Review: The Pivot Trailcat LT Untangles the Tech

Frame Details

Cable routing is well considered; the bike runs quietly and, where they go external, the cables and brake hose are held away from the frame to prevent wear

The Trailcat LT runs a carbon front triangle and swingarm, with machined aluminum links marrying the two. At 13.67 kgs (30 lb), the $11,299 USD model I tested perhaps isn't as light as similar bikes equipped with a carbon wheelset, but when you consider this particular bike was upgraded with heavier tires, and its capability overall, the weight is wholly respectable.All five sizes of the Trailcat LT are shipped with a 29" wheelset, yet all have the capacity to run a 27.5" while correcting for the drop in BB height with a flip-chip. If that is a big selling point for you, bear in mind that this bike, like most Pivots, has 157mm spacing so you'll need your spare wheel to match that. Pivot say the wider spacing lets them combine a very short rear-center length (431 mm) with clearance for a 29" x 2.4" tire.Cable routing is internal, though not fully guided throughout. It is managed well in key spots, though. Importantly, there are two entry ports either side of the headtube to allow for regular or moto brake setups, and a hook on the lower link guides the hose/cable such that it can't rub the frame at this point where the front and rear triangles are articulating about one another. It's neat, it's quiet.Like the Firebird, the Trailcat frames benefit from the so-called Tool Shed. It isn't the finest execution, though; the fitting of the hatch isn't as snug as it could be and I found that it's easy to accidentally pop the upper end open when wrangling a tight-fitting bottle out of the cage. Pivot provide two padded, durable feeling Velcro bags inside for the quiet stashing of tools and spares. The entry is quite narrow (4 cm x 13.5 cm), but it is totally sufficient for carrying spare batteries for the derailleur and shifter, a Topeak Nano Air mini shock pump and a wee tire plugging tool. You could squeeze a 29" tube in there, but you'd not get much else in there with it.The frame gets more protection than most. The rubber cover on the stays keeps chain slap noise to a minimum, and Pivot go further with protection over the lower link to prevent accumulation of debris in that tight space.