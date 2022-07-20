Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill

Jul 20, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Review
Revel Rail 29

WORDS: Alicia Leggett
PHOTOS: Paul Kalifatidi


Revel Bikes has been on my 'want to try' short list for a few years now. The small brand out of Carbondale, Colorado, was launched in 2019 by the folks behind Why Cycles, and is made up of enough industry veterans that they seem to have skipped most of the trial and error that most brands encounter at the get-go. After hitting the ground quickly with the Rascal 130mm 29er and the original 165mm 27.5" Rail, Revel has not stopped for breath and now offers four different mountain bikes, plus a gravel option and a dirt jumper.

The latest mountain bike release, the Rail 29, comes with 155mm of rear travel and, as the name suggests, bigger wheels than its predecessor. Revel says the Rail 29 represents everything the brand has learned in its three years, and I've had the opportunity to find out exactly what that means.
Revel Rail 29 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 160mm / 170mm fork
• 65-degree head angle
• 436mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 31.74 lb / 14.4 kg (size L, no pedals)
• Price: $5,999 - $10,999 USD
revelbikes.com


Revel offers four builds plus a frame only option, ranging from the roughly $6,000 USD GX Eagle kit all the way up to the top-end nearly $12,000 USD XX1 Eagle AXS build with all the glitter and glamor you'd expect at that price point.

My XO1+someextras build was plenty dreamy, weighing in under 32 pounds.

The Rail 29 is currently available for pre-order, with shipping estimated to begin later this summer. Customers can place orders online directly through Revel's website or through any Revel dealer if they'd prefer to work with local bike shops. A glance at Revel's dealer locator shows representation on all the continents barring Antarctica, though it's likely that actual bikes in stock are much harder to find.

My test bike came with something pretty close to the $8,299 USD XO1 Eagle build, with the aforementioned SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain, a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, and Revel's own RW30 wheels. The one I rode, however, diverged from the stock options with its Trail One cockpit, TRP DH-R Evo brakes, and a Crankbrothers Highline 7 150mm dropper post.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take




bigquotesUnlike some of the Rail 29's long-travel peers, this 155mm bike felt more about enjoying the ride rather than straightlining through a course, readily hopping around and changing direction. Alicia Leggett





Frame Details

Right off the bat, the Rail 29 is a looker. Mostly straight lines with a few subtle swoops, the slightly sparkly "Lead King" colorway I tested is named for one of Revel's local trails and looks nice and clean, while the other option, "Shred Velvet Cake," is a brighter but still tasteful option, in my opinion.

Yep, there's dirt on it. I think that means it's been used properly.

Compared to the original Rail, the 29er version has larger bearings for improved durability and an emphasis on serviceability: the whole many-part suspension linkage can be taken apart for maintenance using a single 6mm hex key.

The lines are all internally routed using molded guides that run all the way through each section of frame, meaning that pushing a cable through the frame is maybe even easier than externally routing it. I didn't notice any rattling or other problems at the ports, either.

There's space for a standard 24oz water bottle in the usual front triangle spot, and there's another accessory mount on the underside of the downtube for a second bottle, a tool, or whatever else you might want to put on those two little bolts.

The frame also has robust protection on the underside of the downtube and around the chainstay, plus a bonus piece at the bottom of the seat stay. The seat stay piece became unstuck from the seat stay, but that was easily fixed with a bit of electrical tape.

Other details include SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger, a BSA threaded bottom bracket, and an ISCG-05 chain guide mount.

All internal, easy routing.
R for Revel.




Geometry & Sizing

The Rail 29 is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL. The L frame that I tested had a 1228mm wheelbase, 469mm reach, 108mm headtube, and 630mm effective top tube. All sizes have a 65° head tube angle and short 436mm chainstays, and Revel varies the actual seat tube angle - 69° on the smaller sizes and 70° on the larger ones - to maintain a 76° effective seat tube angle throughout the size range.

At first glance, those numbers look a bit conservative. After all, aggressive trail and enduro bikes these days often sport 64° head tube angles with increasingly steep seat tube angles in the 77° and 78° range. On those bikes, I consider my ideal reach to be between 475mm and 480mm.

However, it's important to remember that none of those numbers on its own determines how a bike will behave, and none of those numbers change independently of each other. The CBF suspension design (more on that later) is quite efficient and performs well with relatively little sag, meaning that the bike tends not to sink back into its travel when climbing or on the flats. With that in mind, the 76° seat tube angle actually puts riders in a similar position to where a rider would sit on a bike with a steeper seat tube angle but a softer lounge chair feel.

With that 76° seat tube angle, there's more space behind the handlebars than on a bike with a steeper seat tube angle, so it makes sense that the reach is relatively compact, too. And, with the rider centered over the bottom bracket and only 436mm of chainstay in the back, it follows that the head tube angle isn't especially slack. If the front end were slacker and longer, the rear end would have to be extended to keep the bike balanced, and then it would be a fundamentally different beast.

Rather than make it the longlowslack bike park enduro crusher that's become omnipresent in recent years, Revel has made sensible geometry choices for what this bike is: a versatile, efficient trail bike that can hold its own in the tech while still being able to tackle the high alpine and have some fun along the way.


Suspension Design

One of the biggest talking points about this Revel Rail 29 is the use of the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension layout. The CBF system is based on the idea that bikes perform best when the drive forces intersect the middle of the bike's suspension pivot action, when the chainline points directly at what's called the center of curvature.

The point around which a bike's rear axle pivots is called the instant center, which is at the pivot on single pivot bikes but can wander quite a bit on multi-pivot bikes. If that point is plotted and connected with lines to the corresponding points on the bike's axle path, the intersection of those lines is called the center of curvature. CBF puts the center of curvature right above the bike's chainring, where the drive forces are also centered, for the entirety of the bike's travel.

The Rail 29 leverage ratio moves from 2.9 to 2.4 through the bike's 155mm of rear travel. It's compatible with a coil shock, and compared to the original Rail, Revel has downsized the yoke at the lower shock mount to fit more coil shock options. The anti-squat is notably high, starting at 130% and moving down to 95% at bottom-out, only dipping below 100% when the bike passes 105mm of its 155mm of travel - unsurprising numbers, given the way the bike's responsive pedaling personality.









RIDING THE
Revel Rail 29


Test Bike Setup

The Rail 29 came with a pretty interesting non-stock cockpit setup: some carbon bars from Trail One Components, a spinoff project from Worldwide Cyclery that donates $1 from each purchase to trail advocacy, as well as a short 32mm Trail One stem and ultra-fat Trail One Hell's Gate grips. The setup worked well enough, so I didn't do anything to change the cockpit setup beyond adjust the levers to fit my hands. I've actually added those grips to my list of favorites. They're fatter than I usually run, but the shape and texture work great, and the compound is soft enough that I never wanted to let go.

I rode a few different suspension setups, but in general, I like the feel with pretty open compression and medium to fast rebound, running the RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork with 57psi, seven clicks of rebound, one click of high speed compression, and four clicks of low-speed compression. and the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock at 147psi (for 30% sag), three clicks of rebound, and eight clicks of compression.

I tested the bike in the Pacific Northwest from May until July, giving me plenty of time with it in the mud, the hero dirt, and more recently, the moon dust.


Alicia Leggett
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 26
Height: 5'10" / 178cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 148 lbs / 67 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @alicelego_





Climbing


I'll start by just summarizing: the Revel Rail 29 climbs very well.

In terms of both efficiency and geometry, the bike felt quite responsive to pedaling, both on dirt road climbs and on techier trails. The climbing position is upright and centered over the bike, with the shock sitting relatively high in the travel and the seat tube angle putting the rider right over the bottom bracket. The moderate reach and head tube angle mean that even with the rear of the bike - short chainstays and all - weighted, the front end was not prone to lifting or wandering when the trails pointed uphill.

With its 155mm of travel, the Rail 29 isn't the bike to grab for a full-on cross country race, but honestly, it's the bike I'd choose for all-day high alpine missions and long days out on the trails, if I'm looking to put a lot of elevation gain behind me. My test build carried its weight nicely, and I can't think of a single point during the months of testing when I wanted the bike to be lighter or more efficient.

This was my first time riding a bike with CBF suspension, and I'm happy to report that it does what it promises. Whether riding the bike at 25% or 35% sag (or 28-30%, where I typically rode it), the suspension stays impressively quiet, despite staying sensitive enough to keep traction up over roots and dust. It stays similarly calm when up out of the saddle, whether that's grinding up a steep spot or sprinting across flats.

Does it have less traction when climbing than a bike with a less firm pedaling platform? Maybe a hair, but it's actually kind of odd that it doesn't feel like it compromises traction for efficiency in the way that I've come to expect when I meet a bike that pedals this well.



Descending

My main impression of the Rail 29 is fun.

The Rail 29's favorite thing is cornering. It's easy to lean over and carve through flow trails, and it loves to change direction quickly for any and all side hits over rocks and roots.

Once I figured out just how little input it takes to turn the Rail 29, I started to lean into how much fun it is hopping over sections of trail. My riding style is on the lighter side, finding skipper lines rather than staying planted through the choppy stuff, and the Rail 29 played to my strengths quite well. I also loved that any small bumps on the trail could translate into very real airtime. It felt like keeping the bike on the ground would be keeping it from living up to its potential.

I hesitate to describe things using their opposite, but here we go: There's a category of long, heavy, modern enduro bike that I've been riding quite a bit lately. That category of bike feels like it has endless traction and can plow through any choppy line like a freight train, gathering speed until I hit the next corner and barely make the turn, thanks to the bike's seemingly unstoppable momentum. The Revel Rail 29 does not do that. Instead, it wants to take the high lines and feels less glued to the ground, breezing up and over obstacles rather than through them, but snapping easily through the corners with next to no effort. The rock crushy enduro bikes and the Revel Rail 29 are made for similar terrain and have similar goals, but accomplish those goals in very different ways.

I don't feel that the Rail 29 makes any true compromises, but it's worth mentioning that no single bike can have all the ride characteristics, and the Rail 29 trades a degree of high-speed stability for its snappy handling and ability to play around. That trade-off is well worth it, in my opinion.

While it's not meant to be an enduro bike, I did race the Rail 29 at the recent Galbraith Enduro here in Bellingham, WA, which featured a twisty mix of rocky, rooty, and pedally stages. When put against the clock, the bike came out about how I expected, about one second off the pro women's podium (and it was definitely me, not the bike, that lost that second). It's plenty capable of running just about any enduro stages, it just isn't quite as comfortable on the steep-and-rough as longer, slacker, more grounded rigs.

The CBF suspension does a good job of staying sensitive at the top of the stroke, absorbing chatter while still feeling supported. Even with high anti-squat and the bike's efficient, firm feel, I found the bike's energy level on the descents to be incredibly fun, not remotely unmanageable, and even better as speeds increased. I've wondered if I would feel the same way if the bike were heavier, as I've found similarly energetic but heavy bikes exhausting to ride in the past, but I think in that case, slowing the rebound on the rear shock would tone it down enough to keep it in the fun type of lively zone. I'm also curious to see how the bike would feel with a coil shock.

I'd love to see what Revel can do if the young brand does decide to add an even longer travel 29er to its lineup and fully enter the bike-park-capable enduro category, but for now, the Rail 29 is more than enough to impress.


Revel Rail 29
Ibis Ripmo 2
Ibis Ripmo


How Does It Compare?

In some ways, the Rail 29 is its own beast when it comes to the relatively long travel for its compact length. Still, the Ibis Ripmo V2 is a similar concept that has some almost identical geometry numbers and shares the Revel's pedaling ability.

The 147mm Ripmo more or less shares the Rail 29's head tube angle - 64.9° to the Revel's 65° - and the chainstay length is just a millimeter off, at 435mm for the Ripmo and 436mm for the Rail 29. The Ripmo, however, is longer by about a centimeter on the wheelbase and by 7mm in reach for size large. That, combined with a less poppy suspension feel, translates to a bit more propensity for straight lines on the Ripmo's part.

I've found that the Ripmo feels best running a bit less sag than recommended: 28% or a bit lower, biasing the rider's weight toward the front of the bike and making it a bit easier to ride aggressively over the front end. The Rail 29, in comparison, feels comfortable at a wide range of shock pressures, maybe in part because of the whole 'CBF makes the bike feel good anywhere in the travel' claim and maybe because on the more compact bike, the rider is already pretty close to the front end, so there's less forward-backward movement required and the front-back balance doesn't feel as critical.

Between the two bikes, it feels impossible to pick a clear winner. Both are excellent bikes. However, I'd say that the Ripmo, while not by definition an aggressive enduro bike, is a bit chargier on the descents and the Rail 29 is the more agile of the two.

Other comparisons I can think of include some of our 2021 Fall Field Test bikes: the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - available in both alloy and carbon - has pretty similar numbers when run in one of its steeper configurations, and is an excellent all-around performer, though I'd give the winning points to the Stumpy in terms of stability at speed and winning points to the Revel when it comes to its climbing ability and playful feel. The 140mm Propain Hugene is one of the few trail bikes I've ridden that might rival the Rail 29's pedaling ability. The Propain, too, feels a bit more stable at high speeds than the Revel, but the Revel wins that round in terms of traction. Finally, if we're talking about all-around personality, it's hard not to mention the SCOR 4060 ST, which was also part of the Fall Field Test and pedals quite well. The two strike the same balance between agility and plantedness on the trail - that is, leaning more toward agility - but the SCOR has a much longer front end and a shorter back end, with a 485mm reach in size large and 433mm chainstays across all the sizes. In general, the Revel is a bit more balanced fore-aft than the SCOR.



Technical Report

TRP DH-R Evo brakes: The TRP brakes that came specc'd on my best bike are my all-time favorites, so of course I had to mention them here. I've never had a problem with inconsistency or durability despite riding many, many sets of them. They're powerful, they modulate nicely, and the intercompability with Shimano makes life easier when searching for pads or a bleed kit.

Revel RW30 wheels: Revel's USA-made carbon wheels are noteworthy for a few reasons. For one thing, they held up to some hard riding and even survived a soul-crushing rim strike that I was sure would break something. But beyond seeming durable, they're made with so-called FusionFiber technology, which Revel and collaborator CSS Composites say makes the wheels fully recyclable, unlike most carbon products. Rather than the carbon being epoxied and cured like a traditional thermoset carbon wheel, the FusionFiber is bonded together using a polymer-based glue, resulting in a product that retains a bit more compliance than most carbon and that can be chopped up and melted back down to be recycled, FusionFiber creator CSS Composites says. I'm no composites expert and am not exactly in a position to assess those claims, but the verifiable piece - the ride quality - is there.





Pros

+ Balanced, fun all-arounder
+ Impressive climbing ability without sacrificing the descent
+ Customizable build options

Cons

- No inexpensive build kit options
- Same chainstay length across all sizes
- Not the rock crushing enduro bike some might have hoped for



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Revel Rail 29 is a seriously solid performer. Long after I'd ridden it enough to write this review, I kept grabbing it to go out for more rides - it was just the one I wanted to ride any time I didn't have specific plans to ride a different bike. While I wouldn't recommend it to those looking at the all-XC or all-DH sides of the spectrum, it checks enough boxes on the smooth climbs, tech climbs, flow descents, and rough descents that I feel it would work well on the vast majority of bike terrain for the vast majority of people, and it manages to do that without ever feeling boring. I don't want to sound hyperbolic, but I really feel that Revel nailed it - Railed it? - with this one. Alicia Leggett




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Rail 29


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
127598 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82834 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
60861 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
56953 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52799 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
45604 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
43820 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
41687 views

20 Comments

  • 6 1
 Great review @alicialeggett. You gave a solid impression of the bike's personality, which seems to be lost on a lot of reviews.
  • 2 0
 For those looking to buy a similar bike, but spend less money, Canfield makes this bike in aluminum … the Lithium.

The Canfield lithium also has more tire capacity in the rear end, but does not have room for a water bottle inside the frame triangle.

These bikes run a touch large, at 6 foot with long arms I’m riding a medium.
  • 5 1
 good looking bike. good weight. good value. if the links stay together, it's a winner.
  • 5 1
 Great review Alicia! And I loved that you compared it against multiple bikes too.
  • 3 0
 The paint on every Revel bike I've seen in person looks so fantastic. They are crushing it in that department (never ridden one so cant comment on that)
  • 3 1
 A 27.5” Rail is pretty high on my shopping list for my next bike. Everything I’ve read about CBF sounds super enjoyable and playful to ride.
  • 3 0
 Crazy timing I was looking for REVEL reviews last night and surprised to find nothing from PB.
  • 2 2
 I would think climbing ability would greatly differ between builds with the RS Super Deluxe Ultimate and the Fox X2. I shopped the exact two bikes discussed here, and ending up with the Ripmo winning out due to the longer reach. Great article.
  • 1 0
 Why do you think that?
  • 1 0
 The hell's gate grips at 30.5mm aren't what I'd call big, but look worth a try for smaller hands.
  • 1 0
 Quality review. Bike sounds like a blast, though I personally like the idea of an alu version (current ripmo af owner)
  • 2 0
 $6k for a GX Eagle, is Revel trying to emulate Santa Cruz?
  • 2 0
 SHEEEEEEEEEEESH WHAT A STUNNER
  • 1 1
 Did I miss the test bike weight somewhere?
  • 1 0
 "under 32 pounds"
  • 1 0
 its in the side box near the top
  • 1 0
 She said it was sub 32 lbs talking about the build
  • 1 0
 Great review Alicia.
  • 1 1
 Where is frame made???
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011825
Mobile Version of Website