Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills

Descending

I was comfortable on the Edit MX from the very first ride, which entailed riding some of the more technical and challenging trails that I might ride on a regular basis. That in and of itself is a notable positive, and a clear indicator of a bike that is both appropriately spec'd and fits well. The 430mm reach paired with a 35mm stem gives a nice compact cockpit that places me in a commanding position from which I can be sufficiently dynamic to effect quick changes in weight distribution, grip and direction.My overall impression of the Edit MX is very good. It's not often that I get on quite so well with a test bike on its first outing. The 64° head angle isn't quite as slack as some modern enduro bikes, but I think that unless the vast majority of your riding is on trails that are better-described as DH race tracks, or trails that are cut to go almost straight down the fall-line, 64° is as confidence-inspiring as most riders would ever need. The front-to-rear balance of the bike is such that I don't feel the need to over-exaggerate weighting of the front wheel, as I might with the longer front-centre that a slacker head angle would bring to the table.Rear wheel traction is plentiful in all but the most challenging of circumstances. When the trail pitches down a rock- and root-strewn fall line, and consistent braking is required to manage speed, the bike has a tendency to feel a little tall in the rear-end. The back end can feel a bit light and more liable to deflection. I find myself sitting further back in an attempt to keep weight down through the back tire, and just generally riding with a bit more caution in those sections. Counteracting that slightly, I felt some benefit to winding on some compression damping at the fork, keeping the front end a little higher on the steep sections.The suspension can feel a little harsh and jarring with square-edged impacts. It remains composed though, with no bucking sensations as it rebounds from deep in the travel.When travelling fast over mellower-gradient, rough ground, the Edit MX doesn't feel quite as calm as some mid-pivot bikes like the Hope HB 916 where the axle path is considerably more rearward. That's not to say it feels vulnerable; I still feel sufficiently confident on the bike to push on through these choppy sections. On the plus side, the consistently shorter rear-end of the Edit MX has a little more life to it, making it a bit more chuck-able on more flowing trails that allow for a more playful, care-free riding style.The Edit shines on more flowing technical trails. Careful line choice and well-timed weighting and unweighting will reward any rider on any bike, but on the Edit those rewards feel a bit bigger.