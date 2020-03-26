Review: Teravail's New Kessel Tire is a Worthy Contender

Mar 26, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Last year, Teravail (distributor QBP's house brand) introduced two new XC/All-Mountain tires to its line and this year, they've unveiled the Kessel, their take on a more aggressive Enduro/DH tread. The Kessel is made to give maximum traction in big, technical terrain, especially steep, loose, and rocky trails.

The Kessel is available for both 27.5" and 29" wheels in 2.4" and 2.6" widths. There are two different construction options, Durable and Ultra-Durable, and two sidewall colors, tan and black. The tan sidewalls are available only in the Durable construction.
Teravail Kessel Tire Details
• Teravail Grip rubber compound
• Tubeless ready
• 60 TPI casing with reinforcements
• Sizes: 29 x 2.4", 2.6"; 27.5 x 2.5"
• Weight: 1,040g - Durable, 1,190g - Ultra-Durable (29 x 2.4" - Actual, tested)
• MSRP: $85 USD - Durable, $90 USD - Ultra-Durable
www.teravail.com

I've been testing the 29 x 2.4” and 2.6" tires for several months, typically with an Ultra Durable construction rear tire and the Durable up front.



Design Details

The Kessel's tread pattern is made up of two sets of tall and blocky knobs in the center and then two alternating side knobs. There are sipes in every other set on both the angular center knobs and the side knobs. There is an ample amount of clearance between the knobs and the tread profile is nicely rounded.

The tires use Teravail's own grippier compound for rubber. The Durable casing is 60 TPI and has a woven nylon composite reinforcement between the outer rubber and inner casing within the sidewalls to ward off tears and cuts, along with a fine nylon weave under the tread cap to further prevent punctures. The Ultra-Durable casing takes that and adds an additional half ply of 120 TPI on the sidewall, more puncture defense in the tread cap, and butyl inserts that strengthen the sidewalls of the tire.

These tires measured exactly on point for what is printed on the sidewall when mounted to a 28mm internal width rim, something that's welcome in a world full of seemingly mis-calibrated calipers.


A 2.4" tire that measures 2.4"? Hang on, I'm headed to buy a lottery ticket.
Black or tan for sidewall options in the Durable casing.


Performance

Multiple testers gave the Kessels a try, and there was a very unanimous verdict that the tires are extremely easy to mount up and seal with just a standard floor pump. Also, in several hundred miles of rugged terrain, there were no flats experienced.

I've been riding the Kessel on a good mix of terrain - rocky, rooty, and chunder filled ditches on the East Coast for the most part filled with high-speed sections of trail and then smooth hard-pack terrain as well. The Kessel was predictable in all of those conditions. It rolls quickly and transitions side-to-side as smoothly as one could hope for. The rubber compound offers up ample traction on roots and rocks, the sidewalls are plenty supportive, and I didn't find myself having to overinflate or underinflate the tire compared to the air pressures I typically ride. On loose trails there is plenty of bite and on hard-packed terrain the knobs are supportive and don't want to fold over when pushing into turns.

The Terravail Kessel (left) and Maxxis Minion DHF (right) share a lot of similarities and are equally excellent tires.

The Durable casing, the lighter of the two, offers up a great deal more trail feel than the Ultra-Durable casing. If we were to compare the two casings to Maxxis' offerings, I would say the Durable is similar to the EXO, and the Ultra-Durable is closer to the Double Down, but with a touch more trail feel.

Braking traction from the Kessel is superb in steep and technical terrain. There is a little more braking traction than what the Minion DHF offers - the knobs are a bit more aggressive on the Kessel, although that comes with a slight tax in the rolling efficiency department.

In wet terrain, I still have had no complaints with the Kessel. It offers up as good of traction as any comparable tire out there and just as much predictability. The tread pattern doesn't lend itself to caking up with dirt except in the stickiest red clay conditions and the sharp knobs give plenty of bite into the earth.




Pros

+ Excellent traction and control
+ Relatively fast rolling
Cons

- Limited 27.5" width options
- Price doesn't make it stand out over competition



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesTeravail have made a tire that directly competes with other best in class tires with the Kessel. The tire's performance is top-notch in a variety of terrain and it is a great option for an aggressive trail or enduro tire. The price of the tire is a little on the high side, which makes it a harder sell when it's put up against the classic Maxxis Minion DHF.Daniel Sapp





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Tires Teravail


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
95271 views
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
87487 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: BC Bike Race Postponed to September 2020]
78164 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
64625 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
52003 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
46406 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
41163 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
39530 views

48 Comments

  • 29 0
 If it looks like a minion and costs like a minion, wouldn't I buy a Minion?
  • 4 0
 I see it a little differently. The more minion clones are floating around the more likely it is i can pick one up on discount.
  • 5 0
 IDK, if looks aren't deceiving, you'd get this tire if you want a touch better mud clearing and braking traction than a DHF, as well as a bit of a smoother transition to the side knob. Having said that, I have 0 complaints about my DHF on the front.
  • 3 0
 just goes to show how good the minion design is...
  • 1 0
 @RyanShreds: especially when you consider it was winning dh races nearly 2 decades ago now...
  • 1 2
 @Leethal-1 Because on your bikepacking / wall hanger, the sidewall logos MAXXIS do not look good.
  • 14 0
 Will I make it under 12 parsecs?
  • 3 0
 nerd
  • 1 0
 more like FTW thought the same thng
  • 1 0
 14
  • 2 1
 Not to burst your bubble... But a Parsec is a unit of distance used in astronomy, equal to about 3.26 light years... So with some simple math, that equates to 39.12 light years. So in terms of speed, (obviously time is relevant) it doesnt really seem all that great, but in terms of durability... probably the last set of tires you will ever buy... Until they change wheel sizes of course... Again....
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: nerd.
  • 1 0
 @NoDHinKentucky: ????
  • 1 0
 Sorry that was supposed to be an emoji... didnt work out.
  • 11 3
 Looks like a minion. (Now do I win some tires?)
  • 11 0
 Unfortunately your entry could not accepted due to not specifying DHF or DHR
  • 5 0
 Dan, under the details it says 27.4 x 2.5
  • 7 0
 didnt you hear? new wheel size.
  • 8 0
 @cuban-b: Whoops, leaked that. Shh.
  • 14 0
 @danielsapp: most of the benefits of 650b with playfulness of 27.3"
  • 6 0
 @cuban-b: from the people who brought you 28.99
  • 1 0
 These should cost a little less as they seem cheap to produce. 60 DPI does not mean anything without considering the actual rubber formula.

I am not sure what is the point of buying single compound tires once there are companies like Vittoria offering triple + compounds. It makes a huge difference in how fast it rolls, how long it wears, traction and comfort.
  • 1 0
 If you're gonna release a product that's essentially just a knock off of a well known and loved product, at least make it significantly cheaper than the product you're knocking off.
  • 3 0
 Ultra Durable - My TP has that same claim
  • 2 0
 Anyone can make it Ultra Durable,,,but is it soft as well.
  • 1 0
 Does it shed mud?
  • 2 0
 surprisingly few teravail jokes on this thread, you guys are really pumping up your tire game
  • 3 1
 That's literally a minion
  • 2 0
 An actual minion dhf
  • 1 2
 I won a set of Tervail tires from some online contest last year...even free tires are't worth it. Corners like shit, and the tanwalls are crazy thin. Ehile and Honcho combo on my Banshee.
  • 2 0
 who runs only one tan wall. if ur gonna tan wall go full tan wall !
  • 2 0
 friends do NOT let friends, ride gum (tan) walls
  • 1 0
 I can't understand why anyone would spend $80 on what is essentially a store brand tire.
  • 1 0
 No but yoyouu are the first
  • 1 0
 Do I really even have to say it? You are making this too easy!
  • 1 0
 So how many parsec is this Kessel?
  • 1 0
 Have 3 sets of Teravail tires already. Would do again. I dig them.
  • 1 1
 If you recognize the tread pattern before seeing the comparison. You are a BOSS!!
  • 1 0
 looks like an overhyped average grip in dry conditions tyre.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Mission to Mi
  • 1 0
 Looks like a tired cliche.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a sessmbler
  • 3 2
 ... like a session?
  • 1 0
 Minion DHF II
  • 1 0
 looks like a minion
  • 1 0
 Not for that price
  • 1 0
 Minion DHF much?
  • 1 2
 Looks like a Dissector.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012591
Mobile Version of Website