Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel

Technical Report

Super Deluxe knock:

Loam swimming pool:

Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo:

The Sentinel's GX build kit is a pretty close match to how I'd choose to spec my own bike – going with the workhorse GX drivetrain helps keep the price down while leaving room for goodies like the Code RSC brakes and Lyrik Ultimate fork. Gram counters could easily shed weight by swapping some of the aluminum parts out for carbon, but even if I had unlimited funds there's really not much I'd change right away.The Sentinel's RockShox Super Deluxe shock had an annoying knock that was audible at slower speeds. At first, I thought it was cable rattle or possibly something in the frame, but switching to a Fox Float X2 shock confirmed that the Super Deluxe was the source of that racket. It didn't seem to be affecting the performance, but on quieter sections of trail it was very distracting.According to RockShox, a new tune has been developed to specifically address the concerns of noise. For riders who purchase a Sentinel prior to the change being implemented in production, this tune is retrofittable to the current Super Deluxe shocks. Transition says that, "If you feel like your Super Deluxe shock is affected, contact us by email or via live chat on our website and we will help to ensure the issue is resolved as quickly as possible through a RockShox service center."Transition have always touted their 'loam shelf', the part of the frame in front of the chainstays where piles of loamy soil like to accumulate. It's a good way to show off your local trail conditions on social media, but I'm not so sure about the new feature, the loam swimming pool. There's a pocket underneath the lower shock mount where water collects after a wet ride or a bike wash, and you need to flip the bike upside down to get it to drain. Lots of bikes with this frame style have windows / ports to allow water to escape, but not this one.I'm a big fan of this tire match-up for most of the year here in the Pacific Northwest. It's a slightly faster rolling option compared to dual Assegais, and there's loads of traction in firm to soft conditions.