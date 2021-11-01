Review: Teravail's New Warwick Tire

Teravail have been expanding their tire line over the last couple of years, bringing new designs to complement those already in their repertoire. The brand, owned by Quality Bicycle Products (QBP) now has several aggressive trail tires in the fold and the Warwick, their latest offering, launches today.



The Warwick is designed to be what Teravail call an "aggressive trail tire" fitting the role of everything from trail riding all the way up to enduro racing. The tire is said to hold speed as a priority, without compromising on traction and cornering capability in loose, rocky, and steep terrain.

Warwick Details

• Sizes: 27.5" x 2.5", 29" x 2.3", 2.5"

• Speed or Grip rubber compounds

• Light & Supple, Durable, Ultra-Durable casing options

• Weight: 1,360g (29x2.5" Durable, Grip)

• Tan and Black sidewall options

• Price: $85 USD (as tested)

• teravail.com

CASING & COMPOUND OPTIONS

Similar yet quite different from the Assegai and Kessel Ultra Durable is the thickest casing option.

SETUP

PERFORMANCE

DURABILITY

Maxxis Assegai, Teravail Warwick, Teravail Kessel

HOW DO THEY COMPARE? TERAVAIL WARWICK vs MAXXIS ASSEGAI

Weight:

Price:

Performance:

Pros + Good traction, durable

+ Predictable handling

+ Wide range of size, casing, and compound options

- Difficult to mount

- Pricey, especially for a less well-known brand

Pinkbike's Take

Teravail's latest tire is an excellent choice for an all-around trail tire. It doesn't win the competition when it comes to price or weight, but it performs well and has proven to hold up when it comes to durability. There are a number of options for the tire when it comes to casing and tread compound, and I like that there's a 2.3" width available for aggressive XC applications.



Setting it side by side with more well-known brands, riders may have a hard time justifying paying the same price, but I'd say the tire is on par with the best out there, and wouldn't hesitate to recommend riders give it a shot. — Daniel Sapp

The Warwick has angular lugs with stepped front faces and a firmer rubber compound in the center to maximize rolling efficiency. On the side, there are tall, angular, and spaced-out lugs. There is an open transition area with softer rubber to provide grip in loose terrain, corners, and more technical sections of trail. The tread is somewhat aggressive for a pure XC tire, but it fits right into the aggressive XC category Teravail was aiming for.There are three different casings and two different compounds for riders to choose from. As far as casings go, "Light & Supple", "Durable", and "Ultra-Durable" are the options. The Light & Supple option is, you guessed it, the most lightweight of the mix, offering. Durable is 60 TPI and has a woven nylon composite reinforcement between the outer rubber and inner casing within the sidewalls to ward off tears and cuts, along with a fine nylon weave under the tread cap to further prevent punctures. The Ultra-Durable casing takes that and adds an additional half ply of 120 TPI on the sidewall, more puncture defense in the tread cap, and butyl inserts that strengthen the sidewalls of the tire."Speed" or "Grip" are the compounds available. For the Light & Supple casing, the faster Speed compound is the available option there with the others available in a variety of configurations in the more robust casings. There are black and tan sidewall options available as well. The Warwick is available in 27.5" and 29" with widths of 2.5" for the 27.5" and 2.3" or 2.5" for the 29". Weight for a 29" x 2.5" Durable casing with Grip compound was 1,360g according to my scale.A Revel Rascal was the primary testing bike with a set of tires also going to another tester to put some extra miles on them. Both were installed on Industry Nine Enduro 305 wheels, which have a 30.5mm inner width. Installing the tires was challenging and resulted in a few choice words and a mangled tire lever due to a tight fit at the bead. The set of Ultra Durable casing tires were the hardest to install, although the Durable casing tires posed a challenge as well. One they were in place, setting them up tubeless was easy and I've been running 22 psi in the front and 25psi in the back. The tires measured true to size when inflated.I had been impressed by Teravail's Kessel and EhLine tires they previously released so I had high expectations going into riding the Warwick. Being a little off-put by the installation challenges, I was thankful to not experience a flat over a couple of months of riding. The Warwick echoed my positive sentiments from Teravail's other treads and performed exceptionally for myself and the other tester throughout the time ridden. All testing took place in Western North Carolina.The tires offer a good amount of grip and plenty of traction in steep, loose, and technical terrain. Transitioning from the top to the side lugs is smooth and the tire performed predictably. I was able to clean sections of trail that do sometimes pose a challenge with ease and was especially impressed by the tire's grip when climbing up janky sections of rocks and roots.Rolling speed for the tires I was on was good, but nothing to write home about. While the tread pattern has a very similar look to the Maxxis Assegai, the Warwick tends to roll substantially faster. There's plenty of traction to go around, especially in the corners and on off-camber terrain.As far as durability goes, I haven't had any flats and I have had no issues with knobs ripping off or any premature wear after a couple of months of riding.The weight of the Durable Warwick is very close to to that of a DH-casing Assegai with a 3C MaxxGrip rubber compound - the Warwick weighs 20 grams more. However, keep in mind that Teravail also offers an Ultra Durable casing that's even heavier - these tires aren't for gram counters.The Assegai costs $90 where the Warwick, as tested, costs $85. The Ultra-Durable casing ups the price to the same level as the Assegai, but pricing for Teravail is in line with the Maxxis options.The Warwick rolls a good bit faster and is more versatile than the Assegai for all-around trail riding, although it doesn't offer the same level of grip as Maxxis' stickiest rubber. The Assegai offers more traction at a cost of rolling speed and the Warwick offers a little less traction but rolls a little better.