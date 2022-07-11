Review: Stanton Switch9er FS Ti-Carbon: A Mixed Material Machine

Stanton Switch9er FS Ti

Stanton is probably best known for their steel and titanium hardtails, but their full-suspension bikes are really interesting in the way they're designed. In this case, the frame combines a titanium front triangle with a two-piece carbon fiber rear end. There's also a less expensive version with a steel front triangle and an aluminum swingarm. Those parts are cross-compatible, so you could have a carbon and steel or alloy and titanium mashup if you wanted, or upgrade the swingarm on the aluminum/steel bike.

The steel front triangles are made in the UK and the titanium frames are made in Asia, but you can also choose a titanium frame with custom geometry that's made in the UK for a £1,000 premium.

Stanton Switch9er FS Ti Details

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• Suspension travel: 140mm (r) / 160mm (f)
• Wheel size: 29''
• Titanium front triangle, carbon swingarm
• 63° head angle, 450 mm chainstays
• 15.4 kg / 34 lb (stock, size 19.5")
• Frame sizes: 16.5", 18.5", & 19.5" (tested)
• Lifetime frame warranty
• MSRP as tested: £4,409 (frame & EXT shock)
stantonbikes.com
Stanton describes it as "a culmination of the best of our experience", "the most refined product we've ever made", and "the ultimate trail/enduro frame that feels amazingly stable in the rough and steep but retains that playful characteristic."

It's a 29er with 140 mm travel and a 160 mm fork, using a dual-link suspension layout with some pretty unusual kinematics. It combines this with a very slack head angle but a relatively high bottom bracket. Naturally, I was keen to see how that played out on the trail.


bigquotesThe stable geometry often lets you forget it's only got 140 mm of travel to play with, and the suspension is unapologetically progressive even with the coil shock, so on bigger hits, it's not the most bump-swallowing. It's not for those who want to plow through rocks without care. But on the flip side, the smooth but rapid build-up of support means there's plenty to push against when pumping through corners or compressions, and the bike never squats or wallows lazily through its travel. Seb Stott




Frame Details

Stanton was keen to stress the work they've done to maximize the frame's lateral stiffness, which they say is important for pedaling efficiency and responsiveness. This is achieved via a CNC machined part Stanton calls "the egg", which connects the bottom bracket to the lower-front pivot in a single piece; the upper mainframe pivot is nestled right at the junction of the top tube and seat tube (where the frame is naturally strong); the two links are machined from a block of aluminum and they pivot on chunky 15 mm axles.

The carbon swingarm is actually made in two pieces (as is the alloy equivalent), meaning that if one side is damaged, only one side has to be replaced. This requires both to be manufactured to tight tolerances to ensure the pivot and wheel axles are aligned. Stanton says the stout pivot axles mean there's no need for a brace connecting the two sides together.


"The egg" is a single machined part comprising the bottom bracket and lower frame pivot, onto which the downtube and seat tube are welded.
Interchangeable dropouts allow 12x142 mm or 12x148 mm hubs to fit.


Pivot bearings are protected by a rotary seal, which is designed to "keep the crap out the bearings". Cable routing runs through the top tube and upper part of the swingarm. That means that as the suspension compresses, the cables either have to bend or slide into the tubes. The latter could create some friction and accelerate wear on the housing, and if they can't slide they bend outwards, sometimes touching the rider's legs.

One thing to note is that the tire clearance is tight. With the 2.3" Maxxis tires (pictured), there was adequate space, but with a 2.4" Continental tire, the side knobs would graze the carbon if the bike was leaned over hard. Although I never rode it in the mud, the lower link could form a mud shelf, especially if running a 2.4" tire.




Similarly, the chain gets pretty close to the swingarm when you're in the biggest cogs. When the shock is bottomed out, the chain touches the carbon in gears one and two. Not that you'll spend any time in that situation, but the point is chain clearance is tight and gets tighter the deeper you get into the travel; my test bike started showing scuff marks on the carbon near the chainring after a handful of rides. Of course, you could (and should) protect the frame with some rubber strips or tape, but there isn't much room for added padding and it would be nice to see in-built protection.

There are two sets of bottle cage bosses (one under the down tube and one under the top tube), ISCG tabs, and a threaded bottom bracket shell.


The geometry figures I measured on my size 19.5" test bike.


Geometry & Sizing

The above chart on the left is from Stanton, showing the claimed figures for all three sizes. I've also included my own measurements from my 19.5" test bike on the right.

The main discrepancy is in reach - I measure 485 mm, which is 10 mm less than claimed and smaller than most bikes in the largest size. But this bike has a long 140 mm headtube plus a 10 mm external headset cup below, making for a 150 mm overall length. The tall head tube shrinks the reach number on paper because the reach is measured to the top of the head tube, and as it gets taller, the top gets further back due to the slack head angle. If the head tube was a more usual 120 mm length, the reach number would grow by 14 mm, and with an extra 30 mm of spacers under the stem, the ride position would be identical.

All that is to say that the 19.5" size bike feels as roomy as bikes with a more typical stack height and around 500 mm reach. With my preferred 40 mm rise handlebar, I ran no spacers under the stem and the cockpit felt comfortably roomy to me at 191 cm (6'3") tall.



Suspension Design

The rear triangle is connected to the frame with a pair of counter-rotating short links. They give the bike a relatively rearward axle path near the start of the travel, meaning lots of anti-squat before the axle path curves rapidly forwards to avoid excessive pedal kickback deeper in the stroke. The layout also allows the shock to run close to parallel with the downtube, which minimizes the force on the tube and so helps to save weight.


The leverage ratio slopes steeply downwards towards bottom-out, causing a dramatic increase in suspension forces late in the travel. This "concave" shape of the leverage curve tends to work best with coil shocks.
Anti-squat values start high and get higher throughout the pedaling zone, resulting in a very firm response.


The 65 mm stroke shock is long for a 140 mm travel bike. The leverage ratio (how many millimeters the axle moves upwards for every millimeter of shock travel) goes from 2.45 at the start of the travel to 1.55 at the end. For context, most bikes stay between 3:1 and 2:1. That low leverage makes a given shock spring or damper feel stiffer, so light spring and damping rates should be used. The overall progression (change in leverage ratio) is 37%, making it one of the more progressive designs out there. Note also that most of this progression (the drop in leverage ratio causing an increase in suspension forces) happens towards the end of the travel. For this reason, the Switch9er works much better with a coil shock with a small bottom-out bumper, like the EXT, than with an air shock which is already progressive late in the travel.

I initially tested the bike with the RockShox Super Deluxe air shock (pictured), but I wasn't happy with the performance. I talked to Stanton about this and they strongly suggested I try an EXT coil shock instead. "Maybe it's a good thing you've experienced it with that air can for comparison but, I'll be honest, that's an error for it to be sent to you with that particular shock on," Stanton told me. "There are air cans that work well with it, the ones that are more linear and coil-like in their behavior, but that Rockshox clearly isn't cutting it."


While changing the shock I noticed the lower pivot on the upper shock mount was sticky and squeaking bad enough that the swingarm was getting stuck under its own weight. I took this pivot apart and greased it, which solved the problem.


I swapped out the shock, cockpit, wheels, and tires during testing.

Specifications

Stanton doesn't sell a full-build yet so I won't dwell too much on the parts fitted to my test bike other than how they impact the overall ride.

The now superseded Hope Tech 3 E4 brakes feel great but lack power with 180 mm rotors. Hope's 26 mm Fortus wheels combined with Maxxis EXO 2.3" tires demanded high pressures to avoid squirming and this led to a harsher ride, so I swapped these out for 30 mm wide rims and 2.4" enduro-casing tires to get a better sense of the Stanton's potential. My test bike came with a RockShox Super Deluxe shock due to supply issues, but I soon swapped it for an EXT Storia Lok V3.

One other thing to note is the 51 mm offset RockShox Lyrik fork versus the more common 44 mm offset, but this may only subtly affect the handling in some circumstances.



Test Bike Setup

I had a long journey to get this bike set up in a way that worked well for me. Almost straight away I got rid of the low-rise handlebar which just wasn't tall enough in favor of my "control cockpit" made of a 40 mm-rise Renthal 'bar with a 40 mm stem. Next, I found the RockShox air shock far too progressive with the two volume spacers installed, so I removed these and experimented with air pressure, going from 30% to 35% sag; rebound was one click from fully open. I still couldn't get the air shock to provide the suppleness I wanted, so on Stanton's recommendation, I switched to an EXT Storia Lok with a 425 lb/in spring. This was too stiff so I swapped to a 400 lb/in spring for about 30% sag. I also ran the low-speed compression and rebound pretty much open, and then things started to make sense.

The fork is the 2022 Lyrik (not the latest version) so I started with 90 psi based on past experience, but I dropped this to 82 psi to get more grip on the front tire. The rebound was ten to twelve clicks from closed and compression was fully open for most trails.


Climbing

The Stanton is very efficient under power, with almost no movement in the rear suspension unless you're stomping on the gas. The effective seat angle isn't the steepest, but only on the nastiest inclines did I wish it was any more upright, as the suspension stays high in its travel even when running over 30% sag.

The coil shock added a couple of hundred grams and introduced a touch more movement when pedaling, but I preferred the climbing feel with the coil due to the suppler action over bumps which meant less momentum and traction was lost over roots and stones. Climbing felt no less efficient but was noticeably more comfortable, more supple, and more surefooted with the coil. I was running a little less sag with the coil too, which made the seat angle steeper, and although I never used it, the lockout option is there for tarmac grinds.



Descending

Over the first handful of rides with the RockShox shock and 2.3" tires, impressions were not good. The ride was harsh and skittish as the rear suspension (even with 0 volume spacers and 35% sag) was reluctant to engage much of its travel and react to the terrain. The bike felt hard to control and carry speed, especially on repeated bumps, steep trails, and rooty corners.

I also didn't like the combination of 2.3" Maxxis EXO-casing tires with 26 mm rims. Even with 25 & 29 psi, they squirmed and burped when cornering hard, yet added harshness to the ride due to the low profile and high pressures. I swapped out the wheels for a set of alloy hoops with 30 mm rims, fitted with 2.4" enduro-casing tires at 21/25 psi.




With the coil shock installed and set fully open with the lighter 400 lb/in spring, plus the bigger tires and the control cockpit, the bike finally got into its stride. The rear suspension was now supple and active, sitting nicely in its travel and reacting to bumps well. The slack head angle and long front-center make it easy to ride fast on high-speed tracks littered with pinball rocks, roots, and berms. And despite the skinny tubes, the frame feels more than stiff enough, with no obvious twist and lurching when squaring off a big catch berm.




The stable geometry often lets you forget it's only got 140 mm of travel to play with, and the suspension is unapologetically progressive even with the coil shock, so on bigger hits, it's not the most bump-swallowing. It's not for those who want to plow through rocks without care. But on the flip side, the smooth but rapid build-up of support means there's plenty to push against when pumping through corners or compressions, and the bike never squats or wallows lazily through its travel.

Despite some heavy landings, I never felt it bottom-out either. And over the small, high-frequency bumps, the coil shock tracks the ground well, giving plenty of traction at the rear.




But although the suspension was performing well with the EXT shock, there was still some rattling from the chain and the cables, which takes away from the perception of smoothness. And on some tight and steep turns, I found the Stanton less confidence-inspiring than other bikes I've been riding lately. I suspect the unusually high (355 mm) bottom bracket played a role here. The 51 mm fork offset may come into play too; although I've found with modern bikes the effect of swapping between 42 mm and 51 mm offset is subtle, the combination of the very slack head angle and the longer fork offset kicks the front axle a little further ahead than usual, and this can make it slightly harder to get weight on the front wheel.

Whatever the cause, I got more comfortable with the turn-in feel over time, but these days the difference between bikes isn't how fast they can be ridden, but how easy and intuitive it is to get up to speed. That's obviously something that's going to vary from person to person, but even with the set-up tweaks I made, it took me longer than normal to feel in tune with the Stanton. On the other hand, I can't recall a single pedal strike and that's something everyone will notice.


Stanton Switch9er FS Ti-Carbon
Starling Murmur

How Does it Compare?

If you're in the market for a boutique trail/enduro bike with 140 mm of travel, the Starling Murmur should be high on your list, so how does the Stanton compare?

While the Starling climbs well, the Stanton has a firmer feel under power and a slightly more upright position too, making it feel more eager on steep climbs. The Startling is perhaps a little more comfortable on flat and bumpy traverses, although you have to be a lot more careful to avoid pedal strikes.

When descending, the Starling's more linear suspension makes it feel like a longer-travel bike in the rough stuff; it swallows up big rocks that bit more readily but isn't quite as responsive when pumping. It relies on the Ohlins shock's bottom-out bumper on big landings, but that's no bad thing in my view. The geometry numbers are similar, except the Starling is a little steeper and the BB is a lot lower. I found the Starling easy to throw around and commit to corners from the off, while the Stanton took more adaptation to ride aggressively and carve turns.


Shimano Deore drivetrain

Technical Report


Shimano Deore drivetrain: The only component I haven't mentioned so far is the drivetrain. That's because Shimano's entry-level shifting didn't miss a beat and so it faded into the background in the best possible way. Yes, the gear indicator window on the shifter is useless and reminiscent of budget bikes, but the Deore drivetrain never felt lacking compared to more expensive alternatives.




Pros

+ Slack and stable geometry make for confident handling on high-speed trails
+ Super efficient under power and composed on the climbs
+ Supple yet supportive suspension (with the right shock)

Cons

- Doesn't work well with the original air shock
- Not the most "bump-eating" even with coil
- The high bottom bracket may take time to get used to in tight or steep turns
- Cable routing and chain slap create noise; tight tire clearance; one pivot was sticky



bigquotesSome bikes you get on with immediately, but the Stanton took some tweaking and tinkering to get the most from it. My test bike was a little rough around the edges too, with noisy cable routing and the chain hitting the swingarm, plus one of the pivots was sticky and squeaking. But with the pivot fixed and a coil shock fitted, it rips. It's easy to ride fast, particularly on loose terrain that wants to rattle you off-line. It's still quite firm on big hits, but the supportive suspension rewards pumping through compressions and there's loads of bottom-out resistance. It climbs very well too. At first, I struggled to feel confident slinging it into tight or steep turns, which may be down to the high bottom bracket, but I got more used to it with time and appreciated the ability to grab pedal strokes through rough terrain. Seb Stott



