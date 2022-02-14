Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?

Descending
Despite running a relatively stiff spring rate and firm compression damping, I immediately noticed the rear suspension is super active and supple when dropping into a rough descent. The bike feels stuck to the floor and never gets hung up or caught out even in the roughest rock sections or rapid-fire braking bumps. It's refreshingly quiet too, which isn't necessarily an indicator of performance, but it certainly contributes to a feeling of composure few bikes rival. The rear wheel feels glued to the floor, tracking the ground with real finesse.
How much of that is down to the lack of a derailleur? The gearbox's roughly 2 kg of extra sprung mass no doubt helps to dull vibrations in the chassis due to its own rigid inertia
, but it's hard to say by how much. The Cushcore inserts combined with the low pressures they allow undoubtedly plays a role in this too, and I must admit I didn't remove and re-install the inserts to find out, my reasoning being - why would you? The Ohlins TTX coil shock is a proven performer as well, and no doubt contributes to the exceptional small-bump sensitivity.
As for the skinny steel tubes offering more compliance, I'm sceptical there's that much of a benefit here. Pull the handlebar one way and the rear wheel the other, and the twist through the frame doesn't feel radically different to many alloy bikes. I know this is hardly a scientific test, but if I can't feel much difference here I doubt if I can when so much else is happening on the trail. Steel may be real, but it's not magic.
Bottom outs? The heaviest landing on my local hill at Innerleithen DH trails is a drop about 7 feet or 2.2 m high, with a relatively flat, hardpack landing. I'm sure Canadian commenters will tell me that's barely a warm-up, but the shallow gradient makes for a heavy landing on any bike. If a bike doesn't bottom out here it's probably too firm. Yes, the Spur hit the bump stops here every time, but thanks to the big elastomer, it's more of a dull thud than a harsh metallic clunk. And on medium-sized landings, with the shock set to the firmest high-speed setting, the suspension has a nicely damped "pillowy" feel, as the energy is absorbed by the damper throughout the stroke rather than all at the end. For sure, if it's a freeride bike you're after then something more progressive would likely be better, but for UK-style downhill tracks where traction is key and the hucks are modest, the more linear suspension isn't a problem. You could always try a progressive coil or an air shock if you want more ramp, but I didn't need it.
The suspension feels damped, controlled and predictable. It never threw up any surprises and always felt stable and calm on kicky jumps, big steps, catch berms and in the air. It never crashes through the middle of its travel only to be caught by a sudden ramp-up of force at the end; there's always something to push against and the rebound is controlled and predictable too.
Cornering is where the Spur surprised me most. The low BB height and low-down frame weight seem to make it that bit quicker when changing direction from one direction of lean to the other in a series of alternating turns. And that linear suspension means support comes on sooner when you push into a turn, making it feel that bit more responsive especially in short, sharp corners. Despite a lengthy wheelbase, the Spur is surprisingly agile, especially on steep technical turns where it's easy to trust the front end not to truck under.
When the trail gets steep, tight and complicated, especially when riding blind, the lack of a rear derailleur was sometimes a real gift. A couple of times I went off-line and might have snagged a derailleur if there was one, or else had to take evasive action to protect it. Similarly, the lack of a chainring increases the ground clearance a little - despite the low BB height, the bottom of the gearbox measures 290 mm, which is a little higher than the bottom of a chainring on a typical enduro bike. This means you don't have to worry quite as much about sumping out when negotiating tricky, low-speed ledges at low speed, particularly when riding them cautiously for the first time. It's not that I necessarily would have caught the chainring or derailleur on a regular bike, but it's nice to have one less thing to worry about when the terrain is at its most hectic.
Faults? A longer travel fork would definitely help reach the full potential and improve the balance. Although the suspension travel is balanced on paper (170mm front and rear), the fork delivers nearer 160 mm in the real world, so despite using all the fork's travel on occasion I struggled to get the bike to feel perfectly balanced in high-load berms. I had to run the fork fully open and the shock's compression damping nearer fully closed to stop it from squatting. Set up like this, the suspension worked well enough in the turns, but I would have liked to be able to run the fork a little softer. As I was already getting through all the travel, this wasn't an option. I considered fitting a firmer shock spring, but this seemed like a perverse way of making up for the short-travel fork. The Ohlins fork is not as supple as some forks either; even fully open there's noticeably more feedback through the hands than I got with a RockShox Zeb on the same tracks a few days later, leading to a little more hand pain at the bottom. A 180mm (or longer) fork with a lighter range of damping would be a better pairing to the rear and help extract the maximum potential on the descents. After all, if you've pedalled to the top you've earned every ounce of descending performance you can get. Fortunately, the fork is the only cloud in the sky when pointed downhill. Reliability
I have no issues to report. Nothing came loose, creaked or rattled. I did think the rear swingarm was misaligned at one point but it turns out I just had the adjustable dropouts set asymmetrically, leading to a slightly squint rear wheel. The shock alignment was bob on too - some bikes need a slight lateral force on the shock to get it to fit into the second mount. The shock's rebound knob fell off somehow, and the shifter clipped the top tube in a crash, causing a scratch. But Starling says the production bike will have a lower top tube so this shouldn't be an issue.
Effigear recommends changing the oil every 6,000 km or every year. Of course, you'll still have to lube the chain and change the cables, but there's no risk of breaking a derailleur.
9 percent more power, to just to keep up with your mate? that is a serious loss that could be pushing you into the next heartrate zone, it could be a serious reduction in ride enjoyment or duration.
