Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?

Frame Features

The production frame has a lower top tube... ...as well as neater cable routing and more shock mount options.

That gearbox

Effigear Pinion

Effigear Pinion

With no derailleur, an eccentric rear dropout is used to tension the chain. That brace of Starlings is a handcrafted detail you don't get with bigger brands.

The production bike will have a thicker head tube. The highly-adjustable shock mount offers loads of geometry and travel options.

I must point out right at the top that the bike I tested is a prototype. Although the production bike should be much the same to ride, there are a few cosmetic differences to be aware of, including:• The top tube is positioned lower down the seat tube on production XL bikes. According to Starling, "This gives a better aesthetic but does require a small brace connecting the TT and ST."• The cable routing has changed. It is now on the top of the down tube.• The head tube is now thicker. "We've had a couple of them flare," Joe from Starling explains.• The adjustable front shock mount is "much more refined" with more geometry options.One other piece of housekeeping is to mention that Starling can do custom frames. For example, Joe told me he's working on a custom Spur for a customer in France with 200 mm of travel front and rear. That sounds like an absolute beast!The gearbox isn't just bolted on like a derailleur; it's the heart of the frame. The Effigear box is cradled by and bolts onto the mainframe at three points, while the swingarm pivot is mounted directly to the machined stubs on either side of the gearbox - it's part of the structure of the frame. This Effigear system differs from the more common Pinion gearbox in that the output sprocket is small, and is located high above (not concentric to) the bottom bracket. The main pivot is concentric with this sprocket, so there's no chain growth (the rear axle is the same distance from the output sprocket throughout the suspension travel). This does away with the need for a separate chain tensioner, like the one pictured below on the right.Effigear's system works with a modified SRAM trigger shifter, which is a huge advantage over Pinion's grip shift. It still needs two cables to change gears in both directions, but the second cable is tensioned by a spring in a cartridge mounted on the downtube. This spring powers the upshifts and tensions both cables just like the spring in a derailleur. Effigear's 9-speeds and 440% range can't match Pinoion's 12-speeds and 600% range, however.Starling's eccentric dropout design tensions the chain and makes it possible to remove and replace the rear wheel without changing the chain tension. The rear dropout fits a 142X12 mm single speed hub, with even spoke tension on both sides making for a stronger wheel.The Starling motifs in the head tube and swingarm braces add a real touch of class and remind you this is a hand-made piece of craftsmanship.The frame is built in the UK, using Reynolds 853 heat-treated tubing for the mainframe, with heat-treated Chromoly steel made in Taiwan for the swingarm. Aside from the obvious changes related to the gearbox, most of the tubing is shared with the Murmur, though differences include a straight (not kinked) seat tube and a plain gauge (not butted) downtube - the Spur's downtube has a wall thickness of 1.2 mm along its entire length for improved strength and stiffness.The forward shock mount is adjustable to tweak the geometry or to change the shock length and therefore the travel. The triangular mounting plate has two sets of bolt holes 6 mm apart, and this connects to the downtube via yet more holes - the production bike has even more options than the prototype pictured above.Each increment changes the BB height by about 7 mm and the frame angles by 0.4-degrees. From one extreme to the other, you could change the geometry radically (I estimate a 50 mm BB height range for the prototype), but the main reason for this wide range of shock positions is to accommodate different length shocks. You could fit a 210 x 55mm shock (instead of the 230 x 65mm), dropping the travel to 150mm. Personally, I really don't see why you would do that. It's like finding out you can run a rally-spec Subaru Impreza in front-wheel-drive mode.