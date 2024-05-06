Review: Starling MegaMurmur - The Big Bird

Descending
I got a lot of on-trail questions about this bike, no doubt due to the atypical look and strikingly skinny silhouette. When asked how it rode, my common refrain was "It's good at some things, and bad at others."
That sentiment is true of pretty much all bikes, as everything contains some sort of compromise, but I found the highs and lows on the Starling to be a little more pronounced. It really does feel like a bike made for a specific application, as opposed to the typical generalist approach.
The shining highlight of the MegaMurmur was its ability to track across natural and off-camber bits of trail. The chassis flex and suspension traits lend themselves to conforming very well to terrain, staying on line where you might otherwise get pushed down into the gut of the trail or off into the bushes. For certain areas, this might be all you have trail-wise - and the Starling would be a good choice.
For my neck of the woods, our trails err more on the side of steep, supportive, and jumpy, the former two of which posed some issues for the Mega. Steeps feel fine when you're off the brakes, but when the trail requires slower, pickier descending, the Starling felt much less confident than other bikes in this travel bracket. You end up riding the fork pretty heavily, and have to consciously hang off the back a bit more than is ideal. Supportive corners simply highlight how flexible the frame is - at times it felt as though my feet were sweeping into the turn as my hands were heading where I intended to go. Slightly exaggerated for effect, but that's my best attempt to describe the sensation.
I contacted Joe at Starling to inquire about the frame flex, particularly around how that might scale as the rider weight goes up. I'm only 185 pounds, so it seems possible that someone with more mass would exaggerate that sensation even more. He argued that the longer stays does bias towards more straight line stability over cornering, and that perhaps someone who wants to push hard into corners might be better served by their Twist model. I think the MegaMurmur has potential to handle all of these situations, it just requires some finesse and a light touch.
Despite those compromises, the Starling is fast. Point it down the right kind of trail, and it really does handle wonderfully, with a lively character that allows you to adjust your line at speed and keep the pace up. It feels like a tool with a specific use case, and when applied right it really shines.
The braking performance on the rear does suffer a bit compared to other designs when braking, it will tend to hang up on square edges more than some multipivot bikes, but I've ridden some multipivot bikes that were way worse with this also. The suspension performance, while not on the tier of the best of all bikes out there, is still very good and better than a lot of multipivot bikes I've ridden.
Strangely enough, I tried a firmer compression tune and it seemed to mitigate it a fair bit (although I'm on a standard Murmur w/ the EXT, I haven't tried long travel mode with the TTX22M2).
I am 6'2" with long arms and I am not comfortable on a bike that is much past 485-490mm of reach. Seems wild that your smallest sizing is ideal for people 6' and up.
We should not compromise for flexy noodle bikes.
I haven't had issues with tire rub, but I'm also not pushing into it that hard.
As for frame flex, I know flex is a dirty word, but in the right context it isn't a bad thing. The flex seems to help a bit when you are on tighter, more natural terrain. Basically what is said in this review. It can be detrimental in the wrong situation, but it's not out of control or going to cause you problems either.
But I get it, when your rear end is flexier than the shock itself, then it would flex instead of the shock. So this allows for worse tolerances and most probably will not kill the shock either.
Anyway, there are trails out there that feel absolutely horrible on single pivot bikes, steel or not. The reception of this bike will vary greatly on the kind of trails you ride.
So I think this is a great and honest review. Good job Dario!
In a case where the linkage and swingarm is supported to avoid flexing the shock, then yes I agree, however in cases of a single pivot or other designs that don't do this, the flex isn't going to cause damage to the shock (and may mitigate it). At least it hasn't been an issue for me or any other Starling owner I know.
@The-Spirit-of-Jazz mine didn't come with these, I'm using standard hardware without any issues. I have been tempted to try them, though.