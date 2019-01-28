PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: The Pole Machine Has a Serious Need For Speed

Jan 28, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Pole Machine review
REVIEW
Pole Machine


Reviewed by Mike Kazimer
Action Photos by Eric Mickelson


Pole caused plenty of hubbub when they announced the Machine, in part because of the Finnish company's decision to manufacture the long travel 29er from 7075 aluminum rather than carbon, citing ethical reasons. That debate is still ongoing, but whatever your thoughts are on the issue there's no denying the fact that the Machine is a head turner. The curvy, raw aluminum frame is hard to miss, especially if the sun is shining, when it acts like a signal mirror, beckoning all sorts of curious onlookers.

It's a burly looking bike, with the numbers to back up its imposing stance. There's a 180mm fork up front, 160mm of rear travel, and angles that are on the forefront of the long and slack movement.
Pole Machine Details

Travel: 160mm rear / 180mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: 7075 aluminum
Head angle: 63.9º
Chainstay length: 455mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg (medium, w/o pedals)
Price: €5,983.87 as tested
More info: polebicycles.com

The frame alone goes for €2,822.58 with a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, or €3,064.52 with an EXT Arma coil shock. Complete bikes start at €4,677.42, and go up to €5,982.87 for the EN model tested here. Highlights of our test bike's build kit included a RockShox Lyrik RC2 fork, Super Deluxe RCT shock, SRAM Code RSC brake, and Mavic DeeMax Pro wheels shod with a Maxxis Minion 2.5” DHF and a 2.3” DHRII.

bigquotesThis is the kind of bike where you can let off the brakes and trust that everything will be all right – it delivers a level of composed stability that's more typically associated with a downhill bike. Mike Kazimer


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take



Pole Machine review





Pole Machine review


Construction and Features

Unfortunately for all the armchair weld examiners out there, there's nothing to critique on the Machine. In fact, there aren't any welds at all. 7075 aluminum has a very high strength to weight ratio, especially compared to the 6061 alloy that's often used for mountain bike frames, but it can't be welded. To get around that fact, Pole CNC machines each side of the frame from a large billet, and then bonds them together with an aerospace-grade glue. The glue is said to be strong enough on its own, but the frame is also bolted together for extra security.

This manufacturing process set the Machine apart from other aluminum-framed bikes, and although it's not as efficient or cost effective as going the tried-and-true welded tube route, it does give Pole the ability to quickly change the bike's design at a moment's notice.

Pole Machine review
Seat tube angles don't get much steeper than this.
Pole Machine review
There aren't any welds to be seen - the frame is bonded and bolted together.

The Machine's shock positioning bears a resemblance to the Orbea Rallon and Specialized Stumpjumper, but there's a difference – the frame is asymmetrical, with the shock mounted on the non-drive side of the swingarm. That allowed Pole to increase the amount of room available for seat tube insertion so that riders can run longer travel dropper posts. The swingarm also has clearance for up to a 2.8” tire, which also means that there's plenty of mud clearance with a more typical 2.3 or 2.4" tire.

Pole went with external cable routing, with the brake, derailleur, and dropper housing seated neatly on a shelf that's machined into the top of the downtube. That housing is secured with zip ties that pass through the frame, which seems clever, but in reality creates more of a hassle than the typical external routing setup. It takes a little extra fiddling to get the zip tie to pass back through the frame – in the heat of the moment, especially during a race pit stop, I could see it causing some cursing.

There's no shortage of water bottle mounting options on the Machine – if you have a ride planned deep into the desert you can carry up to three bottles (two inside the front triangle, and one on the underside of the downtube).


Pole Machine review
The shock mount is asymmetrical in order to create more room for the seat tube.
Pole Machine review
A shelf is machined into the downtube to hold the brake, derailleur, and dropper housing, which are secured by zip ties that run through the frame.




Pole Machine geometry

Geometry & Sizing

Pole was one of the early adopters of truly long and slack geometry, and that trend continues with the Machine. Other larger manufacturers have started to hop on the bandwagon, but Pole still remain on the cutting edge. The 63.9-degree head angle, 480mm reach (size medium), and 455mm chainstays add up to give the Machine a whopping 1305mm wheelbase; for reference, that's longer than a size XL Yeti SB150 (1277mm), and just 10mm less than the length of an XL Santa Cruz V10 29. The seat tube angle is also very steep at 79-degrees. That's the effective angle, but the actual angle is plenty steep as well at 78-degrees.

Taller riders shouldn't have any trouble finding a Machine that fits - the XL has a reach of 535mm, and a top tube length of 662mm, although it might be tricky finding a rack that'll hold a bike that long.


Pole Machine

by mikekazimer
Views: 2,324    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Suspension Design

The Machine uses Pole's Evolink suspension layout, a dual-short-link design where one of the links rotates around the bottom bracket. The bike's leverage ratio begins at 3:1 and ends at 2.2:1, providing enough progression to allow it to work with either a coil or air shock.

The Machine's anti-squat value at 30% sag in the 32/50 gear ratio is 105%, which falls off quickly as the bike goes through its travel in order to keep the suspension active and responsive during larger impacts.


Pole Machine review


Specifications

Specifications
Price $6800
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Air RCT
Fork RockShox Lyrik RC2 180mm, 51mm offset
Cassette SRAM XG1299 Eagle 10-50t
Crankarms SRAM X01 Carbon DUB 170mm 32t
Chainguide OneUp
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 Eagle
Handlebar Truvativ Descendant carbon, 800mm
Stem Truvativ Descendant 40mm
Grips Ergon
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Mavic Deemax Pro
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 (f) / DHR II 2.3 (R)
Seat Ergon
Seatpost BikeYoke Revive
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Pole Machine review










Pole Machine review
RIDING THE
MACHINE


Test Bike Setup

At 5'11” (180cm) I fall right in between a medium and a large on Pole's size chart. Typically I'd size up, but in this case I went with a medium, which has a reach of 480mm, rather than the large, which has a reach of 510mm. I've found that bikes with a reach longer than 500mm start to feel too unwieldy for me, and after a couple rides on the size medium it was clear I made the correct choice.

As far as suspension setup goes, I ran one token and 73 psi in the Lyrik, and 140 psi in the Super Deluxe shock, which equated to 28% sag (which is what Pole recoommend). The rebound and compression were both set all the way open, which worked well, although I think that a Medium rebound tune rather than the High tune that's spec'd would have been more appropriate, especially for lighter riders.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, and North Vancouver, BC, over a three month time period, with trail conditions ranging from hero dirt to extra-muddy and wet.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Pole Machine review


Climbing

It seems like all of a sudden everyone is clamoring about the merits of steep seat angle, a topic that was barely mentioned a few seasons ago. It's not all hype, though; steeper seat tube angles do have merit, especially on bikes with longer reach numbers.

What's the point? Well, if you give a bike with a long front center a slack seat angle there's a good chance the handlebar will feel too far away, almost like you're trying to steer a car from the backseat. A steeper seat angle helps counteract this sensation because it moves the rider forward into a more centered and upright position. Pole was one of the early adopters of this geometry trend, and the Machine has one of the steepest seat tube angles out there, at 79-degrees.

There is a limit to the madness, though and I'd say that the Machine is toeing the edge of just how steep things can get. Any steeper and the cockpit would have felt too short for me, despite the bike's sprawling wheelbase, and my knees would have been too far in front of the pedal spindle. Luckily, Pole stopped just before going past the limit, and the result is a bike with a very upright, comfortable pedaling position.

That position meant my body weight was already where it needed to be on steep climbs, which meant there was no need to stand up or keep scooting further forward on the saddle in order to weight the front wheel. The slack head tube angle and long chainstays play a role here as well, providing extra stability on the climbs as well as descents. The shock also stays remarkably unaffected by pedaling forces - I never felt the need to reach down for the blue compression lever.

The Machine is calm and composed when faced with technical climbs, and as long as I was able to keep putting the power down there wasn't much that could stop its progress. Not surprisingly, it was on slower speed, really tight sections of trail where the Machine felt out of its element. In those instances, it took more effort to muscle it around, a reminder that it's more focused on bombing downhill than darting up a tricky climb. There's also the fact that it weighs 32.5 pounds, which is reasonable considering the bike's intentions, but it's also a couple pounds more than bikes like the Yeti SB150 or Scott Ransom. Weight's not everything, but it is something to keep in mind.


Pole Machine review


Descending

The Machine is the mountain bike version of the gigantic snow plows they use to clear high mountain passes, the ones with two blades that can take care of both sides of the road at once. Sure, you can still bunnyhop over obstacles and manual through rollers if you want, but those maneuvers take a little more work to achieve. Instead, it's better to relax and let the Machine do its thing. This is the kind of bike where you can let off the brakes and trust that everything will be all right – it delivers a level of composed stability, especially in steep terrain, that's more typically associated with a full-on downhill bike.

There's no hiding the fact that this is a big bike, one that's best suited to burly terrain and higher speeds (the 1305mm wheelbase makes the Machine the longest bike I've ridden to date), but I never felt out of my comfort zone aboard it. The combination of the 455mm chainstay length and generous reach creates a bike that's incredibly well balanced, one that doesn't require any dramatic position shifts in order to weight the front or back wheel.

That being said, the long chainstays do make wheelies and manuals more difficult; the Machine would rather stay on the ground and punch through everything in its path rather than bounding daintily down the trail. Small jumps and bunnyhops are also a little more challenging, but bigger, bike-park style jumps aren't any trouble at all – in those instances, it's easy to imagine that you're on a downhill bike.


Pole Machine review


The 180mm Lyrik deserves some of the credit for the type of antics that the Machine encourages, but the 160mm of rear travel is also very well managed by the Rock Shox Super Deluxe. There's enough support for pumping the ground to gain speed on smoother sections of trail, with a nice gradual ramp for dealing with bigger impacts. A coil shock would also be a good option for riders seeking the maximum of small bump compliance and traction, although there wasn't any lack of grip, even on slippery winter rides when the rocks and roots were extra greasy.

Eagle-eyed spec checkers will have noticed that the Machine comes with a 51mm offset fork, rather than the 44 or 42mm of offset that's starting to become more common. You could certainly run a reduced offset fork, but I didn't encounter any handling issues that would have made be consider going that route. In my experience, the difference between offsets is less noticeable with slacker head angles. I also think there's more hype around offset than there needs to be, but that's a topic for another time. For now, just know that the Machine handles very well in its stock configuration.


Pole Machine review

Pole Machine review

How does it compare?

The Machine doesn't really have that many direct competitors, but it's worth taking a moment to compare it to a bike that's designed with the same intentions in mind – the Scott Ransom. Yes, the Ransom's made of carbon fiber, but it was designed with the same goals that fueled the creation of the Machine – to be able to handle the nastiest of trails while also remaining pedalable. Both bikes fall into the long travel 29er category, but they behave quite differently out on the trail.

Climbing: The Ransom's seat tube angle is 4-degrees slacker than the Machine's, which gives it a more 'traditional' feel when climbing; the riding position is a little less upright, which puts my weight is a little further back towards the rear axle. In a perfect world, I'd split the difference between the two – the Ransom's seat angle is just a bit slacker, and the Machine's is a little steeper than I'd like. Of course, there's a reason seats can be slid forward or backward, and I can find a comfortable pedaling position on both bikes.

The Ransom is 2.5 pounds lighter than the Machine, which is a significant difference. I'm more likely to grab the Ransom for longer, more pedaly rides, while the Machine gets the call on days that are more strictly focused on the descents.

As far as actual pedaling performance goes, if both bikes are ridden with their suspension in the fully open setting, the Machine's higher level of anti-squat means that it has less bob and a more efficient ride feel than the Ransom. That being said, the Ransom's handlebar mounted TwinLoc remote is there for a reason, and all it takes is a push of a lever to bring its performance in line with the Machine.

Pole Machine review
Pole Machine review

Descending: The Machine takes the win when it comes to straight-line speed and stability – the long chainstays and sprawling wheelbase make it feel incredibly planted and unflappable no matter how quickly the world is rushing by. The Ransom may have 10mm more rear travel, but the Machine's handling is closer to that of a DH bike, and it has the edge as far as pure monster trucking goes.

At more reasonable speeds, the Ransom is easier to handle; it takes less effort to air over obstacles, and it's less work to navigate twistier sections of trail. Both bikes offer excellent traction in loose or wet conditions, but the Ransom's rear suspension feels slightly more supple off the top.

Racing: How about as an enduro race bike? Which bike is best? That's a tough one to call, and it'll really depend on the rider and the track. Personally, I'd be inclined to go with the Ransom, due to the fact that it's easier to handle on tighter and flatter tracks. But for somewhere like Whistler, or any of the more gravity-oriented stops on the EWS circuit, the Machine would be an excellent pick.


Pole Machine review
Mavic Deemax Pro wheels.
Pole Machine review
180mm RockShox Lyrik RC2


Technical Report

Mavic Deemax Pro wheels: The Deemax wheels remained true for the duration of testing, and have a very nice ride feel, although the freehub did emit a few more popping noises under load than I would have liked. Everything was in good shape when I pulled the freehub apart, but it's worth mentioning. The wheels worked well with the 2.5" / 2.3" tire combo on the Machine, but riders who plan on running 2.6" or wider tires may find themselves wishing for a rim width greater than 28mm.

Huck Norris inserts: Huck Norris foam inserts are included in both tires, something that pinch flat prone riders will be happy to see.

RockShox Lyrik RC2: The 180mm Lyrik complemented to the Machine's ride-over-anything manners very nicely. Once I had it set up I didn't need to give it a second thought - it performed perfectly on every ride, with good small bump sensitivity and plenty of support for bigger hits.


Pole Machine review


Pros

+ Delivers a level of stability and confidence typically associated with downhill bikes
+ Good climbing performance, especially considering how well it descends
+ Room for three water bottles
Cons

- Pricey for an aluminum frame
- Riders without technical terrain nearby should look elsewhere
- Frame construction technique isn't entirely proven in mountain bike world



Is this the bike for you?

The Machine is about as close as you can get to a pedal-able downhill bike - it's a true monster truck in the best way possible. Pro-level skills aren't required to have a good time, but keep in mind that it feels the most alive at higher speeds and on steeper terrain.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesPole have always done things a little differently than the big players in the mountain bike world, and that trend continues with the Machine. It's a bike unlike anything else on the market, and that sentiment applies to the construction technique and the ride characteristics.

Pole's long and slack geometry numbers may no longer look quite as radical as they once did, but that doesn't make the Machine any less formidable out on the trail. For riders in search of something out of the ordinary, a bike that takes away any equipment-related excuses for not being able to get down a gnarly descent, the Machine fits the bill. Mike Kazimer






69 Comments

  • + 24
 Bugger, all that time in CAD, designing and machining and it turns out you can weld 7075 after all...!
phys.org/news/2019-01-nanotechnology-enables-weld-previously-un-weldable.html

Still love this bike though!
  • + 3
 Great find there, especially after discussing with co-workers the significance this could have when designing aluminum tooling. Hopefully this finds itself in the bike industry sooner than later!
  • + 4
 Wow, this is actually really relevant for the industry. If the process turns out cost effective such frames could be better than carbon.
  • + 1
 Nice read and good to know they are already talking to a bicycle company.
  • + 2
 @Obidog, that article couldn't be more timely. Thanks for sharing - it'll be interesting to keep tabs on that and see which (if any) bike companies go down that route.
  • + 11
 All I can think about when looking at the bike is all the mud that will end up in those holes.
  • + 3
 Exactly! I picture standing there with my hose spraying one hole at a time trying to dig out all the junk. Then a week later rust forming on the bolt heads.
  • + 3
 At this price, I sure hope they'd be stainless!
  • + 2
 @sngltrkmnd: stainless and aluminum don't play well together, they'd corrode where they meet and be impossible to remove after a while without drilling them out.
  • + 3
 @shinook: Can't remove them anyway as they're bonded in. I believe from previous articles on this they are Ti, but I don't recall.
  • + 2
 So far I’ve never had an issue with that on my Machine. You’d think it would be a problem — and maybe it would be if I were riding through mud holes — but so far so good in normal muddy conditions.
  • + 1
 @shinook: Do you think they'd actually ever be removed? I'd be surprised if they're even removable in the first place. There's no reason for them to be removable because the frame is already bonded together.
  • + 10
 3 water bottles? It's like a water gun revolver. Pew-pew.
  • + 9
 Don't fit it with live valve or else it will become self-aware and we'll have an uprising of machines...
  • + 1
 I, for one, would like welcome our new sentient mountain bike overlords. Edit - as long as they aren't e-MTB overlords. Then screw them.
  • + 6
 Forum posters sniff cautiously and bang stick on ground. Is strange! Don’t know! Ugh!

Owners and reviewers seem to like it pretty well though...
  • + 2
 I've seen 2 in the wild so far here in NV, and those guys definitely had huge smiles on their faces.
  • + 3
 I love it simply because the whole frame is CNC machined. As a machinist myself I'm looking forward to trying something like this(although probably starting much smaller lol)
  • + 3
 I think the real reason for the asymmetric seat tube and shock is that the clam shell frame designs prevents you from doing a split seat tube without adding at least one more part, some glue, and a fair bit more stock to machine away haha
  • + 4
 There appears to be a developing method to weld 7075, with titanium nanoparticles. Could make for some competition. It is surprising the bike is heavy considering that 7075 is about 60% the weight of 6061.
  • + 2
 If there wasn’t Huck Norris front and rear, I’m guessing that would help with the weight numbers. That’s a burly setup! I’m willing to bet it would be within 1.5lb of the carbon Scott without tire inserts plus the extra sealant that goes along with it.
  • + 2
 Not that surprising. The frame is very large, gluing requires surface area and i don't think they can machine the frame down to the same thickness as aluminium tubing. Plus, most high quality frames are not made from 6061, but from 7005. They only compare to 6061 because it makes them look better.
  • + 1
 @Ttimer: I compared to 6061, not them. Either way, 7005 is not substantially stronger than 6061 is it? Also, where are you getting that most high quality frames are made from 7005 rather than 6061?
  • + 1
 @Audican: Well spotted, but Huck Norris, unlike Cushcore, won't make that big of a difference.
My Huck Norris for the same size rim is ~115g per wheel. Add the recommended ~40ml = ~40g of extra sealant and you are looking at a total of a little over 300g accounted for by the flat protection.
I'm pretty sure there is a lot of weight difference in the frame itself. Scott tends to make very light carbon frames.
  • + 6
 How long before the frame creaks?
  • + 4
 Hold my beer.
  • + 3
 Three. Three water bottle holders. What will we be able to complain about? Meanwhile, anybody that needs three water bottle holders on a bike like this is doing something wrong.
  • + 1
 3 bottles allows for more h20 on bike to keep it floating through the rough stuff
  • + 1
 Since this: "anti-squat value ... falls off quickly as the bike goes through its travel in order to keep the suspension active and responsive during larger impacts" is in every bike review, can we just come up with a code for it so we don't waste the pixels? 'AS=PG' or something?
  • + 1
 I don't understand the steep seat angle rage. I get knee pain in the front of my knee riding a bike with a 74.5 degree effective angle (2018 remedy) with my seat close to as far back on the rails as it can go. I am only 5'9 and do not have abnormally long legs, so I can only conclude with all these super steep seat angles lots of other people are going to complain about knee pain in the near future.
  • + 1
 I don’t get knee pain and I’m about the same height as you and my bike has a 75 degree effective seat tube angle with the saddle slammed forward on the rails. I’ll occasionally get back pain, but I’ve not had a bike where I don’t get back pain. To each his own I guess.
  • + 2
 Maybe you just have knee issues?
  • + 1
 @TheSlayer99: tilt your saddle forward just a bit. I used to get lower back pain on long rides, but this solved it
  • + 1
 Just because there is something wrong with your knees doesn't mean there's something wrong with everyone's knees.
  • + 1
 Part of the steep seat tube angle rage is so that long legged riders will have their seated weight in front of the contact patch so they don’t loop out on steep climbs on a bike with short chainstay length. Many full suspension bikes squat a fair bit when climbing which exacerbates the issue. One answer is to lengthen the rear center on larger frames and another is to steepen the seat tube angle. Longer chain stays changes the suspension dynamics I think and it is more expensive to make different rear ends for different sizes. As mentioned in the article increased reach means you need a steeper seat tube angle to keep the cockpit length similar. To me the Pole would perhaps be better if the bb was a few centimetres further forward with a slacker seat angle for better pedalling efficiency. Sitting bolt upright is less efficient than a bit more leaned over because leaned over you use your gluteus muscles more. Plus steep seat tube angles can put the saddle between your ass checks when you stand to power up something.
  • + 1
 "I'm more likely to grab the Ransom for longer, more pedaly rides, while the Machine gets the call on days that are more strictly focused on the descents."

But wouldn't you rather take a bike with a room for three water bottles for longer, more pedaly rides?
  • + 1
 No, I just carry one water bottle and this: www.pinkbike.com/news/msrs-trailshot-pocket-sized-water-filter-review-2017.html.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Does the filter work on piss for self sufficiency in arid climates? If yes, for how many cycles?
  • + 1
 Instead of just comparing the size difference between a medium pole to the size of xl yeti or Santa Cruzs and then the weight of a medium Scott why can’t Pinkbike compare an xl Scott (if that would have more similar reach and length figures) so weight is comparable. Long bikes will always weigh more than a shorter bike
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer

I know this section of trail very well.
m.pinkbike.com/photo/16653019

Did you find this bike in sections of trail like this a little cumbersome to get set up and through them being such a long bike that really likes to plow?
  • + 1
 That section of trail wasn't any issue - it's steep and pretty fast. It's on flatter, tighter trails where the Machine feels like a lot of bike.
  • + 1
 Over the course of 4 or 5 sets of CrossMax wheels from the mid-2000s to 2015, I had the same random popping issue. Each time they were serviced, we'd find the pawls were oh-so-lightly chipped, They never failed - just a little 'pop' under light power. Same thing with a recent P321 hub. I'm not a sprinter nor do I mash on the pedals - just a classic JRA I guess.
  • + 1
 I can sum up all pinkbike bike reviews: "Bike is good and likes to go fast. Some minor annoyances."
It's so hard to differentiate the actual riding quality of most modern bikes anyhow. Buy any new bike and I'm sure you'll be amazed.
  • + 1
 That's why we include comparison sections, to try to help people decide between all the good options. And hopefully you got more out of this review than those two sentences.
  • + 2
 I applaud Pole for being different, pushing the boundaries, and not being afraid to walk into unchartered territory. It's not the right bike for my riding style, but I know a few people who would love this machine.
  • + 1
 The industrial design - “styling” - seems at odds with the construction method. For example the line of bolts along the top tube are somewhat haphazardly placed along the outermost fillet, so that any bolt will have an uneven amount of material under it. Looks unconsidered too. The seat post junction is also odd, where it abruptly transitions from an Orbea Orca-like sculpted section to a round. For the talk of “easy modifications” in CNC I would expect tighter alignment between the construction and appearance details.
  • + 7
 nice arm chair
  • + 0
 "Frame construction technique isn't entirely proven in mountain bike world."

Then please, please, please, sign me up to pay $6k to be Pole's R&D.

I don't know if it's their pontificating about carbon frames, or if it's that I just don't like how these frames look, or that I don't trust the construction, or that I can pay half the price for a decent aluminum bike from just about any other manufacturer, but I am just not a fan.
  • + 3
 Nitpicking here just a bit 7075 can be welded its just very prone to failure in the heat affected zone.
  • + 2
 Even if it rides nice, it’s ugly as piss. I can find plenty of nice riding bikes that don’t look like they’re made of legos.
  • + 2
 If I had the terrain for it I would want this bike. It looks damn fast in the pictures.
  • + 2
 What is the actually frame weight? I wonder if having all those steel bolts in the frame adds a bunch of weight.
  • + 2
 External cable routing...oh no, what if I get sand in my pussy?
  • + 1
 Bike companies have priced themselves out of reality. This industry is a "cash grab"
  • + 1
 It looks okay from the right hand side but is a lot less pretty when seen from the left.
  • + 1
 These photos cleared up my confusion of how these bikes are made. Thank you, I can be at ease now.
  • + 1
 Love that the prices mentioned are in Euros without VAT.
I very excitedly checked their page for the 500€ discount...
  • - 1
 Oh great. Now all the wanna be machinist nerds will come on here telling us all about what they would have done, or how to do this and that. No one else cares, nerds
  • + 1
 Bert Kreischer called, and he wants his bike back.
  • + 0
 We've hit the extreme in geometry, time to move back to something comfortable and versatile.
  • + 1
 Actually, the steeper the STA the more I find it comfortable. To each their own.
  • - 1
 Kin hell, 6k and screwed together.. don’t think so.
  • + 5
 Bonded... The bolts are just there for those who don't understand that structural bonding is strong as hell. Definitely not for everyone.
  • + 1
 @mammal: to right..
  • - 3
 too expensive, too long and too big same as the geometron.
  • - 2
 At 32lbs without pedals....someone is really gonna pay for a boat anchors!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



