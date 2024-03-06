Review: The Pivot Shadowcat is Niche & Nimble

Descending
The Shadowcat is a well-balanced bike, with predictable handling. The suspension has the rear wheel tracking beautifully through rough terrain. It's not the plushest feeling suspension, but it provides a solid, dependable feeling through the pedals that is firm enough to let you know it's working hard, but it never feels overwhelmed. The shock tune is sufficient for me at 60kg, but I am running the dials at the extreme (open) end of the adjustment range, so am unaware of any additional performance that could be had from an even lighter tune.
The small is fitted with a Fox Transfer Factory post with 150mm drop, which to me is the absolute minimum acceptable drop on a trail bike. I found that my thighs would lightly tap against the top of the saddle on most descents, even those with a fairly moderate gradient. That said, at my saddle height of 628mm, it is possible to run the 175mm Fox Transfer thanks to the seat tubes plentiful insertion depth (Pivot has a fit guide for Fox Transfer and Reverb AXS posts here
).
I did simulate that lower dropped saddle position, but it actually wasn't preferable, given that the saddle then contacted the inside of my knee in a problematic fashion. The caveat here is, of course, that I do run an inordinately wide saddle (detailed explanation of why, here
). So, others who run a much narrower saddle are more likely to benefit from that additional drop. I'm also running it slammed forwards on the rails to get that more comfortable effective seat tube angle. With the saddle positioned in the middle of the rails, or toward the back, that wide portion of the saddle is less interfering.
The fairly steep 65.8° head tube angle holds the Shadowcat back on steep, fall line trails. It helps give the bike quick handling on trails with less gradient, and keeping weight pushed through the front wheel comes naturally, giving good confidence in flatter turns. But, it does have its rider feeling a little pitched and vulnerable when the hill falls away. This positions it as a bike that is most at home on more easy-going terrain that isn't overly challenging, or too littered with drops and steps in close succession of one another.
I found the Shadowcat to be at its best when I slowed things down a little, instead of just trying to ride fast everywhere. Its quick, responsive handling and poppy suspension encouraged me to seek out little hops and alternative lines off the main rut, which was a great deal more pleasurable than just trying to plow down. It has also been a fun, dependable, and safe-feeling bike for sessioning the larger jumps I've taken to riding recently as part of the old "continuing professional development."
The bike's progressive leverage curve, combined with the 0.6in³ volume spacer inside the shock (same on all sizes), made it difficult to push the bike toward the end of its travel. I occasionally felt as though I'd bottomed-out, but a glance at the shock's O-ring position indicated that was not the case. I was effectively hitting a wall of progression. Removing that spacer allowed me to access the last 10mm suspension travel with less force. I probably went a little too far with it; the 0.2³ spacer would've been the better option. Anyway, the point is that the Fox Float DPS is nicely tunable in that aspect. However, Pivot do not provide the volume spacers with the sale of the bike; those must be purchased aftermarket for around $25 USD.
Also the 76 STA is a total meh, thought in 2024 we have the geo sorted, but it seems not really. Or maybe this is targeted for rich guys in 50's who ride this on flat?