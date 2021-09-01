Review: SRAM's New HS2 Rotors - Thicker is Better

Sep 1, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Most riders are familiar with the concept that larger diameter rotors help improve braking performance, especially during hard, sustained braking. That's why we're starting to see more and more 220mm rotors on downhill and enduro bikes, and on eMTBs. Those larger rotors offer more surface area, which improves heat dissipation, and require less force at the lever to slow things down.

There's another way to improve heat dissipation – increase the rotor's thickness, and that's exactly what SRAM has done with the new HS2 rotors. The rotors are 2.0mm thick, compared to the 1.85mm thickness of the previous Centerline rotors. That may not seem like much, but that difference, along with a new brake track pattern, is claimed to deliver a 7% increase in power.
HS2 Rotor Details

• Thickness: 2.0mm
• Material: steel
• Sizes: 160, 180, 200, 220mm
• 6-bolt or Centerlock
• Weight: 204 grams (200mm, 6-bolt)
• MSRP: $50 - $65 USD
sram.com

The new brake pattern also has less material removed and a different orientation of the cutouts, which provides more surface for the brake pad to grab onto. Towards the center of the rotor are spokes that have been painted with a thermal dissipating paint, another step that was taken to keep things as cool as possible.

There are 160, 180, 200, and 220mm versions of the new rotors, with 6-bolt and Centerlock options available. On my scale, a 200mm HS2 rotor weighed in at 204 grams, 14 grams more than a 200mm Centerline rotor. Prices range from $50 to $65 depending on the size and mounting style.

The HS2 rotors are 2mm thick, and have a new braking surface pattern.
The grey arms are coated with a paint that's supposed to aid with heat dissipation.

This graph from SRAM illustrates the temperature difference between a Centerline rotor and the new HS2 rotor.




Performance

I've been trying out the new rotors over the last month on several different bikes, all equipped with SRAM's Code brakes: a 160mm enduro bike, a 120mm trail bike, and a full-power eMTB. In all instances, the rotors are noticeably better than the Centerline rotors they replaced. By 'better', I mean that they give the brakes an overall firmer bite, and maintain that solid feel even on long, steeps sections of trail.

It's on the heavy e-bike that the improvement was especially apparent. On that bike I'd previously had several moments where I found myself wishing for more braking power. Hot, dry conditions, a 50-pound bike, and an extra-steep track meant that I had to pull extra hard on the levers to control my speed, even with a 220mm rotor on the front. With the HS2 rotors there was less fade, and it took less effort to manage my pace.

In wet conditions the rotors still make some noise initially, but they seem to clear water and quiet down more quickly than the Centerline rotors did. They'll also howl a bit on very steep, very sustained trails, the type where hard braking for minutes at a time is required. I still think there's room in SRAM's lineup for brakes that are even more powerful than the Codes, but that's a different topic. I've managed to avoid falling off any skinnies lately, so I can't comment on how well the rotors resist bending; if anything the extra thickness should make them less likely to fold over from an impact.

Now, the thicker rotors do mean that there could potentially be less pad clearance, although I haven't run into any unwanted rubbing. I've successfully run thicker rotors from other companies with SRAM's calipers before, and as long as you take the time to clean and reset the pistons the extra .15 millimeters shouldn't cause any issues.

New rotors may not be as exciting as a wireless drivetrain, or a fancy shock that has adjustable everything, but the HS2 rotors offer a clear performance benefit with only a minuscule weight penalty - that's a win in my book.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Brakes SRAM Sram Hs2


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
186099 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
90802 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70387 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
54231 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
49489 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
48433 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
42968 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
41313 views

87 Comments

  • 60 7
 Any SRAM/Shimano disc brake article without mentioning the competition is Hopeless.
  • 31 1
 Please, just stop
  • 14 1
 I brake for puns.
  • 2 6
flag ConMan05 (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Come on guys, we can't slow our roll with puns for one article?
  • 6 1
 This topic is heating up, unlike these brake rotors.
  • 2 3
 Mentioning the competition just makes you sound like a TweRP
  • 7 1
 My interest in all these brakes is fading
  • 1 0
 Uncle Roger: Hayaes!
  • 1 0
 Think they found the winning Formula?
  • 1 0
 But eventually all these competing technologies will reach their Maxima.
  • 28 1
 So a ~8% increase in thickness results in a 7% increase of power, so by that nature an 20mm thick rotor should have 1000% increase in power, duh!!
  • 22 0
 Cool to see people getting on the TRP thick rotor train. Shimano could stand to do this considering how fast their rotors wear down...
  • 18 0
 Magura been doing it forever
  • 4 0
 Shimano icetech rotors don't wear down, their aluminium melt!
  • 2 0
 My TRP Evos are my new favorite brake of all time, but man are they heavy.
  • 1 0
 You mean the Hayes thick rotor train...
  • 18 0
 Hayes been doing thicker rotors for like ever
  • 3 0
 damn straight!
  • 5 0
 @meandros: they stay that way too. haven't bent as many thick rotors as I used to with 1.8mm.
  • 16 0
 Still think there’s better rotors out there… TRP R1, Galfer, Brakestuff
  • 7 0
 Galfer!!! I paired those with my trickstuff D's and they are just vicious!!!!
  • 15 0
 @diggerandrider: "Vicious" may be one the best words we've heard used to describe our rotors
  • 3 0
 @diggerandrider:
I upgraded my rotors on my 161 to Galfer with MT5s massive improvement.
  • 1 0
 @diggerandrider: agree 100%. Galfer rotors are hands down the best upgrade I have made
  • 1 0
 @cmoney23: pretty cheap also. What do you like about them?
  • 14 3
 Trp stays winning
  • 5 0
 I saw this specd on the top spec megatower a month or so ago. I googled it and found sram's 2022 catalogue. The cat was already out of the bag. I've been using the Galfer 2mm 203 for months. Solid and about the same price. I'll try these, though. The 2mm rotors are nice but can take an extra 5 min to get everything aligned. The tolerances are TIGHT!
  • 2 0
 Galfers are lighter tough, because they have big cutouts
  • 1 0
 Hopefully we'll see calipers made with thicker rotors in mind from SRAM (and maybe even Shimano if they go thicker too) in the near future to help with the alignment.
  • 5 0
 A head to head scientific lab comparison between these and the Shimano Freeza rotors would be brilliant, who wins the battle of the cooling, also weight and power comparisons to add to the fight.
  • 2 2
 s3.amazonaws.com/www.bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/30105205/shimano-brake-rotor-heat-dissipation-graph.jpg

From Shimano themselves (so not independently verified) but seems to run 150C cooler than SRAM.
  • 2 0
 @JamieMcL: Typical marketing material though, notice how the pink line they are measuring from is above 500C so they could be being sneaky with the scale and looks like its just over but is actually quite a bit over the 500.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know if Shimano has patents on their stuff? Seems like a no brainer to run finned rotors.
  • 3 0
 The shimanos initially get hotter because aluminium has only 1/3rd of the heat capacity
  • 1 0
 @SickEdit: good for metallic pads then?
  • 8 1
 If the grey paint helps why not paint all of the spokes?
  • 1 0
 Without seeing the other side of the brake rotors, I'd bet that the other spokes are painted as well. The reason that every other spoke doesn't show paint is probably because the outside surface has been machined flat like the braking surface.
  • 3 0
 @GambinoSX: Then the question becomes: could they paint all the spokes after the machining?
  • 6 0
 Guess TRP has been onto something all along!
  • 3 0
 Yeah they started this "new standard" way back. All of their brakes are actually made for thicker rotors too so there is way better pad clearance.
  • 2 0
 Been running TRP 2.3mm 203 front rotor and 1.8 203 rear rotor with Magura MT7 brakes for 3 years. These brakes never fade and are incredibly powerful, great modulation also and adjustment with HC3 levers, they are really great. If it wasn't for the possibility of the composite master cylinder that can break so easily I would say they are nearly perfect. I intend to try XTR Servowave master cylinders with solid Flo Motorsports alloy levers (thin Shimano lever has a breaking problem too) and my Magura Calipers for the Shigura setup and now I definitely have to add Sram Rotors to the list of things to try in the pursuit for the perfect (for me) brakes.
  • 1 0
 I’d be cautious about running those solid lever blades as you may risk snapping the entire lever instead of just the blade.
  • 4 0
 Are they still compatible with all the brakes that too the previous rotors?
  • 4 3
 All these years and all that money spent on fancy R&D labs, and it takes them this long to figure out a 2 mm rotor works better than 1.8mm? Good job these guys don't work in F1 or NASA... At least there is now another option to try with my Shiguras than the already excellent Storm HC's...having said that they are twice the price for a bit of 'cooling paint'...Think I'll pass. So there we have it guys SRAM approves 2 mm thick rotors with your CODES, so now you can go out and buy a pair of Stoem HC's at half the cost!!!
  • 5 0
 New rotors, with 7% more brake rub!
  • 1 0
 Brake rotors for my bike cost more than brake rotors for my cars & truck. Something is wrong in MTB land. At least these won't be over $100CAD/rotor like the Shimano's posted the other day.
  • 5 2
 yea but they don't LOOK as cool as shimanos...
  • 3 0
 still got nothing on hopes vented v4 at 3mm :L
  • 3 0
 Screw this. 1.5mm for life, brah.
  • 2 0
 Call me when they'll get Dub rotors with 28.99% of increased power please !
  • 3 0
 Trickstuff or galfer rotors. Miles better than anyone else
  • 1 0
 Kilometers better in some countries
  • 2 0
 ZTTO rotors to rescue my wallet:

www.aliexpress.com/item/32966272096.html
  • 3 0
 But do they gobble like a turkey?
  • 2 0
 Underrated. Probably lots of kids here never had juicys.
  • 2 0
 Will there be a 2-piece option?
  • 1 0
 Subscriber funded testing lab needed to see whether these or shimano ice-tech ones make any real world difference
  • 1 0
 Is that chart for real?! A mountain bike brake rotor gets to 1000 degrees (freedom units)...???
  • 1 0
 If the special gray paint aids in cooling, why use it on only half the arms?
  • 1 0
 So another new standard, thicker rotors for revised brakes, nice job Shimano! Of course TRP is guilty of the same.
  • 4 3
 SRAM have new rotors - discuss….
  • 2 0
 ok
  • 1 0
 Crisper feel...maybe Shimano lovers could get behind this Smile
  • 1 0
 I'm amazed SRAM are offering centerlock versions... wacky.
  • 1 0
 Available in 2023 probably?
  • 1 0
 “That’s what she said”
  • 1 0
 Now they can release a whole new range of brakes that are 0.5mm wider.
  • 1 0
 thick rotors equal brake rub.
  • 1 2
 Funny how all the reviews say that Code's have plenty of power and the you read articles like this where they say in a backhanded way that they are down on power.
  • 1 0
 They could use more power and I’m stoked that Cascade has the answer with new calipers coming out!

But everything else about Code RSCs is primo! And they COULD use more power… they don’t necessarily need more. But I’d take it. That being said, solid power, great adjustability, easy to bleed. They are sweet!
  • 2 4
 Every set of brakes I've had on every bike at some point start rubbing and its a PITA to stop. Less pad clearance = a no go for me. Sorry SRAM.
  • 1 0
 THICC
  • 1 0
 Yes please.
  • 1 0
 Wireless Rotors
  • 2 4
 Still as basic looking as cheap Amazon rotors. They definitely weren't going for "sexy" as Shimano does.
  • 9 1
 I kinda feel the opposite. I think my XT Icetech rotors look chunky and bloated. These look sleek.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012444
Mobile Version of Website