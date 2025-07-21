Review: The Pivot Trailcat LT Untangles the Tech

Powered by Outside

Jul 21, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  


Pivot released the Trailcat SL and LT this spring, two bikes that run the very same carbon frame. The LT reviewed here boasts 135 mm of rear wheel travel paired with a 150 mm fork and the capacity to run the stock 29" wheels or an MX configuration. Their arrival signals farewell to the Trail 429 and Trail 429 enduro bikes, with the 27.5" wheeled Shadowcat and the 142mm travel Switchblade sandwiching them squarely into the middle of the Pivot lineup.

This being a Pivot, the starting price is a few rungs up the ladder as compared to similarly spec'd bikes from other brands. That said, it is sold with a lifetime warranty that also covers the bearings, something that could be enough to push a few over the edge.

Pivot Trailcat LT Details
• Carbon frame
• 135mm travel / 150mm fork
• 29" & MX capable
• Head angle: 65.3° (Low)
• Eff. seat angle: 75.6º (Low)
• Reach: 405 - 495 mm
• Chainstay: 431 mm (S)
• Weight (actual): 13.6 kg / 30 lbs (Size S, as tested)
• XS - XL
• Price: $11,299 USD (tested)
• Warranty: Lifetime
pivotcycles.com

Facts aside, I think if the Pivot Trailcat LT was a strapping young man, my grandmother may well have described him as "a bit of a dish". Ahem. A shallow remark, perhaps. Fortunately, the Trailcat LT has bags of personality to back it all up.


photo

bigquotesWhile I never found much comfort pedaling the Trailcat LT up hills, the quiet confidence it instilled on committing, convoluted singletrack descents went a long way to making up for it.Jessie-May Morgan


photo

Frame Details

The Trailcat LT runs a carbon front triangle and swingarm, with machined aluminum links marrying the two. At 13.67 kgs (30 lb), the $11,299 USD model I tested perhaps isn't as light as similar bikes equipped with a carbon wheelset, but when you consider this particular bike was upgraded with heavier tires, and its capability overall, the weight is wholly respectable.

All five sizes of the Trailcat LT are shipped with a 29" wheelset, yet all have the capacity to run a 27.5" while correcting for the drop in BB height with a flip-chip. If that is a big selling point for you, bear in mind that this bike, like most Pivots, has 157mm spacing so you'll need your spare wheel to match that. Pivot say the wider spacing lets them combine a very short rear-center length (431 mm) with clearance for a 29" x 2.4" tire.

photo

Cable routing is internal, though not fully guided throughout. It is managed well in key spots, though. Importantly, there are two entry ports either side of the headtube to allow for regular or moto brake setups, and a hook on the lower link guides the hose/cable such that it can't rub the frame at this point where the front and rear triangles are articulating about one another. It's neat, it's quiet.

photo
photo

Like the Firebird, the Trailcat frames benefit from the so-called Tool Shed. It isn't the finest execution, though; the fitting of the hatch isn't as snug as it could be and I found that it's easy to accidentally pop the upper end open when wrangling a tight-fitting bottle out of the cage. Pivot provide two padded, durable feeling Velcro bags inside for the quiet stashing of tools and spares. The entry is quite narrow (4 cm x 13.5 cm), but it is totally sufficient for carrying spare batteries for the derailleur and shifter, a Topeak Nano Air mini shock pump and a wee tire plugging tool. You could squeeze a 29" tube in there, but you'd not get much else in there with it.

The frame gets more protection than most. The rubber cover on the stays keeps chain slap noise to a minimum, and Pivot go further with protection over the lower link to prevent accumulation of debris in that tight space.

photo
photo
Cable routing is well considered; the bike runs quietly and, where they go external, the cables and brake hose are held away from the frame to prevent wear


Geometry

The Trailcat LT is available in five sizes. The chainstay length is 431 mm on the XS-M frames, increasing to 433 mm on the L and 435 mm on the XL. Importantly, all run the very same swingarm; it is the placement of the pivots that gives rise to the different rear-center lengths. Ultimately, a change of 4 mm is nothing to write home about, and the larger frame sizes will have a significantly greater rearward weight bias as compared to the smaller frame sizes.

A notable item in this geometry chart is the very slack seat tube angle (75.6º in Low, 76º in High). That'll be favorable for riders who like to keep weight off their hands, or riders who spend a lot of time riding flat, or undulating terrain. I find steeper effective seat tube angles are favorable when the gradient tips up. While most brands have pushed their seat tube angles steeper over the years, Pivot remain steadfast in their commitment to a more off-the-back seated pedaling position. They argue that a slacker seat tube angle is favorable in trials-like climbing scenarios wherein you're out of the saddle, having to put in explosive well-timed pedal strokes to winch up awkward sections of trail, because it keeps the saddle well out of the way of your knees.

photo
Pivot says the flip-chip is primarily for correcting geometry when switching out the rear wheel for a 27.5", though it can be used to tweak geometry outside of that. I found the process to be super quick and devoid of frustrating alignment issues or wayward spacers. Going from Low to High increases BB height by 6mm, and slackens the head and seat tube angles by .3 degrees and .4 degrees respectively

Importantly, the seat tubes across the size range are remarkably short, and also straight and uninterrupted. Riders should have no bother fitting very long travel droppers on the Trailcat LT, being mindful only of the clearance between the saddle and tire at bottom-out. I cannot slam the post into the S frame without the saddle hitting the tire at suspension bottom-out, though that might not be an issue with a 27.5" rear wheel.

The Trailcat LT is approved for use with a 160mm travel fork for those who would be happy to accept an even slacker seat angle.

photo

Suspension Design

The Trailcat LT runs a familiar DW-link suspension platform, with its 135mm of rear wheel travel damped by a 180mm x 55mm shock. The five sizes are equipped with the very same shock tune. To that end, Pivot says "We have the adjustment range such that we should be able to accommodate riders from about 115 lbs to 225 lbs with the same shock tune." Pivot elect not to share kinematic information.

photo
photo

Some will want to know how easy it is to make the 135mm Trailcat LT a 120mm Trailcat SL, and vice-versa. Unfortunately, it's not possible. Despite the two bikes sharing the very same front and rear triangle, they run a unique upper link that Pivot is yet to make available as a standalone piece.



Specifications
Release Date 2025
Price $11299
Travel 135 mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float X
Fork Fox 36 Factory, GRIP X2, 150mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX Eagle Transmission
Handlebar Phoenix Team Low Rise Carbon
Stem Phoenix Team Enduro/Trail - 45 mm
Grips Phoenix Factory Lock-On
Brakes SRAM Maven ULT, 180mm HS2 Rotors
Wheelset Reynolds Blacklabel 329 Trail Pro
Hubs Industry Nine Hydra hub, 15x110 F / 12x157 R
Rim 30 mm F / 28 mm R
Tires Maxxis Minion DHRII / Dissector
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo





photo
RIDING THE
Pivot Trailcat LT

Test Bike Setup

I am 163 cm, and I tested the Trailcat LT in a size small. Pivot sent it to me with the stock 0.4 token in the Float X shock removed already, pre-empting my need for the less progressive air spring that Matt Beer preferred during his first few rides on the bike. That worked well for me - without it, the bike managed its travel well and never came up on any harsh bottom-out events, though I would regularly use all 135mm of rear wheel travel.

I settled on 28% sag, and I ran the compression and rebound dials fully open, never feeling the need to deviate from that setup.

As for the fork, it too needed to be emptied of its two volume spacers to allow me full use of its 150mm travel. I ran it at the lowest recommended air pressure of 66 psi, with the compression dials open and the rebound clicks set to the recommendations specified on the fork leg. The GRIP X2 damper performs well at low pressures, not struggling with insufficient rebound speed as RockShox's Charger 3.0 damper does.


Jessie-May Morgan
Jessie-May Morgan
Location: Aboyne, Scotland
Height: 5'4" / 163cm
Inseam: 30" / 77cm
Weight: 127 lbs / 57.5 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @jessiemaymorgan

Testing Info

I threw caution to the wind on my first few rides of the Trailcat LT. We've been blessed with outrageously good, dry and grippy conditions of late and so I gave the bike the benefit of the doubt, riding very steep, technical tracks that were new to me. I had an exorbitant amount of fun in doing so.

I also rode some faster, swooping flow trails for good measure, as well as some exposed and rocky munro descents, allowing me a good sense of the kind of terrain where the bike excels, and the kind of terrain where it feels a little closer to the line.

This model of the Trailcat LT doesn't come with the Continental Kryptotal tires that my test bike was equipped with. It actually comes with a Maxxis Minion DHRII / Dissector pairing, but I was ultimately quite satisfied with what I consider to be an upgrade.

photo

Climbing

Similar to my experience of the Shadowcat, my initial impression of the Trailcat LT was that the seated pedaling position gives too much of a rearward bias. Sliding the saddle forward offsets that a good bit, but I'd still prefer it a little steeper in the seat tube for the steepest singletrack climbs. I found myself pedaling out of the saddle on steep inclines more often than I might ordinarily. Of course, such things are down to personal preference; my local climbs are quite steep and I don't do much riding along flat or undulating terrain to get to the trails I want to ride. If your riding is better described by the latter you may well get on with the Trailcat LT better than I did.

Switching the geometry to the high position counteracts that off-the-back feeling a small amount by making everything a touch steeper, but it wasn't enough for me to find the upright seated pedaling position I've grown accustomed to. I also found it had negative consequences for descending.

Pedaling along flat terrain in one of the higher gears can give the impression the bike isn't very efficient on the pedals as there is considerable bob under acceleration that makes you want to reach for the climb switch.

The story is quite different when the gradient tips up and I look to the easier gears. Here, the rear end feels more agnostic to the accelerations from pedaling. It's quite neutral and the rear wheel traction while climbing steep tech is very, very good.


photo

Descending


While I never found much comfort pedaling the Trailcat LT up hills, the quiet confidence it instilled on committing, convoluted singletrack descents went a long way to making up for it. The combination of the relatively short wheelbase, a slack enough head angle, light frame, powerful, dependable brakes, and grippy tires makes for a bike that is easy to ride slowly and precisely through tricky sections of intimidating trail with finesse. To that end, it's been a great bike to head out onto unknown terrain with.

While the slack seat tube angle was a frustration while climbing, it possibly has a benefit in descending. I normally prefer to run a longer travel dropper seat post (170-180 mm), often finding that a 150 mm post has the saddle troubling me on bikes where the seat tube angle is much steeper (78°). I had no such trouble with the 150 mm post on the Pivot, likely owing to that slacker seat angle positioning the dropped saddle further back. That said, I think i'd still prefer the steeper seat angle, longer travel post combo for the best of both worlds.

photo

The Trailcat LT excels on those hard trails where a big enduro bike can sometimes feel a bit brutish and clumsy. Its suspension sits more on the firm and supportive end of the spectrum, as opposed to comforting and buttery. Where an enduro bike would have me plowing through straight-line rock gardens comfortably, the Trailcat LT is more easily bounced off line. It forces you to keep speed in check in that regard, but more than makes up for it by allowing for effortless changes in direction and, as a result, access to those bonus outside or inside lines I might normally whiz past on the vanilla line. Continuing with the ice cream metaphor, I'd categorise the Trailcat LT as more raspberry ripple.

The suspension's small bump sensitivity is very good, and the platform offers great support throughout. It feels very progressive, even with the 0.4 volume spacer removed. I'll regularly go into that last 90% of the travel but I've never felt a harsh bottom out.

photo

Pivot has found a sweet spot with the balance of this bike. That's particularly evident in flat corners. I find I don't need to be aggressive in weighting the front wheel for grip when natural support is absent. Be mindful that I'm speaking about the small frame here; the rear-center length doesn't grow anywhere near proportionally to the front triangle, and so that excellent balance I've found on the small may not be applicable to the larger frame sizes. With that in mind, you may want to read Matt Beer's first ride impressions on the Trailcat here.

photo



photo
The $5,499 USD Kona Process 134 CRDL
photo
All Trailcat LT Shimano builds are now Di2 only, starting at $8,599 USD for the Pro XT Di2 (not shown)

How Does It Compare?

The Trailcat LT shares many similarities with the Kona Process 134, being MX- and 29" capable with a carbon frame and roughly the same quantity of rear wheel travel. They deliver that travel through very different suspension layouts, but otherwise the two platforms share similar intentions, and it is worthwhile to compare and contrast therefore. While the Pivot is lighter, despite its upgrade to heavier tires, the $5,499 USD asking price for the Kona comes in well under the price of Pivot's most affordable Trailcat LT model. That said, the Trailcat LT has a lifetime warranty (versus the Kona's 3 year) and what I would consider more reliable and up-to-date components. It is also the more confidence-inspiring of the two bikes. While there'd be very little to set them apart on flattering flow trails, the Trailcat LT would be the bike I'd choose to ride more technical terrain on.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Fourteen models of one bike feels like a staggering amount of choice until you realize that only one of them runs a mechanical drivetrain, and all have Fox suspension. The cheapest is the $6,199 USD Trailcat LT Ride Eagle 70/90 Transmission. Upgrades from here invariably include the use of batteries - mainly for an Eagle Transmission or Shimano Di2 drivetrain, but in some cases also for a Fox Transfer Neo post or Fox Neo Live suspension components - Dario's thoughts on which you can read here.

The question of value is always a difficult one, as what one person values is invariably different to the things their neighbor values. For the purposes of this, let's assume your average trail rider is weight conscious, has the adjustability and robustness of the components in mind, but is suspicious of the supposed performance benefits of spending almost twice the amount on a top-end model only to get the very same chassis and geometry. To that end, I'd have to settle on the $8,799 Pro X0 Eagle Transmission model. It gets you the powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes that this bike's capability justifies, a SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission drivetrain, a DT Swiss XM1700 wheelset with 350 hubs and Fox suspension components with the more adjustable GRIP X2 damper in the fork.

photo
The most affordable Trailcat LT is the $6,199 USD Eagle 70/90 Transmission model, equipped with a mechanical drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Performance level suspension from Fox, a TranzX dropper post and DT Swiss M1900 wheels with 370 hubs

I'll make no bones about it, though. If it were my own money I'd be going for the $6,199 model. I'd immediately upgrade the brakes to SRAM Maven Bronze and then just ride it for a few months before considering any other upgrades.


photo

Technical Report


Continental Kryptotal Tires: These aren't true to spec - Pivot's UK Distributor, Saddleback, elected to ship the bike to me with these more appropriate options over the stock Maxxis Minion DHRII / Dissector combo that comes with the $11,299 USD Team XX Eagle Transmission model.

Cockpit: I really appreciate it when brands run the Pod Shifter and brake clamp independently as Pivot has done here as it takes away the compromise in positioning one has to accept with use of the Matchmaker X clamp. P.S. Pivot's Phoenix grips are really, really nice. You can get them aftermarket for $29.99 USD.

photo
photo


Pros

+ Sharp, obedient handling
+ Supportive, progressive suspension
+ Quiet
+ Light

Cons

- Seat tube likely to feel very slack for most riders
- Would be fair to expect a more proportional approach to sizing for the price
- Expensive, even for the base model



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Trailcat LT exemplifies that short travel needn't be short on performance. Each time I ride this bike I am frustrated with its outdated seated pedaling position, but more so blown away by just how infallible it makes one feel through steep, janky tech that requires careful and precise riding. I gelled with it very quickly and found it to be a trustworthy companion for heading out onto unknown trails. Pivot has hit a sweet spot with the descending performance of this bike. I loved it for that!
Jessie-May Morgan


Photos: Pete Scullion

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Pivot Pivot Trailcat


Author Info:
Jessie-MayM avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
264 articles
Report
