Review: The Raaw Jibb LT is Sure-Footed & Versatile

Descending

One of the ten sets of lower shock mounts corrects geometry for use with a 27.5" rear wheel. Credit: Jessie-May Morgan

The Jibb LT's first outing, rightly or wrongly, was an enduro race. It was a race of two halves, with three stages comprising steep, natural, very slow and slippery tracks, another two comprising fast berms and tables, and a final one composed of a plethora of off-camber, choppy rock slabs with multiple blind crests and surprise compressions. The Jibb was, by far and away, at its best on the latter described stages.While I felt that a more supple, longer travel bike would've been the better tool for the more challenging, slippery tracks (the Jibb could feel a little nervous at times), it excelled on the faster, flowing terrain and carried speed really well when coasting off the brakes through chunky rock gardens, confidently holding on to off-camber lines.Some of that aforementioned nervousness I was able to put down to the 50mm stem. I have latterly switched it out for a 35mm stem and feel the bike's handling to be a little more responsive.The Jibb's suspension feels at its best on flowing, high-speed trails. Pumping through troughs is rewarded with flattering acceleration, and the suspension is plenty poppy enough for access to those bonus lines that give you an early entrance to turns. On trails where most of the compressions are smooth, rolling features that demand active participation, the Jibb comes alive, and can almost be a job to keep up with at times. It isn't troubled by choppy rock gardens either, trundling through in sure-footed fashion.The 141mm travel is delivered in a pretty progressive fashion making it hard to eat into all of the travel, something that only adds to my impression that this bike is a touch more capable that its numbers might suggest. There's not a whiff of wallow about this bike.I spent most of the review period riding the Jibb LT as a 29er, and am happy to report that my derriere never did come into contact with the rear wheel. Thus, I didn't need to ride it in the MX configuration per se, but I was intrigued to see how its handling would be affected. The main difference I noted was in corner initiation. I felt I wasn't punished quite so much for setting up late, with the rear end putting up less of a fight when leaning the bike in with a moment's notice. The change made it a little more fun to ride on technical flowing trails with a mellow gradient, where the corners are short, tight, but well supported.The Jibb's geometry is totally adequate for fall-line trails. The 64.1-degree headtube angle is slack enough to convince me to roll through some of the steepest, tightest turns we have on offer here in the Tweed Valley, and it always proved to be sufficient for a safe, drama-free exitOne drawback of the Jibb's geometry is its relatively long chainstays - something that is less likely to be an issue on the larger frame sizes. In the stock setting, the small has a 445mm chainstay, which is really quite long in the context of a 420mm reach and a wheelbase of 1,192mm. It's not so easy to unweight the front wheel in manual-esque maneuvers (sadly, I can't manual the length of myself at any chainstay length), and at times I found myself caught out on the trail having not successfully unweighted quite enough. There is scope to shorten the stays by 5mm (or lengthen), and I would have liked to try it out but I ran out of time to make this change.Unsurprisingly perhaps, the Jibb is less composed on trails that venture into downhill territory, where a steep gradient is combined with drops in short succession of one another. On repeated high-speed hits where the bike is forced deep into its travel, the suspension would become harsh and jarring. Traction was there, and my feet remained secure on the pedals with no surprise bucking to speak of, but the experience wasn't comfortable and I would be left with legs feeling a bit battered and fatigued. Arguably, I'd ventured outside of the bike's main intentions with some of those tracks, but it was interesting to do so. I was able to make the bike feel a little more settled in these scenarios by winding on a lot of compression damping. It's possible that the damping was helping the bike remain higher in its travel on those high-speed hits, higher in the stroke where the leverage ratio is higher and the effective spring rate lower.