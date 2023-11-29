Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler

Descending

My first ride on this bike wasn't at home in Bellingham, despite the proximity to the headquarters it came from. I actually first hopped on the bike up in Whistler, to check out some old janky scary trails I'd heard about in the Valley. Luckily my initial setup was pretty close to correct, as things were pretty full-on from the get go. To my pleasant surprise however, the Smuggler took it in stride, working hard to keep the wheels on the ground through some old chopped out tracks. This came to exemplify the rest of my time on the bike, as one that could punch pretty far above the assumed assumed pay grade so long as you're able to cash the checks.For a light feeling bike that climbed so well, I figured there would be a larger tradeoff on the descents, but the Smuggler can handle proper terrain if you're willing to be active on the bike and choose lines wisely. It's far from a long-travel enduro rig, but it's equally far from a pedal-only cross-country machine.On more buff, flowing terrain, the Smuggler was an absolute hoot. It's one of the most intuitive-feeling jumping bikes I've ridden, arcing perfectly off lips without any unpredictable changes in the suspension feel. That predictability also makes it easy to pop onto the rear wheel, jib off small features, and carve around turns, as the rear wheel always seems to be where you want it. Only in very rough terrain does the back end get a bit lost - and that's when you're pushing things well beyond the typical trail bike realm. It may lose some shape, but luckily the relatively short overall travel makes for a compressed position that isn't too compromised.All that positive ride quality comes with a bit of a price, namely in the form of noise and premature wear. The GX AXS-equipped bike felt like a best-case scenario in terms of noise mitigation, but it still wasn't a silent ride. As I mentioned earlier, there was the initial issues with the Fox Float X knocking on rebound - that was fixed - but there was still a good deal of frame noise on rougher sections of trail. Most of this came down to chainslap and cable rattle, so one could probably chase down all the little sounds and come away in silent bliss. Chainslap might just require a beefier chainstay protector, as the stock one is hard and flat compared to some of the better options out there. The cable rattle was mostly centered around that Loam Cupboard, where the cables have a few inches to play before snaking back into smaller tubes. That plus the dirt that collects down there made for some in-frame noise that would come and go.I've been riding this bike since earlier this summer, and the first set of bearings lasted me about 2-3 months of dry riding before needing service and a subsequent replacement. Luckily, I had a set at home that fit the spec, but it would incur an annoying cost right off the bat if you were a new owner. The bearings could definitely use better sealing and more robust hardware to deal with the forces you can generate cornering this speedy little whip.