Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB

Orbea Wild Transition Repeater

How Does It Compare?

Technical Report

Headset:

Battery removal:

Rotors:

Fox Float X2 shock:

The Orbea Wild and the Transition Repeater both have 160mm of rear travel, 29” wheels, and similar geometry numbers. The head angle and reach are the same for a size large, and there's only a 3mm difference in wheelbase. Handling wise they're not worlds apart, although the Wild does have shorter chainstays (448 vs 455mm), which makes it a little easier to get the front end up or slap the rear wheel through corners.It's really the motor that's the main differentiator, and in this match-up the point goes to Bosch. Shimano's EP8 motor requires pedaling at a higher cadence to get the most out of it, and its power delivery doesn't feel nearly as natural as Bosch's. It also still relies on a wired display, and the battery level seem to drop much more quickly once the 20% / 1 bar level is reached. The EP8 is also louder while pedaling (and coasting) than the Bosch motor, and the Wild is a quieter, less rattly bike in general compared to the Repeater.The Wild has been through some seriously nasty testing conditions – deep puddles, tons of mud, snow; pretty much all of the elements that can wreak havoc on bearings. The headset bearings are still spinning smoothly, and don't show any signs of needing to be serviced or replaced any time soon. I'm still not a fan of the extra hassle that thru-headset cable routing brings (I said some very bad words when I dropped the split aluminum headset spacers while working on the Wild), but in this case the design does seem to be well sealed against the elements.The Wild's battery isn't removable without also removing the motor, an inconvenience Orbea accepted in order to increase the frame's stiffness. After reading that Orbea's team mechanics are able to swap a battery in 15 minutes I decided to try for myself. It took me a lot longer than 15 minutes, mainly because I was flying blind without any clear instructions, but I can see how that number is feasible with practice. Unless you're a privateer e-bike racer or someone who's planning on flying with their e-bike (which sounds like a pain no matter how easy the battery is to remove) I don't think that the lack of a quick-release battery is much of an issue.The rotors pictured in this review aren't the stock Galfer rotors the bike comes with – I was doing some experimenting with different pad / rotor combinations to minimize the amount of noise and maximize power. The stock configuration works well, but I'd recommend going with a 220mm front rotor for even more control.The X2 has gotten something of a bad rap over the last few seasons due to what seemed to be quality control issues. The shock on the Wild hasn't had any issues so far, and it's well past the point that I would have expected any to appear.