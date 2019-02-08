Review: Syntace's Smart-Map Gripper & Lupine's Piko Lighting Combo

Tech geeks gather 'round. I take on the role of art critic here, because "product review" seems too vulgar. If you thought stem clamps, smart-phone accessories and LED lights were cycling's most ubiquitous products, you haven't seen this over-the-top collab' from two influential German design studios. What we're looking at here is a way to hold your smartphone in front of your bicycle's stem, so you can keep an eye on your moving map display. Oh, and it also doubles as a light mount. Simple concept, right? But these guys took it to eleven. When I unpacked this thing, I debated whether I should thrash it on my bike, or display it behind glass

Syntace TwinFix



Beginning with the mounts, Syntace offers their CNC-machined MegaForce stem pre-configured with TwinFix threaded bosses for €118.00, or if you own a Syntace MegaForce or FlatForce stem, a pair of TwinFix clamps will only set you back €19.80. Like the stem, TwinFix clamps are shot peened to equalize stress across the surface of the part and anodized black. The bosses are threaded 5 x 0.8mm and spaced to direct-mount to Lupine's Piko

Beginning with the mounts, Syntace offers their CNC-machined MegaForce stem pre-configured with TwinFix threaded bosses for €118.00, or if you own a Syntace MegaForce or FlatForce stem, a pair of TwinFix clamps will only set you back €19.80. Like the stem, TwinFix clamps are shot peened to equalize stress across the surface of the part and anodized black. The bosses are threaded 5 x 0.8mm and spaced to direct-mount to Lupine's Piko head-mount lighting systems, or Syntace's Smart-Map Gripper.

MegaForce TwinFix Stem



• Use: All disciplines

• CNC-machined aluminum, black anodized

• 6-degree x 30mm (lengths up to 90mm)

• Titanium clamp hardware

• 31.8mm handlebar only

• Weight: 121 grams

• MSRP: €118.00 (€19.80 TwinFix clamps only)

• Syntace accessories

Buy the TwinFix mounts separately. It's only a guess, but if you're going to dive this deep into next level product, you'll want to reinstall Syntace's sleeker looking standard stem clamps for rides or races where moving map displays and high-output lighting are unnecessary. The weight penalty is slightly more than two grams, but you'll know it's there.



Syntace Smart-Map Gripper



GPS apps with moving map displays are widely available for smartphones. Syntace's Smart-Map Gripper positions your smartphone ahead of the stem, accessible and in plain sight. Syntace says the machined-aluminum mounting tray can support loads up to 25 kg - strong enough carry your kid sister. You can adapt almost any smartphone to the tray, which requires no tools to mount to the TwinFix stem bosses. Ports are machined in the usual places to access key side-buttons. It's lightweight too. Beautifully CNC-machined from aluminum with titanium hardware, it tips the scale at only 89 grams.

Smart-Map Gripper



• Fits smartphones and devices up to 90mm wide and 12mm thick at edges

• CNC-machined aluminum construction

• No tools required to mount or install

• Titanium hardware

• Docks with Syntace TwinFix compatible stems

• Direct-mounts to Lupine head-lamp systems

• Weight: 89 grams

• MSRP: €108.00

Align the dot with the laser-etched numbers to raise or lower the snap-in gripper strips to fit your device. Viton O-rings trap the mounting screws. A large machined aluminum dial secures the sliding clamp. Trays machined on either side stow the gripper strips when not in use.

Smartphones vary in thickness, so Syntace designed snap-in gripper strips that can be reversed to alter the deck height by two millimeters, or stowed under the tray to make room for the fattest phones. Slotted ports are machined into the sides of the tray clamps that match up perfectly with iPhones, and I found they will line up with the side controls on most smartphones. In practice, however, you'd have to be off the bike to accurately access most of the buttons, so you'll be relying on touch-screen controls the lion's share of the time.

Lupine's direct-mount adapts its lighting units to Syntace's Smart-Map Gripper. MSRP: €17.00.

Lupine's under-tray mount is vented to help cool the Piko lamp head. Its built-in heat sensor automatically reduces current to the lamp when safe temperatures are exceeded.

Lupine Lighting Option



Take a close look at Lupine's products and it is easy to see why Syntace would reach out to the German lighting system maker for a collaboration. Lupine's manufacturing quality and design features are second to none. Syntace's TwinFix stems will directly mount to a number of Lupine's helmet-mount lamp-heads using their adapters. One fits the TwinFix stem, another mounts to the underside of the Smart-Map Gripper.



All of Lupine's helmet-mount lamp-heads share the same pivot dimensions and hardware so, theoretically, you could choose light outputs ranging from their unholy 7200 lumen

Take a close look at Lupine's products and it is easy to see why Syntace would reach out to the German lighting system maker for a collaboration. Lupine's manufacturing quality and design features are second to none. Syntace's TwinFix stems will directly mount to a number of Lupine's helmet-mount lamp-heads using their adapters. One fits the TwinFix stem, another mounts to the underside of the Smart-Map Gripper.

All of Lupine's helmet-mount lamp-heads share the same pivot dimensions and hardware so, theoretically, you could choose light outputs ranging from their unholy 7200 lumen Alpha system, which costs over a thousand Euros, down to their "entry-level" 900-lumen Neo 4 which sells for 180 Euros. That said, Lupine suggests that you stick to their mid-power Piko, SL, and Blika systems.



• Use: Trail riding, adventure

• Features: Twin LED, aluminum lamp, polycarbonate armored battery case.

• Mounting: Helmet, (handlebar or TwinFix options)

• Battery: Li-Ion 7.4V, 3.5 A-Hr

• Max power: 1800 lumens / 1.25 hours (22° x 250M illumination cone)

• Max burn time: 40 lumens / 80 hours

• Bluetooth wireless and direct controls (4 power options)

• Waterproof to IP 68 standards

• Accurate, one-touch audio and LED battery level checks

• Weight: System 195g, lamp 55g.

• MSRP: €354 (TwinFix mount + €18.)

Lupine's Piko R4 SC light, set up with optional TwinFix stem-mount. The row of LED lights on the Smart Core power pack indicate battery life with one touch of the button. The Bluetooth remote control (left) includes a handlebar mount. Yes, the screws are titanium.





Lupine's lighting systems are pricey, but they remove all of the hassles that come with most high powered battery devices. Heat sensors in the lamp automatically reduce illumination levels. Battery saver circuits guard against over-drawing the cells, and battery life can be assessed with 10% accurately with either an audio or an LED signal.

Most riders, however, will be switching between the top two: the maximum, 1800-lumen option's wide cone of illumination fosters aggressive trail speeds, while the 950-lumen second-tier setting is optimal for climbing and fast-paced riding on moderately technical terrain. The 650-lumen option extends the battery burn to 2.5 hours. Need more? Lupine offers a 240 gram battery upgrade that doubles the R4's run times.

Lupine's lighting systems are pricey, but they remove all of the hassles that come with most high powered battery devices. Heat sensors in the lamp automatically reduce illumination levels. Battery saver circuits guard against over-drawing the cells, and battery life can be assessed with 10% accurately with either an audio or an LED signal.

Directly mounted to the Syntace TwinFix stem, Lupine's Piko lamp appears to be an integral part of the bike.

Smart-Map Gripper fits modern thin-body phones perfectly, but it held my off-width armored case through the review without a worry.

How Much Does All this Add Up to?

Wait! there's more. Running your smartphone display for hours at a time will decimate its battery life. Lupine offers a wire harness with a pigtail that connects your lighting system battery to your smartphone. Micro USB and iPhone jacks are supported. MSRP: €28.00

Trail Report

After the novelty of watching my position change on the map display wore off, the one benefit that I reaped from using Trailforks in real time was being encouraged to select an action for the next intersection well before I arrived. The first surprise was not discovering a new route, as I anticipated I would, but noticing a few familiar trails that were either not on the map, or (I assumed) had been "delisted" by the local managers.



Just for science, I veered off on an unlisted horse trail and was pleased to discover (after I had committed) that I'd be connecting with a known fire road in a little more than a mile. It was a steep descent, so there was a real potential that I'd have



The battery is very compact. A contoured grip strip anchors it in place. Lupine's charging pigtail for iPhones normally sits below the display. My case didn't allow it..

This is my second time using Lupine's lighting systems and I'm a fan. This is my first time, however, with the Bluetooth remote, and it was a seamless transition. I prefer smaller, longer lasting systems because I can stash them in a pack for those rides when I may not make it back before dark. I often ride late in the summer months, so I think the Piko's compact size and powerful beam is going to make it a new favorite. The small amount of real estate that the Piko takes up under the stem is also a plus. I never thought about it until I need it.

Lupine's Bluetooth wireless remote. Lupine's Bluetooth wireless remote.

Pinkbike's Take:

This over the top combination of accessories is not for everyone, but that's the point, isn't it? Syntace and Lupine collaborated together because the Smart-Map Gripper and Piko R4 SC lighting combination is what they ride with. I'm confident that there are others out there who would be equally stoked to ride with such quality gear. Explorers, big ride specialists, the ones who never miss a Wednesday ride - those are the riders who will appreciate the effort that went into these pro-quality tools. You know who you are. Check this stuff out. — RC