Review: The Pivot Trailcat LT Untangles the Tech

Frame Details
The Trailcat LT runs a carbon front triangle and swingarm, with machined aluminum links marrying the two. At 13.67 kgs (30 lb), the $11,299 USD model I tested perhaps isn't as light as similar bikes equipped with a carbon wheelset, but when you consider this particular bike was upgraded with heavier tires, and its capability overall, the weight is wholly respectable.
All five sizes of the Trailcat LT are shipped with a 29" wheelset, yet all have the capacity to run a 27.5" while correcting for the drop in BB height with a flip-chip. If that is a big selling point for you, bear in mind that this bike, like most Pivots, has 157mm spacing so you'll need your spare wheel to match that. Pivot say the wider spacing lets them combine a very short rear-center length (431 mm) with clearance for a 29" x 2.4" tire.
Cable routing is internal, though not fully guided throughout. It is managed well in key spots, though. Importantly, there are two entry ports either side of the headtube to allow for regular or moto brake setups, and a hook on the lower link guides the hose/cable such that it can't rub the frame at this point where the front and rear triangles are articulating about one another. It's neat, it's quiet.
Like the Firebird, the Trailcat frames benefit from the so-called Tool Shed. It isn't the finest execution, though; the fitting of the hatch isn't as snug as it could be and I found that it's easy to accidentally pop the upper end open when wrangling a tight-fitting bottle out of the cage. Pivot provide two padded, durable feeling Velcro bags inside for the quiet stashing of tools and spares. The entry is quite narrow (4 cm x 13.5 cm), but it is totally sufficient for carrying spare batteries for the derailleur and shifter, a Topeak Nano Air mini shock pump and a wee tire plugging tool. You could squeeze a 29" tube in there, but you'd not get much else in there with it.
The frame gets more protection than most. The rubber cover on the stays keeps chain slap noise to a minimum, and Pivot go further with protection over the lower link to prevent accumulation of debris in that tight space.
Cable routing is well considered; the bike runs quietly and, where they go external, the cables and brake hose are held away from the frame to prevent wear
Alloy GX is $7k. The cheapest carbon build is $10k.
For $10K, I want suspension made of unicorn tendons, grips spun from fairy floss, a dropper post powered by the bottled sighs of contented forest elves, and the whole thing delivered by a wizard who tells me I’ve always been the chosen one.
I will always have a soft spot for Pivot—I had one of the first gen Mach 429 frames, and loved it to bits and Pivots CS / support was always great. But their pricing and love of Superboost keep me from looking to closely at them again.
The fact that the distributor also shipped out the bike with different, ‘better’ tires for the area on a bike with a price tag north of $11,000 tells me maybe higher end bikes just shouldn’t ship with tires or should have a menu of options for the buyer to select. (I know, it’d be impossible to manage, but this is another reason most of my bikes are bought frame only)
Well-specced Firebirds/Switchblades are regularly on FB Marketplace for like $4,000 max and look barely used.
so while i like them as a bike, its also absolutely not worth the premium. if i wanted similar carbon, i'd just get a specialized, which, while not as "cool" is actually cheaper lol. else, yeah, the kona's just fine actually (and so many other brands too)
all the pivot owners I know make about 2x-3x my salary and have millions in assets. they don't worry about the price of things. If you are making 300K/yr+ a 10K bike is a single paycheck.
The most obvious changes are the total wheelbase length being longer, and the rear half of the bike growing relative to the front half. Those both translate to more stability at high speeds, and more of an “in the bike” feel, rather than an “on top of the bike” feel.
The one that surprised me the first time I tried a longer setting was that I immediately started using way more travel on my fork. I ended up adding nearly 10psi to compensate. The longer “rear center” forced the front wheel down (you can also look at this another way: longer stays inherently make it harder to pop up into a wheelie or manual. AKA the front end wants to stay down.
I guess all to say this: I don’t know if 4mm longer per frame size is too small of a jump to be super noticeable, but I do know that lengthening them to be more proportional to the total size/wheelbase is a good move overall.
I'd agree the pricing is a bit steep when compared to older closeout models from brands including Pivot. But, don't expect brand new models to be near those closeout prices. All brands are losing $$$ on those closeout bikes and US Tariffs aren’t helping new bike prices at all.
I'm back and forth on Super Boost. I believe that Super Boost is the superior rear wheel width for strength and tire clearance, but most of the industry has not adopted it. I don't know why not. Probably the same stupid reason we have 15mm front axles when 20mm is lighter and stiffer.
I'm a bit surprised that Jesse-May felt the pedaling wasn't great throughout the gear range. I've owned a bunch of Pivots and (Norco, Yeti, Santa Cruz, Giant, Salsa) and have always found that Pivots are very efficient at climbing. I even owned the last gen Trail 429 (Trailcat predecessor) and it was great at climbing when set up correctly.
Lastly seat tube angle is a personal thing very dependent on the individual rider. I’d recommend a test fit before buying any bike.
Everyone complaining about prices hasn't bothered to comment about what happened to "cheap" bike brands like YT.
Anyway, I've got a nukeproof mega 290, getting a full enduro e bike of some sort and then looking at a this but in the SL. Glad to see some non hyperbolic comments.
Tariffs are basically instant inflation in the form of a tax on the consumer. So stupid. An administration that campaigned on lowering inflation has ignorantly increased it.
"Campaigned on lowering inflation has ignorantly increased it" CPI was up by 2/10ths over a single month and that was mostly due to Iran and gas prices from the 14 day "war".
Snide comments aside, trumps tarriffs, of which I'm luke warm at best(mostly against) doesn't hold a candle compared to what we experienced during the previous administration due to inflation.
The first Trump administration pumped money into the economy during COVID via 2 rounds of stimulus checks. This led to increased consumer spending and demand, propping up the economy but (coupled with supply chain disruptions and thus falling supply) also caused rapid inflation. The Biden administration proceeded to issue a 3rd round of stimulus checks in 2021. The bulk of inflation occurred in Biden's term because, obviously, Trump was no longer president but the supply chain disruptions and bolus of money in the markets didn't go away overnight.
Other issues such as energy supply disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to this problem.
Tariffs are inflationary by nature and that's beyond dispute (unless one is arguing in bad faith or simply unable to grasp basic economic concepts). These have exacerbated the very problem that the current administration started, and campaigned on relieving.
In summary, Trump inherited a quite healthy economy by all accepted measures - save for inflation - and campaigned on fixing the one thing that really needed fixing, then did the one thing guaranteed to make it worse.
You can argue that Trump's tariffs didn't cause the issue, but that's like saying it's not the fire department's fault for showing up at a house fire already in progress, promising to help extinguish it, and instead dousing it with gasoline.
I'm not going to bat for covid spending for trump. I'm just pointing out everyone screams tarriffs on here when it's clearly not. If bike prices jump to 17 or 18k for top line specs in 2027 I'll buy that argument.
No one has noticed the real tragedy: There is no mechanical Shimano option. The same is true right now with Yeti, Specialized, and numerous others. Mechanical XT was doing a great job of keeping prices down.
That’s shorter than the Devinci Troy everyone was up in arms about.
Inflation/tariffs making our sport a lot more expensive.
Aside from that, I’d say try before you buy-but also Pivots are super fun if you like a livelier back end.
that said, XL is pretty rough at 1.89 so not the jam IMO
L at 1.84 is okay/decent
medium is 1.81 which is awesome/pretty dang good
her small is 1.73 which is nuts. can't even imagine as a tall guy right now what that would even ride like
XS is 1.66!!! wowza
fun to look into em more.
I think I want to try a bike in the 1.8ish territory. 1.79-1.81
Right around that and a nice tall stack. Really looking forward to trying it!
Initial reviews of Mavens had riders on super enduros downsizing rear rotors to manage the braking and now they’re showing up on trail bikes with geometry to handle undulating terrain.
Seems like one of those items the weight weenies have given up on.
135mm vs 134mm... that's 1mm difference of maximum travel. Nobody can tell the difference. Heck, I'd argue that anything within 10mm rides the same with a bigger difference felt on suspension set up than actual travel.
(Lost count of how many awesome runs I’ve had with my suspension inadvertently locked out. I quit climbing switches because of it.)
I always enjoy your reviews.
I would only add that the seating position is only "outdated" if one lives beside steep mountains, which is only abot 3% of the US population. Most of us live where the jobs are, and ride rolling terrain with the occasional trip to the big mountains. For us, it makes a lot of sense to have less weight on the hands, especially for longer rides.
Honestly, I appreciate Pivot for offering geometry that can handle steep DH but doesn't require winch-and-plummet terrain to enjoy.
Here you go, this may be more suited to you and your DH race track riding on a trail bike.
I didn’t say long. But the fc/rc ratios should be tight across the size range. You essentially sell a wildly different bike across the range of sizes. Same reason why I will only purchase based on reviews of the size I am interested in
If I was limited to one bike, then maybe a 135 or 140 starts to track, and I have to admit, having seen the trailcat in person, it does look MEAN. But I'd still probably rather lean into something more aggro, with better value, the canyon, for example.
Steepened the HA with angle set to 66, running a Manitou Mezzer Pro at 160 which is actually 150 has a short A2C, this got the HA to 65.5 and BB to 350mm (I ride and climb lots of chunk) and running a Manitou Mara Pro out back.
The geo on this makes the bike feel like an extension of you "Sharp, obedient handling" but not twitchy and paired with the CBF/Manitou suspension it has balanced snappy pedaling yet its planted and climbs chunk and eats up chunk so smoothly.
I would liken it to the Trailcat/Switch Blade but with better suspension.
Have about $5k into it and my guess is about 31/32ish lbs.
It _will_ not be applicable to larger frame sizes. At least not the _same_ balance. If it's excellent with the ratios on this bike, it's impossible to remain excellent when the number that make up that balance don't change proportionally. It doesn't have to be 1:1 proportions, but if one side of the ratio is fixed, changes to the other _cannot_ provide the same balance.
Wondering because I’m a similar size to you, 135lbs and I’m in the process of dialing my suspension in right now. I took both spacers out of my fork and have a .2 cu in spacer in my shock.
It seems like a lot of people are having to fiddle with the stock suspension set up!
Thanks for any advice in advance!
I would be keeping an eye on the rebound speed if I was going below the minimum recommended pressure. It might manage OK, but that will depend on how rough the trail is and how quickly you're hitting consecutive bumps. If the fork does struggle with rebound speed at those lower pressures then that could result in more harshness and a less balanced ride - it might not struggle, but that is something to be aware of.
I'm not sure I would have benefited from dropping the pressure by much, especially on the trails shown in the video as there are quite a lot of harsh compressions at the bottom of rocks rolls, but also lots of chattery sections that can be ridden at speed. I wasn't hitting bottom-out but I was using the vast majority of the travel.
As for the shock, I found the suspension plenty progressive without the use of any volume spacers. I think Matt Beer, who is a bit heavier than us, also benefited from removing the stock 0.4 token that the bike comes with.
I guess it'll all depend on your trails and your riding style, though!
1.Swap shock out to 185 x 50mm
2. Lower fork to 140mm
Done.
- Hes Also a really well priced dentist with the same mindset - he still makes Absolute bank but he has some really loyal employee's etc so I assume he looks after them.