Powered by Outside

Review: The Raaw Jibb LT is Sure-Footed & Versatile

Aug 21, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  

photo
REVIEW
Raaw Jibb LT

WORDS: Jessie-May Morgan
PHOTOS: Pete Scullion


Though ultimately well-liked, Raaw's shorter-travel trail bike took a bit of flack when it first arrived on scene specifically for not being very, well, Jibb-y. Here comes a wee spoiler: the V2 reviewed here doesn't really rectify that, but that's not to say it isn't a blast to ride. This second generation Jibb is a lot more versatile, with more geometry adjustment than you can shake a stick at, with independent adjustment of suspension progression also on the table.

Primarily, the V2 Jibb is designed around a 130mm suspension platform with a 150mm fork. But, much to the delight of many, there's also an LT version, with 141mm of rear wheel travel and a 160mm fork; that, dear reader, is what you can go all gooey-eyed about the now (that's how Glaswegian's say "now" - they put "the" before it, isn't it lovely?).

Jibb LT Details

• Aluminum frame
• Rear Wheel Travel: 141mm
• Fork Travel: 160mm
• Wheel size: 29" or MX
• Head Angle: 64.1º
• Seat Angle: 75.4º (effective)
• Chainstay: 445mm (S) - size-specific and adjustable
• Weight: 15.3 kg (33.7 lbs)
• Price: $2,520 USD (frame only)
• 5 Year warranty for 1st and 2nd owners
raawmtb.com




Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

photo


bigquotesThe Jibb's suspension feels best on flowing, high-speed trails. Pumping through troughs is rewarded with flattering acceleration, and the suspension is plenty poppy enough for access to those bonus lines that give you an early entrance to turns.Jessie-May Morgan


photo

Construction & Features

The Jibb V2 encompasses all that Raaw fans have come to expect from the German brand. We're looking at an 6066 T6 aluminum frame with industry-leading pivot bearing dimensions, axles that run directly through the bearings, with two external seals at each pivot, and bearings at both ends of the 185mm x 55mm trunnion shock. The bike is set to be a relatively low maintenance affair, with external cable routing consolidating that (dropper excepted).

photo
photo

photo
photo

Raaw have taken good care with that cable routing, secured at regular intervals along the frame, and protection in place to minimize cable rub. The drive-side stays have totally adequate protection, with the derailleur cable running underneath the chain slap rubber. The bike is a quiet ride.

Frame weight is up on the original Jibb, at a claimed 3.9 kg (8.6 lb) in a medium, sans shock. All sizes enjoy a healthy tire clearance to comfortably house a 2.6" tire. The frame has two sets of bosses, one on the downtube for a water bottle (the S just about houses a 600ml bottle), and another set under the top tube for tools or whatever.

photo
photo

As you might expect, spacing is Boost and the BB is a 73mm threaded affair, and that beefy 56mm headtube will take aftermarket headsets for angle adjustment. Should you wish to mount a chain guide or bash guard, ISCG 05 tabs are provided. Raaw actually offer two different rear-ends; a fixed length UDH-compatible one, and another with their proprietary axle system that permits 10mm of stay length adjustment.


photo

Geometry & Sizing

The Jibb LT tested here is, in its stock setting*, a little slacker and taller than the 130mm travel affair of which it is borne. Though a little shorter in reach, the wheelbase is a touch longer thanks to the more relaxed geometry, and with the bottom bracket at a drop of 31.8mm. The headtube angle is nearly half a degree slacker at 64.1°, as is the seat tube angle. The 130mm version has an effective seat tube angle of 77° in a size large; here on the LT, it's 76.6°.

This V2 version of the Jibb caters to a wider range of rider heights, with five sizes to choose from. The LT reach figures span a 415mm to 515mm range, which is uncommonly wide in the world of boutique manufacturers. The large has a reach of 465mm, paired with a chainstay length of 450mm.

*Note earlier mention of the stock setting: there are actually ten lower shock mount options that allow for independent, or concomitant, adjustment of bottom bracket height and progression. The BB can be raised or lowered by 3mm away from the mid-point (range of 338.2-343.2mm), while the progression can be increased or decreased by 3% away from the mid-point (23%).

The tenth corrects the geometry such that the bike can sensibly accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel - this GIF shows how that works using the Madonna as an example. That will be a welcome addition for many, especially those riders on the shorter end of the spectrum.

Raaw are continuing with a semi-proportional approach to chainstay length (read here about what a fully proportional approach might look like). Across the five frame sizes, there are three distinct sets of stays. In the stock middle setting the S and M frames run a 445mm rear-center, the L a 450mm rear-center, and the XL and XXL a 455m rear-center. All three can be adjusted to go 5mm longer or shorter from those specified mid-points, but only if you buy a frame with Raaw's proprietary rear axle system - as opposed to their UDH-compatible rear-end.

As you've probably gauged, the Jibb is indeed one of the more adjustable frames money can buy. Consider the above with the fact that its 56mm head tube can take an angleset for further adjustment of frame geometry. Raaw approve use of a +/- 1° angle set, and can supply options from Works Components.

Finally, the maximum seat post insertion depths (31.6mm diameter) are as follows: S, 235 mm / M, 260 mm / L, 280 mm / XL, & XXL 305 mm.

photo
Raaw Jibb

by jessiemaymorgan
Views: 191    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

The Jibb runs the familiar Horst-Pivot suspension platform with an enormous main pivot making it easily identifiable as a Raaw. On the LT, 141mm travel is damped by a 55mm shock to give an average leverage of 2.5 and there are no surprises here; the leverage curve is consistently progressive, with leverage starting out at around 3 and finishing up around the 2.3 mark. Switching the bike to MX gives reduces the rear axle's leverage over the shock right through the travel, without changing the overall progression.

The kinematic is said to be amenable to use with coil and air shocks. In addition to the Fox Float X shock tested, you can also get the Jibb with a Float X2 or an Ohlins TTX2, or indeed the equivalent coil shocks.

photo

Anti-squat is almost exactly 100% around the sag point, indicating the suspension platform will feel close to neutral under pedal-induced acceleration. That's true of the spiniest gear in one's climbing arsenal (32-52t), and consistent with my experience. Mid-cassette (32-10t), anti-squat is a fair bit higher, indicating a tendency for the shock to extend under pedal-induced acceleration, getting consistently higher as you drop the chain down toward the 10t.


photo
photo

Anti-rise is the metric used to describe how a linkage will resist the forward-pitching that might occur through the mass transfer involved in braking. On the Jibb, anti-rise is relatively low but ultimately very consistent throughout the travel. It's around 50% at sag, rising steadily to no more than 53% toward bottom-out. Though the anti-rise is a fair bit lower than the anti-rise numbers given for some of my favorite longer travel bikes, I felt no ill-effects whatsoever and the bike was well-mannered and predictable on and off the brakes.




photo
RIDING THE
Raaw Jibb LT

Test Bike Setup

I tested the Raaw Jibb LT in a size small. While the 130mm Jibb V2 is supplied with one of two different rockers dependent on rider weight, the 141mm travel LT tested here is supplied with the same rocker link and shock stroke irrespective of rider weight. That's the Rocker 50 paired with a 185mm x 55 mm shock. As mentioned above, there are no fewer than ten lower shock mounts to choose from, offering concurrent or independent adjustment of progression and bottom bracket height. I tested only two of those; the stock "Mid Pro, Mid BB", and the one and only lower shock mount that permits use of a 27.5" rear wheel - the MX one.

I set the Fox Float X air shock to a sag of 27% (123 psi, fully kitted, and started off with the compression and rebound damping wide open.

Jessie-May Morgan
Jessie-May Morgan
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Height: 5'4" / 163cm
Inseam: 30" / 77cm
Weight: 124 lbs / 56 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @jessiemaymorgan

For the Fox 36 fork with the GRIP2 damper, I followed the manufacturer's recommendation for air pressure, going wide open on low speed rebound, and adding two clicks of high speed rebound damping (two from open). On the compression side I kept everything wide open, and felt no need to deviate from that.

The small has a 415mm reach, and was supplied with a 50mm stem and a 20mm rise OneUp carbon bar cut to 740mm (as requested). I later switched out for a 35mm stem for the more familiar handling that comes with it, happy to accept a more compact cockpit. The stack height is sensibly low at 625mm, and I was happy enough to leave the 5mm spacer under the stem.

I was spoiled with a 180mm travel dropper on this one, though the insertion depth of the seat tube and my 623mm saddle height meant I was hair off being able to run it at its maximum 180mm drop. I removed the 10mm shims from the post to reduce its travel to a more than adequate 170mm, giving me plenty of clearance to throw shapes. I switched out the Ergon saddle for my favorite dinner plate from SQlab.

Download the Trailforks App

Testing Info

Testing took place over the last three/four months in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, on the enduro and downhill tracks around Innerleithen. Trail conditions started out very wet, but a lot of the tracks drain well to give a surface that is still hard(ish), with a lot of the dirt on the well-established trails simply getting grittier and grippier when wet. My most recent rides on the Jibb were properly dry, and a good bit faster as a result. The bike was supplied with Maxxis tires; a MaxxGrip Assegai out front in an EXO casing (I ran 17 psi), and a MaxxTerra DHR II in the rear with the EXO+ casing (20 psi) - seated on a Newmen Evolution A.30 wheels. The pairing performed flawlessly. Heavier, more aggressive riders might feel the need for heavier casing tires, but I had no qualms with what was supplied.


This Trailforks route includes a bunch of trails that I used for the review.


photo

Climbing

The Jibb LT provides a solid pedaling platform for winching up steep climbs, making the threshold lever on the shock redundant in my case. If anything, I felt the shock to be extending slightly under pedal-induced accelerations, rather than compressing. On steep climbs, the Jibb's suspension seems active enough for good traction and I've been impressed with the ease at which I've been able to ride up some technical climbs on it. I will say here that it has been nicely refreshing to ride a complete 29er these last few months, having become accustomed to riding MX bikes. It has certainly not passed me by that the larger rear wheel will be a significant contributor to the Jibb's climbing prowess. In contrast, pedaling through flat chunky rock gardens (in smaller cogs of the cassette) can be quite a jarring and frustrating experience as the rear wheel feels like it gets hung up against every square edge.

Members of the winch-and-plummet crowd will feel the seat tube angle of the Jibb LT to be a little slack. Identifying as such, I benefited from sliding the saddle forward on its rails to steepen the effective seat tube angle from the published 75.4-degrees. Those partaking in more undulating rides, or rides with long stretches along the flat, might prefer the slightly slacker seated position wherein less weight is pushed through the hands. The seat tube angle is actually one-degree steeper on the larger frame sizes, going some way to offsetting the rearward bias that comes with a taller saddle height.

Given that the bike is capable of taking on steep, intimidating, engaging descents, I'd say it is likely to attract the winch-and-plummet contingent, who in my experience tend to favor a steeper seat tube angle. Thus, I wouldn't be surprised to see Raaw make any V3 of the Jibb slightly steeper in that department.


photo

Descending

The Jibb LT's first outing, rightly or wrongly, was an enduro race. It was a race of two halves, with three stages comprising steep, natural, very slow and slippery tracks, another two comprising fast berms and tables, and a final one composed of a plethora of off-camber, choppy rock slabs with multiple blind crests and surprise compressions. The Jibb was, by far and away, at its best on the latter described stages.

While I felt that a more supple, longer travel bike would've been the better tool for the more challenging, slippery tracks (the Jibb could feel a little nervous at times), it excelled on the faster, flowing terrain and carried speed really well when coasting off the brakes through chunky rock gardens, confidently holding on to off-camber lines.

Some of that aforementioned nervousness I was able to put down to the 50mm stem. I have latterly switched it out for a 35mm stem and feel the bike's handling to be a little more responsive.

The Jibb's suspension feels at its best on flowing, high-speed trails. Pumping through troughs is rewarded with flattering acceleration, and the suspension is plenty poppy enough for access to those bonus lines that give you an early entrance to turns. On trails where most of the compressions are smooth, rolling features that demand active participation, the Jibb comes alive, and can almost be a job to keep up with at times. It isn't troubled by choppy rock gardens either, trundling through in sure-footed fashion.

The 141mm travel is delivered in a pretty progressive fashion making it hard to eat into all of the travel, something that only adds to my impression that this bike is a touch more capable that its numbers might suggest. There's not a whiff of wallow about this bike.

photo
photo
One of the ten sets of lower shock mounts corrects geometry for use with a 27.5" rear wheel. Credit: Jessie-May Morgan

I spent most of the review period riding the Jibb LT as a 29er, and am happy to report that my derriere never did come into contact with the rear wheel. Thus, I didn't need to ride it in the MX configuration per se, but I was intrigued to see how its handling would be affected. The main difference I noted was in corner initiation. I felt I wasn't punished quite so much for setting up late, with the rear end putting up less of a fight when leaning the bike in with a moment's notice. The change made it a little more fun to ride on technical flowing trails with a mellow gradient, where the corners are short, tight, but well supported.

The Jibb's geometry is totally adequate for fall-line trails. The 64.1-degree headtube angle is slack enough to convince me to roll through some of the steepest, tightest turns we have on offer here in the Tweed Valley, and it always proved to be sufficient for a safe, drama-free exit

One drawback of the Jibb's geometry is its relatively long chainstays - something that is less likely to be an issue on the larger frame sizes. In the stock setting, the small has a 445mm chainstay, which is really quite long in the context of a 420mm reach and a wheelbase of 1,192mm. It's not so easy to unweight the front wheel in manual-esque maneuvers (sadly, I can't manual the length of myself at any chainstay length), and at times I found myself caught out on the trail having not successfully unweighted quite enough. There is scope to shorten the stays by 5mm (or lengthen), and I would have liked to try it out but I ran out of time to make this change.

photo

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the Jibb is less composed on trails that venture into downhill territory, where a steep gradient is combined with drops in short succession of one another. On repeated high-speed hits where the bike is forced deep into its travel, the suspension would become harsh and jarring. Traction was there, and my feet remained secure on the pedals with no surprise bucking to speak of, but the experience wasn't comfortable and I would be left with legs feeling a bit battered and fatigued. Arguably, I'd ventured outside of the bike's main intentions with some of those tracks, but it was interesting to do so. I was able to make the bike feel a little more settled in these scenarios by winding on a lot of compression damping. It's possible that the damping was helping the bike remain higher in its travel on those high-speed hits, higher in the stroke where the leverage ratio is higher and the effective spring rate lower.



photo
The Jibb V2 frame with Fox Float X shock goes for $2,520 USD
photo
The Geometron G1 frame and EXT shock goes for £3,600 ($4,630 USD)

How does it compare?

I don't have a heap of time logged on 140mm travel trail bikes, so I'll make this comparison purely based on value for money. First thing to note here is that Raaw is one of a small but growing number of brands extending the warranty to the frame's second owner; something that itself improves the value proposition of the frame if only from the perspective of its resale value. Secondly, you'll be hard-pushed to find a bike with suspension pivots as well-sealed as these ones. I haven't put in enough miles on this bike to say for sure, but I'm willing to bet you'll get an above average lifetime out of these owing to that superior sealing system, and the fact that the bearings used are over-sized. To my mind, these two factors make the $2,520 USD cost of the frame and shock a little more palatable than it might otherwise be.

On top of that you have the unmatched adjustability that comes with this frame. It's rare to have the ability to adjust bottom bracket height and progression independently of one another, and to have 10mm of chainstay length adjustment on top of that as well as the possibility of installing an angle-set or reach-adjust headset. Only you, the reader, can decide how valuable that is to you. I know a lot of the fettlers out there will be afroth at the opportunity to learn more about bike geometry and general setup with this frame.

Alas, $2,520 USD is always going to be hard to part with for a frame shock alone. After all, you can pick up a Transition Smuggler Alloy just now for $2,999 USD, and that's a complete bike. Or even the longer travel Transition Sentinel Alloy for $2,799 USD. It's always going to be a tough decision in the face of those numbers, but again the Transitions don't have the adjustability or versatility of the Jibb V2, though they do come with a lifetime warranty (to the original owner only).

Perhaps a fairer comparison can be made between the Raaw Jibb V2 and the Geometron G1, another highly adjustable aluminum frame with multiple wheel size and travel configurations that is, like all the Raaw mountain bike frames, made in Germany. The G1 is slightly more biased toward the enduro end of the spectrum, but a 140/150mm configuration is permissible. The G1 size offering is also biased towards much taller riders (I'd consider their smallest frame size too large for my 163cm). Next to the £3,600 ($4,630 USD at the current exchange rate) price tag of the Geometron, the Raaw Jibb is starting to seem like one hell of a deal.


photo
Shimano's mechanical shifting is still awesome
photo
And their 4-piston XT brakes are still plenty powerful

photo
The Fox Float X shock is very tunable with numerous small-increment volume spacers.
photo
My favorite front tire, but you wouldn't want to drag two of these in MaxxGrip up many hills.

Technical Report

Adjustments: Switching out the lower shock mounts on the Jibb LT was a doddle. Changing the chainstay length would be a similarly effortless experience. An alternate rear axle where the axle itself is offset from the head allows you to run the chainstay length 5mm longer or shorter from the stock middle position. You also need to switch out the hanger, the dropout on each side and the rear brake mount. It sounds like a lot but in reality it would take a half-competent mechanic 5-10 minutes.

Frame Details: The frame has been really easy to work on, and all of the suspension pivots can be tightened with standard Alley keys. Not only are the pivot bearings larger than most, they are also some of the best sealed pivots on any mountain bike you’ll see anywhere - note the dual-lip seal either side of every single pivot.

photo
Gonna miss this little fella


Pros

+ Fantastic in fast flowing technical terrain
+ Adjustable geometry and progression
+ Easy to work on
+ Reassuringly overbuilt
+ Well-sealed pivot bearings
+ Five year warranty (passes on to second owner)

Cons

- A little on the heavy side
- Seat tube could feel a little too slack for some
- Light riders may benefit from a shock retune


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThough not the jibbiest bike money can buy, I did have a really good time riding the Jibb LT. It is a predictable, well-mannered trail bike that is a fraction more capable than its travel numbers would suggest. It doesn't feel like a scaled-down enduro bike, more like a well-rounded trail bike with a very supportive suspension platform that is dependable and rewarding.Jessie-May Morgan




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Raaw Raaw Jibb


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
102 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
131566 views
Spotted: New Shimano Brakes & DH Drivetrain
62025 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz Bronson V5 - The Mini-Nomad
51978 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
51328 views
What Exactly Is "Outdated" Mountain Bike Geometry?
44138 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
41292 views
Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post
34795 views
Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes
33193 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

20 Comments
  • 35 0
 No headset routing or wireless only dropper and drivetrain. Hard pass for this surely unrideable stone age technology.
  • 9 0
 Plus external routing slows you down!
  • 2 0
 Nailed it! keeping it simple, I love the external routing even, less to mess around with!
  • 1 0
 No ability to run transmission either
  • 1 0
 @nickmalysh: I guess a good question would be, what would sway someones opinion more? The option to only run a wireless derailleur, or not one at all? You could run the prev. gen of axs though if you wanted. UDH is a cool feature on newer bikes but I could take it or leave it.
  • 31 0
 how is this lighter than the bronson LOL
  • 3 0
 batteries are heavy
  • 1 0
 Size Small vs Large and 36 vs 38. But yeah. The Bronson isn't light.

Edit: LOL nevermind the Bronson is 36 stock too
  • 9 0
 External cable routing meaning no headset routing, no stupid electric derailleur only, finally a company on the right track!
  • 8 2
 Man, I really like the attention to detail on this but for a trail bike the frame weight is a showstopper.
  • 7 0
 LOVE IT!!!!!!
  • 4 2
 "One drawback of the Jibb's geometry is its relatively long chainstays"

Whomever thought of calling a bike "Jibb" with long chainstays was clearly not someone who doesn't jibb.

Need to rename the Jibb, maybe something like Nojibbjustjive...
  • 2 0
 Can’t say enough positive things about RAAW. I hope they never sell out. Excellent customer service. They are Undeniably German and utilitarian bikes. I have a yalla and a jibb. Loads of interchangeable parts between them which is awesome. They ride fantastic, look gorgeous and are easy to work on. Also the bearings are sealed really well. Everything I want in a bike and nothing I don’t.
  • 2 1
 If Raaw followed the lead of Kavenz, using a variable drop out length, a mullet could be set up with a shorter chainstay for true Jibb like performance.
  • 1 0
 The bike that Pinkbike commenters all say they want, but is it the bike that they'll all buy over a Bronson or a Stumpjumper?
  • 1 0
 460 rear end, 490 reach, and nice stack on an xl talk about beautiful proportions!! freaking love to see that
  • 2 0
 Do you even aero bro?
  • 1 0
 A warranty that passes on to future owners is really nice.
  • 1 0
 TIL people from Glasgow are called 'Glaswegians'
  • 1 0
 Or colloquially 'Neds'.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.060433
Mobile Version of Website