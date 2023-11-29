Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler

Frame Details
The outgoing Smuggler was the last bike in the lineup to harken back to the swoopy curvy days of Transition, with the new model landing in the angular aesthetic that marks the brand's new era. Alonside the change in form are a few updates to the frame's details, namely in the cable routing and headset department. Where the prior Smuggler Carbon had external brake routing, the new model snakes the rear brake through the front and rear triangle.
The headset has also gone the way of integration, with drop-in bearings replacing the pressed headset cups. This was done to facilitate the use of the new internal cable guides that terminate at the headtube of the bike, as those are apparently incompatible with the press-in aluminum cups seen on most other bikes. The integration is clean, but I'm sure some will bemoan the loss of aftermarket options there.
I wish I could say the updated cable routing simplified things, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. Where most carbon bikes are now employing fully guided tube-in-tube cable routing, the Smuggler stops a step short of that convenience. The routing ends a bit in front of the bottom bracket, with the carbon tubes' raw ends accessible via a big cutout in the back of the bottom bracket shell; I've dubbed this opening the Loam Cupboard. From there, it's a bit of a free-for-all through the stays, though those are easy enough to route if you start from the back. Ultimately, this means you'll have to remove the lower pivot hardware and swing the stays up in order to start fishing the cable up into the guide tubes, at which point they'll pop out of the headtube.
That Loam Cupboard does the job of getting the cables through the bike, but it also does an excellent job of funneling mud and debris into the frame. Every time I pulled the bottom bracket, I found a hardened plug of dirt crammed all around the BB area. I tried to shield it with some mastic tape above the stay, but it seems to get from the sides and below, and at a certain point you don't want to wrap every exposed gap. My advice here would be to make sure you use the plastic tube that connects the two bottom bracket cups, it'll go a long way in keeping crud from collecting and killing those bearings.
I asked the folks at Transition about this issue, and they're well aware of it, enough so to design a little fender
that shrouds the area over top of the hole. Dirt and water might still accumulate from underneath, but hopefully this would do a bit better than my mastic tape fix.
This hole sits behind the chainstay bridge, but there's enough of a gap for plenty of trail debris to accumulate.
There are no flip chips, no geometry adjustments, no extra gadgets or features - just a well-rounded bike made to ride up and down hills. Stick a water bottle in the frame, accessories on the top tube mount, and get out the door.
Plus it has good seattube. No wonder it feels good.
Too bad for the rest.