Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills

Jul 22, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  

photo
REVIEW
Airdrop Edit MX

WORDS: Jessie-May Morgan
PHOTOS: Finlay Anderson


It's a pretty big deal for Airdrop to finally launch a bike with a 29" wheel, having remained true to the 27.5" wheel for much, much longer than almost any other mountain bike brand. The demand could no longer be ignored, however, and many a rider (myself included) will have been rather pleased to see Airdrop launch the Edit MX at the end of last year. The design team never denied the rollover advantages of the 29" wheel, they simply prefer a smaller wheel for its faster, more playful handling. True to that, a dedicated 27.5" Edit frame is also available.

What we have here is a 161mm travel enduro bike with a familiar four-bar Horst-link design. The shock stroke can be bumped from 62.5mm to 65mm to deliver 167mm travel.

Edit MX Details

• Aluminum frame
• Rear Wheel Travel: 161mm / 167mm
• Fork Travel: 160-170mm
• Wheel size: MX
• Head Angle: 64º
• Seat Angle: 78.1º (at 700mm)
• Chainstay: 433mm (S1/2) / 438mm (S3/4)
• Weight: 15.75 kg (34.7 lbs)
• Price: £5,499 (MX Works, reviewed)
• 5 Year Warranty + Lifetime Accidental Damage Policy
airdropbikes.com


With an intention-appropriate, modern set of geometry figures, and a warranty recently upped to five years, a starting price of £1,799 for the frame and shock is sure to put the Edit MX on many a rider's shortlist for their next bike. That raw aluminum finish doesn't hurt, either.




photo
Also available in Sean Grean


bigquotesThe Edit shines on more flowing technical trails. Careful line choice and well-timed weighting and unweighting will reward any rider on any bike, but on the Edit those rewards feel a bit sweeter.Jessie-May Morgan


photo

Construction & Features

The Edit MX comprises a custom-butted 6061-T6 alloy tubeset combined with machined pieces making up the one-piece rocker, the lower shock mount, dropout and brake mount, BB shell and the yoke where the chainstays meet the front triangle. Airdrop manufacture frames in small batches, so its economical for them to use machining instead of forging. There's nothing particularly ornate about the machining, but on the underside of the chainstay yoke you can see where little troughs have been machined into the aluminum to run the cables along, out of harms way; they are exclusively externally routed (save for the dropper).

photo
photo

Airdrop have two distinct swingarm lengths giving a 433mm rear-center on the S and M frames, and a 438mm rear-center on the L and XL frames. That extra length is introduced with the tubes themselves, not on the machined parts that make up the yoke and the dropout at either end.

The frame runs a ZS44/56mm headset, the BB is 73mm threaded, the rear brake mount is positioned for a 200mm rotor with no adaptor required, and there's a UDH dropout that brings compatibility with SRAM T-Type drivetrains. There are also ISCG tabs for the mounting of a bash guard and chain guide. It takes a 34.9mm seatpost, the girthiness of which is preferable in the context of the very long travel dropper posts this frame can work with. Sure enough, a 240mm dropper post will easily find a home on the larger frame sizes.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Drive side stay protection is on the more conservative side, but entirely sufficient with little noise from chain slap to report.

The main pivot bearing is very exposed to mud thrown from the rear tire, and most riders will want to fashion something around here to ward off the worst of it. A number of brands go to the effort of bolting on some kind of mud flap at this location for that very reason. Of course, there are no mounting points for that on the Edit frame, but there are a number of aftermarket solutions out there.



photo

Geometry & Sizing

The Airdrop Edit MX is available in sizes S1-S4, with reach figures of 430mm, 455mm, 475mm and 500mm, respectively. Chainstay length does vary across the frame sizes, but certainly not enough for the rear-center length to be considered genuinely proportional to the growing front triangle sizes. The S1 and S2 frames run a 433mm chainstay, while the S3 and S4 frames get a 438mm stay.

The Edit MX gets a modern but not overly progressive set of geometry figures. They are also fixed; there is not a single solitary flip-chip to speak of. With the recent flurry of highly-adjustable frames of this genre, it is kind of refreshing to see a brand just say, "this is what we like, we hope you like it too". It can be fun and sometimes educational to play around with geometry, especially when the flip-chips deliver meaningful changes to stay length and angles, etc. But, it's arguably more marvelous to go ride and not have to think about all the "what ifs".

Airdrop Edit MX Geometry Chart

A 64º head tube angle is coupled with an effective seat tube angle of 78.1º (at a saddle height of 700mm). As you will see in the geometry chart, Airdrop go to the trouble of specifying a range of effective seat tube angles pertaining to defined saddle heights, which I reckon is the better way of communicating it. Meanwhile, some manufacturers report the effective seat tube angle for an average saddle height for each frame size, which would be fine if only they also published what that average saddle height is. Sigh.

A majority straight seat tube, uninterrupted by pivot hardware, welcomes long travel dropper seat posts. Airdrop have a super useful chart on the website that gives you a good idea of what length OneUp V3 you could run in the context of your preferred frame size and saddle height.


photo


Suspension Design

A four-bar Horst-pivot linkage articulates the rear triangle relative to the front triangle, delivering around 161mm or 167mm of rear wheel travel dependent on the stroke length. With a 205mm x 62.5mm shock (as tested), rear wheel travel is communicated as 161mm, which gives an average leverage ratio of 2.57. The rate remains relatively high through the beginning stroke to sag, with most of the progression coming thereafter. Through the mid-stroke, the leverage ratio is a little higher than we see on some other horst-pivot bikes of this category, and it lends itself well to the linearity of a coil shock. Airdrop do not offer the Edit with an air shock right now, but they say the kinematic works well with one and they intend to offer that as an option in the near future.

photo

In the climbing gears, anti-squat is just shy of 100% around sag. That indicates the Edit will not get sucked into its rear wheel travel under pedal-induced accelerations, with the shock remaining relatively still as you spin away up a climb.

Anti-rise, the term used to describe how a bike's suspension will behave under rear braking, sits quite consistently low at 25-35% through the full stroke. That is a fair bit lower than most Horst-pivot utilizing bikes of this category. The value indicates that, while braking, the rear-end will have an increased tendency to extend (come up out of its travel), rather than compress, as compared to other bikes with higher anti-rise values.

photo
photo

Within an acceptable range, the level of anti-rise seems to be a matter of personal preference. With low anti-rise, the suspension should stay higher in its travel where leverage ratios are higher and its easier to compress the shock, something that in theory should give the bike improved small bump sensitivity. On the flip-side, it also keeps the bike's BB high, which can contributing to pitching sensations on steep slopes, necessitating more support from the fork to keep the front-end high. Higher anti-rise bikes are better able to preserve geometry under braking, but the rear suspension can feel less supple. An extreme example of that comes in the form of the Auckland Cycle Works Marra - there, anti-rise never drops below 100%, and sits around 170% at sag.


Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $5716
Travel 161mm (205mm x 62.5mm)
Rear Shock Ohlins TTX Coil
Fork Ohlins RXF 38 m.2
Cassette SRAM XS-1295 10-52 T-Type
Crankarms SRAM X01 Eagle T-Type 165mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 AXS T-Type
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS POD Ultimate
Handlebar Burgtec Enduro Wide Enduro
Stem Burgtec 35mm
Grips Burgtec Bartender Pro Lock-on
Brakes SRAM Code Ultimate
Wheelset Reserve 30 Aluminum
Hubs Hope PRO5
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro MS
Seat WTB Volt Fusion
Seatpost OneUp V3
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



photo
Riders with big feet may consider running pedals with a longer spindle for heel clearance at the stays





photo
RIDING THE
Airdrop Edit MX

Test Bike Setup

I tested the Airdrop Edit MX Works in S1, with a 430mm reach. The Ohlins TTX shock, fitted with a 320 lbs/in spring, gave me a sag of 30% fully kitted. For the Ohlins RXF 38 m.2 fork, I stuck with the manufacturer's recommendation of 171 PSI in the ramp chamber, and 80 PSI in the main chamber. I felt no need to deviate from that.

The shock has three high speed compression damping settings, with 16 clicks of LSC adjustment and 7 clicks of rebound. A notable amount of force is required to move the LSC dial, which is a bit of a pain. That said, I consistently ran the shock open on compression and rebound. That was mostly the case for the fork, too, but I did feel the need to wind on some compression damping for the fork on the steepest, roughest tracks to keep the bike from feeling too pitched.


Jessie-May Morgan
Jessie-May Morgan
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Height: 5'4" / 163cm
Inseam: 30" / 77cm
Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @jessiemaymorgan

A 35mm stem was paired with a 30mm rise Burgtec Ride Wide Enduro bar, cut to my preferred 740mm. I like a relatively low bar height for a short effective stack height, as a general rule. I slammed the stem to its lowest position on the steerer. I probably could've benefited from an even lower bar height, but was limited by the rise of the bar and the headtube length (it is a little taller than you get on most other small bikes).

I was spoiled with the ability to run a 180mm travel dropper on this one, give me all the clearance I could ever wish for. I switched out the Burgtec saddle for a dinner plate from SQlab.


Download the Trailforks App

Testing Info

Testing took place over the last three/four months in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, on the enduro and downhill tracks around Innerleithen. Trail conditions were largely very wet, but with some slightly drier, greasier days on the hill as things began to dry out. The bike was sent to me with Michelin Wild Enduro MS tires. I didn't get on well with the stiff, heavy casing, finding that the lack of suppleness translated to poor traction over wet rocks and roots. At 20 PSI, the rear tire also burped air and sealant consistently, something I tend to experience less of with tires of a more supple casing. Airdrop were happy for me to switch these out for a Maxxis Assegai (EXO+), DHR II (DD) pairing for the rest of the test period.

This Trailforks route includes a bunch of trails that I used for the review.


photo

Climbing

The steep seat tube angle of the Edit MX is comfortable on a long climb. It biases the rider's weight forward sufficiently to do away with any concerns of unintended front wheel lift when the trail gets extra steep. That's because it naturally pushes more weight onto the rider's hands, which can be uncomfortable on very long, flat sections.

The seat angle isn't as steep as some bikes, and that's a good thing. I think Airdrop have found a good balance in that most riders should be accommodated for. It's worth noting that at a saddle height of 800mm, the effective seat angle is still a healthy 77.7°.

Riding consistent gradient forest road climbs, I was happy enough with my saddle positioned centrally on the rails. So, there is scope to effectively steepen the seat angle if I need to winch up very steep technical singletrack to get to my favorite trails. On the flip-side, there is scope to effectively slacken the seat angle if my rides were to all of a sudden be more undulating.

The Edit MX is a sufficiently proficient technical climber, thanks to that steep seat tube angle. Spinning up the forest road, there is small amount of movement from the shock but nothing that is remotely concerning.


photo

Descending

I was comfortable on the Edit MX from the very first ride, which entailed riding some of the more technical and challenging trails that I might ride on a regular basis. That in and of itself is a notable positive, and a clear indicator of a bike that is both appropriately spec'd and fits well. The 430mm reach paired with a 35mm stem gives a nice compact cockpit that places me in a commanding position from which I can be sufficiently dynamic to effect quick changes in weight distribution, grip and direction.

My overall impression of the Edit MX is very good. It's not often that I get on quite so well with a test bike on its first outing. The 64° head angle isn't quite as slack as some modern enduro bikes, but I think that unless the vast majority of your riding is on trails that are better-described as DH race tracks, or trails that are cut to go almost straight down the fall-line, 64° is as confidence-inspiring as most riders would ever need. The front-to-rear balance of the bike is such that I don't feel the need to over-exaggerate weighting of the front wheel, as I might with the longer front-centre that a slacker head angle would bring to the table.

photo

Rear wheel traction is plentiful in all but the most challenging of circumstances. When the trail pitches down a rock- and root-strewn fall line, and consistent braking is required to manage speed, the bike has a tendency to feel a little tall in the rear-end. The back end can feel a bit light and more liable to deflection. I find myself sitting further back in an attempt to keep weight down through the back tire, and just generally riding with a bit more caution in those sections. Counteracting that slightly, I felt some benefit to winding on some compression damping at the fork, keeping the front end a little higher on the steep sections.

The suspension can feel a little harsh and jarring with square-edged impacts. It remains composed though, with no bucking sensations as it rebounds from deep in the travel.

photo

When travelling fast over mellower-gradient, rough ground, the Edit MX doesn't feel quite as calm as some mid-pivot bikes like the Hope HB 916 where the axle path is considerably more rearward. That's not to say it feels vulnerable; I still feel sufficiently confident on the bike to push on through these choppy sections. On the plus side, the consistently shorter rear-end of the Edit MX has a little more life to it, making it a bit more chuck-able on more flowing trails that allow for a more playful, care-free riding style.

The Edit shines on more flowing technical trails. Careful line choice and well-timed weighting and unweighting will reward any rider on any bike, but on the Edit those rewards feel a bit bigger.

photo



photo
Airdrop Edit MX
photo
Marin Alpine Trail XR

How does it compare?

Riders aren't exactly drowning in options for quality, well-considered, sensibly-priced enduro bikes right now. But, the Airdrop Edit MX and the Marin Alpine Trail (reviewed recently) stand out as two bikes that can be accurately described as such - and both are sold with a 5-year warranty.

I've had the benefit of having both of these bikes in to review simultaneously, and have jumped back and forth between the two a few times. To my mind, both are great bikes and I'd happily recommend either. The Airdrop pips the Marin on playfulness, and feels a little more rewarding on flow trails, as well as being easier to manage on slower-speed trails with really tight turns. The Marin (in its stock geometry setting), on the other hand, is more comfortable to ride when the track gives way to the fall-line. All that said, the Marin is easily the more versatile of the two, with scope to meaningfully alter BB height and chainstay length, as well as head angle. I cannot reasonably finish this comparison without pointing out that, while you can get a proper size water bottle on every size of the Airdrop, you cannot fit one on the small Alpine Trail (an unforgiveable oversight for many).

On value for money, the Airdrop wins, but only just. The Deluxe model which retails at £4,399 ($4,573) fetches you the Rockshox Zeb Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate coil shock (with your choice of spring), a SRAM GX Eagle group, a OneUp V3 post, WTB Proterra i30 Tough wheels, SRAM Code Silver brakes and a Burgtec finishing kit. Meanwhile, the Marin Alpine Trail XR which goes for £4,445 ($4,599) is built with the same Rockshox Ultimate suspension components and drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Marin's own-brand wheelset and finishing kit, and a TranzX dropper. But, if you value having plethora geometry adjustments, the Marin of course wins hands down.

The Airdrop's ride feel compares favorably to some other MX enduro bikes, too, including the Vitus Sommet CRX and the YT Capra Core 3.


photo
Note that Airdrop's USD pricing is based on current exchange rates, so actual price will vary as of the date of publication

Which Model is the Best Value?

The Edit MX Works I tested is excellent on value. I think the £5,499 ($5,716) price tag is more than fair, especially when you consider the quality of the Ohlins suspension components and Burgtec finishing kit, the OneUp V3 post and, last but not least, the Reserve HD 30 Alloy wheelset with Hope PRO5 hubs and a lifetime warranty on the rims.

Next down the price list is the Deluxe model (detailed above in the "How does it Compare" section), retailing at £4,399 ($4,573). I'd steer clear of that one if you're lightweight (≤60 kg), as the Charger 3 damper on the RockShox Zeb Ultimate doesn't give sufficient rebound speed for good, reliable traction. Otherwise, it seems like good value for money with powerful brakes, an adjustable length dropper from OneUp and Burgtec bits in the cockpit.

That said, the most affordable one is the Edit MX Luxe, priced at £3,699 ($3,845). That's a tremendously attractive price point for a solid performing bike with a capable set of geometry figures. It gets the RockShox Zeb Select fork, Super Deluxe Select+ coil shock, a SRAM GX drivetrain, SRAM Code Bronze brakes, and WTB Proterra i30 Tough wheels with a WTB Verdict / Judge tire combo.

Folk with good inventory kicking about might consider a frame and shock only. Starting price there is $1,870 with the RockShox Super Deluxe RC2T coil. Frame and Ohlins TTX coil goes for $2,078. At the very top end you can buy the frame with the new EXT Storia Lok V3 coil shock for £2,299 ($2,487).


photo
photo

photo
photo

Technical Report

Ohlins RXF 38 m.2 & TTX Coil Shock: The fork and shock performed really well and the manufacturer's pressure recommendations for the fork were spot on. I did run the compression and rebound fully open on both, however, so I do wonder whether there's improved performance to be had from a lighter damper tune for light riders.

SRAM Code Stealth ULT: Plentifully powerful, and the tool-free reach and bite point adjustments are nice to have, though the latter seized up early on.

Burgtec Bartender Pro Lock-On Grips: A reasonable length for small hands, but I found the rubber to be too hard and bouncy for my liking.


Pros

+ Very capable on fast, technical, challenging terrain
+ Well-balanced
+ Good value for money
+ Two permissible travel configurations
+ Low standover and room for long travel dropper seat posts

Cons

- Can feel tall and a little unsettled while braking on steep terrain
- Main pivot bearings are very exposed
- No geometry adjustments


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Edit MX is no frills, all thrills. Straight out of the box, this is a well-rounded bike with carefully considered components that will bring much satisfaction to those who just want to ride without overthinking at every turn. I found it wasn't as easy to ride as some enduro bikes of similar stature, but it can be adapted to over time. The Edit MX is capable of handling some very challenging and intimidating terrain, with a geometry that imparts confidence on its rider to do so. And, the excellent value for money is undeniable.Jessie-May Morgan





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Airdrop Edit Mx


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
91 articles
Report
