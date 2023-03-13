DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks

Descending

Curious riders would often ask, “How does it ride?” Well, it rides just how it looks; light, stiff, and fast as hell! Basically, the harder you push, the more you get out of the bike. I’d imagine it’s kind of like driving a supercar. I’ve never driven such a machine, but they have a specific purpose; to go around a race track rapidly. You definitely have to be switched on to make the most of it.You’ll find the most traction when you start pushing into corners opposed to just rolling around them. Whipping the bike through consecutive turns and changing direction isn’t a chore, even in the 29er setting. Plus, that 45mm stem/48mm fork offset combo kept the steering evenly controlled for my taste compared to longer options.I’m usually a fan of mullet bikes, and although I did appreciate the smaller rear wheel on steeper sections for extra butt clearance, I found the overall bike was more evenly balanced with the longer chainstay and bigger rear wheel. There was a slight disconnect in the mullet configuration that made the front center feel too long in comparison to the rear half. I could see the MX option playing nicely on the next frame size down though where the front and rear centers are closer in numbers.Generating speed, whether sprinting or pumping the ground is exceptionally rewarding. The latter isn’t a characteristic that most high-pivots are praised for, but there was something special about how the Darkmatter produced speed. The idler position transmits all the power to the rear wheel with high anti-squat values (greater than 140%) and the axle path is primarily rearward, but does revert directions towards the very end of the travel.At lower speeds, the suspension is firm off the top but offers great support and predictability through repeated steps. Towards the end of the leverage curve, the progression ramps quickly and works well with the EXT Arma’s hydraulic bottom out to never feel a mechanic stop at full travel. There’s no massive weight shift forward when you get on the brakes either. The suspension remains active with an anti-rise value around 110%, which is lower than most single high-pivot designs, but higher than some Horst-link bikes.We did have a little hiccup with the brake mount hardware. Two bolts feed into the machined adaptor from the bottom of the chainstay and use set screws to further increase the range of the post mount bracket. Those small grubs screws wandered loose on the first few rides, but a splash of loctite quickly solved that.Other than that, the Darkmatter did well mechanically, however, that small disk that protects the bottom out bumper on the shock did produce the odd rattle on the otherwise silent Darkmatter. It’s also worth noting how transparent Antidote is with their suspension kinematics and readily available technical documents.Changing the lower link is straightforward and the shock is very accessible. Almost too accessible. The 90-degree lower mount positions the reservoir outside of the downtube. One on-looker raised concerns of damaging the shiny cylinder in the event of a crash, but it’s tucked behind the crank and never impeded my feet while pedalling.