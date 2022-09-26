Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension

Technical Report

The Digit Datum will initially be sold as a frameset only, so these comments aren't necessarily relevant to buyers' decisions and discussion of parts-for-money value, but, like on any bike, the parts did influence my experience of the ride, so I'll still mention the highlights.I've been wanting to try the We Are One cockpit for quite a while, so I'm glad I had the opportunity to try the bar and stem on the Datum. The bar and stem combo are quite light, which of course help contribute to the bike's overall low weight, and they feel very comfortable to ride. While there are so many variables at the front of a bike and it's tough to exactly determine how a particular cockpit setup contributes to the overall feel of the ride, I have absolutely no complaints about how the carbon bar felt, and since the ride felt appropriately dampened and precise, I can only assume that the system did its job flawlessly.The SQlab saddle is one that I'm always excited to see on a bike, since it's my all-time favorite. Tim warned us when he sent the bike over that the shape may be polarizing, but maybe I was lucky in that it suits me. SQlab places heavy emphasis on designing products that are "physiologically correct" and work with, not against, the body's natural movement to support longevity on the bike, plus help prevent saddle contact zone and back pain. While I'm not a physiologist or someone who can really evaluate what SQlab claims to do, I can say for sure that SQlab products tend to be tried-and-true winners for me.And then, of course, there's that strut. It took me a while to make up my mind about the Analog suspension design, mainly because it's up against some serious competition. Mountain bike shocks are so, so good today. What can a simpler, more eccentric newcomer do? The strut did its job, maintaining traction and cushioning the ride on par with some of the other light trail shocks out there. In terms of feel, there's a smaller range of adjustment than most high-end shocks out there, but Tim is open to custom-tuning for his customers. As is, there's quite a bit of compression making the shock feel a bit less plush than most of the competition, and I had to run the rebound quite fast to make it feel composed and responsive. There's a compression adjustment switch that is extremely subtle, but again, that's custom-tunable. In short, the strut with its base tune should work well for most riders who run average, middle-road settings, and the custom-tuning option is great to have, but the design doesn't offer quite the same range of adjustments we're used to seeing.