Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter

Besides, those bikes ridden by Jack Moir et al. last year weren't exactly stock. They ran longer shocks to increase the rear travel to 160 mm, along with 180 or 190mm forks plus a 15mm headset spacer to slacken the head angle (and the seat angle with it) by about 1.5-degrees. Dimitri Tordo, meanwhile, chose to ride the shorter-travel Spectral last yearDespite its predecessor's racing success, Canyon has been working on a replacement (the new Strive) since the end of 2019.Now that Canyon has the Spectral and Torque covering trail and park duties, the new fourth-generation Strive was designed to be a no-compromise enduro racer from the start. It's got 160mm of rear-wheel travel, a 63-degree head angle with a 170 mm fork, and a steeper seat angle too. And despite Jack Moir (6'1") famously sizing down to a size large on the old bike, the reach numbers have grown. A lot.

To change into the pedal mode you need to press the lever above the dropper, then unweight the rear wheel by shifting your weight forwards; to return to shred mode you push the other lever and bounce on the suspension slightly. It's not always obvious if you've given it enough oomph to change between modes (there is a window on the rocker to show you which mode the system is in, but this is hard to see while riding), but if you just ride over a few lumps and bumps it will change, and once it has, it will stay in that mode. The gas spring tucked under the rocker needs to provide a large enough force to move the shock forwards and down when the bike is unloaded, but a small enough force that it can be compressed back into the shred mode when the rider bounces on the saddle.

Test Bike Setup Canyon don't yet have a setup guide for the shock but they say this is something they will have for customers soon. I experimented with shock pressure and landed on 190 psi, which corresponds to 29% sag and removed one of the three pre-installed volume spacers as I wasn't using all the travel. I could afford to remove another for maximum comfort, but I like to have a few mm in reserve for big landings. My final damping settings (from closed) were: HSC: 8, LSC: 8, LSR: 12, and HSR: 3. This is a pretty open and fast-rebonding setup, which reflects my general preferences but also reflects the bike's inherent stability, which allows for more active suspension. Setting up the 38 fork is a well-trodden path for me now. I've stuck with 98 psi, two volume spacers and compression settings depending on terrain but generally quite open; low-speed rebound 12-14 from closed and high-speed rebound 6 from closed.

With a full-carbon frame and a dedicated climb mode, you might imagine the Canyon leaves the Privateer for dust on the climbs. But even in pedal mode, the Canyon's seat angle is a bit slacker than the Privateer's and the suspension is a bit more active too. That means for winching up the steepest climbs around, the Privateer is a bit more comfortable, at least from my perspective. The Canyon's slacker seat angle, and the option to go slacker still with the lower setting, make it feel a bit more relaxed when pedalling along bumpy traverses, though.On the descents, I slightly prefer the Canyon. It stays more level in its travel when braking, while the Privateer rises up a bit more at the rear (the Privateer has around 45% anti-rise at sag). This makes the Canyon more predictable and easier to stay centred, especially when braking hard into a corner before getting off the brakes as you enter the turn. The Canyon never felt harsher as a result of its higher level of mechanical intervention under braking. Quite the opposite, in fact; the Strive's rear suspension remains suppler in most situations, especially under braking. This could be to do with the combination of leverage and shock, which makes its suspension less stiff at the start of the travel (where it's more likely to be when braking) when compared to the Privateer. At the same time, the Canyon feels like it offers more to push against when pumping into a compression. I haven't tried the 161 with the new Fox Float X2 shock, but the Canyon's much more progressive leverage curve (33% vs. 17%) probably helps.Geometry-wise, the Canyon is 20mm shorter but 1.5-degrees slacker. Overall, I think the Strive is a touch easier to hustle around tight corners or loft the front wheel, but I should stress that neither bike is a barge if you ride it proactively.