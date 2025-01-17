Powered by Outside

Review: The Orucase B2 MTB is Tiny, but Not For Everyone

Jan 17, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  


Flying with a bike is a generally unpleasant experience, but one I'm pretty familiar with. I take a bike on just about every work trip, and there have been plenty of flights this year. Accompanying me on all of these has been the Orucase B2 MTB, the smallest bike case on the market. For those who value packed space above all else, the B2 is hard to beat - but it might not be for everybody, considering how involved the packing job can be. That said, the small size can pay dividends when it comes to navigating airports, trains, and tiny rental cars, so the work might just be worth it.
Orucase B2 MTB Details

• Fits XL MTB
• Stows into 1/3 size
• 1680 Denier Ballistic Nylon Exterior
• Aluminum base rails and oversized wheels
• Backpack or roller carry
• Weight: 18 lbs / 8.16 kg
• Price: $649 USD
orucase.com

photo

photo
One bike, to go.


Fit & Features

The Orucase B2 MTB is the larger of the two cases the company offers, with the standard B2 oriented more towards road bikes and smaller frames. The case's overall size is as small as can fit a mountain bike frame, with room to the sides for wheels and components. Orucase quotes the case as fitting an XXL frame, but I'd give a more conservative estimate, as my XL bikes have fit quite snugly. This fit ultimately depends on your bike's geometry, as chainstay length, reach, and stack all play a critical role. If you're on the fence about fit, shoot them an email, or consult my short list of confirmed fit bikes below.

I've taken the following bikes on trips with me without fit issues:
Santa Cruz Tallboy, XL | Rocky Mountain Altitude, L | Specialized Stumpjumper 15, S5 | Frameworks Enduro, L.

photo
High quality wheels.
photo
Hard bottom and a durable handle.

photo
The whole case packs away into a tidy little bundle.

For me, the most critical feature of the B2 case is how small the case itself can be when broken down. Unlike traditional bike cases, the B2's internal armor can be removed, folded down, and stowed for easy storage at home while traveling. This is key for folks like me who live in small homes and often find themselves in tiny cars in foreign lands. Even with a full bike inside, the case fits into the back of compact vehicles and is negotiable on public transportation. It's not the easiest, but it is definitely easier to deal with than a full size case or bike box.

If weight is the primary concern, the B2's 18-pound figure does clock in at about a pound less than the average large bike case, but still weighs quite a bit more than a cardboard box and packing material.

photo
Well-protected rotor storage.
photo
Cinch straps to keep the load tight.
photo
The side panel armor zips off and folds up.
photo
Lightly padded wheel bags are included and easily fit an inflated 29x2.5" tire.

There's ample protection built into the case, but Orucase does offer a bike armor kit for those who want extra protection. It costs $129 USD, and adds some secure padding to the frame and bulky components. Once the bike is packed into the case, you can cinch down the load with the exterior compressions straps, assuring nothing will be able to jostle around too much.

For carry options, there are two drag handles on the front of the bag, and a pair of oversized wheels to keep things moving as you run after the bus you missed. If you'd rather keep the bike on your back, there are deployable backpack straps that tuck into the case's outside panel. I preferred the wheel method personally, as I usually have one or two other on-body bags to deal with while carrying the case.

photo

Packing and Traveling

I've flown with the Orucase B2 quite a bit, with nothing but good results to report. The case is secure, safe, and well protected, and I've had no damage occur despite some long journeys with plenty of plane exchanges and other modes of travel thrown in for good measure. Like any bike bag, your success on this front entirely comes down to how you pack it. I've got my methods, and have had great luck using knee pads, jackets, and and shop rags to make sure no loose parts are touching each other or getting knocked around. Keeping things tight is usually the best method to prevent real damage, and the B2's compression straps help a lot on this front.

Looking at the packing procedure as a whole, the Orucase is far from a thoughtless job. I'd call it a difficult procedure, relative to your average bike case or the classic cardboard box. Because the case is essentially the size of the frame from dropout to top of headtube, you'll have to remove the following to get it to fit: wheels, rear derailleur, fork, stem/handlebar, front brake, pedals, and fender. Far from full disassembly, but pretty involved if you're not a confident mechanic. For me, the process of packing a bike took about 30-40 minutes until I felt good about throwing it to the baggage handlers, but that time has crept down a bit as I've honed in on my methods.

For folks who want this small packed space, but don't have the skills to build a bike with limited tools, I'd consider getting in touch with a shop at your destination to see if they can handle the unpacking and repacking for you. Again, I had no problem with this process, and didn't mind the few extra minutes it took. For reference, packing something like an EVOC usually takes me about 10-15 minutes, and a carboard box is about the same, if a bit longer.

photo
All tucked in and ready to go.
photo
Hard to say if the patch helps the odds, but I'll take what I can get.
Comparisons

Most bike cases are essentially the same. They occupy a large space, can't break down much smaller than their full form, and weigh around 20 pounds. Cardboard boxes come in all shapes and sizes, and can be cut to perfectly fit your bike, but sourcing one on the backside of a trip can be difficult depending on what the circumstances of your trip are. For what it's worth, most World Cup racers travel with cardboard boxes, as the weight factor is paramount, and the convenience of being able to toss the cardboard once you've landed is pretty nice.

All that said, the Orucase is what I'll continue to use for the foreseeable future. The packability of the empty case makes taking it along during your travels a lot easier, and the security of the well-packed packed bike is on par with the best cases out there. The small overall size makes sweet talking airline employees a little easier, and somehow allowed me to fly with my 41 lb Frameworks, the 18 lb case, and a healthy dose of gear without exceeding the overweight baggage limit. Your mileage may vary, but I've had good luck here.

photo
Orucase B2 MTB.
Evoc Bike Travel Bag Pro and Bike Stand
The standard EVOC bag.

Because of the Orucase's more freeform approach to packing, you'll have to get creative with your approach, but it can be just as secure as more traditional bike bags. The EVOC bag I'd been using previously is certainly easier to pack, and will would probably fit larger bikes with more ease, but for my use case the B2 feels ideal.


Pros

+ Overall size is small as possible
+ Safe and secure when packed well
+ Collapsible case is excellent for travel and storage

Cons

- Not that light, despite size
- Hard to pack, compared to competition
- Won't fit the largest frame sizes



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Orucase B2 isn't the easiest bike bag to pack, but the overall size is best in class, and the minimalistic approach still offers great protection for the bike. Add to that the collapsible design, and you have an item that suits certain people - like me - very well. For those who don't want an involved and creative packing process, I'd look elsewhere, but this is the travel case I'll be using for the foreseeable future.  Dario DiGiulio


 What is this? A case for ants?!
  • 70
 It needs to be at least... *pause to examine bag*
  • 31
 Come on, you can pack both Isabeau Courdurier and her bike in that case...
  • 512
 Cable tourist frame owners hate this one trick^^^
  • 224
 The advertised weight is bs. This bag needs the included wheel bags so your wheels don't scratch your frame (that adds 2.5 lbs). In addition, if you order the additional frame protection kit, that adds another 2 lbs. So this bag with padding is 22.5 lbs. They do offer a 30 day "full refund", but you will be paying for the return shipping. So if your goal is to getting under an airline luggage weight limit, don't bother.
  • 72
 This was helpful, thank you! Averted what would've been a failed experiment.
  • 190
 18lbs is my measured weight with the wheel bags. As mentioned, I haven't used the extra protection kit as it doesn't feel necessary.
  • 55
 @Dario-DiGiulio: I weighed it and I know my scale is accurate since the airline showed the same. To be clear, this is for the Orucase B2 MTB.
  • 60
 Ive been able to use mine 3 times flying with Lufthansa to the alps and could manage to keep my weight to 50 lb. No charge for the bag at all as it is my primary checked bag and falls within their size limits. I also skirt the question if its a bike. I don't use the extra protection kit either and bubble wrap is fine for a few spots. Rotors and pedals stayed out. XL C Hightower for reference.
  • 21
 Flying domestically sometimes isn't a problem as the weight limit can be 75lbs.
50lbs hasn't been a problem with my road or gravel bikes including tools and pump. I can get my Oiz packed right at 50lbs. I left out the wheel bags and frame protection and instead draped a cheap foam yoga mat over the frame. A porkier MTB would be a problem.

Another weight saver is to buy an electric pump. They can save a pound or more.

A big, big plus is that this case can fit in the trunk of most any car.

Hot tip: CO2 carts make it through screening by removing the rear der, tucking it and the carts in a pouch.
  • 10
 @cytoe I haven't weighed the bag itself, but my packed S4 Stumpy Evo is under 50 lbs. I just throw my rotors, pedals and anything else that I'm taking off in my other bag. I don't think the additional frame protection is needed, I wrap steerer and a couple pointy things in cardboard.
  • 80
 Fly Alaska Airlines - sports equipment travels free*. (*as a checked bag - i have their credit card which has some perks too)
In my experience, the origin flight/booking is the one that charges the fee.
Been to Spain, Mexico nbd. Got my EVOC up to 90lbs!!
one bad trip on Delta trying to get my bag down to 52lbs while being charged extra Frown
  • 20
 One more nod to Alaska. I have the CC and fill my Dakine bag full of riding gear and my XL BIKE, usually 70 to 75 lbs and never get charged. My buddies without the card get the sports equipment charge of $35. Also, very happy with the Dakine bag.
  • 20
 Most airlines no longer charge to fly a bike. Unless its a no frills airline that charges for everything extra.
  • 20
 @phatphred: Partially true, most don't charge you for a bike, but they do charge you for overweight luggage once you get to 50 lb.
  • 10
 @Brett198: Whenever I've flown with a bike with AA, they have charged for anything over 50lbs. I have their credit card too, but never knew that might get an allowance for more weight. Am I reading that right, if you have their cc, they will allow for a heavier bag? Thx!
  • 10
 @noseussforaname: Can't comment on Alaskan specifically, but with Delta, you have to have the the higher lever CC to get the additional weight allowance. My wife and I usually fly with bikes at least once a year and the annual fee for the card is more than offset with the perks, assuming you use it.
  • 61
 I live in NYC and find its size ideal for living in a major city while not owning a car. II've found it pretty easy to carry up and down flights of stairs, maneuver narrow spaces (subway system), and fit in the back of most normal sized Ubers.
  • 50
 I've been traveling with this case for a few years and it's great. Packs down to nothing when not in use, pulling the fork for packing is easy enough and it scoots through busy airports, into standard Ubers without trouble. I feel my bike is plenty protected due to the hard sides and even has space for helmet, pads and shoes.
  • 30
 Same! Several flights every year with all different bikes. Carbon road, steel gravel, carbon mtb, alloy dj. Not once a problem or damage. about 50% of the time I'm not getting charged for it either
  • 41
 Im curious who actually cares how small a case packs down to when not in use? Evoc Pro for MTB, and SCicon for gravel and road (so bars stay on) for the win. Can pack each of those in 5 minutes, then toss the big bag in the basement when not in use. This looks like a gigantic time suck and PITA.
  • 10
 @robjoswicht: none of your road or gravel bikes haven integration then and frankly all modern ones do/will soon.
  • 10
 I'm curious why you would buy this case over the Evoc when the Evoc is less expensive, easier to pack and still gets you on the plane without any additional fees.
  • 20
 @numbnuts1977: If you do a bike tour such that your case travels with you folding it down to a small size will be greatly appreciated.
  • 10
 @numbnuts1977: road bike is fully integrated and still fits.
  • 50
 I think most major Canadian airlines have a 75lbs limit now! Perfect for packing almost all of your shit for the trip in with your bike haha
  • 20
 Just watch out, the wankers at YYC make you pull out the bike and disassemble the bag on a semi regular basis.
  • 20
 That's good to know. Just checked and AC has a 70 lb limit at a $50 cost. Always struggled to keep it under/around 50 lb with my Pika case. Last trip was a couple of months ago and I don't remember the weight bump up, but then again I bought the ticket months earlier so I wouldn't have bothered checking for changes before the flight.
  • 10
 @mookmeister: I think my first time on Westjet it was 50, but I just checked and it's 100 now! Plus I've gotten away with the bike case being considered my one free checked bag. That was a sweet flight.
  • 10
 I heard recently that Alaskan/Hawaiian Airlines is dropping the extra cost for a bike, and considering it as a regular checked bag. "May" be a good thing now, esp if the bag allowance was for 2 checked bags or even just one. If you can bring the weight and stuff you bring on a trip to 1 checked bag - that would be great!
  • 41
 Cool that you get to travel so much with your bike. I used to as well. For a long time I used cardboard. 2" wide clear and strapping tape. I could cut the taped top and bottom and fold the box in half. I had one box last 50 flight segments.
Overall in 30 years I did 3 million miles with a bike. I had one top tube ding, that's it...
  • 20
 Problem now is it has to be opened by TSA, so the days of packing and duct tape are long over. Otherwise I'd totally use the extra thick wall box my old Diamondback came in!
  • 20
 @Chuckolicious: TSA will repack and retape your box. They are usually very generous with the tape job
  • 10
 @stinkie: Wait, really?
  • 10
 @Chuckolicious: It's true. They even leave a nice little note and a mint. Well, maybe not always a mint. Sometimes just a bit messier packing job.
  • 10
 @velodonata: Hmm…. I don’t doubt you, but I’m also squeamish about testing this with my multi $K bike. If I may ask, what airports have you been successful at this?
  • 10
 @stinkie: You must have nicer TSA people at your airport. I have this Orucase bag and TSA moved the top hard protector piece over to inspect and didn't even bother to put it back in place.
  • 30
 This bag is the reason my bike comes with me on work trips. Very easy to handle both at the airport and in Ubers, on public transit, etc.

In my experience with Southwest and American, a lot of airline employees won’t charge extra as long as you can keep this bag under 50lbs. I’ve never had anyone measure the bag, and I was even told by one employee that I’m unlikely to ever have someone measure it. Regarding how I get the bag below 50lbs (I fly with an overbuilt Stumpy Evo): If I’m traveling with my spouse or flying Southwest, I’ll simply take advantage of a second checked bag and put my cassette and pedals in there. I can’t remember if I’ve gotten it under the weight limit without using a second checked bag.

One additional note: my wife’s SB135, pads, pack, and riding shoes can all go in the bag without breaking 50lbs.
  • 20
 I have both the B2 MTB and the EVOC roller bag. I use the B2 MTB for my gravel bike - it took me a few times to figure out how to pack it, but once I figured it out it's easy. I was also able to fit my extra tools, clothes, bottles, helmet, etc. It works great when traveling for work and being able to bring a bike along while still having space for other peoples bags. The EVOC is obviously much easier for packing, but also nearly twice the size and much harder to fit in a rental car. Both bags have their purposes IMO. EVOC for mountain bike vacations, B2 for work trips.
  • 10
 I have one of these. I had a carbon frame crack on the downtube during a trip in this bag. Granted, we had an unexpected long layover in ATL, but nonetheless the bag got compressed longways and the frame cracked. No refund from either the airline or the bike company.
  • 30
 Sounds like a good anecdote for promoting insurance.
  • 10
 Depending on how long it’s been it may be worth a short conversation with a lawyer.
  • 10
 @Stokely That sucks. I air down my shock thinking it will have a little extra give if there's impact. But this is also why I will probably get a raw aluminum for my next bike. No damage so far with this bag, but some decent stuffs in the paint on headtube.
  • 42
 So it's more expensive than the evoc, harder to pack, you have to remove the fork, all for it to be smaller, which doesn't even matter when you are flying, which is arguably the only use case for such a bag. BIG HELL NO!
  • 60
 Size while flying is one thing, size while at your destination is another. The EVOC is still a good size piece of luggage when unpacked. This one looks much smaller and easier to fit into a small car or storage area (something Dario's review mentions several times).
  • 30
 It folds down small. If you're doing a tour where your bags travel with you this will be appreciated. Another benefit is that the case with your bike in it will fit in the trunk of most any car.
  • 20
 @fred-frod Good luck getting EVOC bag under 50lbs with your bike in and then getting 2 full size bike bags in a cab once you get to your destination. It's not for everyone, but it has it's place.
  • 10
 I've flown a few times with an MTB in a full size soft case, flown a pretty lot with S&S coupled bikes and shipped frames in cardboard boxes. No issues with the full soft case. My S&S bike has gotten a ton of damage in it's suitcase. This includes scratches, dents and knocking the front derailleur hanger off. I've had a frame in a cardboard bike box with what seemed like a lot of padding get dented by Fedex. The moral of the story is that you can never be certain what is going to happen. At least Fedex took care of the damage. American Airlines told me to pound sand.

As far as weight goes it can differ between normal luggage and sports equipment per airline policy. With my S&S bike in it's case that conforms to normal luggage dimensions I am held to the 50 pound weight limit. When flying with full big bike bags the weight limit often goes up. It is worth checking per airline to see who has the lowest fee and highest weight limit.

And here's my pro tip if you are flying to or from the USA to a country that uses metric, check both weight limits and make sure you are under the lower one. They are close but not the same
  • 10
 Word of advice from bitter experience. Remember that your bike bag is a big purchase and keep the receipt. Last year I used my evoc bag London to Boston (have done it many times) and the bag got caught in the baggage mechanism somewhere and chewed out the corner of the bag. There was some damage to to the bike (chewed up QR 15mm axle) but the bike was fine with a replacement axle. However American Airlines initially refused to even consider a claim and then when they did, they said they would only pay for the bike bag if I had a receipt. The bag was 7 years old and I couldnt locate the receipt so didnt get it refunded. AA also refused to pay for the new axle for the bike, even with photos and a LBS report. Always keep a copy of your bike bag receipt!
  • 40
 I will only trust my thule roundtrip hardcase.
  • 20
 Great case. Great company. FWIW, it fit my XL Evil Wreckoning.

For the people mentioning bent rotors, they make nice/reasonably priced rotor cover/protectors, too.
  • 30
 Just put rotors in your carry-on. Done.
  • 10
 @BenLow2019: then it's "bike parts", too.
  • 40
 Deflate your tires before flying, no need to pop the bead.
  • 22
 **Real World Experience.** Purchased this bag last year for a trip to Moab after doing a bunch of research. The as advertised "airport ninja" "Therapy Equipment" thing is a bunch of B.S. I flew Delta with a group of friends three of them were charged the standard baggage fee after declaring the item in their bags were bikes. Myself and one other were overcharged. This being my first time flying with my bike, I took the advertised advice and declared the contents of my bag as therapy equipment. I was charged an outrageous fee (over $200) due to the size and weight, which was just under 50 lbs. I was able to get a refund but only after spending hours on the phone with Delta customer service. On the flight home there were no issues once I declared the contents of the bag to be a bike. Lesson learned check with your airline and tell them it's a bike.
On to the packing experience. I have a size Large Pivot Mach 6. The bike fits well into the case with room for added padding. The weight however is a big issue. I used the frame protection kit as well as some egg crate foam and bubble wrap for extra protection. To keep the weight under 50 lbs I had to pack the fork, pedals, rotors, and handle bar with stem into my checked bag with all of my cloths and riding gear.
  • 10
 It's amazing how much experiences differ. I've flown with mine four times all on Delta and it's always been counted as a normal bag. I did manage to keep my stumpy evo under 50lbs total, doing similar things to what you did, stem and a few other parts went into my carry on. Not doubting your experience, I think it often matters what airport you're at and probably sometimes just how nice the check-in person is feeling that day.
  • 10
 @oathead: Same here. I wouldn't tell them it's anything other than a bike though.
  • 10
 I usually go cardboard to keep it cheap and light but this one recently caught my eye as a decent option: www.groundeffect.co.nz/collections/bike-travel-bags/products/tardis-compact-bike-bag
  • 20
 If you lived in Australia I’d send you my old Tardis bag to try!
It packs up super small and weighs nothing but does offer little or no protection.
I did 5 or 6 domestic flights with no issue but then upgraded to an EVOC bag that I love.
  • 31
 The dakine packs down into my closet pretty well too. Its just longer when packed down.
  • 21
 Been using the EVOC bag for 5 years now and the worst thing ever happens to my bike is the rotors being bent which I solve by packing a rotor tool.
  • 180
 Just take them off...thats what I do.
  • 107
 @wolftwenty1: this is the one benefit of centerlock rotors
  • 42
 This orucase looks like a mess. My evoc pro is fantastic. Bigger, but it's super maneuverable and has a lot of extra space. When I travel with my family I stick my littlest kid's booster seat in there, boxes of Lego, whatever. You get almost another checked bag for free, as with my hardtail in there I am well under the weight limit. Used it for a UK trip this summer and it was just awesome.
  • 10
 I use these in my Evoc Pro Bag. www.orucase.com/collections/all-products/products/disc-rotor-protector
  • 91
 @n8shearer: the benefit of centerlock rotors is needing to take an additional task specific tool on holiday?
  • 20
 @krka73: I just put the rotors in the box a set of brakes came in. We get both sets of rotors in with some cardboard between each one. The box the bikes flat on the base of the bag under the down tube before shoes, helmet and other stuff gets stuffed in Nice safe rotors
  • 40
 I have been using the current Dakine roller bag and it’s the only one that I can get my 36 lb bike in at under 50 lbs total. In the US Delta, American (probably others but not sure) it will be free if under 50. Seems like Canada and Europe may be 75 lbs, which makes it a lot easier.

My experience over 40-50 segments has been great in terms of damage…nothing yet. I can leave the bike largely intact without removing rotors or disconnecting cables. Less than 15 minutes to pack. The downside is that there is very little structure to the bag, so it may get lopsided while rolling it and it tips over easily. It is also quite big, roughly comparable to Evoc. The safety, ease, and ability to get it in at 50 lbs (saves a ton of money) makes it a winner in my book. That said, I need to get Uber XLs and have a harder time navigating trains and tight areas.
  • 21
 @n8shearer: Exactly why I have centerlocks!
  • 10
 @drlancefreeride: I've been looking at getting this bag for a while. Missed out on a smoking deal 2 Black Fridays ago and can't seem to get it through Dakine Canada anymore. Doesn't this bag pack right now to a long, rectangular shape for storage and such? That was a big bonus for us, as my wife and I were hoping to be able to store it nicely in our garage when not in use (vs. the EVOC, which seems to take up a lotta room).
  • 20
 @cdnmtbkr: since it does not have a ton of structure you can roll it up to about half the size probably. Doesn’t change the length, but certainly helps for storage
  • 20
 @cdnmtbkr: I have the Dakine and love it - you can usually get it for a little over half price at REI when they do sales. And yeah, it folds up to about 1/3 the height for storage
  • 21
 @st-alfie: No, it's that you can take your rotors off/on quicker and easier. Rotors seems to be the most frequent victim of shipping, so I take mine off, also my wife's. That's 24 bolts to off/on times 2 for every trip we take. First world problems for sure, but it does make centerlocks sounds more appealing.
  • 11
 @motts: except you have to carry an extra tool to do it. With 6 bolt you can use a tool you will already have with you for other components. You must be removing rotors multiple times a day if the miniscule time savings add up to anything noteworthy.
  • 12
 Highly doubt you're getting "ample protection" in such a small package for $649 if they're offering "extra bike armor" for an additional $130. The only case that I've owned that's actually survived the army of ham-fisted TSA goons and baggage handlers that get their hands in and on it while mostly protecting my bike is one that has an aluminum roll cage built in. Everything else I've tried has made the trip, but not without damage of some kind or another that needed extra time and or money to repair, regardless of the level of padding.
  • 30
 Just pack your DH riot armor and bam, dual use! Big Grin
  • 10
 @Chuckolicious: Star Wars stormtrooper suit.
  • 30
 The Therapy Equipment patch is genius!
  • 10
 Small bike, wireless shifting, competent mechanic...this sounds like an option. I am going to go search where Alaskan flies to out of Boston as well.
  • 10
 dododuzzi and preston67
And myself would rather just travel and rent an E bike on location.

"I'm a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude”
  • 23
 I’d say no room for helmet, shoes, pads, bike packing bags, or whatever gear you’re going to ride with is a con because that’s yet another bag to check. And no, I’m not wearing my rancid 5:10s on the plane.
  • 130
 That all fits, though I usually carry my helmet with me so I know it's safe.
  • 11
 I don't really understand why it has to be so small. Difficult to pack and e.g. the fork must be removed. And the airlines don't give any size discount.
  • 50
 I've used this a lot , the benefit is that airlines don't charge you for bike fees. Given that Lufthansa is $250 each bike it can add up.
  • 50
 The Orucase fits in the trunk of most any car. Fork on bike cases don't.
  • 11
 @phatphred: I usually take a taxi to the airport, so it doesn't matter if I can fit in my own car.
  • 10
 Dj styles and dj flare Pharaohs of funk Carcass of a mutilated humanoid Best bike boxing music ever!!!
  • 10
 Way much more betterest than pb editor new year music suggestions by a mung slide sukka!
  • 10
 Dj D styles Sorry
  • 32
 Is it compatible with headset routing?
  • 50
 nothing is compatible with cable tourism
  • 10
 I was able to drop the fork from my OIZ with headset routed brake hose, dropper & shock remote cables and get it in this case with the shock deflated.
  • 22
 Cardboard box:
- lighter
- cheaper (almost free)
- easier to recycle
  • 11
 Or discard at your destination and get another for the return Smile
  • 11
 True. All the pros are using that.
Below threshold threads are hidden







