Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders

Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
Lightweight full-face helmets have often left substance or coverage to be desired, but those are two factors that Fox’s new Proframe RS doesn’t sell short on. The 820-gram Proframe RS acquires a more square shape than its predecessor and the styling is riddled with angular lines leading to large intake vents.
Fox Proframe RS Details
• Fidlock chin strap closure
• BOA fit retention
• MIPS Integra Split
• EPP and EPS construction
• Weight (size M): 820g
• Sizes: S, M, L
• Colors: Bark, Black, RTRN Black, Black Camo, Black/Red, Black/Yellow, Vintage White
• Price: $359 USD
• ASTM F1952 DH certified
• foxracing.com
Fox has added a bucket load of features at the price point of $359 USD. That will get you a DH-certified helmet with an updated MIPS interior, a BOA fit system with a Fidlock chinstrap closure, all of which are available in a multitude of colors, from loud fluorescents to black camo.
Starting on the outside, you’ll notice the massive vents through the chinbar and brow, while under the visor is enough space to mount a GoPro. To deal with the rigors of enduro racing, the visor quickly snaps up into two higher angles, providing space for goggles to be quickly stashed.
Inside the helmet, two different density layers of protective foams, EPP and EPS, take care of low and high-speed impacts. Secondly, the inner EPP piece makes up the structure of MIPS Integra Split, a system that can spherically glide on the outer layer of EPS.
In addition to that rotational system, the “Split” name comes from the inner EPP shell being made up of two halves that can articulate between 10-15mm on sets of elastomers which Fox calls “woofers”, offering a further degree of rotational safety. You’ll be glad to know that this version of the MIPS system also remained quiet for the entirety of the test as well. PERFORMANCEADJUSTMENT
Fox counts up to 624 adjustment variations using the three shell sizes, four occipital steps, and fifty-two BOA clicks, which is a nonsensical stretch of marketing mathematics. However, those four vertical positions allow the BOA dial to pull the front of the helmet onto your head. Once set to the preferred clocking, the BOA dial can be reached on the fly to alleviate any pressure as your ride goes on and then quickly cinch it back in for descending.
Fox includes two sets of cheek pads with the Proframe RS that lock into the button-style snaps built into the chinbar. A thoughtful addition is a small loop that holds the cheek pads to the chin strap, should they become dislodged from the snap. I didn’t have the chance to play with a GoPro mount, but the three-position visor looks to offer plenty of real estate to house the camera without blocking your line of sight.
Finally, a Fidlock strap closure makes quick removal and installs of the helmet with gloves or bulky jackets that may be tricker with a traditional D-ring
closure.FIT
Claustrophobes need not worry with the Proframe RS. Looking out of the helmet, the chinbar is sufficiently out of the way and gives a great peripheral window. Around the ears, there is a ton of open air, allowing for a normal level of hearing, especially compared to a fully enclosed DH specific helmet. That makes climbing more manageable and easier to pick up on your surroundings while making low-speed maneuvers.
Helmet shapes are personal, but I generally find that Fox helmets are a bit too oval in the XY plane and leave space around the forehead area for my head shape. I’ve also noticed that oval shape on the Speedframe half-shell trail helmet too. It’s not a fault of the Proframe RS, but just a note in general about how Fox shapes their helmets - they certainly work for plenty of riders.
There are only three shell sizes to choose from, so I opted for the medium. The size wasn’t the issue as much as the shape was. When the BOA dial system was cranked down, my forehead would bump against the roof of the helmet before contacting the lowest point on the brow. With the dial really tight, I did have some discomfort due a small raised section on the plastic occipital cradle towards the upper-middle section.
I also found that the cheek pads, as cushy as they were, could have been placed farther to the back of the helmet to alleviate my best chipmunk impression. A clever feature on the cheek pads, though, is the small elastic that the chin strap threads through, so you’ll never lose them, should they become dislodged.
Goggle fitment wasn’t a problem, and even larger framed goggles like Smith's Squad XL worked without any issues. At the back of the helmet, there is a clearly defined portion for the goggle strap that guarantees you won’t droop them too low.VENTILATION
Airflow was the first talking point that I took note of for the Proframe RS. I immediately noticed a huge increase over other helmets that I’ve spent time in recently, like the POC Octocon and Smith Mainline. Most of that fresh air came through the forehead vents, which wrap around the sides - almost one hundred and eighty degrees. There’s also a decent amount that passes between the jaw and cheek pads to help hot air vent out the back of the helmet too.
Fox’s “ionic” moisture wicking liner did a good job of pulling any sweat away from my field of vision, and I was content to leave the Proframe RS on while climbing all but the most savage, sunbaked climbs.PRICE
Considering all of the safety and fit features packed into this helmet, I’d the Proframe RS is worth it. Helmets are one place I wouldn’t skimp on and the MIPS technology in this helmet is very crafty, plus you have the minimalist BOA cord fit system and the self-seeking Fidlock buckle. There are also enough bright and neutral paint options that should fit your style without needing to rethink your whole wardrobe.
Other popular options on the market, like the Smith Mainline and Troy Lee Designs Stage, ring in at a lower price point; $310 and $299 USD to be exact. Given the safety updates to the MIPS system, and the quick BOA dial adjustment, I wouldn’t shy away from spending the extra cash.
If I were to get extremely picky, I might be worried about the longevity of the BOA system, given its location on the back of the helmet. The dial does protrude slightly from the shape of the helmet and could be the first point of contact if dropped. BOA dial replacements are readily available, but the easy-to-locate position is a tradeoff for being exposed to the dreaded dropzone.WEIGHT
Sitting at 820 grams, the Proframe RS still sits in the lightweight full-face category, but trends towards the upper end of the spectrum with the likes of the Smith Mainline and POC Octocon. Compared to the lightweight Specialized Gambit and Troy Lee Designs Stage, which are lighter by 150 grams or more, the Proframe RS offers a more secure fit and substantial increase in shell thickness. The two weight classes could almost further subdivide the options in the enduro full-face category, because the Proframe RS steps up the perceived protection another notch.
If you don’t reach downhill speeds or speed enough time at the bike park for Fox’s burly Rampage Pro Carbon DH race helmet, the Proframe RS is a valid compromise for full facial coverage.
Pros+
Dual density layers and MIPS Integra Split are excellent additions to this style of helmet+
Massive amount of airflow through front vents, around cheek pads and behind ears+
MIPS liner is silent
Cons-
As is the case with all helmets, the fit won't work for everyone - I had trouble with the shell shape and occipital cradle.-
Price & weight are on the higher ends for this category.
Pinkbike's Take
|If the overall shell shape works for you and you're in the market for a DH-certified enduro helmet, then Fox's Proframe RS should be at the top of your wishlist. It's tough to beat the trifecta of weight to ventilation to protection. Although the price point is higher than most, the overall package is well thought out and offers unrivaled safety features in its class.
— Matt Beer
