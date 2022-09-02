Review: The Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet Is, Well, Legit

One of the mainstay helmets on today's downhill race tracks is this sleek-looking thing from Bluegrass Eagle, the gravity-oriented subsidiary of Italian brand MET Helmets. The Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet has been around for a few years now, but it just recently received its U.S. CPSC rating in addition to all its international credentials, which means distribution will now happen a bit closer to my home in the United States. And, in the nearly four years since its original release, the Legit Carbon has remained at the forefront with its timeless look and respectable weight, weighing in between 1100-1200 g throughout the generous XS to XL size range.



Bluegrass Legit Carbon Details



• DH-certified full-face helmet

• 15 vents

• Removable and washable cheek pads, liner, and strap covers

• Mips-E2 Brain Protection System

• Safety release fixed-position visor

• Weight (size M): 1100 g claimed

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• Price: $550 USD

