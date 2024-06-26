Powered by Outside

Review: The Norco Fluid VLT 140 is a Modest Overachiever

Jun 26, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  

photo
REVIEW
Norco Fluid VLT

WORDS: Jessie-May Morgan
PHOTOS: Finlay Anderson


Norco entered the lightweight eMTB market earlier this year with the all-new Fluid VLT, a Bosch SX-powered trail bike with a 400 Wh battery and a dedicated MX wheel configuration. It comes in two formats. First, there is the weight-watcher: the C1 130 model has 130mm of rear wheel travel, a 140mm fork, a full carbon frame, an in-line shock and a host of componentry selected primarily to keep weight to a minimum - it weighs a claimed 18.1 kg (39.9 lbs) in S3.

Then, there is the more performance-oriented 140mm travel option, of which there are three models to choose from. The lightest C1 option (reviewed here) runs a full carbon frame and weighs 18.76 kg (41 lbs) in S2. The more affordable C2, C3 and C4 models are a little heavier, pairing a carbon front triangle with an aluminum rear-end.

Norco Fluid VLT Details

• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: MX
• Fork Travel: 150mm
• Rear Travel: 140mm
• 64.5º head angle
• Motor: Bosch SX
• Battery: 400 Wh (+250Wh Range Extender)
• Sizes: S1-S5 (S2 tested)
• Warranty: Lifetime
• Weight: 18.76 kg / 41 lbs (S)
• Price: $9,999 USD (Fluid VLT C1 140)
norco.com

Like the well-received Norco Fluid trail bike, the Fluid VLT delivers its rear wheel travel via a traditional Horst-link suspension platform. That's in contrast to the longer-travel, full-powered Range VLT that goes all-out with an idler-equipped high-pivot suspension platform.

Editor's Note: The Norco Fluid VLT 140 C1 reviewed here is not spec-correct. The bike was supplied with SRAM Level SLV brakes and a TranzX RAD+ dropper post, but the correct components are SRAM Code SLV brakes and a OneUp Components dropper.


photo
The Fluid VLT C1 130 is the only shorter-travel model; it retails at $11,499 USD, the additional cash demanded by the presence of a Crank Brothers Synthesis Carbon Enduro wheelset with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs, Ultimate level Rockshox suspension and a SRAM XX/SL group


bigquotesThe Norco Fluid VLT 140 is remarkably wieldy, with calm, balanced and supportive suspension with excellent traction that bestows a confidence and reassurance that is not easily matched.Jessie-May Morgan


photo
Like most other eMTB motors, the Bosch SX suffers from a clutch-based rattling noise that is frustratingly audible on the trail. The notable, rattle-free exception is the TQ-HPR50

Frame Construction & Motor System

The Fluid VLT 130 and 140 eMTBs are all built around the Bosch Performance Line SX system, a 55 Nm drive unit paired with a non-removable 400 Wh battery. A 250 Wh PowerMore range extender is an optional extra, boosting capacity up to a maximum of 650 Wh. Norco forgo the heads-up Kiox or Purion displays, opting instead for a relatively clutter-free cockpit with only the bar-mounted remote that allows you to switch between assistance modes (Eco, Tour, eMTB and Turbo) and activate walk-mode, which can be somewhat helpful in the event of a forced dismount on a steep slope.

Despite its sub 2kg weight, the Bosch SX motor actually has the capacity to deliver the same 600 W peak power of the meatier 85 Nm CX motor employed by the Norco Range VLT. However, you have to pedal faster to convince it to give you that. While the 2.9 kg CX motor will give you 600 W at a cadence of just 70 rpm, the Bosch SX asks you to spin at 100 rpm before it will dish out the big watts. This can sometimes make one feel a bit like a hamster in a wheel, but those with a naturally high pedaling cadence wont be fazed.

photo
photo

photo
The mud-flap on the lower link prevents build up in the gap between the chainstay bridge and the front triangle, but isn't wide enough to protect the main pivot bearings
photo
Chainstay protection is adequate

Happily, Norco have opted not to run the cables through the headset. They enter aft of the headtube at wee recesses that, aside from looking neat, also reduce stress on the cables and hose as they enter the frame. Adequate frame protection is provided on the drive-side chainstay, though it's difficult to know whether it does much to quieten chain slap over the noise of the motor's clutch rattling as you descend.

photo
While some eMTBs wire the SRAM AXS derailleur into the motor system, Norco opted for a battery-operated derailleur
photo
The charging port is well-sealed. It can be tough to flick open, but at least that means its incredibly unlikely to open while you're riding along

All sizes of the Fluid VLT can take the 250 Wh range extender, or a water bottle; the S2-S5 frames take a 750ml, while the S1 front triangle can only accommodate a 620ml bottle when used with a side-entry cage. Norco will soon have available an adaptor that will allow or the mounting of a standard cage. An extra set of bosses on the underside of the top tube offer a secure mounting point for tools. ISCG tabs are provided for a chain guide and a bash guard.


photo

Geometry & Sizing

The Norco Fluid VLT 140 and 130 models are available in fives sizes, accommodating riders from 5ft 1" (155cm) to 6ft 5" (195cm) tall. Norco use their Ride Aligned system to size riders to an appropriate frame, using height only. On the 140 models, reach figures are 422.5mm, 447.5mm, 472.5mm, 495.5mm, and 522.5mm, respectively. The rear-center length grows modestly with the increasing size of the front triangle; the chainstay lengths are 432mm on Size 1 & 2, 436mm on Size 3, 440mm on Size 4 and 444mm on Size 5. This is a semi-proportional approach to sizing, with the larger frame sizes still subject to a greater rearward weight bias than the smaller ones.

photo

The Fluid VLT sees a slightly slacker head tube angle than the Fluid trail bike, at 64.5°. The bottom bracket is 10mm higher at 350mm, which is high even compared to other eMTBs of this category. The effective seat tube angle is 77° for the S3 (measured at HT height), getting progressively steeper with increasing frame size. That will go some way to offsetting the naturally more rearward bias of the seated pedaling position that comes with increasing saddle height.



photo

Suspension Design

The 140mm travel Norco Fluid VLT delivers its rear wheel travel through a Horst-link suspension platform, with a 185mm x 55mm trunnion mount shock. All 140 models are provided with piggyback-equipped air shocks, save for the most affordable C4 140 which gets an in-line shock. The average leverage ratio is 2.54. That's delivered in a very progressive manner.

Norco no longer publish detailed kinematic information as they once did. Instead, they have provided us with the following information:

On Leverage:
bigquotesThe Fluid VLT 140 has an overall progression of 27% with starting leverage between 3 and 3.1 dropping to 2.3 at full travel. We carried over some learning from the Fluid pedal bikes we launched previously where we moved to slightly longer stroke lengths to achieve our wheel travel targets. This allowed us to increase progression while keeping the average leverage in a suitable range to keep shock pressures below max pressure for heavier riders. We’ve found this level of progression allows for a good balance of initial sensitivity, support and bottom out control either with high volume air shocks like the Fluid VLT as well as coil options if a customer wanted to swap to something aftermarket.

On anti-squat and anti-rise:
bigquotesWe took a similar approach to the Fluid VLT as we did on the Fluid pedal bike in defining anti-squat, where we consider the combined contribution of anti-squat, leverage curve and damper tune to the pedaling characteristics of the bike. We’ve found through ride testing that getting more support from the leverage curve and damping circuit helps to support the rider under acceleration and lets us reduce anti-squat while still having a bike that pedals well. I think this is especially true on e-bikes where the motor smooths out torque delivery and reduces the peakiness of the acceleration generated through the pedal stroke. It can be a bit of a different feel to bikes with high anti-squat that may have a bit more get up and go under power on smooth trails but we’ve found our approach to give a good balance between efficient feel on smooth trails while providing traction for technical climbing.

The Fluid VLT has a pretty typical Horst link anti-rise characteristic which is relatively consistent through travel sitting at approx. 50-60% depending on the centre of gravity height used.


Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $9999
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox FLOAT X2 Performance Elite, 185mm x 55mm Trunnion
Fork Fox 36 Performance Elite, 150mm
Crankarms Praxis Carbon Bosch, 165mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type
Shifter Pods SRAM Pod Ultimate Controller
Handlebar One Up Carbon 800mm, 20mm Rise
Stem Norco SL, 40mm
Grips WTB Wavelength Grip
Brakes SRAM Code Silver Stealth, Centerline Rotors (200mm F, 180mm R)
Wheelset Crank Brothers Synthesis Alloy
Tires Continental Kryptotal Fr (Trail), Continental Xynotal (Trail)
Seat Fizik Ridon
Seatpost One Up Travel Adjust Dropper, 31.6mm, 125mm (S1), 150mm (S2), 170mm (S3), 200mm (S4, S5)
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



photo

photo




photo
RIDING THE
Norco Fluid VLT


Test Bike Setup

At 163cm tall, I fall between the S1 and S2 sizes. Despite sitting closer to the S1, Norco supplied me with the S2 with a 447.5mm reach and a 40mm stem. That is a little longer than I would normally choose to ride, but I haven't felt that the bike is necessarily too long. Sure, it's not the most compact, but it doesn't feel unwieldy in flat corners, which is where an ill-fitting bike normally reveals itself.

I used the Norco Ride Aligned platform to set the bike up, initially. I plugged in the following information: 163cm tall, 59 kg, Frame Size S2. Then, there's a sliding scale for "Suspension Feel" - which I set to the middle between Soft and Firm. For "Trail Grip," I selected Low to account for the soft, slippery conditions that were rapidly developing, and selected Mixed for "Trail Type," as opposed to Tech or Flow.


Jessie-May Morgan
Jessie-May Morgan
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Height: 5'4" / 163cm
Inseam: 30" / 77cm
Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @jessiemaymorgan

The Ride Aligned suggestion was a 740mm bar (my preferred width), with a 20mm rise, 15mm of stem spacers, with 18 psi in the front tire and 20 psi in the rear tire. That's a little lower than I'd normally choose to run with a Trail Casing, especially on an e-bike, but I went with it. The bike was shipped with the dropper set to 150mm, but I was able to increase that to 170mm to give plentiful clearance.

Also provided are suspension setup specifics; 69 psi in the fork with 1 volume spacer, and 151 psi in the shock with 0 volume spacers. It also tells you the exact number of clicks to run on the rebound and compression dials. The suggested setup gave me 27% sag on the shock, with a damping setup that is firmer and slower than I usually settle on, but again I went with it, setting the bike up exactly as suggested.


Download the Trailforks App


Testing Info

Testing of the Fluid VLT C1 140 took place over the last month in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. Trails comprised a mix of flowing bike park, DH tracks and hand-cut natural trails, with intermediate greasy conditions turning to full slop-fest.

photo

Climbing

The Bosch SX motor will feel natural to riders with a relatively high pedaling cadence. It only produces the peak power of 600 W around cadences of 100 rpm. You can't be lazy with it; if you don't make a concerted effort to spin quickly, the motor's assistance dies down considerably. On a regular bike, I have a tendency to grind my way up a fire road, rarely choosing to spin up in the 52T cog. I quite like that the Bosch SX motor forces me to increase my cadence; it makes riding an e-bike feel more like exercise, as compared to some of the full-powered eMTBs that permit you full torque and full power even when your cadence drops to 50 rpm.

The high cadence demand of the Bosch SX motor limits its potential for technical climbing. When climbs are littered with rocks and roots, care must be taken in the timing of pedal strokes. To maintain the higher end of the SX motor's power output, you basically have to throw caution to the wind, spinning quickly in the hope that you'll not catch your pedal on something. Norco have seemingly accounted for that somewhat with a relatively high bottom bracket (350mm) and shorter 165mm cranks. Still, I was glancing pedals off the trail's chunky bits too often for my liking. To my mind, a motor that delivers a higher torque at lower cadences (like the EP801 RS of the Orbea Rise) can outperform the Bosch SX motor in some scenarios where a lot of assistance is required but the timing of pedal strokes must be carefully considered.

photo

As ever, there are pros and cons. With the low torque at low cadences, the rear wheel is much less likely to break traction and spin out when the ground is soft or loose. The Bosch SX motor is great in that regard, allowing you to manage the assistance when navigating climbs with lots of switchback corners.

The power delivery isn't quite as smooth as some. There is hardly any discernable lag - when you back off on the pedals, the motor backs off its assistance almost immediately. That's experienced in the rear suspension as pronounced pedal bob, most noticeable when pedaling along the flat in the middle or bottom end of the cassette. I found that the threshold lever on the Fox X2 shock did little to eliminate that. That said, the pedal bob is less pronounced when pedaling up a climb in the larger cogs of the cassette.

The S2 has a seat tube angle of 76.75°, giving an effective (or horizontal) top tube length of 593mm; that is a fair bit longer than most bikes I've ridden recently (with the exception of the Pivot Shadowcat). In the seated pedaling position, I felt my weight was too far off the back. Sliding the saddle forward on the rails effectively steepens that seat tube angle, giving a much more comfortable position for climbing. At least in respect to the seated pedaling position, I believe the S1 frame would have given a better fit with a much shorter effective top tube length.

That said, for a bike of this category, sizing decisions are, as they should be, made on reach, given that is the fit number that impacts descending performance the most. Ultimately, I think the seat tube angle of the Fluid VLT is a little on the slack side. Even though they get steeper as the frame sizes get larger, I'm not confident it'll be enough to give the tallest riders a comfortable pedaling position for climbing very steep terrain. Arguably, a steep seat tube angle is more important on an eMTB than it is on a non-motorized bike, given that riders are far more likely to be pedaling up very steep climbs thanks to the free torque that's on tap.

photo

Descending

The Fluid VLT felt like a very composed descender straight off the bat. Rear wheel traction is nothing short of superb, smoothing out trail chatter with no drama, allowing me to look further ahead to anticipate the next corner. I was really impressed by how balanced the setup was, and can say that the Ride Aligned suggestions were an excellent starting point for me. That said, as I got up to speed on familiar trails, I felt the shock was packing down over long rooty sections. That was easily resolved by opening up the rebound damping to allow the shock to return faster after compressions.

The progressivity of an air shock combined with the linkage's 27% progression delivers a bike doesn't give up its rear wheel travel very easily. Departing from the Ride Aligned setup, I backed off the compression damping on Low and High speed in a bid to encourage use of more travel. That went some way to giving me more millimeters, but ultimately I had to increase the sag to 30% to get even close to full travel. The X2 shock does have a generous bottom out bumper, which was likely why I never used all 140 mm of travel. In that regard, I do wonder whether a coil shock with a hydraulic bottom-out adjustment may be a better option for lighter riders.

Before testing, I had some reservations over the length of the reach, but after riding a few trails I was satisfied it was more than manageable, and I felt no need to reduce the stem length. Sure, the bike is not as compact as some of the enduro bikes I have tested recently, and that's noticeable. It would have been interesting to try the S1 for comparison's sake, but realistically the fit was not something I felt was holding me back from riding the bike in a competent fashion.

photo

A major limitation was the poor performance of the SRAM Level SLV brakes. They are simply not powerful enough for a 140mm trail bike, let alone a 140mm eMTB. It's difficult to ride a bike to the full system (bike+rider) potential when stopping distances are much longer than one is accustomed to. Luckily, the C1 140 will actually be supplied with SRAM Code SLV brakes. I know these brakes well; they are far more powerful, and thus far more up to the task.

When braking hard on steep, choppy terrain, the bike remains neutral and predictable. The geometry is maintained and traction is plentiful, with no unwelcome pitching sensations to report.

The Fluid VLT is one of the more playful and chuck-able eMTBs I've ridden to date. It is far more responsive in my hands than either the Canyon Spectral:ON (a 23kg full-powered MX eMTB) and the Canyon Neuron:ON fly (a lightweight Bosch SX powered 29" eMTB). The suspension is also immeasurably more composed and confidence-inspiring in every riding scenario.

photo

Early on in the test period, I was very comfortable riding the Fluid VLT at good speed on familiar downhill tracks. In many riding scenarios, the bike rides as though it has more than its 140mm rear wheel travel. As compared to other lightweight eMTBs, I found the Fluid VLT to be altogether more flattering to ride.

While largely impressive, the Fluid VLT isn't immune to the drawbacks associated with a 4 to 5 kg weight penalty introduced by a motor and battery. When a section of track is simultaneously steep, twisty and riddled with steps in short succession of one another, the bike feels clunky, cumbersome and deeply unflattering. The poor performance of the SRAM Level SLV brakes will be a contributory factor here, but I feel the weight of the battery loading the front-end is largely responsible. This is only enhanced with greasy conditions; small mistakes come with bigger punishment, and it's much harder to recover composure after sliding off line.

In these very technically challenging sections of trail, one can feel like one's skills have regressed by several years. This experience is not unique to the Fluid VLT; every eMTB I have ridden to date produces this feeling of vulnerability, and I am yet to ride one that imparts the confidence that permits the care-free riding style needed to progress.

To finish on a positive note, when remaining in my comfort zone on fast, flowing, technical enduro and downhill tracks, the Fluid VLT performs very well, making it easy to have a lot of fun. It performs really well in the bike park, with heaps of mid-stroke support to prevent the bike from folding in fast, compressive berms, and it's nice and predictable off the lips.

photo



photo
photo
Canyon Neuron:ON fly

How does it compare?

I don't have an exhaustive list of comparable eMTBs with which to compare the Fluid VLT. After all, there aren't many lightweight 140mm travel eMTBs with a dedicated MX wheel configuration knocking about. The two most comparable eMTBs I've ridden in recent months include the Canyon Neuron:ON fly, and the Orbea Rise LT. It compares favorably to both, but for different reasons.

The Fluid VLT easily trumps the Canyon Neuron:ON fly on performance. Its suspension is far more balanced, supportive and generally composed. It is far more capable and fun to ride on a variety of terrain. The Norco is the more expensive of the two - you get higher-end spec for your money with Canyon - but it will always be difficult to compete with the direct-to-consumer giants like Canyon and YT. Something worth noting is that while Canyon offer a 6 year frame warranty, Norco offer a lifetime warranty. Albeit, that's less of a biggie when it comes to eMTBs, as most of the motors only have a two year warranty.

Between the Orbea Rise LT and the Norco Fluid VLT, it's not so easy to decide which is the better performer. Both are good in their own right, but I haven't yet had the opportunity to compare them on the same trails. The Rise LT has slightly more travel, pairing 150mm in the rear with a 160mm fork, and it runs 29" wheels. It also runs the torquier Shimano EP801 RS motor that delivers higher torque from a much lower cadence. I'd say the Orbea has the capacity to be a more competent technical climbing machine than the Fluid VLT, while the Norco is the more playful, chuck-able bike on the descents.

photo

photo
The C3 140 goes for £5,999 / 6,499 € / $5,999
photo
The C2 140 goes for £7,999 / 7,999 € / $7,999

Which Model is the Best Value?

If you can make your peace with a 600 gram weight penalty, I'd say the Fluid VLT C2 model is probably the best value of the three 140mm travel models available. A combination of spec differences and an aluminum rear triangle contribute to that weight penalty but crucially, neither are likely to negatively impact that bike's performance in a major way. For $7,999 USD (2,000 USD cheaper than the C1 reviewed here) you get the same shock and, instead of the Fox 36 Performance Elite fork, you get a RockShox Lyrik Select+. While the former has more external adjustments of damping (low and high speed), the latter is known to me as a very capable fork that will satisfy the needs of the vast majority of riders.

It gets the TRP Trail EVO brakes with 200mm rotors, which I know to be adequate (and importantly, more powerful than the Level SLV brakes mentioned here). It also gets a SRAM T-Type AXS drivetrain of the GX flavor, and the easily adjustable TranzX RAD+ dropper post. The C2 runs the same Continental tires, but on a WTB KOM Trail wheelset.

Going to the most affordable model - the $5,999 USD C3 140 - there is the risk of reduced performance in a number of areas. It is the heaviest with a claimed weight of 20.3 kg in S3 and it gets a RockShox Psylo fork with an in-line shock and fewer external adjustments for fine-tuning of damper performance. It also comes with a mechanical Shimano Deore 12 speed group, and a fixed-length dropper seat post from TranzX, meaning that some riders will immediately want to upgrade to something with more drop.


photo

Technical Report

Fox 36 Factory w/GRIP2 Damper: The fork performed really well, and I felt I had a sufficient range of damping adjustment to adapt the fork to different trails.

SRAM Level SLV Brakes: Performance of the bike was held back by the poor performance of the SRAM Level brakes. These were not spec-correct, however. The C1 140 model reviewed herein will actually be supplied to customers with the SRAM Code Ultimate brakes, which are far more powerful and therefore appropriate. Level brakes are provided on the C1 130 model.

WTB Wavelength Grips: I'm not a fan of the flared outboard portion of these grips. It leads to premature hand a wrist fatigue for my small hands. At 140mm long, they are also unnecessarily long for small hands. I optimize my cockpit setup for braking position, positioning the levers such that I can rest the outboard edge of my hand on the outboard edge of the grip. The closeness of the SRAM Stealth master cylinder to the bar prevented perfect positioning of the Bosch bar-mounted remote. In order to access it to switch between modes, I have to take my hand clean off the grip.

Continental Trail Casing Tires: I really liked the Continental Kryptotal Fr front tire. However, the Xynotal lacked sufficient bite for climbing in soft, wet conditions. The Trail casing tire was easily punctured. In the rear at least, a tougher Enduro casing tire would have been the more appropriate option.

TranzX RAD+ Adjustable Dropper Seat Post: Another component that is not spec-correct. The C1 140 model reviewed herein will ship to customers with a OneUp post. Regardless, the TranzX post is the more easily adjusted of the two. It takes less than 30 seconds to shim it down in 5mm increments over a 30mm range, at the trailside without the use of tools.


photo
photo


Pros

+ Excellent performance-to-weight ratio
+ Very capable and playful for a mid-travel eMTB
+ Norco Ride Aligned provides a well-balanced suspension setup
+ Plenty of seat post insertion depth for long travel droppers
+ Lifetime warranty (on frame)

Cons

- Seat tube angle could feel too slack for some
- Motor's high cadence demand limits potential for technical climbing
- No aluminum option


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesNorco has a reputation for delivering short-travel bikes that can be ridden hard, and the Fluid VLT eMTB does not depart from that. Its composed, well-balanced and supportive suspension bestows a confidence one might normally associate with a more aggressive, longer-travel bike. It's not the lightest SL eMTB money can buy, but it's fair to say it has one of the best performance-to-weight ratios I've experienced to date.Jessie-May Morgan



 Here at Norco we believe your 43lb ebike is completely unrideable but that your 130mm trail bike should be NO LIGHTER than 36lbs.
  • 1 0
 My slow conversion to being a Norco fanboy (after having owned a Range, a Sight, and a Range VLT) have led me to formulate the very controversial opinion that weight is one of the most over-criticized aspects of a mountain bike.

My Range was 42 pounds, but I still pedaled many 7,000 foot days on it. My sight is 35 pounds, but I've pedaled equally massive days and have beaten many PRs that I set on my previous Evil Offering. I wouldn't want a 35 pound downcountry bike because the intentions of that bike are so obviously different, but most people who are buying 140mm+ bikes with modern geometry will have the same exact experience as they would if their bike was 3 or 4 pounds lighter (and there's an argument to be made that their experience will be better, as a heavier bike usually means it's less likely to break).
  • 3 0
 I’ve ridden one and agree totally with the review.
I have ridden many ebikes either demoing or owning them and this is hands down, no question the most playful one I’ve tried. I can pop off small features or bunny hop like when I’m riding a mountain bike.
Its very confident downhill also.

I found the seat angle plenty steep enough on the S4, and a slack seat angle would stop me buying a bike as I have long legs for my height. Maybe only an issue on an S1/2…

WANT!
  • 4 1
 I don't understand the non-removable battery decision. Is the battery completely sealed here? What happens when the battery loses its ability to hold a charge? The bike would essentially be garbage then.
  • 4 0
 The battery can be removed...just need to drop the motor via 2 bolts. Not a trailside quick release option but super easy to do in your garage.
  • 2 0
 Non removable means not hot-swappable. You can still change the battery or pull it for service purposes, it's just a pain in the ass. Usually this means dropping and disconnecting the motor to slide the battery out of its housing. This isn't a great bike if you want to remove the battery to go on a plane or have the option to swap batteries at your car or something.
  • 2 0
 The battery can be removed by dropping the motor. design decision
  • 2 0
 Good lookin ebike!

I think we're coming to an era where people who want an ebike will in the future want two. One for solo quick rips on a bike that feels like a bike, and one for big groups rips and trips where you need maximum range and are willing to ride a tank to do so.

I wanted an ebike after a trip so bad, but realized I ride solo 70% of the time, or in the park and commited to a new amish rig. One day Though!
  • 1 0
 eBikes specced with a trail casing tyre continually blows my mind. Solid call on speccing the Continentals, but the trail casing of the Contis is far to light for an eBike and the buyer would be much better served if it came with Enduro Soft front and rear. Given a 41lb bike and rider is def going to put those trail endurance through the ringer.
  • 4 0
 i don't disagree with the sentiment but tires are so user and trail dependent that i understand why bike companies make seemingly odd spec choices, since lots of avid riders just yank off the stock tires to put their favorites on anyway (or thrash the stock set and replace with favorite after).
if you want to put your skeptic hat on, reducing the headline weight figure is also probably a factor here
  • 3 0
 @twonsarelli: Agreed across the board. Im just moaning.
  • 1 0
 Maybe I'll change my mind - but I'll say I think for most folks a full power bike (650W+) makes more sense from the get go.

We just got done with a big ride/event, 3 of us on full power bikes 2 on rented 400W bikes, the 400W guys had no power left at the end, the rest of of us had 40-50% left and wished we could of kept going. For me, 400W keeps me wanting more riding, range extender helps but is klunky work around.
  • 2 0
 Horses for courses. I'm 215lbs with an ftp of 230 and my wife is 130lbs with an ftp of 170. When we demoed ebikes we found that the putting me on a full fat and her on an SL made our pace and range about even, and she had the added benefit of a lighter bike to handle. Hopefully more proper long travel enduro type SLs come out soon so she can get something to park next to my new Meta Power SX
  • 1 0
 @kwietrick: beautifully ironic how e-bikes work so much better for smaller and lighter people, but small, light people are definitely not their target demographic....
  • 1 0
 @kwietrick: I think that pretty much aligned with what I said....most of us "full size" dudes needs full power bikes to get a reasonable ride in, you jump on a bike like hers you'd be bailing at the halfway point.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: had been urging my viking-sized friend to get an ebike for ages. he finally got a pull power rig and called me the other day gushing about how fun it made his ride on our go-to route. bonus for me is that i don't need to wait for him on the climbs anymore and his dh capabilities are also increased. win win, i reckon. consider the paying field officially leveled!
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: I wonder if the market is large enough to support varied motor size/battery capacity based on frame size rather than entire model range. We already see some that with mullet on sm/md and full 29 on L/XL.
  • 1 0
 I have a 700wh Levo and 90% of the rides I only use 50-60% of the battery.

So a lite ebike makes more sense. For that other 10% I can chuck on the range extender…
  • 1 0
 Great to see a Cdn company spending money on R&D and delivering new product when much of the rest of the industry is still stale and playing catch-up from the Covid years.
Kudos to Norco — currently making great bikes!
  • 2 0
 off-topic entirely but the world 'quieten' just never sounds right to me, even when used properly
  • 1 0
 Great. Now I can't stop thinking about this, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Jessie, did you play with the tuning settings in the Bosch app? There are some that affect how responsive the motor is. Did it improve the feel noticeably?
  • 1 0
 Does it drive anyone else nuts that the tires have different colored lettering?
  • 1 0
 Guess you're the kind of person who needs the brands to match, it's probably a perfect 50/50 split whether someone cares about looks or not.
  • 1 0
 AFAIK fazua also doesn't rattle.
  • 5 4
 CONS: Ebike
  • 2 3
 Forcing eebs to pedal with higher cadence to climb faster…







