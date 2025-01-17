Review: The Orucase B2 MTB is Tiny, but Not For Everyone

Fit & Features
Flying with a bike is a generally unpleasant experience, but one I'm pretty familiar with. I take a bike on just about every work trip, and there have been plenty of flights this year. Accompanying me on all of these has been the Orucase B2 MTB, the smallest bike case on the market. For those who value packed space above all else, the B2 is hard to beat - but it might not be for everybody, considering how involved the packing job can be. That said, the small size can pay dividends when it comes to navigating airports, trains, and tiny rental cars, so the work might just be worth it.
Orucase B2 MTB Details
• Fits XL MTB
• Stows into 1/3 size
• 1680 Denier Ballistic Nylon Exterior
• Aluminum base rails and oversized wheels
• Backpack or roller carry
• Weight: 18 lbs / 8.16 kg
• Price: $649 USD
• orucase.com
The Orucase B2 MTB is the larger of the two cases the company offers, with the standard B2 oriented more towards road bikes and smaller frames. The case's overall size is as small as can fit a mountain bike frame, with room to the sides for wheels and components. Orucase quotes the case as fitting an XXL frame, but I'd give a more conservative estimate, as my XL bikes have fit quite snugly. This fit ultimately depends on your bike's geometry, as chainstay length, reach, and stack all play a critical role. If you're on the fence about fit, shoot them an email, or consult my short list of confirmed fit bikes below.
I've taken the following bikes on trips with me without fit issues:Santa Cruz Tallboy, XL | Rocky Mountain Altitude, L | Specialized Stumpjumper 15, S5 | Frameworks Enduro, L.
For me, the most critical feature of the B2 case is how small the case itself can be when broken down. Unlike traditional bike cases, the B2's internal armor can be removed, folded down, and stowed for easy storage at home while traveling. This is key for folks like me who live in small homes and often find themselves in tiny cars in foreign lands. Even with a full bike inside, the case fits into the back of compact vehicles and is negotiable on public transportation. It's not the easiest, but it is definitely easier to deal with than a full size case or bike box.
If weight is the primary concern, the B2's 18-pound figure does clock in at about a pound less than the average large bike case, but still weighs quite a bit more than a cardboard box and packing material.
There's ample protection built into the case, but Orucase does offer a bike armor kit for those who want extra protection. It costs $129 USD, and adds some secure padding to the frame and bulky components. Once the bike is packed into the case, you can cinch down the load with the exterior compressions straps, assuring nothing will be able to jostle around too much.
For carry options, there are two drag handles on the front of the bag, and a pair of oversized wheels to keep things moving as you run after the bus you missed. If you'd rather keep the bike on your back, there are deployable backpack straps that tuck into the case's outside panel. I preferred the wheel method personally, as I usually have one or two other on-body bags to deal with while carrying the case. Packing and Traveling
I've flown with the Orucase B2 quite a bit, with nothing but good results to report. The case is secure, safe, and well protected, and I've had no damage occur despite some long journeys with plenty of plane exchanges and other modes of travel thrown in for good measure. Like any bike bag, your success on this front entirely comes down to how you pack it. I've got my methods, and have had great luck using knee pads, jackets, and and shop rags to make sure no loose parts are touching each other or getting knocked around. Keeping things tight is usually the best method to prevent real damage, and the B2's compression straps help a lot on this front.
Looking at the packing procedure as a whole, the Orucase is far from a thoughtless job. I'd call it a difficult procedure, relative to your average bike case or the classic cardboard box. Because the case is essentially the size of the frame from dropout to top of headtube, you'll have to remove the following to get it to fit: wheels, rear derailleur, fork, stem/handlebar, front brake, pedals, and fender. Far from full disassembly, but pretty involved if you're not a confident mechanic. For me, the process of packing a bike took about 30-40 minutes until I felt good about throwing it to the baggage handlers, but that time has crept down a bit as I've honed in on my methods.
For folks who want this small packed space, but don't have the skills to build a bike with limited tools, I'd consider getting in touch with a shop at your destination to see if they can handle the unpacking and repacking for you. Again, I had no problem with this process, and didn't mind the few extra minutes it took. For reference, packing something like an EVOC usually takes me about 10-15 minutes, and a carboard box is about the same, if a bit longer. Comparisons
Most bike cases are essentially the same. They occupy a large space, can't break down much smaller than their full form, and weigh around 20 pounds. Cardboard boxes come in all shapes and sizes, and can be cut to perfectly fit your bike, but sourcing one on the backside of a trip can be difficult depending on what the circumstances of your trip are. For what it's worth, most World Cup racers travel with cardboard boxes, as the weight factor is paramount, and the convenience of being able to toss the cardboard once you've landed is pretty nice.
All that said, the Orucase is what I'll continue to use for the foreseeable future. The packability of the empty case makes taking it along during your travels a lot easier, and the security of the well-packed packed bike is on par with the best cases out there. The small overall size makes sweet talking airline employees a little easier, and somehow allowed me to fly with my 41 lb Frameworks, the 18 lb case, and a healthy dose of gear without exceeding the overweight baggage limit. Your mileage may vary, but I've had good luck here.
Because of the Orucase's more freeform approach to packing, you'll have to get creative with your approach, but it can be just as secure as more traditional bike bags. The EVOC bag I'd been using previously is certainly easier to pack, and will would probably fit larger bikes with more ease, but for my use case the B2 feels ideal.
50lbs hasn't been a problem with my road or gravel bikes including tools and pump. I can get my Oiz packed right at 50lbs. I left out the wheel bags and frame protection and instead draped a cheap foam yoga mat over the frame. A porkier MTB would be a problem.
Another weight saver is to buy an electric pump. They can save a pound or more.
A big, big plus is that this case can fit in the trunk of most any car.
Hot tip: CO2 carts make it through screening by removing the rear der, tucking it and the carts in a pouch.
In my experience, the origin flight/booking is the one that charges the fee.
Been to Spain, Mexico nbd. Got my EVOC up to 90lbs!!
one bad trip on Delta trying to get my bag down to 52lbs while being charged extra
Overall in 30 years I did 3 million miles with a bike. I had one top tube ding, that's it...
In my experience with Southwest and American, a lot of airline employees won’t charge extra as long as you can keep this bag under 50lbs. I’ve never had anyone measure the bag, and I was even told by one employee that I’m unlikely to ever have someone measure it. Regarding how I get the bag below 50lbs (I fly with an overbuilt Stumpy Evo): If I’m traveling with my spouse or flying Southwest, I’ll simply take advantage of a second checked bag and put my cassette and pedals in there. I can’t remember if I’ve gotten it under the weight limit without using a second checked bag.
One additional note: my wife’s SB135, pads, pack, and riding shoes can all go in the bag without breaking 50lbs.
As far as weight goes it can differ between normal luggage and sports equipment per airline policy. With my S&S bike in it's case that conforms to normal luggage dimensions I am held to the 50 pound weight limit. When flying with full big bike bags the weight limit often goes up. It is worth checking per airline to see who has the lowest fee and highest weight limit.
And here's my pro tip if you are flying to or from the USA to a country that uses metric, check both weight limits and make sure you are under the lower one. They are close but not the same
For the people mentioning bent rotors, they make nice/reasonably priced rotor cover/protectors, too.
On to the packing experience. I have a size Large Pivot Mach 6. The bike fits well into the case with room for added padding. The weight however is a big issue. I used the frame protection kit as well as some egg crate foam and bubble wrap for extra protection. To keep the weight under 50 lbs I had to pack the fork, pedals, rotors, and handle bar with stem into my checked bag with all of my cloths and riding gear.
It packs up super small and weighs nothing but does offer little or no protection.
I did 5 or 6 domestic flights with no issue but then upgraded to an EVOC bag that I love.
My experience over 40-50 segments has been great in terms of damage…nothing yet. I can leave the bike largely intact without removing rotors or disconnecting cables. Less than 15 minutes to pack. The downside is that there is very little structure to the bag, so it may get lopsided while rolling it and it tips over easily. It is also quite big, roughly comparable to Evoc. The safety, ease, and ability to get it in at 50 lbs (saves a ton of money) makes it a winner in my book. That said, I need to get Uber XLs and have a harder time navigating trains and tight areas.
