Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions

May 24, 2021
by Dan Roberts  

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
REVIEW
Privateer Bikes 141

Words by Dan Roberts
Photos by Kifkat / Shaperideshoot


Take the brutish character of the Privateer 161 and scale down the travel and what do you get? The 141. And no, there are no prizes for guessing the amount of travel.

Privateer knew that their 161 was built to be thrown down the hill with reckless abandon, and sought to bring a touch more versatility into the mix with the 141 while still keeping it true to ideals that the brand, and that 161, were founded on.

Coming from the UK I’ve naturally an affinity to shorter travel bikes with more character. Hell, I still own a steel hardtail despite living in the Alps. So, the recipe that the 141 was baked with sparked my interest.
141 Details

Intended use: Riding
Rear wheel travel: 141mm
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame material: aluminum
Sizes: P1, P2, P3 (tested) & P4
Weight: 14.9kg / 32.85lbs (P3, w/o pedals)
Price: From $3,949 USD / £3,149 full bike, or $1,759 USD / £1,489 frame only.
More info: privateerbikes.com

After many a mile aboard the 141, it’s time to delve into the nitty gritty of it and how this little bike with big intentions fared.




Contents

Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Spec, Options & Pricing
Riding
Bike Setup
Climbing
Descending
Maintenance
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


bigquotesIt’s a bike that will happily put much bigger bikes in its sights and chase them down. Only up at the ragged edge and chasing DH bikes was it apparent that you’ve actually not got as much travel as the bike in front of you. But it never threw in the towel despite showing its true short travel colours. It’s up for a fight like its brutish bigger brother. Dan Roberts




Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The one-piece seatstay pivot and bridge gives good tire clearance while providing little area for mud to collect.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
There's a 148 x 12mm rear hub spacing and 180mm post mount brake.


Construction and Features

The 141 is a 29” wheeled, 141mm rear travel bike paired with a 150mm fork. Given the low stance of the bike it’s probably even possible to run a 160mm fork without too adversely affecting the geometry of the bike.

It’s an all-aluminum affair too, with Privateer's M.O. having a fair bit to do with durability. The rocker link is a big one-piece part, which is good as a trunnion mount shock bolts direct to it, and the one-piece nature keeps the system stiff and can allow both the shock bolts to be as concentric as possible.

The tubing on the 141 is off the shelf, meaning that it comes from the catalogue of the factory rather than being specific to the brand or bike. That does save a bit of cash for Privateer, but does impose certain limits and in some places make the bike look a little less refined than some of the other all-aluminum frames out there.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
A large one-piece rocker link not only helps to give a gently changing leverage ratio but gives a solid and well aligned base for the trunnion mount shock to bolt to.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The back of the seat tube and chainstay bridge form a continuous and almost vertical surface that gives mud a serious challenge to cling to.

There’s a large two-piece construction that captures the BB, main pivot, rocker pivot and lower shock mount all in one fell swoop, which no doubt concentrates a lot of the frame costs to it. The two pieces are welded together to create a large box, if you will, at the centre of the bike while still giving the opportunity to be efficient with the material inside.

The one-piece chainstay yoke also has a beefy section, hollowed out from underneath, and its bridge tucks neatly in and aligns itself with the back of the seat tube to give a smooth transition and fewer ledges for mud to collect.There’s also a one-piece seatstay bridge and pivot, fairly thin and sharp in design, that too resists mud collection.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Speaking from experience, it's probably possible to do a degree solely in cable routing. The 141 uses a mix of internal and external along with bolt on clamps, inserts and cable ties.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The gear cable hides away inside the chainstay tube with a neat little cable tie in the yoke.

Cables are pretty much all externally routed, except for the dropper post and chainstay section of the gear cable. The dropper does a short stretch of external as it goes from the down tube to the seat tube and uses bolt in guides to route it. For the other cables, there’s a mix of zip ties and bolt on pieces holding the cables in place.

The 141 uses all standard, well, standards. There’s a 73mm wide threaded BB, ISCG 05 tabs, a Boost 148 rear end, ZS44/ZS56 headtube, 31.6mm seat tube diameter and 180mm post mount brake interface. There’s a bottle cage mount on the down tube, but sadly no gear strap mount.

The 141 frame is carrying quite a bit of timber, with a claimed weight of 3.7kg, or 8.15lb, despite being for the smallest P1 size without the shock and rear axle. That heft, though, helping define some of the bike's character, as we'll get into a bit further down.




Privateer 141 Geometry

Geometry & Sizing

Akin to some other brands, Privateer size their bikes with a bit different naming. The four sizes go from P1 to P4, which would equate to S to XL. These are quoted to cover riders from just under 160cm tall up to over 190cm.

P2 to P4 sizes use 29” wheels whereas the smallest size, P1, uses 27.5” wheels and a slightly altered geometry for that difference.

Reaches span from 440mm up to 510mm giving a really good coverage, but do watch out if you’re really short as the 440mm in the P1 could still be a lot of bike. Our P3 had a reach of 485mm and was absolutely bang on for my 188cm or 6'2" height and riding preferences.

Head angles are 64.5 across the board with good and generous head tube lengths that mean you're not shortening that on-paper reach with a tower of stem spacers. The stack for our P3 was 636.9mm and I could get a comfy bar height with 22.5mm of spacers and 20mm rise bar.

Seat angles are quoted for the actual tube, horizontal with the head tube and at max extension of the dropper post. Handily, the dropper lengths are also quoted, so with a bit of research you can see at which seat height that would be for. Those seat angles are nice and steep and actually a touch slacker than the 161, but give a good balance between seated position to the bars and the position relative to the BB.

Seat tube lengths play nicely with the current batch of long drop posts, with our P3 having a 450mm long seat tube that combined well with the 180mm drop post and could even have played well with a bigger drop one too.

In the middle of the bike, the BB drops 30mm which should give a BB height of around 340-345mm depending on the tire choice.Out back, there are size specific chainstay lengths that grow from 434mm up to 452mm.

Privateer also quote the span figures, the distance from BB to the top of the head tube. Perhaps not the most used measurement on a bike, but another way of describing where your hands and feet are in relation to each other.




Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Suspension Design

The 141 uses the very familiar suspension layout of a four-bar system with a Horst pivot and rocker link. It’s familiar for a reason, with the layout offering the potential for good suspension curves, packaging, stiffness and weight. Privateer used the four-bar layout to give the 141 15.9% of leverage ratio progression that starts at just under 2.6 and winds up at 2.19.

These are pretty low leverage ratios in the usual sea of highly leveraged bikes. Part due to the use of quite a long shock to get the 141mm of travel. The leverage ratio sees a mostly smooth transition from start to finish, with only the first quarter of travel having a pronounced hump of regression and linearity, before going fully progressive.

Privateer 141 Leverage Ratio
Privateer 141 Anti-Squat
Privateer 141 Anti-Rise

There’s quite a chunk of anti-squat built into the 141 too, with around 152% and 140% in the recommended sag window of 21% to 35% shock sag. Anti-squat stays fairly up there throughout the travel too, with it finishing at 84% in the lightest climbing gear.

Anti-rise on the other hand is a little lower, ranging between 38% and 49%. Meaning that the 141 is pretty direct and firm when you accelerate forwards while being a bit more active when you grab a bunch of rear brake and decelerate.

The 141 uses a 205 x 57.5mm shock. That's the same eye to eye as the 161 uses, just with less stroke. It's also worth noting that where the shock bottoms out is not at the end of the shock shaft, so no need to go hunting for those last few millimetres as they're not intended to be used.




Spec, Pricing & Availability

The 141 we tested was the SLX/XT build but did have a few spec details a bit different to what is currently available.

It came specced with a Fox Performance Elite 36 fork and DPX2 shock, Shimano SLX drivetrain with XT shifter, Magura MT5 brakes with a 203mm rotor up front and 180mm out back, OneUp V2 180mm dropper post.

Privateer’s sister brand, HUNT, provided the carbon wheels with a Schwalbe Magic Mary and Hans Dampf tire combination in Super Trail and Soft compound and there was a Deity bar and stem with a Fabric saddle. Our size P3 bike weighed in at 14.9kg or 32.85lbs.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

The 141 is available in the SLX/XT or GX builds with the below specs, or as a framekit. Availabilities are correct as per the article release date. It's best to regularly check, just in case the availability dates, prices or specs change.

141 SLX/GX - Fox Performance Elite 36 fork and DPX2 shock. Shimano SLX drivetrain with XT shifter. Magura MT5 brakes with 203/180 rotors. HUNT Trail Wide wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf tires in Super Trail and Soft compound. OneUp V2 dropper post. RaceFace bar and stem. Fabric saddle and grips.

Available in Raw, Grey or Green. $3,949 USD or £3,149. P2 to P4 sizes available for pre-order with delivery at the end of October 2021.

141 GX - Fox Performance Elite 36 fork and DPX2 shock. SRAM GX drivetrain. Hayes Dominion A4 brakes with 203/180 rotors. HUNT Trail Wide wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf tires in Super Trail and Soft compound. OneUp V2 dropper post. RaceFace bar, stem, grips and a WTB saddle.

Available in Raw, Grey or Green. $4,379 USD or £3,389. P2 to P4 sizes available for pre-order with delivery at the end of December 2021.

141 Frameset - Fox DPX2 Performance Elite shock. Headset, seat clamp and rear axle included.

Available in Raw, Grey or Green. $1,759 USD or £1,489. All sizes available for pre-order with delivery between June and December 2021, depending on size and colour.





Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
RIDING THE
Privateer Bikes 141
Tongue out for balance.


Bike Setup

As already mentioned, I tested the P3, which was also what Privateer recommends in their sizing guide.

It was a pretty simple affair in setup. I aired the fork to Fox’s recommendations of 80psi and set the rear shock to 25% sag, with 200psi, as I normally do as a base setup and is bang in the middle of the 20% - 30% shock stroke sag that Privateer recommends. That setup pretty much stayed the same throughout testing - with those spring rates it felt like being in a nice middle ground, with a bit of room each way depending on the trail or how much commitment I was in for that day.

After moving to the Valais region of Switzerland, I’ve been after what I’ve dubbed a Champéry XC bike for a little while. While there are the remnants of the old, proper, World Cup XC course still around, the idea of a bike short in travel but with the stance and intentions of something bigger was a very appealing thought.

Dan Roberts // Technical Editor
Age: 34
Location: Champéry, Switzerland
Height: 188cm (6'2”)
Weight: 75kg (165 lbs)
Industry affiliations / sponsors: Garage Bike Project, former engineer at Scott Sports
Test Locations: Champéry, Morgins, Châtel, Vaud, Fribourg and Thun.

The little 141 was ridden everywhere from the big bike parks of Champéry, Morgins and Châtel to the little winding trails around Valais, Vaud and Fribourg regions and the wonderful city of Thun, which spans a mix of some of the finest natural root filled loamy trails and biggest man-made jump lines in most of Switzerland. And in all those places it saw its fair share of pedalling too, with most of the aforementioned natural trails needing a good dose of pedal turning to get to them.


Privateer 141 Review Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Climbing

Straight away the 141 felt like a familiar place, almost as if I’d been riding it for a while already. Most of that was due to the bang on sizing and balance of the bike. My hands, feet and bottom all felt like they were in the right position, both standing and seated, and I was never forced to consciously put myself in a better position. I was already in it.

There is a fair bit of heft to shift around in the 141, and that does make for a bit less shooting to the top of the hill in record time. The comfortable seated position combined with a very tight and direct feeling every time you thump on the pedals does means that it still feels efficient and it’s a fantastic companion for long days in the saddle that would have had my lower back screaming only a few years ago.

There’s barely a need for the lockout lever on the 141, with such a dose of anti-squat and support from the leverage ratio. That allows it to climb on the trail with the support you need to feel like you’re moving forwards each time you pedal while still being supple enough to deal with impacts as they come along and take the sting out of them.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

You can feel that the 141 came from the 161, and there’s a bit more of a sense that the 141, despite its shorter travel and slightly altered geometry, isn’t really pining for hours of technical climbing. That’s not to say it can’t do it, as it’s certainly a good climbing bike when it needs to. But it starts to get more of a glint in its eyes when it sees the top of a climb, the dropper is slammed and you summit a crest.

Now I like a steep seat tube angle, but there can also be such a thing as too steep. So, it’s nice that the 141 is a touch slacker than the like of the 161. Something that even Pole have done in recent times. The seated position on the 141 feels enough over the pedals without feeling like you’re perched on top of them. And certainly, never feeling like you’re pushing more forward with each stoke than down.


Privateer 141 Review Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Descending

Going down, though, is the forte of the 141. On paper it’s a little bike, but in reality, it’s anything but. The geometry and balance of the bike already give it such a steadfast stance and the suspension does a cracking job of keeping up with it.

The heft of the bike also contributes a bit to the bike's planted and unflustered feeling. It’s a bike that will happily put much bigger bikes in its sights and chase them down. Only up at the ragged edge and chasing DH bikes was it apparent that you’ve actually not got as much travel as the bike in front of you. But it never threw in the towel despite showing its true short travel colours. It’s up for a fight like its brutish bigger brother.

Landing into rough sections of trail, or arriving unweighted into roots does throw up a touch more feedback through the bike’s suspension from that hump in the leverage ratio. Otherwise, it’s a very smooth and dependable 141mm of travel. You’re definitely not clanging off the bottom out bumper all day and there’s good support and plenty of room to add or subtract a bit of spring or damping to cater to the day’s needs.

Privateer 141 Review Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

It’s a grippy bike that pushes back and supports you well when you push hard into it. It makes for an engaging ride in the big man-made trails that are full of g-forces, big lean angles and gaps. There’s never a sense that it would be the bike holding you back from doing something, it’s always got your back no matter what you want to do on it. And if you get it wrong it’s got just enough to keep you out of serious trouble, even if you do find the end of travel.

When the speeds are slower, and there’s perhaps no DH bikes around, the 141 is still good fun to ride. It does lose a touch of its character though, the same as when you pootle around on a big enduro race bike. It’ll still play around and happily take on anything and everything, but there’s a bit less spring in its step. It doesn’t arrive at the dreaded boring, but you can tell that in the back of its mind it’s definitely thinking about that time it was chasing down DH bikes.

Coming from the UK, I know exactly the crowd that the 141 would cater for and it’s no surprise to see, given Privateer’s location. It’s probably a bike that a lot of people in the UK should be on, instead of the much bigger travel brutes. And while it might not be the exact fit for just frequenting trail centres, it certainly will eat them up and even take in days shuttling in the mud along with, like Privateer mentions, the odd enduro race.




Maintenance

The 141 never threw up any big problems. The frame and components in the spec all did their job amicably throughout a long test period and even through many a muddy autumn and winter ride. However, it’s in the details of the 141 that there are some niggles. Which is a shame, as the fundamentals of the bike are right where they should be.

Cable routing is pretty troublesome, with the clamps either side of the head tube not clamping the gear cable enough, allowing it to slide back and forth as you turn the bars and ending with a big bow of excess cable sticking out on the downtube. It is however tight on the brake cable and the position so forward on the bike that it can creases the hose. It also passes right over the lower shock bolt and rubs back and forth. Along the chainstay, however, it’s held nice and secure as long as you use big zip ties done up tight.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The headtube cable routing parts creased the brake hose. While not causing an issue for the braking in testing, it's not the best.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Those same headtube cable clamps also didn't clamp the gear cable tightly enough, and with big gaps in the cable guides on the down tube you were often riding with quite the loop of cable sticking out.

The rear axle threads into a replaceable chip that sits in the dropout, but our test bike was forever dropping the chip when you poked the axle through the wheel. Given that you already need one pair of hands to put the wheel in, it was a bit frustrating, especially when it dropped in a full rubbish bin, right to the bottom.

The frame protection did an OK job, the underside of the down tube has some coverage but misses out covering the very bottom of the tube, weld and into the BB. Unfortunately though, the chainstay and seatstay protection is just a thin and poorly stuck on effort that not only peels off quickly but doesn’t cover enough of the frame, leaving our test bike looking pretty battered after all the riding. It could be good to go over the bike with some extra bits of 3M tape or Velcro and clear film to keep it looking fresher for longer.

There’s also a lot of really sharp edges all over the 141. Many of the forgings have barely seen the round function in 3D modelling and as such the paint is chipping off pretty quickly on them and looking tired. Those sharp edges are also present on the chainstay tubes and leads to some pretty evident heel rub after only a short period of time.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Frame protection was pretty basic and poorly stuck on, while not covering all the necessary areas.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The Horst pivot needs tools from both sides to tighten and it's good to know where all the nooks and crannies are on the frame when you're cleaning the bike.

The bike is pretty easy to work on, using standard tools and the same Allen key size in as many areas as possible. The Horst pivot though uses an Allen key from both sides though, so you need to remove the wheel to tighten it properly. Keeping the bike clean is pretty easy, but you just have to know where all the little pockets are on the forgings to give them a blast to shed the mud. And the skinny down tube doesn’t give much area for mud to cling to.

Privateer note all the bearing sizes you need on the website and they’re all in standard 6000 series sizes. Along with that they note all the torque specs for the pivots and shock mounts. The main pivot even has two bearings on the drive side, and one on the non-drive side, for some added durability.




How Does It Compare?

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Privateer 141
Commencal Meta TR 29
Commencal Meta TR 29

The Privateer 141 and the Commencal Meta TR 29 both fall into the burly shorter travel category, bikes that blur the lines between a trail bike and an enduro bike.

They both have stout aluminum frames, and the frame-only price is pretty close between the two, although the Privateer costs a little less. The 141 with a Fox DPX2 shock is $1,759 USD, while the Meta TR frame with a RockShox SuperDeluxe Select+ is $1,848.

As far as geometry goes, the biggest difference is found at the chainstays. Privateer uses different lengths for each size (the P3 tested has 446mm chainstays), while all sizes of the Commencal measure 435mm. Size P2 – P4 of the Privateer all have a longer wheelbase than the equivalent sizes of the Commencal. For example, a P3 141 measures 1266mm, while a large Meta TR measures 1257.

Keep in mind that neither bike is especially short to begin with, but the 141's longer chainstays and overall length do make it slightly less eager to slither through a section of tight turns. It really comes down to personal preference and riding style over anything else – if you're constantly manualing and slashing berms the Meta TR may be the ticket, and if stability takes priority over everything else the 141 delivers. Both bikes have good pedaling performance (weight aside), and the same goes for their ability to deal with bigger hits and rough terrain. Neither bike will hold you back, even if you end up on a ride where everyone else is on a longer travel enduro bike.




Technical Report

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Two thumbs up and no complaints for the Shimano SLX drivetrain.
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Magura's MT5 brakes did a grand job of keeping up with the 141's weight and speed.

Shimano SLX Drivetrain: After riding a bunch on the XT and XTR drivetrains the SLX drivetrain certainly holds its own against the higher end options. On the 141 they match the SLX drivetrain with an XT shifter. This was another Shimano 12-speed drivetrain that worked faultlessly throughout another long bike test and that workhorse character matches the character of the 141 pretty damn well.

Magura MT5 Brakes: While I didn’t get along with the MT7s at all in the DH bike group test, the MT5s were actually not bad at all. They were powerful and positive in their bite point feel and allowed you to modulate fairly nicely too. A bigger rotor at the back would have been nicer, as the 183mm one was looking a bit cooked at the end of the test. But in mellower terrain it would work just fine.

Fox Suspension: I might have to concede that I actually prefer the 36 to the 38. It seems to ride a touch higher in its travel while still being as supple and controlled in its usage of travel. The Performance Elite is a Factory spec fork in a pretty black dress and the recommended setups are pretty bang on, with me only needing to up the pressure a bit when in the steepest of terrain. The DPX2 did a corker of a job with the 141’s leverage ratio and, like the bike in general, packs a lot of party in its deceptively small size.




Pros
+ Stable and balanced geo and suspension
+ Much more bike in real life than on paper
+ A lot of bike for the money, if you like aggressive riding
Cons
- Pretty damn weighty frame
- Frame details have room for improvement - cable routing, sharp edges, frame protection




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesWhile the 141 might seem like a short travel bike on paper, out in the real world it behaves like a bike with much bigger intentions. And unlike some mouthy guy who will shy away at the first sign of actual fists flying, the 141 matches its intentions with some serious fight.

The overall balance of geometry and suspension are firmly at the core of why the 141 is such a fast and capable bike, and why it can box so far outside of its weight. And it’s always got one eye on the rougher and tougher rather than on dancing up climbs and across traverses.

It's in the details department that the 141 falls behind compared to higher-end options. For sure, there is a bit more of a focus on price with Privateer, but lots of the details where it lags could have been solved for either next to nothing, or nothing.

Nevertheless, it’s a good bike to have if you’re after a single bike to do it all, from trail centres, bike parks and even enduro races, all with an aggressive riding tinted set of glasses on.
 Dan Roberts




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Privateer Bikes Privateer 141


