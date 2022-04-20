Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter

Apr 20, 2022
by Seb Stott  

REVIEW
Canyon Strive CFR

WORDS: Seb Stott
PHOTOS: Innes Graham



Today Canyon are going public with a brand new Strive, their enduro race bike. That should come as no surprise given the outgoing Strive was released way back in 2019, but on the other hand, that bike has absolutely nothing to prove. Jack Moir won the 2021 Enduro World Series on his, with Canyon's Jose Borges and Dimitri Tordo finishing 5th and 6th, respectively. And let's not forget Florian Nicolai coming very close to the overall title in 2019 on the bike's first year out.

But the 2019 Strive was a compromise from the start. When Canyon designed it, they didn't have a trail bike in their range, so they tried to make the Strive work for everything from EWS racing to typical trail riding. It had 150 mm of rear-wheel travel and a 66-degree head angle, numbers that already looked out of place on an enduro bike back then.


2022 Canyon Strive Details

• Intended use: enduro racing
• Suspension travel: 160mm or 140 mm (r) / 170 mm (f)
• Wheel size: 29'' only
• CFR full-carbon frame (no alloy option)
• Shapeshifter geo/suspension adjuster
• 63° head angle, 505 mm reach (size Large)
• +/- 5mm reach-adjust headset
• 15.9 Kg / 35 lbs (actual, size large)
• 2,700 g / 5.95 lbs claimed frame weight, w/o shock
• S to XL frame sizes
• Two build options: CFR and CFR underdog
• MSRP: $7,299 USD (CFR, tested)
www.canyon.com
Besides, those bikes ridden by Jack Moir et al. last year weren't exactly stock. They ran longer shocks to increase the rear travel to 160 mm, along with 180 or 190mm forks plus a 15mm headset spacer to slacken the head angle (and the seat angle with it) by about 1.5-degrees. Dimitri Tordo, meanwhile, chose to ride the shorter-travel Spectral last year

Despite its predecessor's racing success, Canyon has been working on a replacement (the new Strive) since the end of 2019.

Now that Canyon has the Spectral and Torque covering trail and park duties, the new fourth-generation Strive was designed to be a no-compromise enduro racer from the start. It's got 160mm of rear-wheel travel, a 63-degree head angle with a 170 mm fork, and a steeper seat angle too. And despite Jack Moir (6'1") famously sizing down to a size large on the old bike, the reach numbers have grown. A lot.


Contents

Introduction
Geometry & Sizing
Construction & Features
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take




bigquotesWhile the Strive feels at its best on steep, technical terrain, it's no slouch on flatter flow trails and trail centre descents. The suspension feels balanced and supportive when pumping through rollers or berms, and you can always use the Shapeshifter if you want a firmer platform to push against. Despite its race-ready intentions, slack head angle and planted feel on downhill tracks, it's surprisingly versatile and enjoyable when the trail mellows out. Seb Stott





Geometry & Sizing


Let's dive into the geometry details first because that's the big story.

At 190 cm (6'3"), I usually ride an XL (or XXL) without needing much thought. But when Canyon sent me the above geometry chart, I had to think really hard. The XL has a 520-530 mm reach (the reach is adjustable via headset cups). I've ridden bikes that long before and they're manageable, but I definitely don't need that much room to feel comfortable. Besides, the 435 mm chainstay is on the shorter side, so I opted for the size large, reasoning that it would feel more balanced with more pressure on the front tire. Canyon's sizing chart puts me slap bang in between sizes, and I'm sure I could ride either, but due to the short back end, I opted for the Large. I'm hoping to get an XL too for some back-to-back testing, so keep an eye out for that.

Canyon wanted the median-height rider who bought the old Strive (red line) to be able to choose between the medium and large. At 190 cm, I'm on the borderline of large and Xl.

Canyon chose to stick with the same chainstay length for all frame sizes, apparently because the race team members all preferred the shorter back end as it made it easier to pick up and place the rear wheel on tight EWS racecourses. If you're interested, Jack Moir has apparently been trying the medium and large but is leaning towards the medium with the +5mm reach adjust headset cup. Fabien Barel is apparently riding a medium too, and Dimitri Tordo is on the small. The race team were also apparently behind the decision to go full 29er, as even the shorter team riders felt they would make up more time with the rollover of a bigger back wheel than from the ability to ride more dynamically on steep tech, which is more of an advantage in downhill than enduro.

As soon as I got hold of the bike, I broke out the tape measure to check Canyon's numbers. This is something I always do, and usually, it just confirms what I already knew. But this time it revealed some important differences. The chainstay on my bike measures 442 mm, and the wheelbase measures 1,312 mm in the neutral headset position - both longer than claimed. For me, that's great news as it should offer a bit more stability and front-wheel grip. Incidentally, that wheelbase is near-identical to a size large Pole Evolink from 2017, which I thoroughly enjoyed at the time despite everyone telling me it was too long to ever work. I suppose it shows how far we have (or haven't) progressed that, five years on, you can get the same overall wheelbase from Canyon. A size large Canyon Strive of the time had a wheelbase over 100mm shorter.

In the low setting, I measure the head angle at 62.5-degrees and the effective seat angle at my pedalling height at 75.7-degrees, with a bottom bracket 335mm from the floor. By my measurements, the Shapeshifter raises the BB height by 10mm and the frame angles by 0.7-degrees. Canyon quotes the change at 15mm and 1.5-degrees, but (a little cheekily in my view) this refers to the change in dynamic geometry, as the bike runs significantly less sag in the climbing mode.




Frame Details


As already alluded to, the new Strive has an adjustable headset, which offers +/-5mm of reach adjustment from the neutral position. The bike ships with the neutral cups and the +/- 5mm cups are included in the box. Swapping them over is a quick and easy process. Unfortunately, the alternate cups were missing from my test bike so I only rode it in the neutral setting. Nevertheless, I think this is a great feature, especially for those who are in between sizes. But remember a 5mm change in reach is very subtle - we're talking about a 1% difference here.


For now, there is only one frame material available and it's Canyon's CFR carbon, their top-tier stuff. The whole frame is carbon fiber, including the back end and rocker link. All the major frame members are brand new, but the rocker link, Shapeshifter components and the pivot hardware are the same as the previous bike, which should make it easier to find spares. For similar reasons, Canyon has swapped to SRAM's universal derailleur hanger.

The internal cable routing uses foam tubes rather than in-built carbon or plastic tunnels to help guide the cables from the head tube to the ports just above the bottom bracket. That might make cable swaps a bit trickier than some bikes, but Canyon say this solution is lighter.

Canyon's home town of Koblenz is said to have a similar climate to the UK, so mud protection is something they want to emphasise. They use a special bearing grease which is sent from Germany to their bearing supplier for use in the bearings, which they say improves bearing lifespan.

The frame is category 4 rated. According to Canyon, that basically means "the frame is not approved for regular use on those features which set aside DH riding or freeride from enduro (huge jumps, cliff drops, gnarly gas to flats). So if the frame fails here, then this is excluded from the warranty." If you need a category 5 bike for regular bike park riding, Canyon has the Torque for that.

Thanks to beefier tube profiles, Canyon claim to have increased the stiffness of the front triangle by 25% compared to the previous Strive but chose to keep the back-end stiffness about the same. That longer, stiffer front end and those adjustable headset cups mean the new frame is about 300 g heavier than its predecessor, with a 2,700 g claimed weight including hardware but no shock. That's not exactly heavy, though. Canyon say the Shapeshifter system makes up about 200 g of that weight.

"Eeny, meeny, miny, moe..."

Shapeshifter Explained


0% Loaded prev 1/2 next


If you're not already familiar, Canyon's Shapeshifter allows the rider to change between a low, slack and supple "shred" mode and a higher, steeper and firmer "pedal" mode, all without taking their hand off the grip.

It's easy to think of the Shapeshifter as an overengineered flip-chip, but it's much more than that. It changes the static angles by about 0.7 degrees and the BB height by 10mm (similar to many flip chips), but the larger change is to the suspension. By moving the upper shock mount further from the pivot on the rocker link in the pedal mode, it reduces the leverage ratio acting between the axle and the shock, and so drops the travel from 160 mm to 140mm.

But the effect is not the same as going from a 160mm bike at 30% sag to a 140mm bike at 30 % sag. The percentage sag changes too. This is because, with a lower leverage ratio, you have to push the shock further (so it generates more force) and with less mechanical advantage, so the force required to reach the same travel at the rear axle is much higher. So if you're running 30% sag (48 mm) in the shred mode, you'll have about 37 mm (26% of 140 mm) sag in pedal mode. This means the wheel rate (the suspension stiffness at the wheel) is about 30% higher in the pedal mode. The same is more or less true of the damping; the damping forces (both compression and rebound) are about 30% higher in the pedal mode.

The combined effect is that the bike not only sits higher when unloaded, but the stiffer suspension means it sits even higher at sag, with more support and a firmer feel when pedalling or pumping. Plus, with the new Strive, you get more anti-squat in the pedal mode too, which further helps it to stay high in its travel and resist bobbing when pedalling. It's a far more comprehensive change of attitude than you get from a flip, chip, lockout or even Scott's Twinlock.

To change into the pedal mode you need to press the lever above the dropper, then unweight the rear wheel by shifting your weight forwards; to return to shred mode you push the other lever and bounce on the suspension slightly. It's not always obvious if you've given it enough oomph to change between modes (there is a window on the rocker to show you which mode the system is in, but this is hard to see while riding), but if you just ride over a few lumps and bumps it will change, and once it has, it will stay in that mode.

The gas spring tucked under the rocker needs to provide a large enough force to move the shock forwards and down when the bike is unloaded, but a small enough force that it can be compressed back into the shred mode when the rider bounces on the saddle.

As a result, the pressure in the spring needs to suit the rider to an extent. Canyon recommends the same pressure as you'd run in the Fox X2 shock, which is about the same number as the rider weight in pounds. You may want to experiment to make sure it compresses and extends without too much fuss (too much pressure and it can be hard to engage shred mode), but it's not something that needs to be finely tuned.


Suspension Design

Canyon use a Horst link layout with a vertical shock, much like the previous Strive, but with a longer shock to deliver 160 mm of travel. The pivot locations have been tweaked too; there's a new back end with a lower chainstay pivot. Canyon say they wanted to reduce pedal kickback so they designed the anti-squat levels (which are closely related to kickback) to drop off more quickly as the bike moves through its travel. The anti-squat at sag is similar to the old bike (about 100%) but the downside of the new design is that any changes to the dynamic ride height (which can happen when sprinting, climbing, carrying a heavy rucksack, or just running too much sag) will affect the anti-squat and therefore the pedalling efficiency.

This graph plots the suspension forces against travel (assuming a linear shock) for the 2019 Strive (blue) and 2022 Strive (yellow), in their shred and pedal modes. Ignore the shaded area, the curves for the pedal and shred modes are at the edges of this area. Notice that in the pedal mode, the suspension generates more force with less travel, resulting in stiffer suspension and less sag.
The anti-squat curves for the new Strive are shown in yellow. Compared with the old bike, anti-squat is similar at sag (around 100%) but drops away faster to minimise pedal kickback. With the new design, anti-squat levels are much higher in the pedal mode.

The leverage curve is very much on the progressive side, starting at 3.15 and ending at 2.1. That's a 33% change. The rate of progression (the gradient of the slope) is highest at the start of the travel and tapers off towards the end (where an air shock is most progressive). In the pedal mode, the leverage ratio goes from 2.7 to 2.0 - a 35% change.
Anti-rise levels stay relatively consistent, at around 76-68% throughout most of the travel in the shred mode.

Anti-rise - that's the amount the braking force is used to resist the suspension's tendency to extend (or rise up) while braking - is higher than most Horst-link bikes. The levels remain very consistent at between 76% and 78% throughout the relevant part of the travel (the first two thirds). This is higher than most Horst-link bikes (which are more often in the 40-50% region), which means the suspension won't rise up as much under braking. Many single-pivot and VPP bikes have similar anti-rise levels, but most have anti-rise curves that drop off through the travel, which may increase the suspension's stiffness under braking because the further the bike moves into the travel, the less the braking force helps to compress it. The Strive's more consistent anti rise levels might make the suspension less stiff when braking compared to VPP.

I was initially concerned that the upper bushing, which sees a lot of rotation, would dull sensitivity compared to a bearing mount. But when I removed the lower shock bolt, the friction at the upper one is tiny, similar to a bearing - the shock readily swings under its own weight.

I measured the Strive's vertical travel at 160 mm, exactly as claimed, which isn't always the case.


The Strive CFR (right) and CFR Underdog (left)

Specifications

There are only two build options for now, both of which use the same CFR carbon frame. I have the CFR model, which uses top-tier parts with a smattering of Canyon's in-house G5 brand, all of which I have little to complain about. The "Underdog" build is a more sensible spec with Shimano XT/SLX instead of XTR, cheaper DT hubs and no Kashima. I doubt if there's any real performance difference on the trail, except perhaps for the lack of high-speed adjustment on the shock.

Full pricing for both models.
The spec sheet above says 165 mm cranks and 780 mm bars, but that's a mistake. All bikes will come with 170 mm cranks, the Small and Medium get 780 mm bars while the Large and Xl have 800 mm. My bike came with a 170 mm dropper post but the Large and Xl bikes should get a 200 mm version.

Canyon's own G5 dropper has a simple mechanism to reduce the travel by up to 25 mm from the maximum of 170mm (S and M) or 200mm (L or XL).
Strange spacers, but at least there are no cables running through them. The one at the bottom has a grub screw to hold the headset in place while you change your bar height - pretty handy.





RIDING THE
Strive


Test Bike Setup

Canyon don't yet have a setup guide for the shock but they say this is something they will have for customers soon.

I experimented with shock pressure and landed on 190 psi, which corresponds to 29% sag and removed one of the three pre-installed volume spacers as I wasn't using all the travel. I could afford to remove another for maximum comfort, but I like to have a few mm in reserve for big landings. My final damping settings (from closed) were: HSC: 8, LSC: 8, LSR: 12, and HSR: 3. This is a pretty open and fast-rebonding setup, which reflects my general preferences but also reflects the bike's inherent stability, which allows for more active suspension.

Setting up the 38 fork is a well-trodden path for me now. I've stuck with 98 psi, two volume spacers and compression settings depending on terrain but generally quite open; low-speed rebound 12-14 from closed and high-speed rebound 6 from closed.



Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 29
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted
Industry affiliations / sponsors: Unpaid Tunnock's ambassador
Instagram: Seb Stott On Bikes


This is a punchy climb with a gradient well over 20%, but you can see the shock stays high in its travel.

Climbing

If you leave the Strive in the shred mode, it's an average climber among enduro bikes. There is a little pedal bob but nothing dramatic, while the seat angle would have been considered steep until recently and feels comfortable enough for flatter climbs (assuming the saddle is slammed forwards). But switching to the pedal mode takes it to the next level. I noticed this most when switching from the pedal mode back to the shred mode in the middle of a steep climb, where the sagging and squatting at the rear made the climb feel steeper and put more strain on my back and hamstrings.

At 76.5-degrees, the effective seat angle isn't the steepest even in the pedal mode, but because the bike rides so much higher its travel with the firmer suspension and higher anti-squat, it's steep enough to feel comfortable and purposeful even on those bottom-gear climbs. I think it could be steeper still, especially for taller riders - I chose to slam the saddle all the way forwards. Set up like this it's a near-perfect position for me, but it would be nice to have this position with the saddle in the middle of the rails so there's room to adjust.

In the pedal mode, the stability and efficiency of the suspension is superb even by the standards of a 140 mm travel system. But unlike a lockout switch, the suspension still does its thing on bumpy terrain. For technical climbs, it's superb because you not only have better climbing geometry, but firmer damping which is needed to stop the bike oscillating when riding seated over low-frequency bumps, and a higher bottom bracket which makes pedal strikes uncommon. On a trail ride, you could leave it in pedal mode all day, and I used it for jump lines and rolling terrain as well as climbs. I tried riding up a set of stairs alternating between the pedal and shred modes, and in the longer-travel setting it was noticeably smoother and easier to reach the top, so there may be times where the extra squish is useful when climbing. But unlike with a lockout, you don't have to worry about a few bumps when climbing and I soon got into the habit of using it for every steep incline.


When it comes to a sudden climb in the middle of a descent, the need to actively unweight the rear wheel to engage pedal mode can be a little taxing, especially with your heart rate in the red; in these situations, a simple remote lockout would be slightly better (remember when Fabien Barel raced with a remote lockout and Shapeshifter?). But generally, using the system is easy. Sure, I pressed the dropper by mistake or set off down a descent in the wrong mode a few times on the first ride, but by the second or third time out, I had the knack of the controls.

Does the Shapeshifter make the Strive two bikes in one as Canyon claim? It definitely makes it more versatile, and with faster tires, it could be a stand-in trail bike. It's certainly one of the better climbing enduro bikes in the high setting. Is it necessary? With a steeper seat angle and maybe a remote lockout you could achieve some of the Shapeshifter's benefits with less complexity, but not all of them.

Descending

Hit the other button and the Strive relaxes and hunkers down at the rear. The suspension is very supple at the start of the stroke, offering a reassuring ground-hugging feel when pattering over matted roots and small stones. Yet when plopping into a catch berm or hole, the suspension never wallows or squats too much; it always gives you something to push against and drive forwards, maintaining its angles as you push around a turn.

With two volume spacers, it's pretty hard to bottom out, but it doesn't feel like there's a sudden ramp near the end, more of a continuous, smooth ramp of support. When rattling through really chunky sections, it's not the most plow-like, but I could afford to remove another spacer or increase sag to unlock more compliance, so that's a setup choice, not a limitation.


How much of this supple-yet-supprtive goodness is down to the Fox X2 shock vs the linkage design is hard to say, but I'm sure I haven't got the best out of the shock yet. Most of my suspension setup work has been spent playing around with spring pressure front and rear, and I've only tried a handful of the 30,000 or so combinations of clickers so far. Having two four-way adjustable dampers is arguably overbearing for a bike that arrives in a box, so it will be interesting to see how accurate and informative Canyon's setup guide is.

It's when braking that the suspension impresses most. It doesn't rise up and pitch forwards as much as many Horst link bikes, so the bike feels stable and settled even when during short, sharp braking periods. But at the same time, the suspension feels very supple even when on the brakes over rooty and rocky surfaces. I think Canyon has got the balance about right with the braking response.


My anxieties about "sizing down" melted away from run one as the proportions of the size large were very easy to get used to, and I was feeling confident and centered on the bike from the off. The bike never felt too small, unstable or prone to tripping, which should be no surprise given its real-world wheelbase with the neutral headset is within a centimetre of an XXL Nukeproof Giga. I'd like the bar height to come up by 10 mm or so - with a longer reach, you need a longer stack height, and despite the 20mm of spacers and 30mm rise handlebar, it was just a fraction too low for me. A higher-rise bar would solve this but given the rest of the bike is well-proportioned for my height it would be nice to be able to get the cockpit in the right range from the off and have room to adjust it up and down.

While the 442 mm rear-centre is longer than advertised, it's still a bit shorter than some of the bikes that go this long in the front centre. Does this mean the front-wheel understeers in every turn? Not really. A 10mm increase in chainstay length (which would make it one of the longest on the market) would only increase the pressure on the front wheel by 1.5%. In order to get a significant increase in front-wheel traction, you need a much more extreme change in the rear centre than what's offered by most bikes with size-specific chainstays.

Only Forbidden seems to be doing that right now (the Dreadnought's rear-centre changes by 42mm across the sizes and the XL has a 480mm rear-centre at sag, which has downsides as well as advantages). In my view, front-wheel grip is much more about rider confidence, suspension and stability than a few millimetres of rear-centre length, and the Stive delivers that in abundance. The slack head angle lets you really lean on the front with no worries about it tucking or being deflected; the rear suspension offers support to stop the bike squatting back in a turn, and the stable braking behaviour means you don't have to lean back when getting on the brakes, only to find your weight too far back when you get off them again. The Fox suspension offers class-leading small bump sensitivity too, helping the tires find consistent grip through choppy sections. All this makes it easier to stay centred on the bike, commit to turns and rip into the corner.


While the Strive feels at its best on steep, technical terrain, it's no slouch on flatter flow trails and trail centre descents. The suspension feels balanced and supportive when pumping through rollers or berms, and you can always use the Shapeshifter if you want a firmer platform to push against. Despite its race-ready intentions, slack head angle and planted feel on downhill tracks, it's surprisingly versatile and enjoyable when the trail mellows out.

Every bike is more than the sum of its parts. How the suspension, geometry, stiffness, weight distribution, componentry and more all come together on the trail isn't something you can extrapolate from the numbers alone. In the case of the Strive, its balance between stability and manoeuvrability, suppleness and support made it easy for me to ride fast, aggressively and confidently from the first ride and every ride since. That overall feeling is obviously subjective, and someone else may not have the same view. So for a second opinion, I recruited one of my riding mates, who happens to be about the same height and weight as me, to ride the Strive for a day. I made sure not to tell him what I thought of it before he finished. He too found it easy to get on with and ride fast almost from the off. Interestingly, he commented unprompted that it brakes very well. That made me a bit more confident in my view that this is a particularly easy bike to ride fast.


Issues / Room for Improvement

The complexity of the Shapeshifter is a concern and something which would make me think twice about wanting to own this bike. Don't get me wrong, it does what it's meant to do, worked perfectly throughout testing and is a useful feature, but I think you could get most of the benefits (though definitely not all) with a steeper seat angle and a simple remote lockout. I also think that Canyon might as well have given it a more extreme seat angle if you can always slacken things out for flat pedalling sections, which is the only time when an 80-degree effective angle really feels too steep. In 2022, I shouldn't have to slam the saddle forwards to feel comfortable, especially on a bike that has a dedicated climb mode.

On the other hand, the Shapeshifter is basically a simplified shock and linkage, but one that you use a few times per ride instead of a few thousand times. Canyon suggest getting it serviced at an authorised dealer every 200-hours of riding or so, but I doubt if it will need it that often. Trawling the forums, it looks like a few people had problems with the first-generation system, but version 2, which is shared with the 2019 iteration of the Strive, seems to be more reliable. Bike Yoke make a purely mechanical version for 90 Euros, which could be a good option to keep you riding if you do have any problems or while the gas spring is being serviced.

Another gripe is that the upper shock mounting hardware is shared with the Shapeshifter linkage, which means removing the shock requires you to push out a hollow pin that spans the shock eyelet and the link its mounted to (Canyon will sell you a tool to do this for £27.95). This makes removing the shock or swapping volume spacers a bit more involved than with other bikes.

It's easy to read too much into the customer service horror stories (which you can find online relating to almost any brand) but the combination of the Shapeshifter's added complexity and Canyon's direct sales model isn't the most appealing from a long-term ownership standpoint. When I asked about this, Canyon had this to say: "Some readers may remember the very first Shapeshifter, introduced in 2014. Unfortunately, this suffered with some reliability issues... With this Fox produced component [introduced on the 2019 Strive], the reliability has been solid for our customers and racers for the past 3 years - and this new Strive uses exactly the same unit. If something goes wrong with your Shapeshifter, a Fox service centre should be able to get it up and running within standard servicing turnaround times."

Two things Canyon could implement immediately to improve the user experience are:

• Supply the bike with the shock removal tool, or at least put all the volume spacers at the bottom of the air can; that way they can be removed without taking the shock off.
• Leave the steerer tube longer, especially on the bigger sizes. You can always cut it down.

Canyon Strive
Privateer 161
Privateer 161

How Does it Compare?

With a full-carbon frame and a dedicated climb mode, you might imagine the Canyon leaves the Privateer for dust on the climbs. But even in pedal mode, the Canyon's seat angle is a bit slacker than the Privateer's and the suspension is a bit more active too. That means for winching up the steepest climbs around, the Privateer is a bit more comfortable, at least from my perspective. The Canyon's slacker seat angle, and the option to go slacker still with the lower setting, make it feel a bit more relaxed when pedalling along bumpy traverses, though.

On the descents, I slightly prefer the Canyon. It stays more level in its travel when braking, while the Privateer rises up a bit more at the rear (the Privateer has around 45% anti-rise at sag). This makes the Canyon more predictable and easier to stay centred, especially when braking hard into a corner before getting off the brakes as you enter the turn. The Canyon never felt harsher as a result of its higher level of mechanical intervention under braking. Quite the opposite, in fact; the Strive's rear suspension remains suppler in most situations, especially under braking. This could be to do with the combination of leverage and shock, which makes its suspension less stiff at the start of the travel (where it's more likely to be when braking) when compared to the Privateer. At the same time, the Canyon feels like it offers more to push against when pumping into a compression. I haven't tried the 161 with the new Fox Float X2 shock, but the Canyon's much more progressive leverage curve (33% vs. 17%) probably helps.

Geometry-wise, the Canyon is 20mm shorter but 1.5-degrees slacker. Overall, I think the Strive is a touch easier to hustle around tight corners or loft the front wheel, but I should stress that neither bike is a barge if you ride it proactively.


Shimano XTR brakes
Tool-free thru-axles

Technical Report


Shimano XTR brakes: My bike turned up with right-hand-front brakes (customer bikes sent to the UK will have UK/moto style brakes from the off) so I had to swap the hoses before riding. This means I can't entirely blame the initial wandering bite point on Shimano, as some oil can escape during this process. However, after I had bled them with the wheels installed in order to deliberately over-fill the reservoir, the brakes were phenomenal. Sharp, powerful and consistent. From experience, I'm confident that as the pads wear out the lever feel will go back to normal, but for now, these are by far the best performing Shimano brakes I've used; they're noticeably more powerful and crisp than the SRAM Codes I have on other test bikes.

Tool-free thru-axles: Canyon could have saved a few more grams by going for Allen key axles like most bikes these days, but I'm glad they didn't. A quick-release is far handier for storing, repairing or transporting bikes, especially if you're one of the 0.1% of UK mountain bikers who don't own a Transporter or Sprinter van. The rear axle is a particularly neat solution, offering a nice big lever that slots away inside the axle. But make sure you follow the instructions from Fox when first installing the semi-floating fork axle to get the maximum fork performance.

New Maxxis EXO+ tires: I think the old EXO+ is a bit fragile for an enduro race bike, but I get that DoubleDown is arguably overkill for how most people ride these bikes in the real world. However, the new, beefier EXO+ with its 60 TPI, butyl-reinforced casing feels more secure at low pressures and is perhaps a better compromise than the old version. You could always stick an insert or two inside for racing or rocky terrain. Weirdly, my bike came with the new EXO+ at the back, but the older version (given away by its 120 TPI hot patch) on the front, but I imagine the tougher new version will filter through on production bikes. The combo of a MaxxGrip Assegai on the front with the MaxxTerra DHR2 offers excellent traction in most conditions without feeling too draggy on mellow terrain.



Pros

+ Stable yet supple suspension makes for a confident ride
+ Geometry is designed to go fast but isn't a barge in the tight stuff
+ Adjustable reach
+ Spec leaves nothing to be desired
+ Climbs well with the Shapeshifter in pedal mode
+ More versatile and fun on mellow trails than you might think


Cons

- Even in the pedal mode, the seat tube could be steeper
- Shapeshifter is a potential reliability concern in the long term




bigquotesWhile the Shapeshifter brings tangible benefits which aren't offered by other systems, it also adds complexity and scope for things to go wrong, which is a shame because the Strive doesn't climb nearly so well without it. But purely in terms of how the Strive rides, it is in my opinion the best enduro bike I've tested so far.

It's a good climber (as long as you're willing to push the seat forwards and use the Shapeshifter), but it's an even better descender. The suspension is very supple and ground-hugging, but supportive enough to remain stable and dynamic on rolling terrain. The Shapeshifter takes this further, as it can be used to improve responsiveness on mellow descents too. That makes the Strive surprisingly versatile for an enduro race bike. It's on steep and technical descents where it really shines, with bags of grip, stability and composure, but without being too tricky to manhandle through the tight stuff. It's a thoroughbred racer you could ride every day. Seb Stott




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Canyon Canyon Strive


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
99565 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
62844 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
53173 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
42269 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
39538 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
34937 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?
33539 views
Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Custom Darkfest Canyon Torque
29215 views

55 Comments

  • 28 0
 Jack moir on a medium is the marketing departments worst nightmare
  • 1 0
 lmao
  • 2 0
 That's exactly why the medium is secretly a large Wink
  • 4 0
 Nah, he'll go for a Small
  • 2 1
 Jack is 183cm and not 190cm (as often quoted in articles). Literally from the horses mouth when I asked him when trying to work out sizing on a Spectral.
  • 1 0
 Exactly. I’ve just downsized the reach on my latest bike. At 5’10 I would now be on a small
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: I reckon yes...
  • 1 0
 It makes sense though. As a pro racer, he is skilled enough not to have to rely on the stabilizing effects of an increased wheelbase. In one of his videos on sizing he said that he'd rather take advantage of the increased maneuverability of a shorter reach.
  • 11 1
 He sure complained a lot about the shapeshifter given that it worked perfectly throughout the test and is currently in its third generation.
  • 1 0
 Right, noticed that too. I also wouldn't want the increased complexity and possible points of failure. IMO, if you want to implement a geometry adjustment system, make a shock with multiple air chambers. Like Scott does with their TwinLoc. This way, all the proprietary bits are contained within the shock and if the customer doesn't like the system, they can just take it off and replace it with any regular metric shock.
  • 9 0
 We need top specs ALU models! Smile
  • 1 0
 We really do. Not full bling but at least on CF8 level
  • 1 0
 There is no alloy frame planned for the Strive.
  • 7 1
 I'm 6ft 2 and 495 reach is pretty long for me. Why is the large 505 hahah. STOP MAKING BIKES SO LONG!!!
  • 1 0
 At 6’ I’m between the medium and the small. This bike is excessively long.
  • 5 0
 Look at that saddle slammed all the way forward on rails haha, cmon it's 2022 ...
  • 2 0
 Just by looking at the saddle, tells me everything I need to know about this bike
  • 2 0
 As a photographer I would refuse to take a picture of that bike until the saddle was mounted in a proper position…. Come on guys, it looks retarded….!!

EDIT: Aaaah… It’s so far forward because of the ridiculous reach numbers! Test riders couldn’t grab the bars very well haha!!
  • 7 2
 Sizing is ridiculous. Small reach is 455? Surely this is going to far.
  • 4 2
 Looking at yesterday's Megatower release I was thinking reach numbers were starting to stabilize a bit; this has thrown that thought away
  • 4 0
 This is a stretch to far
  • 2 0
 Next R on this build are prone to break. Went through 2 sets where they both broke at the spindle insert. Finally the sent me a set of 6C cranks, no issue since. I'll never go carbon cranks again.
  • 5 0
 You can be sure geometry is f...d when seat rail is set like this...Big Grin
  • 3 2
 we need the industry to explain us why on earth we should buy bikes as long as boats and how this would contribute to our experience in mountain biking?? The sport used to be for fun and having a good time (non professional level) and now it is all about buying new bikes because the last year model you have is "too short" and "outdated" according to some manufacturer's size chart. This is getting toxic
  • 2 0
 What? Now with short seat tubes you can pick the reach you want, this toxic trend is just giving consumers more choice…..you want fun and flickable, size down, you want neutral get the recommended size, you want stable, size up.

I reckon it’s awesome!
  • 2 2
 36mm BB drop and insanely long wheelbase makes this bike unusable for me everywhere but bikepark fast trails

It is really strange considering their fastest EWS rider manages to win everything on a bike with ~450 reach and 20mm BB drop. Even more considering he is 190 cm tall....
  • 3 0
 Also it often seems that the shortest bikes are the fastest ones...

www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-2022-yt-capra.html

enduro-mtb.com/en/enduro-race-bike-mtb-review
  • 2 0
 @lurkeris: agree. im 6'3 and stick to a large frame with 470 reach , 50 mm stem and 1240 wb. I've tried much longer bikes, but they only seem to be a touch more calm on straight high speed lines which represent t less than 20% of the my total riding. A shorter bike feels much much nimbler, easy to control and yet with properly setup suspension and tires I never felt it wasn't stable enough.
  • 1 0
 Jack is 183cm and not 190cm (as often quoted in articles). Literally from the horses mouth when I asked him when trying to work out sizing on a Spectral.
  • 1 0
 @lurkeris: That's down to the skill-level of the rider more than anything else. A pro racers will be faster on a slightly shorter bike because of the increased maneuverability and because he doesn't have to rely on the stabilizing effect of a longer wheelbase. But a normal rider like you and I would definitley benefit from the increased stability of a longer wheelbase - within reason.
  • 3 0
 Such a detailed article! Thanks Seb. Great Job!
  • 3 0
 505 mm reach in L is brutal
  • 1 0
 Hectic hey, I thought it was a typo.
  • 2 0
 435mm chainstays on a 530mm reach bike?
Do they put the saddle on the stem to get enough front end traction or what?
  • 1 1
 sizing finally right!
with 186 it always felt weird to buy XL frames, since 186 isn't XL! i finally could buy a L and be happy about the +/-500 reach!
would definately consider buying a strive!
  • 1 0
 Fantastic read, a proper review and deep dive, get the feeling you really did ride the bike unlike a lot of ‘reviews’ these days.

Proper journalism
  • 2 0
 Same same but different... but still same!
  • 8 6
 16kg is a new normal for Enduro bike? That is heavy.
  • 3 1
 People might downvote you, but there's a valid point here when the top end carbon model weighs the same as a lot of budget alu bikes - why bother with it? I certainly don't.
  • 3 0
 Trek Slash 8 2022 size M/L with magura mt5 203mm rotors f/r and pedals weights 16.2 KG and its AL frame
  • 1 1
 Normal for people who actually use enduro bikes for their intended use.
  • 2 0
 nuke giga with fox-es, 16.5 kgs
  • 2 0
 My old alloy Giant with a coil spring, saint brakes and double down tyres only weighs 14.5kg, dont know where the extra weight on that bike comes from
  • 1 0
 @ctd07: This is exactly what I was thinking.
  • 1 0
 @TheSlayer99: 16kg is DH bike weight category.
  • 1 0
 heavier than my 2015 medium alu patrol with a coil shock and pedals. no fancy carbon parts (well one up bar) heavy tyres.
  • 1 1
 How long until they get mass reports of frames cracking and we get mass reports of God awful customer service XD I give it 3 months...
  • 1 0
 Why is it only a category 4 pretty much every bike like this is used as a mini dh rig and canyon stop that why
  • 1 0
 I'm 6'5" with long arms and legs and even I'd be looking at the medium with those numbers.
  • 2 4
 I really wish they would update it based on Moir input to make this bike a little more tuned in terms of geo, steeper STA, a little slacker HTA and a little more reach. But it seems that trend-following is real.
  • 1 0
 As a matter of fact, I know that they did. They adjusted the bike according to the input of their pro riders and this is what they arrived at. For example they made the decision not to offer this bike as a mullet on their EWS racers feedback as none of them found a mullet setup to be beneficial.
  • 1 1
 ok.. so long in development but, why it has to be so ugly still.

*laughed out loud at the geometry chart*
  • 2 3
 I'm out...i'm all about Rockshox
  • 2 0
 Same here. I'd rather see one of the build kits come with a ZEB and a SuperDeluxe.
  • 1 0
 It's personal preference....can't get on with fox

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.013798
Mobile Version of Website