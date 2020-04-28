Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel

Descending

Fans of the first generation Sentinel won't be disappointed by the new one. It has all the capabilities of the original, and now there's a little more margin for error courtesy of 10 millimeters of additional cushion for those moments when things don't go exactly as planned.When I reviewed the aluminum Sentinel back in 2017 I wrote that it, “prefers to plow straight ahead rather than pop off trailside features – smashing straight down the trail is its strong suit.” The new version is no slouch when it comes to straight-line plowing, but now I'd categorize it as more of an aggressive all-rounder rather than a downhill specialist. It's well-suited to my favorite types of rides – big, long adventures with a focus on steep and rough trails that can only be accessed after a sustained uphill grind.My slight change in tune is partially due to the fact that there have been a number of even more DH-oriented 29ers released in the last two years, bikes like the Specialized Enduro or Raaw Madonna, for instance. Those two models, in particular, feel more single-mindedly focused on crushing downhill laps, with more travel and a stoutness that allows them to blithely smash through obstacles.The Sentinel has a comfortable, carvy nature to it, and I never felt like I was getting unduly knocked around on rough descents. Frame stiffness is hard to quantify without putting on the lab coat, and the aluminum Stan's wheels likely played a part in the equation, but I was impressed by just how comfortable the Sentinel felt on the trail. Big hits were dispatched without a fuss once I'd added an additional volume spacer – the end-stroke ramp up was smooth, and in the instances when I did use all the travel it never felt like I was hitting a wall.