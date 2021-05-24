Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions

Maintenance

The headtube cable routing parts creased the brake hose. While not causing an issue for the braking in testing, it's not the best. Those same headtube cable clamps also didn't clamp the gear cable tightly enough, and with big gaps in the cable guides on the down tube you were often riding with quite the loop of cable sticking out.

Frame protection was pretty basic and poorly stuck on, while not covering all the necessary areas. The Horst pivot needs tools from both sides to tighten and it's good to know where all the nooks and crannies are on the frame when you're cleaning the bike.

The 141 never threw up any big problems. The frame and components in the spec all did their job amicably throughout a long test period and even through many a muddy autumn and winter ride. However, it’s in the details of the 141 that there are some niggles. Which is a shame, as the fundamentals of the bike are right where they should be.Cable routing is pretty troublesome, with the clamps either side of the head tube not clamping the gear cable enough, allowing it to slide back and forth as you turn the bars and ending with a big bow of excess cable sticking out on the downtube. It is however tight on the brake cable and the position so forward on the bike that it can creases the hose. It also passes right over the lower shock bolt and rubs back and forth. Along the chainstay, however, it’s held nice and secure as long as you use big zip ties done up tight.The rear axle threads into a replaceable chip that sits in the dropout, but our test bike was forever dropping the chip when you poked the axle through the wheel. Given that you already need one pair of hands to put the wheel in, it was a bit frustrating, especially when it dropped in a full rubbish bin, right to the bottom.The frame protection did an OK job, the underside of the down tube has some coverage but misses out covering the very bottom of the tube, weld and into the BB. Unfortunately though, the chainstay and seatstay protection is just a thin and poorly stuck on effort that not only peels off quickly but doesn’t cover enough of the frame, leaving our test bike looking pretty battered after all the riding. It could be good to go over the bike with some extra bits of 3M tape or Velcro and clear film to keep it looking fresher for longer.There’s also a lot of really sharp edges all over the 141. Many of the forgings have barely seen the round function in 3D modelling and as such the paint is chipping off pretty quickly on them and looking tired. Those sharp edges are also present on the chainstay tubes and leads to some pretty evident heel rub after only a short period of time.The bike is pretty easy to work on, using standard tools and the same Allen key size in as many areas as possible. The Horst pivot though uses an Allen key from both sides though, so you need to remove the wheel to tighten it properly. Keeping the bike clean is pretty easy, but you just have to know where all the little pockets are on the forgings to give them a blast to shed the mud. And the skinny down tube doesn’t give much area for mud to cling to.Privateer note all the bearing sizes you need on the website and they’re all in standard 6000 series sizes. Along with that they note all the torque specs for the pivots and shock mounts. The main pivot even has two bearings on the drive side, and one on the non-drive side, for some added durability.