Review: Starling MegaMurmur - The Big Bird

May 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
REVIEW
Starling MegaMurmur

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Eric Mickelson


Starling is a small British manufacturer that has scaled up from barn to factory over the past decade, offering a variety of single-pivot and hardtail bikes all made from skinny steel tubing. The designs may seem simple compared to some of the futuristic carbon frames on the market now, but the details are just as well considered on Starling's models.

New to the Starling lineup is the MegaMurmur, a bike longer in both travel and geometry than its smaller sibling, the Murmur. With 165mm of rear travel, this British-made beast is meant to handle the fastest and gnarliest terrain around.
MegaMurmur Details

• 29" wheels
• Steel frame
• 165mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• 64.1° head angle
• 485, 515, 545mm reach
• 455mm chainstays
• 77.2° seat tube angle
• Weight: 37.0 lb / 16.8 kg (as tested)
• Price as tested: $7,500 USD
• Frame price: £1990, $2,800 USD
starlingcycles.com

Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

PC Eric Mickelson


bigquotesThe Starling MegaMurmur won't be for every person and every place, and that's okay. It really feels like a bike with a specific purview, and when the track matches those biases it's a thing of beauty.Dario DiGiulio



photo

Frame Details

The MegaMurmur is constructed with Reynolds 853 tubing all around, with fillet brazed joints and some bolt-on hardware to help increase the frame stiffness. The sole pivot's aluminum hardware is captured by a pinch bolt, to prevent the bolts from backing out under use. There's a top tube bottle boss, which looks a bit different than we're used to, but works quite well and is very easily accessed while riding.

The forward shock mount has a variety of mount locations, all of which facilitate different travel numbers and shock strokes - this layout utilizes the forward extreme of the options. Though my test bike does not feature one, the stock bikes will be coming with a UDH rear triangle, to allow for easy replacement and the installation of SRAM Transmission drivetrains.

The cable routing on the MegaMurmur is *almost* external, but the cables snake through a space at the headtube that prevents some levers from feeding through without disconnecting the hose from the master cylinder. More slender brakes than the ones on test might fit, but in this case you'd still have to re-bleed things.

Starling offers a 7 year warranty on the frames, with a crash replacement service available should you need such a thing.

photo
If it were me, I'd route around the brace, unless the master cylinders were skinny enough to snake through.

photo
Shock mount with options.
photo
Sleek little x-brace.

photo

Geometry & Sizing

The striking visual and simple suspension layout of the Starling can distract from the unseen numbers behind the bike's design, but things are far from standard on the geometry front. The most distinct element of the geo chart is the rear center length, with a 455mm chainstay on each size offered. The reach numbers are extreme, with the size Large I'm testing hitting the smallest figure in the lineup. From there, you have a 515 and 545mm option, clearly displaying the large-size bias of this design. Joe - the mind behind Starling - views the longer rear end as being a balance for reach numbers at the far end of the spectrum, and therefore offers no smaller sizes in this layout.

Other geometry figures are more typical, with a 64.1° head tube angle, 77.2° seat tube, and 28mm bottom bracket drop across the board. There is no geometry adjustment at play, save for the standard cockpit and saddle changes one might make.

photo


Suspension Design

From a mile-high view, things are very simple on this front. As an unadulterated single pivot, the MegaMurmur is 2.6:1 linear through full stroke, with no funky curves or inflections to keep in mind. The 165mm of rear travel is delivered via a 230x65mm shock, which in this case is an Ohlins TTX22m.2 coil.

photo


Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $2945
Travel 165mm
Rear Shock 230x60mm
Fork 170mm
Headset ZS44/28.6 Top, EC44/40 Bottom
Chainguide Optional ISCG05
Bottom Bracket Threaded
Front Derailleur None
Wheelset 29" Front/Rear
Hubs Boost spacing
Seatpost 31.6mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Since there aren't stock builds for the Mega Murmur, I cut the embedded spec sheet down to the basics. That said, there are some signposts I'd recommend for the build on the Mega, should you decide to build one from the frame up.

1. You could get away with a 36mm stanchion fork just fine, should you want to shave the weight and can source one with 170mm travel. The 38mm Ohlins fork felt good, but I think the stiffness differential between fork and frame can start to feel odd in some circumstances.

2. I'd highly recommend riser bars to help raise the stack height a bit. I ran the Starling with 40mm risers for most of the test period, and was more than happy with the climbing and descending feel.

3. Avoid overly-stiff wheels on this build, as they make the frame feel like a bit of a wet noodle. With wheels that have some flex to them, the bike as a whole feels more cohesive. I tried some rather stiff hoops, and didn't love the feel in supported corners, in particular.



photo

photo

photo







PC Eric Mickelson
RIDING THE
Mega Murmur

Test Bike Setup

As mentioned above, there are no stock builds on the Mega Murmur, with a host of component options available to let you build things up as you please. This means more choice, for better or worse. My bike came with a "typical" build that the folks at Starling have been sending out, so I'll briefly comment on some of the key elements without getting too into the weeds.

The Ohlins suspension was fairly simple to set up, with only some fussing required to get the dual-chambered fork pressures correct. The tires that came on the build were completely inappropriate for the intended purpose of the bike, so I quickly swapped on some rubber that I'm very familiar and comfortable with: a Specialized Hillbilly/Butcher combo, both with the Gravity casing.

I opted for a higher rise bar for most of the test period, and did some experimenting with wheel stiffness, but otherwise the bike was unchanged.


photo
Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 185 lbs / 83.9 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario

Download the Trailforks App

Testing Info

Go for a big ride, make sure it's rough. The climbing abilities of the Starling facilitate some significant days in the saddle, and the descending qualities bias towards natural and faster-paced terrain. This unique beast is a good partner for such outings, and served me well on many of the sort.

PC Eric Mickelson


Climbing

The MegaMurmur climbs remarkably well for a bike of this travel bracket, facilitating quick and efficient travel over natural and buffed terrain alike. I put in a few massive days on this bike, and never felt that the bike was holding me back on the climbs. That's why my recommended ride features a healthy dose of pedaling in natural terrain - that's where this bike shines.

Though the scale says otherwise, the Starling never felt like a particularly heavy bike. I think the efficiency makes up for some of the extra weight here, but if you're sensitive to such things it may be worth trying to cut weight as much as possible. This build isn't particularly light, but you wouldn't want to skimp on too many parts and take away from the descending abilities.

I'd call the MegaMurmur a pretty composed pedaling platform, though the rear wheel moves enough to keep traction over rough and loose terrain without bumping you around too much. There's a nice balance between support and give when you're on the pedals, and balance between the wheels feels natural. This is due in large part to the longer rear center, which keeps the front end planted while in and out of the saddle. I never felt as though the wheelbase was too long for tricky technical climbs, though that might change as you climb up the MegaMurmur's gigantic sizes.

PC Eric Mickelson


Descending

I got a lot of on-trail questions about this bike, no doubt due to the atypical look and strikingly skinny silhouette. When asked how it rode, my common refrain was "It's good at some things, and bad at others."

That sentiment is true of pretty much all bikes, as everything contains some sort of compromise, but I found the highs and lows on the Starling to be a little more pronounced. It really does feel like a bike made for a specific application, as opposed to the typical generalist approach.

The shining highlight of the MegaMurmur was its ability to track across natural and off-camber bits of trail. The chassis flex and suspension traits lend themselves to conforming very well to terrain, staying on line where you might otherwise get pushed down into the gut of the trail or off into the bushes. For certain areas, this might be all you have trail-wise - and the Starling would be a good choice.

PC Eric Mickelson

For my neck of the woods, our trails err more on the side of steep, supportive, and jumpy, the former two of which posed some issues for the Mega. Steeps feel fine when you're off the brakes, but when the trail requires slower, pickier descending, the Starling felt much less confident than other bikes in this travel bracket. You end up riding the fork pretty heavily, and have to consciously hang off the back a bit more than is ideal. Supportive corners simply highlight how flexible the frame is - at times it felt as though my feet were sweeping into the turn as my hands were heading where I intended to go. Slightly exaggerated for effect, but that's my best attempt to describe the sensation.

I contacted Joe at Starling to inquire about the frame flex, particularly around how that might scale as the rider weight goes up. I'm only 185 pounds, so it seems possible that someone with more mass would exaggerate that sensation even more. He argued that the longer stays does bias towards more straight line stability over cornering, and that perhaps someone who wants to push hard into corners might be better served by their Twist model. I think the MegaMurmur has potential to handle all of these situations, it just requires some finesse and a light touch.

Despite those compromises, the Starling is fast. Point it down the right kind of trail, and it really does handle wonderfully, with a lively character that allows you to adjust your line at speed and keep the pace up. It feels like a tool with a specific use case, and when applied right it really shines.


photo
Starling Mega Murmur
photo
Frameworks Trail Bike

How Does It Compare?

The MegaMurmur's defining feature within the Starling catalog really comes down to the rear center length, which is long enough to still be something of an outlier in the industry as a whole. I think the longer rear end is the way for bikes meant to go fast downhill, and have found that exhibited very nicely on another bike I've spent a ton of time on: the Frameworks Trail Bike. Both bikes feature 455mm rear center lengths, though the Frameworks sports a 27.5" rear wheel and the Starling is a full 29". Other geometry figures like reach, head angle, and stack are very similar between the two, with bottom bracket drop being the only outlier - the Frameworks is about 6mm lower.

The extra pivots on the Frameworks seem to be helping in serious terrain, as the bike recovers from hits better and has a more consistent ride height when you're applying the brakes. The two chassis' couldn't be much more different stiffness-wise, and I can see the value in each to the right rider. That common factor in the rear end length comes through as a commonality though, yielding a very stable feel at speed, which allows you to lift your gaze and keep the pace up. Neither of these are particularly common bikes, but I think the findings they've yielded will trickle into more production models with time. Even that Rocky Mountain Altitude I've been riding is close, with a 450 rear end and aggressive geometry throughout.

Which Model is the Best Value?

There's only one option here, so the value debate is a pretty easy one for the MegaMurmur. To me, this is a great bike to buy as a frame and build up with parts that speak to you, matching the idiosyncratic nature of the frame itself.

photo

Technical Report

Shimano Saint Brakes: Over a decade old, and still my favorite Shimano brakes. The Saints were too powerful before it was cool, and the binary lever feel is something I get used to pretty quickly and ultimately enjoy on trail. The ergonomics could be improved slightly, but the power, firm feel, and dependability of the Saints remains impressive. That last point is particularly impressive, as I tend not to have any of the consistency problems endemic to other Shimano 4-piston brakes.

Ohlins Suspension: The suspension on this bike worked well, but wasn't without some major quirks. The shock's pronounced topout knock is pretty common on the TTX22m.2 models, and though it can be mitigated with a rebuild, I've had too many exhibit this issue to think it's an unusual occurrence. The fork matched the character of the bike very well, and was trouble free save for a click/ping sound that would occur consistently as you transitioned from the compression to the rebound stroke.

Shimano XT Drivetrain: I rode this bike through the winter, which means the clutch on the XT mech was roached within about two months. That's a pretty typical lifespan for those in my neck of the woods, so luckily I've got the special grease required for a rebuild - and it's not too labor intensive. Ultimately the shifting does suffer for it, but you can get things feeling crisp with some tender love and care.

Pivot Hardware: The single pivot of this bike had a tendency to come loose after a few rides, despite adding Loctite and making sure the pinch bolt was tightened around the hardware. The hardware never backed fully out, but would regularly be a few turns loose. Just a little thing to keep in mind and check on, but also a bit frustrating.

PC Eric Mickelson


Pros

+ Excellent pedaling performance
+ Composed and fast in the right terrain
+ Well thought out frame details


Cons

- Frame flex
- Unusually large size bias
- Suffers in steep and supportive terrain


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Starling MegaMurmur won't be for every person and every place, and that's okay. It really feels like a bike with a specific purview, and when the track matches those biases, it's a thing of beauty. I hope to see this design evolve with time, but part of me suspects to see it continue to march to its own unique beat, waiting for the right rider in the right place. Dario DiGiulio




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Starling Starling Megamurmur


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
183 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
145010 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
103292 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
81435 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
46826 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
45697 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45026 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43696 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
43283 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

47 Comments
  • 22 0
 A bike that's too flexy for bigger riders, only available in sizes appropriate for bigger riders..........
  • 3 0
 When I had the Swoop from them I was 95kg and was rubbing the rear tyre all the time in aggressive covering. I couldn't live with that. That was a 650b wheel and not even the 29er! Wasn't even comfortable on the rest of the riding so it wasn't like the compliance made up for the flex.
  • 9 1
 Bike looks like it's from the 90's.
  • 10 0
 90's bikes are hot
  • 4 0
 @mior: yeah but only for the short period of time they are being melted Razz
  • 2 0
 2005 Santa Cruz Bullit
  • 3 2
 @mior: lol nah. 90's mtb were so lame we settled for BMX bikes instead
  • 2 1
 When your a garage based frame builder, single pivot is the way. Problem is the entire swingarm has only one pivot to support it, and otherwise transmitting a lot of side loads to the shock. It's a rubbish design from the 90s. Multi pivot bikes are superior.
  • 1 0
 You can't bicycle without stylish hydroformed metal or carbon fiber?
  • 6 2
 Unusually large is an understatement - starting off with 485 reach and 440 seat tube is madness. Hi, I'm 6 foot 8, can I get a small please!
  • 2 1
 But it's a large, 485 for a large is very normal. Pretty sure most canyons are bigger
  • 3 1
 "Steeps feel fine when you're off the brakes" I remember thinking this on my old single pivot santa cruz as it was ejecting me over the bars for even thinking about touching the brakes
  • 1 1
 Steepest terrain I've ridden mine on is about a 35-40% grade (so not BC, PNW steep), so keep that in mind, but I haven't had or noticed any issues with "brake jack" even under heavy braking. This was the biggest surprise to me riding my Murmur.

The braking performance on the rear does suffer a bit compared to other designs when braking, it will tend to hang up on square edges more than some multipivot bikes, but I've ridden some multipivot bikes that were way worse with this also. The suspension performance, while not on the tier of the best of all bikes out there, is still very good and better than a lot of multipivot bikes I've ridden.
  • 3 0
 @shinook: Yeah I wouldn't call it brake jack, but that rear end hanging up pushes more and more weight forward as you bop down trail.
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio: Ya, agreed. Glad I'm not the only one with that observation, it's the main issue I have with the bike. I can work around it at times and it's not awful, but it's there and noticeable. Most of what I ride, I can sortof plan my braking around it, but I also know it gets harder to do that when you ride steep stuff more frequently.

Strangely enough, I tried a firmer compression tune and it seemed to mitigate it a fair bit (although I'm on a standard Murmur w/ the EXT, I haven't tried long travel mode with the TTX22M2).
  • 2 1
 Bit of a strange size bias. I would think you would capture more riders in the 5'4" to 5'8" bracket than those that are over 6'4" no? Perhaps the design doesn't lend itself to shorter reach numbers.
  • 3 0
 In order to maintain the simple front triangle design without a kink on the ST and travel with 29 inch wheel they had to make long chainstays thus they had to adjust reach accordingly.
  • 3 0
 Out of curiosity how big is a "massive day on the bike" that you mention in the review?
  • 12 0
 7,000-9,000' climbing, 40-60 miles.
  • 6 0
 @dariodigiulio: good lord
  • 2 0
 @dariodigiulio: So, a month’s worth of riding. For some of us.
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio: leggit massive
  • 1 0
 Those reach numbers are...well...a reach!

I am 6'2" with long arms and I am not comfortable on a bike that is much past 485-490mm of reach. Seems wild that your smallest sizing is ideal for people 6' and up.
  • 1 0
 You don't really have to bleed the brakes again after you've guided that hose past the gusset and reconnected it to the brake master, do you? Or are there brakes where you do have to do that?
  • 2 0
 Supportive terrain? What is that?
  • 2 0
 Everything except swamp or sand?
  • 13 0
 It's the trails that shout "You're riding really well today" at you
  • 3 0
 I think he means flow and flow-ish trails. More berms and jumps than natural terrain.
  • 2 0
 Big guy geo paired with small guy flex is… a weird flex.
  • 2 0
 £1990 for a frame? Looks like a steel...
  • 3 4
 How does the shock like the frame flex? What about bearings? Is there any tyre rub when you mount 2.5" tyre in the rear?

We should not compromise for flexy noodle bikes.
  • 3 1
 I have a Murmur. No issues with the shock, bushings, or bearings. Joe's response to this question in the past (IIRC) is that the frame flex doesn't transmit flex to the shock, rather an overly stiff frame would transmit it and cause premature failure. I know several other Starling owners and there are no reports of premature shock failures.

I haven't had issues with tire rub, but I'm also not pushing into it that hard.

As for frame flex, I know flex is a dirty word, but in the right context it isn't a bad thing. The flex seems to help a bit when you are on tighter, more natural terrain. Basically what is said in this review. It can be detrimental in the wrong situation, but it's not out of control or going to cause you problems either.
  • 2 4
 @shinook: Stiff frame would not transmit anything to the shock, because this is what the stiffness is about Razz If the rear does not move relative to the front, there is nothing to transfer alongside the shock, of course if the frame is aligned properly which for alu bikes is rarely the case...
But I get it, when your rear end is flexier than the shock itself, then it would flex instead of the shock. So this allows for worse tolerances and most probably will not kill the shock either.
Anyway, there are trails out there that feel absolutely horrible on single pivot bikes, steel or not. The reception of this bike will vary greatly on the kind of trails you ride.
So I think this is a great and honest review. Good job Dario!
  • 3 0
 Starlings come with spherical shock bushings that don't pass the loads into the shock. The flex on their frames generally is there by design. What starling does isn't for everyone but for those that are on board with it....they seem to love the bikes
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: stiffness in the rear triangle can work against the plane of the shock when you’re not upright, when you’re leant right over any bumps act across the swing arm and flex can be your friend
  • 1 0
 The shock had no issue with wear over the test period, I only ever ran a 2.4" tire, and the bearings are in okay shape. Hardware would work loose more often than I'd like.
  • 1 0
 @The-Spirit-of-Jazz: out of curiosity is it possible to find spherical shock bushings for a Rockshox size bushing??
  • 1 0
 @hpman83: dhsign.it I think has that covered
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: I see what you are saying and generally agree, but only when it's a linkage design that doesn't transmit the flex to the shock. This isn't really doable in a true single pivot like the Starling bikes are, but also several multipivot designs have had this problem, as well.

In a case where the linkage and swingarm is supported to avoid flexing the shock, then yes I agree, however in cases of a single pivot or other designs that don't do this, the flex isn't going to cause damage to the shock (and may mitigate it). At least it hasn't been an issue for me or any other Starling owner I know.

@The-Spirit-of-Jazz mine didn't come with these, I'm using standard hardware without any issues. I have been tempted to try them, though.
  • 3 4
 An 8k bike that'll fold under it's own weight when used in it's designed use case. The 45+ divorcee steel is real crowd will have a hayday
  • 1 0
 Walmart frame with Ohlins???
  • 6 8
 Hipster bike=Hipster moustache.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Stumpjumpers and sessions are the only acceptable bikes
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052299
Mobile Version of Website