Review: The Pivot Shadowcat is Niche & Nimble

Pivot introduced the Shadowcat in 2022, adding it to what is now a vanishingly small group of bikes to put 27.5" wheels on a mid-travel platform. A configuration that would have been fairly standard 10 years ago is now a rarity, thanks to the rise of 29" wheels and the broad appreciation for their improved rollover capability. Nevertheless, as niche as it now is, the complete 27.5" wheelset still has its place in the lineups of some big brands. These smaller bikes are oft pushed as fun-focused, with less flipped on its head to actually mean more. The Pivot Shadowcat, with its 160mm fork and 140mm of rear wheel travel, is no different, with words like "agile," "lithe," and "feline creative mayhem" littering the marketing copy.

Pivot Shadowcat Details

• Carbon frame
• Travel: 140mm / 160mm fork
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• 65.8º head angle
• 76º seat tube angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Sizes: XS, S, M & L
• Weight: 27.6 lb / 12.5 kg (size S)
• Price: $8,899 USD (Pro XT/XTR w/ Carbon Wheels)
pivotcycles.com

It all sounds incredibly attractive, and I can't deny I was very excited to give this one a shot. Alas, I shan't pretend I didn't miss the rather more carefree riding style that a 29" front wheel allows, but happily there's a bit more to the Shadowcat than its numbers alone.

The Shadowcat is offered in no fewer than eight complete builds, with prices ranging from $6,399 USD to $11,399 USD, all of which get the same custom-tuned Fox Float DPS Factory shock. I tested the $8,899 USD Pro XT/XTR w/ Carbon Wheels, which comes with Shimano Deore XT brakes, a 160mm Fox 36 with the FIT4 damper, and a 150mm Fox Transfer Factory dropper seat post. It rolls on Reynolds Blacklabel Trail Pro carbon wheels with an Industry Nine Hydra hubset, mounted with Maxxis Dissector 2.4" tires in the EXO casing.



Pivot Shadowcat review
Credit: Finlay Anderson


bigquotesThe Shadowcat was at its best when I slowed things down a little, instead of just trying to ride fast everywhere. Its quick, responsive handling and poppy suspension encouraged me to seek out little hops and alternative lines off the main rut, which was a great deal more pleasurable than just trying to plow downJessie-May Morgan


Pivot Shadowcat review
No thru-headset routing here, nor is there on any bike in the Pivot range.

Construction & Features

The Shadowcat is lightweight, with our size small test bike tipping the scales at just 12.5 kg (27.6 lbs). Like all Pivot frames, the Shadowcat gets a size-specific carbon layup. So, for each frame size, the orientation and positioning of the carbon fibers is subtly different, and the resulting tube sizes are appreciably different. The aim is to give all riders, no matter their chosen frame size, the same ride quality. They say that torsional stiffness and vertical compliance should “feel” the same whether you're a 5’2” rider on an XS or a 6’5” rider on an XL.

While some Pivot trail bikes run a SuperBoost swingarm for increased stiffness, the frame designers did not deem that necessary here.

Pivot Shadowcat review
Pivot Shadowcat review

Five sets of Enduro MAX bearings articulate two short aluminum links relative to the front triangle. All are of a considerable diameter that lends itself well to durability. LLU seals with a dual-lip sit against the inner race, helping to minimize contamination.

Cable routing is internal, though happily not through the headset. While some carbon frame manufacturers go to the pains of molding in internal guides for cables and the rear brake hose, Pivot is not one of them. However, nicely executed ports at the entry points seem to do a good job of holding them securely in place, such that there is no rattle to report. There is also a handy hatch on the bottom of the downtube that grants access for routing the dropper cable up into the seat tube.

Pivot Shadowcat review
Pivot Shadowcat review

Indeed, the Shadowcat is quiet. No cable rattle, and no undue noise from chain slap, credit to very well-considered frame protection on the drive side chainstay and seat stay. The lower link also gets some molded rubber protection, largely in place to prevent loam and stones from getting stuffed into the tight space between the link and the back of the seat tube where it could become problematic. Again, this is extremely well-executed, and has remained in place throughout this three-month review period.

The downtube gets four bottle bosses, leaving good scope for altering position. Using the lower position, the small frame easily accepts a 750ml bottle. There's space for a second bottle on the underside of the downtube, and another set of bosses on the top tube offer a secure mounting position for a multitool, such as Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool.


Pivot Shadowcat review

Geometry & Sizing

The Pivot Shadowcat is available in sizes XS, S, M & L, with reach figures of 410mm, 430mm, 460mm and 480mm. The tallest of riders (6ft+) are unlikely to be well-served by the Shadowcat, and may find a more appropriate fit on one of Pivot's 29" wheeled options, such as the new Switchblade. Sizing options are very good for shorter riders, however, thanks to the short standover height (638mm on S), and short, straight seat tubes that can accommodate long-travel dropper seat posts.

While Pivot does dabble in size-specific chainstays on the Firebird, Switchblade and Shuttle SL, the rear-center length is fixed at 430mm across all sizes for Shadowcat.

When asked why, Pivot said. "The Shadowcat is designed to be a really light and nimble 27.5” wheeled trail bike. Keeping those chainstays short really enhances the agility of bike in tight and twisty trails, and for making quick changes or corrections in direction. Longer chainstays would diminish this key characteristic of the Shadowcat. Extended chainstay lengths are really a benefit of really tall riders with tall saddle positions, or for more aggressive gravity-focused bikes like the Firebird which does have size-specific chainstay lengths, and where stability at speed on steep terrain is more of a priority."

The Shadowcat's 160mm fork gives it a head angle of 65.8°, which may seem reasonable for a 140mm travel trail bike, but it is certainly on the conservative side. There's now a good number of short- and mid-travel mountain bikes with considerably slacker head tube angles that can make for improved confidence and stability in steep terrain.

Pivot publishes a 76° seat tube angle for all frame sizes. They don't measure effective seat tube angle in the same way as other manufacturers, so comparing a Pivot's seat tube angle with almost any other bike's seat tube angle is like comparing apples with oranges. While most other brands measure effective seat angle at the height of the head tube, Pivot measure it at what they consider to be the average saddle height for a specific frame. That said, they don't publish what that average saddle height is, so it can be difficult to gauge whether your specific effective seat tube angle will be the same as, slacker, or steeper than the published 76°.

Can the Shadowcat go MX?

Absolutely. However, since the geometry is designed around a 160mm 27.5" fork, raising the front end with an equivalent travel 29" fork and front wheel would be detrimental to the bike's handling and geometry. Pivot recommend dropping to a 130mm fork if you want to run a 29" front wheel to get a mullet configuration. Alas, I did not test the bike in this setup.


Pivot Shadowcat review


Suspension Design

The Shadowcat runs Pivot's proven take on the dw-link suspension platform, wherein two short links connect the swingarm to the front triangle, co-rotating as the rear wheel is displaced. The top rocker link drives a trunnion mount shock with a 55mm stroke to damp 140mm of rear wheel travel. The leverage curve is progressive (31.8% overall progression). While all models of the Shadowcat are sold with an air shock, the leverage curve would work well with the linear spring of a coil shock, and indeed there is clearance for a Fox DHX2.

While they do opt for size-specific shock tunes on the Mach 4 SL XC bike, Pivot don’t bother with that for the Shadowcat. Instead, they use the tunability and adjustments of the Fox Float DPS shock to cater to a wide range of rider weights. They're able to do that by virtue of the three compression positions for the Open setting. Position 1 is recommended for the lighter riders (around 110 lbs, or 50 kg), Position 2 for heavier riders between 185-200 lbs (84-91 kg), and the 3rd Position for riders over 200lbs (91+ kg). Pivot tell us the rebound tuning range is broad enough to accommodate a wide range of rider weights.



Specifications
Release Date 2022
Price $8899
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork 160mm Fox Factory 36, 44mm offset, FIT4 Damper
Headset Pivot Precision Sealed Integrated Cartridge
Cassette Shimano XT M8100
Crankarms Race Face Æffect R
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR M9100 SGS 12-Speed
Shifter Pods Shimano XT M8100
Handlebar Phoenix Team Low Rise Carbon
Stem Phoenix Team Enduro/Trail - 45mm
Grips Phoenix Factory Lock-On
Brakes Shimano XT M8120 4-piston
Wheelset Reynolds Blacklabel Trail Pro
Hubs Industry Nine Hydra
Tires Maxxis Dissector 27.5" x 2.4", EXO
Seat Phoenix WTB Pro High Tail Trail
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Pivot Shadowcat review

Pivot Shadowcat review




Pivot Shadowcat review
RIDING THE
Pivot Shadowcat

Test Bike Setup

I tested the Shadowcat Pro XT/XTR with Carbon Wheels in a size small, with a 430mm reach. The bike comes with a 760mm Phoenix Team Low Rise Carbon handlebar that I cut down to my preferred 740mm. I was happy enough with the 45mm stem. The bike arrived with the stem positioned high on the steerer tube, but I preferred the bike's handling with a lower ride height, with just a 10mm spacer underneath the stem.

For the suspension, 120 psi in the Fox Float DPS Factory shock put me at 30% sag. As supplied, the shock was home to a 0.6 in³ spacer that I removed for the latter half of the review period. For the most part, I ran the shock fully open on the compression damping, and fully open on the rebound, too, for the fastest return speed. I removed the fork's single volume spacer and pressurized it to 66 psi, with compression and rebound fully open.


Jessie-May Morgan
Jessie-May Morgan
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Height: 5'4" / 163cm
Inseam: 30" / 77cm
Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @jessiemaymorgan
The shock has a three position lever for compression damping adjustments. The firm position feels almost like a compete lock-out. The medium position is much more supple, while the open position gives the least amount of resistance through compression. The shock also has an "Open Mode Adjust" dial, with another three positions on offer. Setting 1 is the most plush, while setting 3 is the most firm.

Conditions were wet and muddy for most of the test period, not terribly ideal for the Maxxis Dissector tires. They were totally sufficient for hard pack trail center, but for straying off the overly-beaten track, I wanted something with a little more bite for softer, fresh-cut trails. Extra tread was provided by a Maxxis Minion DHF, DHRII pairing.


Testing Info

Testing took place over the last three months in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, at the Glentress trail centre and the enduro and downhill tracks around Innerleithen. Trail conditions were largely wet, with some damp greasy days as well as sopping muddy ones. The Shadowcat is capable of handling a good variety of terrain. This Trailforks route includes a bunch of trails that were ridden during the test period.


Pivot Shadowcat review

Climbing

The Shadowcat's seated pedaling position feels a little off-the-back. While the geometry chart states a 76° effective seat tube angle, it's actually as slack as 75° for me at my saddle height of 628mm. That's measuring to the center of the saddle rails. Luckily, pushing the saddle forward on its rails buys me an extra 1.5°, giving an effective seat angle of 76.5°. That steeper angle is a little closer, but still a way off, the 77.5°+ angles I've grown accustomed to, and am most comfortable on. Even then, it still feels a little too biased toward the rear, but is much more manageable. It's most prominently felt while pedaling up very steep singletrack, experienced as a tendency of the front wheel to lift unless I'm very aggressively leaning down to the stem.

As a result, I found myself opting to ride fire roads and mellower gradient singletrack on the ascent, instead of steeper, more challenging singletrack options. Running reduced sag in the shock (25%) alleviates some of the issues with the slack seat tube angle, but it's far from ideal for descending. I wouldn't recommend implementing that fix unless you are disinterested in descending performance, which I assume you are not.

That geometry holds back what would otherwise be an excellent bike for climbing. Traction under power is plentiful, and the comparably steep head tube angle makes navigating tight switchbacks effortless. The suspension does bob while pedaling along flat ground, but as soon as the gradient tips up a little, there is no discernable bob and pedaling feels incredibly efficient.

The firmer, middle shock position is useful to eliminate that pedal bob along the flat, but becomes entirely unnecessary when the bike is pointed uphill. I found it easy enough to reach down and flick the lever between positions. There is a cable port on the underside of the top tube for those who want a remote option.


Pivot Shadowcat review

Descending

The Shadowcat is a well-balanced bike, with predictable handling. The suspension has the rear wheel tracking beautifully through rough terrain. It's not the plushest feeling suspension, but it provides a solid, dependable feeling through the pedals that is firm enough to let you know it's working hard, but it never feels overwhelmed. The shock tune is sufficient for me at 60kg, but I am running the dials at the extreme (open) end of the adjustment range, so am unaware of any additional performance that could be had from an even lighter tune.

The small is fitted with a Fox Transfer Factory post with 150mm drop, which to me is the absolute minimum acceptable drop on a trail bike. I found that my thighs would lightly tap against the top of the saddle on most descents, even those with a fairly moderate gradient. That said, at my saddle height of 628mm, it is possible to run the 175mm Fox Transfer thanks to the seat tubes plentiful insertion depth (Pivot has a fit guide for Fox Transfer and Reverb AXS posts here).

I did simulate that lower dropped saddle position, but it actually wasn't preferable, given that the saddle then contacted the inside of my knee in a problematic fashion. The caveat here is, of course, that I do run an inordinately wide saddle (detailed explanation of why, here). So, others who run a much narrower saddle are more likely to benefit from that additional drop. I'm also running it slammed forwards on the rails to get that more comfortable effective seat tube angle. With the saddle positioned in the middle of the rails, or toward the back, that wide portion of the saddle is less interfering.

Pivot Shadowcat review

The fairly steep 65.8° head tube angle holds the Shadowcat back on steep, fall line trails. It helps give the bike quick handling on trails with less gradient, and keeping weight pushed through the front wheel comes naturally, giving good confidence in flatter turns. But, it does have its rider feeling a little pitched and vulnerable when the hill falls away. This positions it as a bike that is most at home on more easy-going terrain that isn't overly challenging, or too littered with drops and steps in close succession of one another.

I found the Shadowcat to be at its best when I slowed things down a little, instead of just trying to ride fast everywhere. Its quick, responsive handling and poppy suspension encouraged me to seek out little hops and alternative lines off the main rut, which was a great deal more pleasurable than just trying to plow down. It has also been a fun, dependable, and safe-feeling bike for sessioning the larger jumps I've taken to riding recently as part of the old "continuing professional development."

The bike's progressive leverage curve, combined with the 0.6in³ volume spacer inside the shock (same on all sizes), made it difficult to push the bike toward the end of its travel. I occasionally felt as though I'd bottomed-out, but a glance at the shock's O-ring position indicated that was not the case. I was effectively hitting a wall of progression. Removing that spacer allowed me to access the last 10mm suspension travel with less force. I probably went a little too far with it; the 0.2³ spacer would've been the better option. Anyway, the point is that the Fox Float DPS is nicely tunable in that aspect. However, Pivot do not provide the volume spacers with the sale of the bike; those must be purchased aftermarket for around $25 USD.


Pivot Shadowcat review
Pivot Shadowcat
Pivot Shadowcat review
Yeti SB135

How does it compare?

It's true that the number of 27.5" mid-travel trail bikes has diminished in recent years, leaving the Yeti SB135 as the Pivot Shadowcat's closest competitor. I haven't ridden it myself, but Dario's review describes it was a "a fun-focused trail bike that can handle long days of hard pedaling as well as a day sessioning jumps and features. The geometry and feel of the bike add plenty of excitement to mellower sections of trail, but with enough capability to push things into some gnarlier terrain."

The only fair comparison to make in this case is the on-paper one. The Yeti is ever so slightly slacker than the Shadowcat with a 65.4° head angle. It also has slightly less rear wheel travel at 135mm, but runs the larger volume piggyback-equipped Fox Float X shock, which could make it the better option for bigger days where meters of descending are the metric of interest, rather than meters of ascending.

Neither Pivot or Yeti are known for their affordability. The $9,000 SB135 LR T3 model fetches you an (arguably) favorable spec over the $8,889 Shadowcat tested here. It runs an electronic SRAM X0 Transmission, and a Fox 36 Factory with the higher-end GRIP2 damper, but runs a heavier aluminum wheelset with the Race Face ARC offset rim.


Pivot Shadowcat review

Which Model is the Best Value?

Price for the Pivot Shadowcat ranges from $5,499 USD up to an eye-watering $11,399 USD. As all eight models run the very same fork and shock, the performance benefits to be had from the more expensive models are, to my mind, marginal at best. At the more affordable end of the spectrum, the $6,399 Ride SLX/XT model and the (on sale) $5,499 Ride GX/X01 model offer all the performance of the $8,899 model tested here, with only a small weight penalty to accept. That's mostly owing to the use of an aluminum wheelset in the form of the DT Swiss M1900 with the 370 hub. If I was parting with my own cash here, the more expensive models wouldn't get a look in.

Pivot Shadowcat review
Pivot Phoenix Factory Lock-On Grips.
Pivot Shadowcat review
Maxxis Dissector EXO tire, front and rear.

Pivot Shadowcat review
The 4-Piston Shimano XT brakes did not leave me wanting.
Pivot Shadowcat review
The small has sufficient insertion depth for a 175mm Fox Transfer.

Technical Report

Fox 36 Factory Fork with FIT4 Damper: The fork felt a little over-damped for this lighter rider. I've had more comfort out of the higher-end GRIP2 damper before now. Alas, none of the eight Pivot Shadowcat models are furnished with it.

Shimano XT M8120 4-Piston Brakes: The XT brakes were plenty powerful and consistent, and I appreciated the light lever feel. It's good to see them spec'd with the higher-end 180mm IceTech Freeza rotors, the benefits of which I'm sure will be more easily appreciated on long descents on a hot summer's day.

Maxxis Dissector EXO tires: These are relatively fast-rolling and supple, and are well-suited to the bike's intentions. A more aggressive front tire, like an Assegai or Minion DHF will be beneficial to those riding in soft, sloppy conditions, and heavier riders or those frequently riding rocky trails will benefit from at least a DoubleDown casing on the rear.

Pivot Phoenix Factory Lock-On Grips: These were a surprise highlight. They have a relatively narrow profile that is tapered such that they are narrower on the inboard end. The rubber is thicker under the palm for more vibration damping, and thinner underneath where your fingers wrap. I like them a lot. Pivot sell them aftermarket in a range of colors for $29.99 USD.


Pivot Shadowcat review
While a 27.5" front wheel does deliver lighter, quicker handling, it is more easily hung-up on chunkier lines. Riders on the shorter end of the spectrum may appreciate the former pros, but the fact remains that we all ride the same trails, with the same size bumps and holes, no matter our dimensions.


Pros

+ Lightweight
+ Well-balanced descender of mellower gradient trails
+ Suspension is neutral and efficient while climbing
+ Very quiet, no cable rattle or excessive chain slap
+ Low standover and room for long travel dropper seat posts

Cons

- Not comfortable in steep terrain
- The seat tube angle could feel too slack for some


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Pivot Shadowcat is lightweight, and an efficient climber of hills. It will be ideal for those looking for a consistent and predictable handling trail bike for riding the trail center and a little beyond. It tracks over rough ground very well, but its conservative geometry makes it feel a little vulnerable on steeper, chunkier terrain. Jessie-May Morgan





