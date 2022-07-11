Review: Stanton Switch9er FS Ti-Carbon: A Mixed Material Machine

Descending

Over the first handful of rides with the RockShox shock and 2.3" tires, impressions were not good. The ride was harsh and skittish as the rear suspension (even with 0 volume spacers and 35% sag) was reluctant to engage much of its travel and react to the terrain. The bike felt hard to control and carry speed, especially on repeated bumps, steep trails, and rooty corners.I also didn't like the combination of 2.3" Maxxis EXO-casing tires with 26 mm rims. Even with 25 & 29 psi, they squirmed and burped when cornering hard, yet added harshness to the ride due to the low profile and high pressures. I swapped out the wheels for a set of alloy hoops with 30 mm rims, fitted with 2.4" enduro-casing tires at 21/25 psi.With the coil shock installed and set fully open with the lighter 400 lb/in spring, plus the bigger tires and the control cockpit, the bike finally got into its stride. The rear suspension was now supple and active, sitting nicely in its travel and reacting to bumps well. The slack head angle and long front-center make it easy to ride fast on high-speed tracks littered with pinball rocks, roots, and berms. And despite the skinny tubes, the frame feels more than stiff enough, with no obvious twist and lurching when squaring off a big catch berm.The stable geometry often lets you forget it's only got 140 mm of travel to play with, and the suspension is unapologetically progressive even with the coil shock, so on bigger hits, it's not the most bump-swallowing. It's not for those who want to plow through rocks without care. But on the flip side, the smooth but rapid build-up of support means there's plenty to push against when pumping through corners or compressions, and the bike never squats or wallows lazily through its travel.Despite some heavy landings, I never felt it bottom-out either. And over the small, high-frequency bumps, the coil shock tracks the ground well, giving plenty of traction at the rear.But although the suspension was performing well with the EXT shock, there was still some rattling from the chain and the cables, which takes away from the perception of smoothness. And on some tight and steep turns, I found the Stanton less confidence-inspiring than other bikes I've been riding lately. I suspect the unusually high (355 mm) bottom bracket played a role here. The 51 mm fork offset may come into play too; although I've found with modern bikes the effect of swapping between 42 mm and 51 mm offset is subtle, the combination of the very slack head angle and the longer fork offset kicks the front axle a little further ahead than usual, and this can make it slightly harder to get weight on the front wheel.Whatever the cause, I got more comfortable with the turn-in feel over time, but these days the difference between bikes isn't how fast theybe ridden, but how easy and intuitive it is to get up to speed. That's obviously something that's going to vary from person to person, but even with the set-up tweaks I made, it took me longer than normal to feel in tune with the Stanton. On the other hand, I can't recall a single pedal strike and that's something everyone will notice.