Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill

Descending

My main impression of the Rail 29 isThe Rail 29's favorite thing is cornering. It's easy to lean over and carve through flow trails, and it loves to change direction quickly for any and all side hits over rocks and roots.Once I figured out just how little input it takes to turn the Rail 29, I started to lean into how much fun it is hopping over sections of trail. My riding style is on the lighter side, finding skipper lines rather than staying planted through the choppy stuff, and the Rail 29 played to my strengths quite well. I also loved that any small bumps on the trail could translate into very real airtime. It felt like keeping the bike on the ground would be keeping it from living up to its potential.I hesitate to describe things using their opposite, but here we go: There's a category of long, heavy, modern enduro bike that I've been riding quite a bit lately. That category of bike feels like it has endless traction and can plow through any choppy line like a freight train, gathering speed until I hit the next corner and barely make the turn, thanks to the bike's seemingly unstoppable momentum. The Revel Rail 29 does not do that. Instead, it wants to take the high lines and feels less glued to the ground, breezing up and over obstacles rather than through them, but snapping easily through the corners with next to no effort. The rock crushy enduro bikes and the Revel Rail 29 are made for similar terrain and have similar goals, but accomplish those goals in very different ways.I don't feel that the Rail 29 makes any true compromises, but it's worth mentioning that no single bike can havethe ride characteristics, and the Rail 29 trades a degree of high-speed stability for its snappy handling and ability to play around. That trade-off is well worth it, in my opinion.While it's not meant to be an enduro bike, I did race the Rail 29 at the recent Galbraith Enduro here in Bellingham, WA, which featured a twisty mix of rocky, rooty, and pedally stages. When put against the clock, the bike came out about how I expected, about one second off the pro women's podium (and it was definitely me, not the bike, that lost that second). It's plenty capable of running just about any enduro stages, it just isn't quite as comfortable on the steep-and-rough as longer, slacker, more grounded rigs.The CBF suspension does a good job of staying sensitive at the top of the stroke, absorbing chatter while still feeling supported. Even with high anti-squat and the bike's efficient, firm feel, I found the bike's energy level on the descents to be incredibly fun, not remotely unmanageable, and even better as speeds increased. I've wondered if I would feel the same way if the bike were heavier, as I've found similarly energetic but heavy bikes exhausting to ride in the past, but I think in that case, slowing the rebound on the rear shock would tone it down enough to keep it in thezone. I'm also curious to see how the bike would feel with a coil shock.I'd love to see what Revel can do if the young brand does decide to add an even longtravel 29er to its lineup and fully enter the bike-park-capable enduro category, but for now, the Rail 29 is more than enough to impress.