Review: The Orucase B2 MTB is Tiny, but Not For Everyone





Flying with a bike is a generally unpleasant experience, but one I'm pretty familiar with. I take a bike on just about every work trip, and there have been plenty of flights this year. Accompanying me on all of these has been the Orucase B2 MTB, the smallest bike case on the market. For those who value packed space above all else, the B2 is hard to beat - but it might not be for everybody, considering how involved the packing job can be. That said, the small size can pay dividends when it comes to navigating airports, trains, and tiny rental cars, so the work might just be worth it.

Orucase B2 MTB Details



• Fits XL MTB

• Stows into 1/3 size

• 1680 Denier Ballistic Nylon Exterior

• Aluminum base rails and oversized wheels

• Backpack or roller carry

• Weight: 18 lbs / 8.16 kg

• Price: $649 USD

• orucase.com

One bike, to go.

Fit & Features

High quality wheels. Hard bottom and a durable handle.

The whole case packs away into a tidy little bundle.

Well-protected rotor storage. Cinch straps to keep the load tight.

The side panel armor zips off and folds up. Lightly padded wheel bags are included and easily fit an inflated 29x2.5" tire.

Packing and Traveling

All tucked in and ready to go. Hard to say if the patch helps the odds, but I'll take what I can get.

Comparisons

Orucase B2 MTB. The standard EVOC bag.

The Orucase B2 MTB is the larger of the two cases the company offers, with the standard B2 oriented more towards road bikes and smaller frames. The case's overall size is as small as can fit a mountain bike frame, with room to the sides for wheels and components. Orucase quotes the case as fitting an XXL frame, but I'd give a more conservative estimate, as my XL bikes have fit quite snugly. This fit ultimately depends on your bike's geometry, as chainstay length, reach, and stack all play a critical role. If you're on the fence about fit, shoot them an email, or consult my short list of confirmed fit bikes below.I've taken the following bikes on trips with me without fit issues:For me, the most critical feature of the B2 case is how small the case itself can be when broken down. Unlike traditional bike cases, the B2's internal armor can be removed, folded down, and stowed for easy storage at home while traveling. This is key for folks like me who live in small homes and often find themselves in tiny cars in foreign lands. Even with a full bike inside, the case fits into the back of compact vehicles and is negotiable on public transportation. It's not the easiest, but it is definitely easier to deal with than a full size case or bike box.If weight is the primary concern, the B2's 18-pound figure does clock in at about a pound less than the average large bike case, but still weighs quite a bit more than a cardboard box and packing material.There's ample protection built into the case, but Orucase does offer a bike armor kit for those who want extra protection. It costs $129 USD, and adds some secure padding to the frame and bulky components. Once the bike is packed into the case, you can cinch down the load with the exterior compressions straps, assuring nothing will be able to jostle around too much.For carry options, there are two drag handles on the front of the bag, and a pair of oversized wheels to keep things moving as you run after the bus you missed. If you'd rather keep the bike on your back, there are deployable backpack straps that tuck into the case's outside panel. I preferred the wheel method personally, as I usually have one or two other on-body bags to deal with while carrying the case.I've flown with the Orucase B2 quite a bit, with nothing but good results to report. The case is secure, safe, and well protected, and I've had no damage occur despite some long journeys with plenty of plane exchanges and other modes of travel thrown in for good measure. Like any bike bag, your success on this front entirely comes down to how you pack it. I've got my methods, and have had great luck using knee pads, jackets, and and shop rags to make sure no loose parts are touching each other or getting knocked around. Keeping things tight is usually the best method to prevent real damage, and the B2's compression straps help a lot on this front.Looking at the packing procedure as a whole, the Orucase is far from a thoughtless job. I'd call it a difficult procedure, relative to your average bike case or the classic cardboard box. Because the case is essentially the size of the frame from dropout to top of headtube, you'll have to remove the following to get it to fit: wheels, rear derailleur, fork, stem/handlebar, front brake, pedals, and fender. Far from full disassembly, but pretty involved if you're not a confident mechanic. For me, the process of packing a bike took about 30-40 minutes until I felt good about throwing it to the baggage handlers, but that time has crept down a bit as I've honed in on my methods.For folks who want this small packed space, but don't have the skills to build a bike with limited tools, I'd consider getting in touch with a shop at your destination to see if they can handle the unpacking and repacking for you. Again, I had no problem with this process, and didn't mind the few extra minutes it took. For reference, packing something like an EVOC usually takes me about 10-15 minutes, and a carboard box is about the same, if a bit longer.Most bike cases are essentially the same. They occupy a large space, can't break down much smaller than their full form, and weigh around 20 pounds. Cardboard boxes come in all shapes and sizes, and can be cut to perfectly fit your bike, but sourcing one on the backside of a trip can be difficult depending on what the circumstances of your trip are. For what it's worth, most World Cup racers travel with cardboard boxes, as the weight factor is paramount, and the convenience of being able to toss the cardboard once you've landed is pretty nice.All that said, the Orucase is what I'll continue to use for the foreseeable future. The packability of the empty case makes taking it along during your travels a lot easier, and the security of the well-packed packed bike is on par with the best cases out there. The small overall size makes sweet talking airline employees a little easier, and somehow allowed me to fly with my 41 lb Frameworks, the 18 lb case, and a healthy dose of gear without exceeding the overweight baggage limit. Your mileage may vary, but I've had good luck here.Because of the Orucase's more freeform approach to packing, you'll have to get creative with your approach, but it can be just as secure as more traditional bike bags. The EVOC bag I'd been using previously is certainly easier to pack, and will would probably fit larger bikes with more ease, but for my use case the B2 feels ideal.