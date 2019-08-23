Review: Stan's Flow EX3 Alloy Wheels

Carbon may still be hogging the spotlight these days, but aluminum rims have never gone out of style. Whether you're an enduro racer who simply can't afford to risk having a broken rim dash those podium dreams, or a non-competitive type who's unable to justify purchasing pricey plastic, a durable aluminum wheelset makes a lot of sense.



Stan's Flow EX3 wheelset is aimed at enduro and DH riders, with a new design that combines the elements of the previous Flow EX and MK3 rims. During their in-house testing, Stan's found that the older Flow EX rims were withstanding impacts better than the MK3 rims, despite the fact that the MK3 rims used a stronger 6069 aluminum alloy. Further investigation led them to the conclusion that it was the Flow EX's Tiebeam, the internal bridge that runs between the sidewalls, that was helping the them perform so well.





Flow EX3 Wheelset Details



• 29mm internal rim width

• 6069 aluminum rims

• Neos Durasync hubs, 10° engagment

• 27.5" or 29" options

• 32-hole

• Sapim D-Light spokes

• Weight: 2,150g (29") / 1,000g F / 1,150 R

• MSRP: $699 USD

• www.notubes.com

