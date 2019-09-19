Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain

It's not difficult to convince ourselves that more expensive is more better. Especially after paying for it. It's not vanity if it weighs less, right? Traditional high-end drivetrains are a prime example of diminishing returns, but Shimano's Di2 system, while certainly not perfect, proved to me that electronically-controlled shifting is the only way to have an appreciable, worthwhile jump forward in real-world performance. Cables do work very well, sure, but getting the good stuff gives you only marginal gains, and no amount of carbon or titanium can deliver the metronome-like consistency and precision that electronics bring to the table.



The 12-speed Eagle AXS drivetrain is SRAM's take on electronic shifting and, unlike Di2, it's wireless. It also costs $2,000 USD for the shifter, derailleur, cranks, chain, cassette, and all the bits you need in the XX1 guise that's tested below. All that adds up to 1,451-grams, but you can buy each component separately as well.



Eagle AXS Details



• Intended use: cross-country, trail, enduro

• 12-speeds, 500% range

• Encrypted wireless network

• 20+ hour battery life

• AXS app configures buttons

• Weight: 1,451-grams

• MSRP: $2,000 USD (XX1, tested), $1,900 USD (X01)

• More info:

Here's the $2,000 USD box and what comes inside of it when you buy the Eagle AXS XX1 group whole.

This $700 derailleur is the crown jewel of the AXS group.

The Details

The derailleur:

Spot the little black box (left) at the center of the parallelogram? That's where the motor and Overload clutch are hiding. The XX1 derailleur gets a carbon outer cage (right) while X01 is full aluminum.

The $200 shifter looks pretty normal, minus a cable not being required.

The shifter:

The small button (left) is used for paring and trim adjustment functions. The three paddles (right) are actually a single piece that toggles back and forth on one pivot. Small springs provide some tactile feel, as does slight indexing and audible click.

Don't like the color? You can use a standard XX1 cassette because the two are identical, finish aside.

The other stuff:

The 25-gram battery (left) is said to last around 20-hours before needing to be charged. If you want a spare, they cost $50 USD.

How it all works:

Installation

The included instructions are top-notch and easy to follow.

Performance

With two different types of mounts and large paddles, the shifter is easy to reach. I ended up preferring the standalone clamp (not shown) with the shifter nearly right up against the grip.

A lot of hard miles and not a single bad shift. AXS offers incredible consistency.

My right-hand gets on pretty well with SRAM's (and Shimano's) mechanical shifters, but the three-way AXS paddle never felt bang-on to me when I had it mounted on the Matchmaker clamp that also holds the brake. With the brake where it needed to be, I found myself pushing on the outer third of the paddle, or just the edge of it, more often than not.



SRAM is pretty good with the options, though, and using the standalone clamp let me bring it closer to my apparently stubby thumb. That way, I could literally just bump the shifter with my thumb in a split second, and it made the knuckle button easier to reach, too.

The Eagle AXS XX1 group saw about 60 rides and 45,000 meters of elevation change during testing in the Squamish and Whistler area. Photo David Pharand

There were more than a couple of rock strikes. The Overload clutch is very effective, and you can even hear it work if you listen carefully after an impact.

What about SRAM-specific issues that aren't uncommon, like the narrow/wide pulley wheels coming out of time with the chain, or the derailleur bolt backing out of the hanger? Zero issues with the latter, and that includes it being used on three different bikes. Unfortunately, SRAM is persisting with their narrow/wide pulley wheels that, when they come out of time with the chain, cause a rough feeling through the pedals. Drop it down to the 10-tooth cog before shifting back up to instantly fix this annoying quibble.



One last thing to note is that it's not the quietest derailleur out there, with it sometimes making an obvious rattle when the bike is getting bucked around over rough ground.

Our AXS test group, including the dropper post, in the middle of a two-day, 3,200-meter backcountry trip into the Chilcotins.

Pros

+ Incredibly consistent shifting

+ Easy to install and set-up custom shift controls

+ Wireless = simplicity



- Pricey

- You might not like the 'vvvvvt' or rattle sounds

- Batteries = remembering to charge them

Pinkbike's Take:

You can say that computers and batteries don't belong on your bike, and you can certainly moan at the cost as much as you want, but the bottom line is that nothing else on the market offers this combination of simplicity, consistency, gearing range, low weight, and overall performance. — Mike Levy