration of Your Average Weekend Ride?
38463 views
E-Bike Battery Fires - Should You Be Worried?
31997 views
Review: 6 Months on the New Race Face Era Carbon Wheels
29227 views
Corporate Drama as Beat Zaugg Claims He's Still CEO of Scott Sports
28996 views
First Look: Crankbrothers Release SOS Line of Trailside Repair Tools
28869 views
Video: Max Fredriksson’s Perspective on Why the Male Slopestyle Riders Decided to Not Compete at Crankworx Rotorua
28074 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033399
Mobile Version of Website