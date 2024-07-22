Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills

How does it compare?
Riders aren't exactly drowning in options for quality, well-considered, sensibly-priced enduro bikes right now. But, the Airdrop Edit MX and the Marin Alpine Trail (reviewed recently
) stand out as two bikes that can be accurately described as such - and both are sold with a 5-year warranty.
I've had the benefit of having both of these bikes in to review simultaneously, and have jumped back and forth between the two a few times. To my mind, both are great bikes and I'd happily recommend either. The Airdrop pips the Marin on playfulness, and feels a little more rewarding on flow trails, as well as being easier to manage on slower-speed trails with really tight turns. The Marin (in its stock geometry setting), on the other hand, is more comfortable to ride when the track gives way to the fall-line. All that said, the Marin is easily the more versatile of the two, with scope to meaningfully alter BB height and chainstay length, as well as head angle. I cannot reasonably finish this comparison without pointing out that, while you can get a proper size water bottle on every size of the Airdrop, you cannot fit one on the small Alpine Trail (an unforgiveable oversight for many).
On value for money, the Airdrop wins, but only just. The Deluxe model which retails at £4,399 ($4,573) fetches you the Rockshox Zeb Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate coil shock (with your choice of spring), a SRAM GX Eagle group, a OneUp V3 post, WTB Proterra i30 Tough wheels, SRAM Code Silver brakes and a Burgtec finishing kit. Meanwhile, the Marin Alpine Trail XR which goes for £4,445 ($4,599) is built with the same Rockshox Ultimate suspension components and drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Marin's own-brand wheelset and finishing kit, and a TranzX dropper. But, if you value having plethora geometry adjustments, the Marin of course wins hands down.
The Airdrop's ride feel compares favorably to some other MX enduro bikes, too, including the Vitus Sommet CRX and the YT Capra Core 3.
Note that Airdrop's USD pricing is based on current exchange rates, so actual price will vary as of the date of publication