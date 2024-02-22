Review: SRAM Maven - The Big Brake

They say power is infinitely corrupting, but that quote doesn't really specify anything about slowing bikes down. In the name of that pursuit, SRAM pulled out all the stops to create the strongest mountain bike brake they've ever made: the Maven. It's meant to compete with all the strongest options on the market, and aims to best them. Parts of the system may look familiar, but the overall architecture has been overhauled to provide more power, resulting in a much larger overall footprint you see here.



All the power in the world is for naught if you can't control it, so the team at SRAM focused on giving the Maven a familiar lever feel and modulation characteristic.

Maven Details



• 4-piston caliper

• Tool-free lever reach adjust

• Contact adjust

• Mineral oil

• Organic or sintered pads

• HS2 or Centerline rotors

• Weight: 366 grams (actual, front caliper w/pads, hose, and lever)

• MSRP: $189-300 USD per wheel

• www.sram.com

Four bolts for power. Pads are now only accessible from the interior of the caliper.

Details

Beefed-up pads for the Mavens.

Two new post mount adapters, no more bolt sandwich. Mineral oil is now standard on the Mavens.

Power and Tuning

A familiar lever assembly.

Still featuring SwingLink. Same clamp, different bleed screw.

Performance

Ultimate Expert Kit, $600 USD. Ultimate, $300 USD per wheel.

Silver, $265 USD per wheel. Bronze, $185 USD per wheel.

Mike Kazimer's Ride Impressions

Pros

+ Immense power

+ Easy adjustment and tuning

+ Familiar feel and modulation



- Stiffer lever pull than competing options

- All-out power will be too much for some

- Weight weenies will whine

Pinkbike's Take

The powerful end of the mountain brake market has some very strong contenders right now, and the SRAM Maven is a welcomed addition to that elite group. The power is remarkable, the ability to control it is there, and the ubiquitously available tuning parts mean you'll be able to hone the feel in perfectly to your liking. — Dario DiGiulio

A complete front brake with pads weighs in at 366 grams, which is about 68 more than the current Code Ultimate Stealth. Pricing is higher than the Code as well, with three tier options - Ultimate, Silver, and Bronze - coming in at $300, $265, and $185 USD respectively.Thanks in part to the Eddie Van Halen splatter paint job, the calipers of the Mavens really draw the eye. They're noticeably larger than just about anything else on the market, and according to SRAM that's core to their function. All that extra mass houses significantly larger pistons, with two 18mm and two 19.5mm phenolic plastic pad pushers per caliper. The hefty shape also doubles as an effective thermal mass, taking longer to heat up and cool down, and ultimately delivering more consistent performance across long descents.The levers and SwingLink arrangement have been made to feel familiar to that of the Codes, but are optimized to work with the increased power and rigidity of the Maven. This is apparently why we won't be seeing any carbon levers for the Maven Ultimates, as those sported by the current Code Ultimates are too flexible to provide the feel they wanted out of the new brakes. You'll see cast aluminum levers on both the Ultimate and Silver models, and a stamped aluminum variant on the Bronzes.The Mavens sport a new pad shape - dubbed the XL - which come in two compounds that Code users will find familiar. The organic option is meant to provide a stronger initial bite and quieter performance, while the sintered offers better heat resistance and better wet weather stopping power. While I found myself exclusively using the sintered pads in Codes, I've gotten along well with both compound options on the Mavens, regardless of weather conditions. More on that later in the ride impressions.One key detail to the Maven system is hidden from view, and that's the fluid within them. SRAM has consistently used DOT fluid in their brakes, with the exception of the DB8, but the Mavens are the first flagship brake to sport mineral oil as the hydraulic of choice. The explanation behind the change is fairly simple: they found it was the better of the two options when it came to achieving the performance and durability they were looking for in their strongest brake yet. With a service life twice that of the already robust Codes, that's a hard point to argue with.Installation and bleeding follow similar procedures to the Code, with the notable exception of the fluid used. SRAM is very firm about the specific fluid used in the bleed, and insist that people only service the Mavens with Maxima Mineral Brake Fluid, to avoid any risk of damaging the seals.SRAM set their sights high and made the strongest brake they could, then provisioned for people to de-tune the system to make that power more usable and controllable. There are a few key numbers associated with the changes you can make to the system, and instead of gaming out the myriad options you could achieve, I'll just list those notable changes here. As a baseline, SRAM recommends starting with the smallest rotor your bike can fit, and scaling up from there as need be.• Each jump in rotor size (i.e. 180 to 200mm) increases the mechanical advantage by 14%• HS2 rotors provide 7% more power than Centerlines• Centerline is 10 to 30 grams lighter for a given size• HS2 rotors have better heat management• Mavens produce nearly 50% more power than Codes, so plan accordingly• Mavens require 32% less force at the lever to achieve the same braking powerAgain, there are three trim options available for the Mavens, but the highest tier does have a special limited run in the colorway you see here (insert TV ad guy hand wave). These hot red calipers are only available in the Maven Expert kit, which includes a pair of brakes, a bleed kit, extra brake pads, a set of various rotor sizes, the required mounting brackets, and a Pro bleed kit. That kit retails for $600, and strikes me as a pretty solid deal if you're trying to fully buy into the system. That said, the lower price brake tiers offer the same power and ergonomics, just with different finishing hardware and less adjustments as you go down the line.I've had a set of Mavens on my personal bike for a few weeks now, and have had the time to run through a wide variety of pad, rotor, and rotor size combinations to hone in on a setup I prefer. As a baseline, my preferred Code setup for big bikes is to fit just about the biggest rotor I can in, often 200r/220f or 220mm on both wheels. I'm down on 200mm rotors now, and might almost prefer if I could fit a 180mm rotor on the back end of my bike.That's the long way of saying these brakes are immensely powerful.I've ridden other wheel-in-the-spokes brakes, and will do some brief comparison to those later, but the short of it is the firmness and sharp feel of these is more distinct than any other brake I've ridden in recent memory. Every other massively powerful brake I've used has some spongey feel to it, while the Mavens retain a very staccato feel that doesn't sacrifice your ability to modulate the stopping power.The lever feel and power ramp is very similar to the Code, but you have distinctly more power on tap when you reef on the lever. Swinging to the bite point isn't the lightest or smoothest on the market, with a Code-like resistance to pull through. Brakes like the Hayes Dominion, Hope Tech V4, and the TRP DHR EVO all provide lighter lever action to get into the power band.That said, I'm still a bit on the fence about how important that is, as I never found myself getting fatigue or arm pump that can sometimes come with brakes that have too much resistance. That's likely because that bite point comes up fairly quickly, and you can hover just a touch away at all times.I'm currently running a bike with Saints on it, and for a brake that's had 10 years on the market they're still hugely impressive. The Mavens do feel more powerful, and are a little softer off the top than the Saints, though the difference isn't extreme when both are at operating temperature.One of the more pleasant surprises with the Mavens has been a totally positive organic pad experience. Typically pads of that ilk - particularly on SRAM brakes - fall far below their sintered equivalent when it comes to wet weather performance, long descents, and general durability. With the Mavens, I've found just about all of those issues to be alleviated, making the organic pads a totally useful option should you be so inclined. My first ride on them even featured a 3 hour constant downpour, giving them a proper trial by fire in the wet.All told, I really enjoy the Mavens, and am impressed by the power. The control and brake accuracy take some getting used to, but I think one quickly would if these were your only brakes. I do wish the lever had a lighter feel to it, but plenty of people will hardly notice the pull feel unless you've recently ridden the aforementioned alternatives. I'm not in a rush to get a set to put on every bike I have that's meant to go downhill fast, but they do offer performance and reliability that I'm looking forward to using on some of the nastiest and steepest trails that have been seared into my memory.Like Dario, I've had these brakes on my bike for a few weeks now, and have experimented with a range of setup options. I started with 200mm HS2 rotors front and rear with metallic pads, the same setup I'd typically run with Code brakes. In that configuration, the amount of stopping power was immense, and it felt like yanking on the emergency brake in a car with bald tires on a wet road – full skids were just a small pull of the lever away.I'm typically a fan of more rather than less stopping power, but for me this setup felt excessive – I noticed myself changing my braking habits in order to avoid grabbing too much brake. Switching to organic pads made a noticeable difference – they weren't as on / off feeling, and even in the wet they worked well, which isn't usually the case for organic pads. I also swapped to Centerline rotors, another way to 'detune' the brakes a little further. With the organic pads and those Centerline rotors the brakes still feel more powerful than Codes without being too aggressive, which was the setup I was looking for.As Dario mentioned, the lever action isn't the lightest – Hayes, TRP, and even Shimano require less initial force at the lever to get things going. It's a fairly minor detail, but if I had to choose I'd prefer a lighter lever action, since that can help with modulation by allowing for very small changes in how far the lever is pulled.