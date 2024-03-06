Review: The Pivot Shadowcat is Niche & Nimble

Climbing

The Shadowcat's seated pedaling position feels a little off-the-back. While the geometry chart states a 76° effective seat tube angle, it's actually as slack as 75° for me at my saddle height of 628mm. That's measuring to the center of the saddle rails. Luckily, pushing the saddle forward on its rails buys me an extra 1.5°, giving an effective seat angle of 76.5°. That steeper angle is a little closer, but still a way off, the 77.5°+ angles I've grown accustomed to, and am most comfortable on. Even then, it still feels a little too biased toward the rear, but is much more manageable. It's most prominently felt while pedaling up very steep singletrack, experienced as a tendency of the front wheel to lift unless I'm very aggressively leaning down to the stem.As a result, I found myself opting to ride fire roads and mellower gradient singletrack on the ascent, instead of steeper, more challenging singletrack options. Running reduced sag in the shock (25%) alleviates some of the issues with the slack seat tube angle, but it's far from ideal for descending. I wouldn't recommend implementing that fix unless you are disinterested in descending performance, which I assume you are not.That geometry holds back what would otherwise be an excellent bike for climbing. Traction under power is plentiful, and the comparably steep head tube angle makes navigating tight switchbacks effortless. The suspension does bob while pedaling along flat ground, but as soon as the gradient tips up a little, there is no discernable bob and pedaling feels incredibly efficient.The firmer, middle shock position is useful to eliminate that pedal bob along the flat, but becomes entirely unnecessary when the bike is pointed uphill. I found it easy enough to reach down and flick the lever between positions. There is a cable port on the underside of the top tube for those who want a remote option.