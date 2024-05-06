Review: Starling MegaMurmur - The Big Bird

Descending

I got a lot of on-trail questions about this bike, no doubt due to the atypical look and strikingly skinny silhouette. When asked how it rode, my common refrain was "It's good at some things, and bad at others."That sentiment is true of pretty much all bikes, as everything contains some sort of compromise, but I found the highs and lows on the Starling to be a little more pronounced. It really does feel like a bike made for a specific application, as opposed to the typical generalist approach.The shining highlight of the MegaMurmur was its ability to track across natural and off-camber bits of trail. The chassis flex and suspension traits lend themselves to conforming very well to terrain, staying on line where you might otherwise get pushed down into the gut of the trail or off into the bushes. For certain areas, this might be all you have trail-wise - and the Starling would be a good choice.For my neck of the woods, our trails err more on the side of steep, supportive, and jumpy, the former two of which posed some issues for the Mega. Steeps feel fine when you're off the brakes, but when the trail requires slower, pickier descending, the Starling felt much less confident than other bikes in this travel bracket. You end up riding the fork pretty heavily, and have to consciously hang off the back a bit more than is ideal. Supportive corners simply highlight how flexible the frame is - at times it felt as though my feet were sweeping into the turn as my hands were heading where I intended to go. Slightly exaggerated for effect, but that's my best attempt to describe the sensation.I contacted Joe at Starling to inquire about the frame flex, particularly around how that might scale as the rider weight goes up. I'm only 185 pounds, so it seems possible that someone with more mass would exaggerate that sensation even more. He argued that the longer stays does bias towards more straight line stability over cornering, and that perhaps someone who wants to push hard into corners might be better served by their Twist model. I think the MegaMurmur has potential to handle all of these situations, it just requires some finesse and a light touch.Despite those compromises, the Starling is fast. Point it down the right kind of trail, and it really does handle wonderfully, with a lively character that allows you to adjust your line at speed and keep the pace up. It feels like a tool with a specific use case, and when applied right it really shines.