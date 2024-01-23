Review: Squidworx Modular Flat Pedals

Most pedal companies these days have a composite model in their lineup, which typically comes in at a lower price point, but none of those options have the same level of customization as the Squidworx Modular Pedals.



Two replaceable composite wings or cages attach to the main aluminum body to make up the platform. This allows for the most vulnerable part of the pedal platform to be replaced when damaged, exchanged for a different sizes or even one of the various colors, by using the costly materials in this area.

Squidworx Pedal Details

• Aluminum main body, steel axle, nylon composite cages

• 3 modular platform sizes

• Dual cartridge bearings with full length bushing axle system

• 14 pins per side, 5.5 or 4mm heights available

• Colors: 12 various colors for MD platform, black only for SM & LG

• Area: 98, 108 or 116mm x 97mm width

• Thickness: 12mm

• Weight: 458g per pair (419g claimed)

• Price: $129.95 CAD

• squidworx.bike

Replaceable pins double as the fixing point for the composite cages which comes in three lengths and various colors.

Details

Price and Weight

The medium platform measures 108mm L x 97 W x 12 H.

Performance

Inside, there's a massive DU bushing and two cartridge bearings (note: this one is brand new).

Durability

OneUp's Composite pedals may not have the swap-able pieces of the Squidworx Modular pedals, but they have a tenacious grip, come in two sizes, and cost half the price.

Comparison

Pros

+ Cages and pins can be easily replaced if damaged

+ Replacement cages on a fixed body is a creative way to offer three sizes in one



- Not ideal if you like a high-grip or very concave pedal

- Expensive - there are full composite pedals on the market for half the price

Pinkbike's Take

The Squidworx Modular Pedals use a crafty method of replacing parts and offering low-cost platform size changes. With that said, the initial investment is on the higher side for a pedal that contains composite components. In terms of traction, they're adequate for general trail riding, however, there are grippier, more concave options out there.

— Matt Beer

14 replaceable pins are scattered across either side of the platform - 8 on the aluminum portion of the body and 3 on each composite cage. All the pins thread into an aluminum barrel, instead of the pedal body, making them easy to replace. Each set of composite cages are held in place by four of the pin sets closest to the axle. Squidworx offers 5.5mm and 4mm pin options, and customers can choose to have all of the pins the same size, to have a concave option with taller pins around the perimeter and shorter ones in the center, or a convex option with taller pins in the middle.You’ll need a 5mm socket or wrench on either side to unthreaded the pins. This is not included with the pedals, but is available on the Squidworx website for $5 CAD.The small, medium and large size wings make up platform length of 98, 108 and 116mm while they each measure 97mm wide. In terms of height, the pedals are basically flat and measure 12mm in thickness.The medium wings are available in various colors, while the main aluminum body is available in just silver or black. For the small and large wings, they are only offered in black.As for the internals, they use a chromoly axle with a long DU bushing and two cartridge bearings at the outer end. Squidworx includes the bushing tool required for a full rebuild with the pedal set.Composite pedals are known for being significantly cheaper than CNC’d aluminum options, however, the mixed materials and replaceable features push the Squidworx pedals to $130 CAD.Regardless of the pedal body size or colour option though, the price remains the same. Replacement cages of varying sizes or colours are available for $5 each so changing the size of a set of pedals will cost $20.$35 will also get you a new set of internals, including the axles or a singular aluminum replacement body.Our size medium Modular pedals weighed in at 458g per set, slightly above the claimed 419g. That's 18 grams more than OneUp's Composite pedals, and 110 grams more than Crankbrothers' Stamp 1.Every flat pedal rider has their own preference when it comes to the level of grip they’re looking for and that can largely vary depending on the shoes they prefer. I’ve found through testing numerous pedals that a completely flat surface is not necessarily the most desired shape for off-road riding in general, even with the stickiest shoes.There is a balancing act between the stiffness of the shoe, the concavity of the pedal and the grip of the pins. If the shoe is too flexible, and the concavity is too deep that can lead to fatigue at the arch of your foot. Conversely, an ultra stiff shoe match with a flat pedal tends to feel numb and doesn’t hold your foot in place even if the rubber is grippy and the pins are tall, which is the case of the Sqiudworx Modular pedals (size MD tested).I played with removing two sets of pins, hoping that would allow the remaining pins to dig into my shoes more, but the difference was negligible. There’s also a small bump in the main portion of the pedal body to make room for the DU bushing, which elevates the inside of your foot off the pins. You can see polishing effect of the shoe in this area.If you’re currently using aluminum pedals and frequently destroy pedal pins or the body itself, then the replaceable cages of the Squidworx might be worth a look. I don’t see many riders purchasing one size and then switching to another, however, mountain bikers do love experimenting with tech equipment and customizing colour schemes, so these could be for the tinkering type.Our time spent on these pedals was throughout the summer months in dry and dusty conditions yet there were a few splashy thrown into the mix as well.Internally, the sealing system has shielded the elements well with the grease still looking fairly fresh. As for the pins, they’ve held up well and haven't needed to be replaced. The same goes for the nylon cages, which haven’t seen much damage - it’s not like I tried to go out and hit rocks.The pins dig into the shoe well, but being able to tune the concavity with the pins would help, meaning lowering the height of the middle pins, or raising the outside ones would be ideal.I’ve never complained about a pedal being too grippy, although it’s obvious when there is a lack of traction. Even with the stickiest stealth rubber shoes and the taller 5.5mm pins around the perimeter, I found the completely flat profile of the Squidworx pedal to lack the connective feeling for riding at full pace.Looking at options from other brands, Chromag’s Synth pedal has a similar size platform to the medium Squidworx size but offers increased concavity. The Synth’s also comes in a wide range of colours cost and cost $65 CAD - half the price of the Squids. OneUp offers two sizes of composite pedals as well. The OneUp Composite pedals come in a rainbow of color options, cost even less at $54 CAD and have a ton of grip with their threaded pins.Although the Synth’s are not adjustable in size, they do weigh 70g less per pair. Again, this is where the thickness doesn’t mean as much as it seemingly does on paper. The concave shape provides a better grip and supports my theory on the middle pins not playing much use in grip.The Synth is just 3 millimeters thicker at the axle but tapers upwards towards the fore and aft rows of pins. In terms of area, the length is about the same as the medium size Squidworx, although the Q-factor is 10 millimeters wider on the Synth. This could mean that you will avoid rock strikes when leaning into turns, or sneaking through narrow gaps with the Squidworx.