Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever

Descending

I spent the vast majority of my time testing the Alpine Trail in its stock geometry setting. That's with the chainstay pivot flip-chip in the Low (BB - 345mm) and Long (CS - 442mm) position, with a 27.5" rear wheel and the neutral headset cup, giving a head tube angle of 63°.A 424mm reach is somewhat on the more compact side for my 163cm, especially when paired with a 35mm stem. With the back-sweep on the bar and the slack head tube angle, it gives the rider a feeling of being in the bike, braced in a commanding position behind the bar. Being more spread out in the cockpit could feel beneficial on extra fast, rough sections, but overall I think the reach on this one suits me and my local trails very well. They're are a little on the slower side by most standards, often with tight turns in rapid succession of one another.With the chainstay pivot flip-chip in the High BB (352mm) - Short CS (435mm) setting, the rear end felt noticeably more supportive in compressive corners. With a shorter chainstay, the leverage ratio is a little lower, resulting in higher shaft speeds at the shock with more damping force generated. I really appreciated that extra support, and when I went back to the Low BB - Long CS setting, I added one click (of a possible 4) of low speed compression damping to try to replicate that additional support.On the whole, my preference was the Low BB - Long CS setting. The bike felt more prone to understeer in the higher BB setting, and I also felt that it accentuated that pitched feeling I got on steep, stepped sections of trail that was largely as a result of the slower than ideal fork rebound.Being a relatively light rider, a common complaint of mine is over-damped suspension. However, I'm pleased to report that the tune on the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate coil feels more than satisfactory. Riding flat pedals almost exclusively, I'm very sensitive to a shock that is packing down over successive hits, as I will have trouble maintaining a good shoe-pedal connection when things aren't quite right. With the Alpine Trail, I have no complaints in this department. I will often run rebound damping fully open, but with the custom-tune that Marin have settled on, I actually stood to benefit fromrunning the rebound as fast as possible. It's refreshing to have meaningful use of the external adjustment dials.The rear-end of the bike tracks reasonably well. It's no magic carpet however, and doesn't have the buttery smooth feel of some of the mid-pivot enduro bikes I've ridden. It can feel as though it's getting hung up on square-edged hits sometimes, but my feet aren't getting blown off on those occasions. The bike generally feels composed when it goes deep into its stroke. It did have a tendency to feel little kicky sometimes - in scenarios where I'd unexpectedly come upon a chunky lone root at speed with the bike pitched downhill. Again, slowing the rebound with 4 clicks of damping settled things nicely.The small gets a 150mm travel dropper post, which for me is the minimum acceptable drop for an enduro bike. Clearance was largely fine on all but the steepest of trails, where I benefited from manually slamming the seatpost an extra 25mm. Happily, the small - and other frame sizes - offer plentiful insertion depth. At my saddle height of 627mm, I could run a 180mm OneUp V2 or V3 post in there.A 63° head tube angle is slacker than what I'm accustomed to. It's manageable, but I did occasionally feel the fear of losing the front end on the steepest trails where the corners weren't so supportive. In light of that, I don't foresee a slacker head tube angle being of any benefit to me on my local trails, but it's cool that the option is there especially for those who want the stability that a longer wheelbase confers - those looking to use the Alpine Trail for fast laps in the bike park, perhaps.I eventually lost patience with the under-performing RockShox Zeb, as I felt it was holding the bike back from greater potential. So, I switched it out for a 160mm Ohlins RXF 38 m.2 fork that I had lying around. The axle-to-crown height is 13mm lower than that of the 170mm Zeb. That has the effect of lowering the bottom bracket a touch, and steepening the head tube angle by half a degree to around 63.5°. I felt most at ease in this configuration. If I were to race an enduro tomorrow, this is how I would set the bike up: MX with the Horst Flip-Chip in Long and Low, the Headset in Neutral, and with a 160mm fork. This is how it performs best for me.To find out if there would be additional benefit to running an even steeper head tube angle, I made use of the offset headset cup to steepen it by a further 0.75°. While I didn't feel any less confident on the very steep descents, I did have a few unsettling moments where the bike felt too tall. No drama of course, just a fleeting sensation of feeling a little pitched. To be clear, all of my findings were made from back-to-back testing of different setups on the same set of tracks.