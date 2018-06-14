PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain

Jun 14, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

REVIEW
SRAM NX Eagle

BY: Daniel Sapp


Many riders were stoked when SRAM launched their 12-speed GX Eagle drivetrain last year. It offered a high level of performance at a more affordable price than its XX1 and XO1 Eagle siblings. Now, that technology is available at the NX level with an even lower price tag.

SRAM also moves away from the XD driver body for NX, with the 12-speed cassette mating with a standard 8, 9, 10 speed splined SRAM or Shimano driver body - which will further increase compatibility and allow upgrades to a 1x12 system without having to switch drivers.
SRAM NX Eagle Details
• 1x, 12-speed drivetrain
• 11-50 tooth cassette
• 8, 9, 10 speed splined driver body compatible
• DUB BB compatible
• Weight: 2049 grams
• Price: $375 USD
• Available: September 2018
www.sram.com

GX Eagle was half the price of the XX1 Eagle and had similar performance. Priced at only $375 USD, (shifter, derailleur, cassette, cranks, chainring, and chain), the new NX Eagle system is even easier on the wallet and it still performs incredibly well. It does come with a weight increase 202 grams, but the functionality of the group will be difficult to tell apart. The big story with NX is the cassette. Rather than requiring an XD driver body, it mounts on the tried and true splined drivers common to SRAM and Shimano 10-speed freehubs, which are a lot more common and also less expensive. That's good news for companies trying to pack even more value into their entry- to mid-level bikes - this gruppo will likely be a common sight on bikes in that price bracket for 2019.

NX Eagle is compatible with all SRAM 12-speed Eagle drivetrains (meaning you can mix and match parts). More compatibility is always better in my mind, especially when you've already emptied your piggy bank on gas and ramen to get to your summer riding destination, then inevitably crash and damage part of your drivetrain on your first day there.


There are a lot of similarities in the NX Eagle drivetrain with GX Eagle but, the cassette is a different story.


All New Cassette

The big change for NX Eagle is the splined-driver-style cassette. The XD driver that SRAM has been using for the last several years works well and is great in terms of making a lightweight system with a wide range of gears. However, when it comes to compatibility across wheelsets, for those looking to switch from a lower end drivetrain, or anyone already using a splined driver body, the associated costs to switch to the XD driver can add up quickly. If you are lucky, you'll just need to buy a new driver body, but a lot of hubs don't have that option, so you would be looking at a new wheel or wheel-set in addition to the drivetrain, making what was at first a somewhat affordable GX Eagle upgrade quickly double in price.

The new NX Eagle cassette mates right up to an 8/9/10 speed splined freehub, so you can't have that ten tooth cassette cog. NX cassettes begin with an 11-tooth, sacrificing a tiny amount of gear range. Some people may want to pick this apart as a negative, but really, most aren't going to notice a difference and if you do, you can always use a larger chainring.

The 11 by 50 tooth cassette mounts on a standard splined driver body.


The cassette is made out of 11 stamped steel cogs and then the large 50-tooth cog is aluminum. The largest four gears are bound together with stainless steel pins and then the rest of the cogs slide onto the freehub body individually. There's a normal lock-ring holding everything together, and as a side note, the NX cassette is also the only Eagle cassette designed to be strong enough to use on E-Bikes. The 50-tooth bail-out gear, as some call it, could actually bail you out if you run out of power on a big e-xcursion. The NX Eagle cassette weighs 615 grams and retails for $100 USD - yes, it's heftier than GX by 167 grams, but it's also $95 less.


NX Eagle may be less expensive, but that doesn't equate to a significant performance difference or any less fun on the trail. Photo: Michael McQueen


Cranks

The NX Eagle crankarms are 6000 series forged aluminum. They are designed to be used with SRAM's X-SYNC 2 chainrings and interface with SRAM's DUB bottom bracket system. They're available in 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths and come with a 32 tooth steel chainring for $105 USD.

Shifter, Derailleur, and Chain

The NX Eagle shifter, derailleur, and chain are very similar to the GX versions. There are no major changes between the two groups, and NX shares all
of the same features, benefits, and technologies as GX. The biggest difference is NX components are manufactured from more affordable materials and weigh a bit more. The shifter sells for $42, the derailleur for $107, and the chain for $26 USD.

The shifter is no frills, but still it's still Matchmaker compatible and it functioned flawlessly.


Performance

I have been riding the NX Eagle group for almost two months at this point. A lot of that time has been in rain and mud, optimal conditions for accelerating wear on a drivetrain, and I have zero complaints with the NX group. Comparing it to the GX group that I had been running on the same bike for a few months prior, the shifting and overall performance are nearly impossible to tell apart.

Photo: Michael McQueen

bigquotesI really can't find anything to pick apart in this drivetrain. It simply works and works well.

The shifter is smooth and firm in its action. The large paddle tends to be the first piece to loosen up on any shifter as it wears, especially on more budget oriented models, but the NX has stayed firm and there's no play in it to date. Although it lacks the adjustability of the higher end XX1 and X01 models, it's comfortable and by no means feels "cheap" as some other more affordable shifters do.

I have not dropped or broken a chain, and despite the poor conditions I've ridden in, the drivetrain is as quiet as any other Eagle group in those same elements. From the small cog to the 50-tooth bail-out gear, everything is smooth, quiet, and crisp both up and down. I am starting to notice some wear on the finish of the cassette in my more commonly used gears, as to be expected, but performance has not degraded in any way.

I really can't find anything to pick apart in this drivetrain. It simply works and works well, at that. Yes, it's heavier, and maybe a little clunkier than XX1 or XO1 Eagle, but you can also buy the entire drivetrain for less than what a XX1 cassette costs. As far as practicality and ease of use, it's exactly what it should be.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesSRAM offering a 12 speed 1x drivetrain that doesn't necessitate an upgrade to an XD driver from your existing splined freehub may not be a step forward in technology, but it will be a huge move in terms of practicality for a lot of riders. The NX Eagle drivetrain is going to be the "go-to" for a lot of riders looking for an affordable and reliable 1x set up. Daniel Sapp



79 Comments

  • + 123
 Look at that, a 12 speed drivetrain compatible with a Shimano freehub! Not even Shimano could pull that off!
  • + 5
 Lmao
  • + 16
 IMO, this is almost like a shots fired back at Shimano by SRAM after everyone got hyped about the new 12spd XTR.
  • + 0
 Only PInkbike can think a ridiculously heavy 615 grams cassette with redundant gears is an improvement.

You really do not need 12 speed if you are getting a cog spread such as this one: 11-13-15-17-19-22-25-28-32-36-42-50. In increments that is a rather ridiculous 2-2-2-2-3-3-3-4-4-6-8: completely redundant first 5 gears AND a huge gap on top ...
  • + 1
 So is that mean that drivetrain will fit my shimano freehub? And I'll get 11-50 range for 375usd without changing my freehub?
  • + 4
 @duzzi: You cant look at teeth gap by number of teeth between cogs, you must look at teeth change.

11-13t = 18% difference
42-50t = 19% difference

So the first gap of 2t is almost equal to the last gap of 8t.
  • + 1
 Sram has done it! Now they are officially providing happiness and pleasure for everybody!!!
  • + 35
 Sram, thanks for listening to what we want and trickling down eagle to all the price points. Sram is truly killing it in the component market right now.
  • - 14
flag Scotj009 (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Now get rid of that stupid XD Driver on the rest of the groups!
  • + 3
 Installed on I9 wheels. That hits home for real
  • + 5
 They needed good PR after announcing the DUB crank standard.
  • + 5
 Their components nearly killed me when my brakes failed on a hot day. Replaced them with the revised version. I like to live dangerously.
  • + 6
 I suppose I might catch some hate for this, but I'm perfectly happy with my very affordable, 11 speed, 11-46, no compatibility issues, SLX drivetrain. The XT cassette is $76 at Jenson right now. A 12th speed would be cool, but not cool enough for me to bother. And if I can't get it done with 46t, I guess I'll walk it. Not that this SRAM setup isn't really nice too; I'm just not sure it's mind-blowing with 11-46 SLX already out there.
  • + 1
 Cheapest drive-train on most expensive hubs.
  • + 27
 Game over. This is what the people have wanted for a long, long, time. The 11-50 range is fine, and the price is outstanding, all with ZERO compatibility issues. Nicely done.
  • + 1
 Would be nice if they offer the XD/splined option on all their cassettes.
  • + 26
 NX Eagle. The new go-to drive train for $5k bikes. Move on up GX eagle to $7k bikes.
  • + 2
 You'll be pleased to hear I’ve seen this spec’d on a $2500 CAD, thru-axled, dropper-equipped bike for next season ????????
  • + 1
 (Those question marks were a thumbs up)
  • + 1
 Is this suppose to be sarcasm? I'm expecting sub $2500 bikes to have this groupset. I got a Diamondback Release 1 with the 11 speed nx for $1500...sure it was on sale, but even at normal price it was a $1800 bike.
  • + 19
 Looks like a great alternative to waiting 2 years for xt 12 speed to clunk it way to market
  • + 5
 Not to mention that by the time Shimano introduces a 12 speed SLX groupset SRAM will have drunk all of their milkshake.
  • + 1
 And you dont need a special freehub that isnt avaliable unless you have shimano wheels
  • + 1
 @CM999: Or DT Swiss Wink
  • + 10
 Shimano: we cant develop 12 speed gruppo without new driver body
SRAM: hold my beer
  • + 6
 Hit me with the neg props but...
The splined freehub body that we’ve used for 3 decades is long due for replacement. I’m past exhaustion on gouged splines from cassettes. I’m stoked for a new/better design.
  • + 1
 @speed10: Agreed. It was a change for the good in that case.
  • + 1
 They could probably design a 15-speed cassette to cram on a standard Shimano driver, but you'd still have an 11-tooth high gear...
  • + 7
 Mate the groupset to a Sunrace 11-50 12-sp cassette and you'll save ~100 grams and about 15 bucks. Moar beer to celebrate!
  • + 2
 My words exactly.
  • + 4
 at this point shimano's ability to field a 12 spd drivetrain is kinda setting the baseline and its not even compatible with the rest of their equipment and freehubs.

the fact that not only can sram field amazing xx1 1200 dollar tech but also have a sub 400 dollar groupset that functions within 85% of their top end is a testament to who is doing it better.
  • + 7
 I'm starting to feel bad for Shimano...
  • + 18
 Start to feel bad when SRAM makes a superior fishing reel, until then never feel sorry for rich corporations
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: ROFL. They do make DAMN good reels. The movement is so smooth.
  • + 4
 Shimano needs to get their act together. SRAM already owns the 12-speed market and NX level kit will serve to further establish that dominance.
  • + 1
 I was the first one to doubt about the performance of gx eagle but after close to 1500km in 7 months, I am really amazed how well it works.
I sadly ripped the derailleur apart when a branch made contact with it but it has been replaced since (the gx eagle derailleurs are still hard to source in canada as far as availability goes). The new derailleur has a really crisp feel and just feels so smooth. My only gripe would be the quality of the pulley wheels. After a rough autumn and the occasional spring muddy ride, one of the pulleys almost seized even though I cleaned and regreased them. The derailleur has a bit of side-to-side play but you can't feel it on a trail.
  • + 5
 I might actually upgrade my 10 speed now that I can just use the same hub
  • + 3
 I can't believe that I might only need a new BB and be back in the upgrade game with my 6 year old bike.
  • + 2
 @mentalhead: you need a new derailleur and a new shifter. All to get some bizarrely spaced 12 speed. Get a Shimano 1146 (ligther) or any of the huge amount of aftermarket 50 and it would cost you less.
  • + 2
 How about an 11speed cassette with more range than 10-42? I’m really enjoying my e13. Seems like a sram option would be nice. Especially if they made it a one piece 10-46
  • + 1
 I reckon Shimano will release a legacy 11-51t cassette as well as a 10-51t with XT. To be fair, with XTR, there's no need for a cheaper hub option. It's not supposed to be cheap.
  • + 2
 Not bad but 615g for the cassette? Ouch. That’s crazy heavy. Good value though.
  • + 2
 SRAM has my money. Practical innovation. Meanwhile Shimano continues to decline in my book
  • + 1
 Now if we can get SRAM to come out with some Crocs similar to what Shimano makes.....well we all know how awesome that would be!!!!
  • + 1
 This is innovation I can get behind! Shimano, you listening?
A little hefty on the cassette compared to Shimano's 11-46 11spd cassette....but otherwise well done.
  • + 4
 Evan
  • + 5
 Fred
  • + 3
 Mike
  • + 3
 Helen
  • + 4
 Allen
  • + 4
 Evan
  • + 2
 Joseph
  • + 7
 Covfefe
  • + 1
 @Masenc: Julio
  • + 1
 Igor
  • + 1
 Ebike
  • + 1
 друг
  • + 3
 But does it Djent?
  • + 0
 remember when the old sram cassetes had that bolt running through them so they didnt dig into alloy cassettes Wub a DUBa DUB DUB
  • + 2
 Srams take over of the OEM market has just been verified #eagleengaged
  • + 1
 How often do you catch those cables under the bottom bracket on rocks and trees?
  • + 1
 Do they make it sram driver compatible too? would be keen to upgrade from 11spd gx to this but need to get a new driver
  • + 7
 You can run all of this and the GX cassette I am sure.
  • + 3
 Yah, you get a gx 12 cassette.
  • + 1
 The NX cassette is only in a splined driver version but the group is compatible across the whole line so you could run the GX, XO1, etc. cassette with this group and have no issues.
  • + 1
 @Patrick9-32: keen as
  • + 0
 Kewl!
Take that Shimano!

I'm not a Sram guy (32 yrs Mnt. Biking) but this News is bigger than Shimano 12 spd.
  • + 1
 So you can fit this on 135, 142, and 148?
  • + 1
 615g Cassette.............I'd rather have cancer.
  • + 1
 I'm not a mathematician, but pricing works out to $380 USD...just say'in
  • + 1
 You're definitely getting A LOT of cassette for the money...
  • + 1
 615g cassette, or brain tumor. Tough decision.
  • + 1
 Cassette - 615g never, for free is too much for full susp bike.
  • + 1
 "The NX Eagle cassette weighs 615 grams"

DAYUM
  • + 1
 Ooft - mic drop!!
  • + 1
 i want it now!
  • + 1
 George
  • + 1
 DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN YA'LL
  • - 1
 I hate eagle and I hate sram for no particular reason

Post a Comment



