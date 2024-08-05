Review: Swagman Summit Vertical Hitch Rack

The Swagman Summit rack launched earlier this year, another addition to the ever-expanding list of vertical rack options. Vertical racks make a ton of sense if you're carrying more than two bikes – they don't stick out nearly as far as a tray-style rack, and a well-designed vertical rack does a much better job of keeping bikes from clanging against each other compared to tossing them over a tailgate.



The Summit rack can hold up to 4 bikes that weigh up to 60 pounds each, and there's an add-on available that can increase the carrying capacity to 6 bikes. The wheel trays are designed specifically for 26” - 29” mountain bike wheels with up to a 5” wide tire.



Swagman Summit Rack Details

• Holds up to 4 bikes

• Wheel sizes: 26" - 29"

• Tire widths: 1.95" - 5"

• Capacity: 60 lb / 27.2 kg per bike

• Weight: 70.4 lb / 31.9 kg

• Fits 2" Class 3 receivers

• MSRP: $899 USD

• swagman.net

Installation

The tilt handle isn't the most ergonomic and can be a little tricky to actuate. Tilted.

In Use

Loading / Unloading

Transporting

Swagman Vertical. The van is gone, but this Velocirax 5x is still kicking four years later.

How Does It Compare?

Plastic ratchet straps secure the wheels to the rack. A rubber strap with a carbiner extends from the top bar to keep crank arms from spinning.

Pros

+ Holds bikes very securely, minimal side-to-side movement

+ Can carry ebikes or other heavy bikes without issues



- Tilt function could use improvement

- Plastic ratchet straps feel cheap

Pinkbike's Take

There's no shortage of vertical rack options out there these days, but Swagman's entry into the market is a good one. It falls short in a couple of areas, but when it comes to its main purpose – carrying bikes securely without damage – it hits the mark. — Mike Kazimer

While it may be possible to transport a gravel bike, especially one of those new fangled ones that's actually just a drop bar mountain bike, you'll want to make sure the rim isn't getting pushed into the tray.Once a bike is loaded, there are ratchet straps to secure each wheel. There's also a carabiner attached to a rubber strap that runs from the top bar to a pedal. That carabiner keeps the cranks from rotating, preventing any unwanted bike-on-bike contact. A tilting mechanism allows the rack to rotate away from the rear of the vehicle for tailgate access, or to lower the rack to theoretically make loading it easier, although I didn't find that to be the case – more on that in a bit.The Summit rack is available for a 2” hitch only, and retails for $899 USD.I'd put aside an hour to get the Summit rack assembled and installed. It probably won't take that long, but there are a fair number of parts to bolt together. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, and I never felt the need to throw any tools across my driveway during assembly, which is always a good sign. Once it's together, the rack gets slid into a 2” hitch, and any play is removed by tightening the 8mm bolt located on the bottom of the rack.Loading the Summit rack is quick and easy, at least if you're tall enough that lifting the front wheel into the basket isn't too much of a struggle. That's one of the downsides of this style of rack – shorter riders may struggle with loading bikes, especially if the rack is mounted on an already tall vehicle. At 5'11” I didn't have any troubles, and could get regular and e-bikes loaded without much fuss. The plastic ratchet straps work just fine, but they do feel a bit cheap, especially considering the price of this rack.The Summit rack does have a tilting mechanism that's activated by flipping up the yellow lever on the front middle portion of the rack. That lets the rack tilt down so that bikes can be loaded, and then pushed back and locked into the upright position once that's completed. A gas strut helps control the pivoting of the rack so that it doesn't move too quickly.In practice, I found this method of loading to be much more difficult, and returning the rack to its upright position is more of a two person job. In addition, the release mechanism (that yellow lever again) doesn't work as well as the lever on a Velocirax rack. It's awkward to release, and the metal bar that it pulls on to allow the rack to rotate doesn't always get pulled at an even angle, requiring some jiggling to get it to move properly.Once everything is situated, the Summit rack does a great job of securely holding bikes in place. Its accompanied me on multi-hour paved road drives fully loaded with 4 bikes, and shorter excursions on dirt roads without any issues. There's enough space between the bikes to keep them from hitting each other, and that rubber carabiner strap is a clever, effective touch.I was a little skeptical of the plastic ratchet straps, but they've held up well so far, and they don't allow quite as much side-to-side bike motion as the rubber straps used on a Velocirax.I've had the most experience with Velocirax's vertical rack, and that's become an increasingly popular option, so that's what I'll use for this comparison. My time has been with the 5 bike rack, but to keep things even here I'll compare the specs of the Velocirax 412 against the Swagman Summit.We'll start with an easy one: price. The Swagman Summit is $899, and the Velocirax 412 is $860. Point: Velocirax.Security / stability: Both racks do a good job of making sure bikes don't go flying off on rough roads, but there is less side-to-side bike movemement with the Swagman, likely a combination of the wheel tray shape and the use of plastic ratchet straps vs. rubber straps. This is almost a draw, but I'd say Swagman has a slight edge here.Tilt mechanism: The Velocirax tilting feature works much better than the Swagman's – it's easier to use, and the rack can be tipped until it's fully vertical if needed.Color: This is obviously personal preference, but Velocirax only offers their racks in red, and the Swagman only comes in black. I'll call this a draw.Durability: I've had a Velocirax on one of my vehicles for nearly 4 years now and it's still going strong. Some of the rubber straps are staring to show some sun damage, but that's about it. I haven't had the Swagman nearly as long, but so far there haven't been any durability issues. I am a little curious about the longevity of the ratchet straps, especially in cold weather – Velocirax's system has fewer moving parts, and should be less prone to cracking or malfunctioning.Weight / carrying capacity: The Summit rack weighs 70 pounds and can carry up to 240 pounds of bikes (max 60 lb each), and the Velocirax weighs 80 pounds and can carry up to 220 pounds of bikes (max 55 lb each). Those numbers a pretty close, but the Swagman gets the nod here for being lighter and having a higher carrying capacity.Overall, both options get the job done in a similar manner, but at the end of the day the Velocirax edges ahead due to its better tilting mechanism and simpler strap system.