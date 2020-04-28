Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel

Apr 28, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Transition Sentinel V2

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


When Transition launched the original Sentinel back in 2017 its geometry numbers turned heads. After all, at the time there were only a few other companies making 29ers that were that long, that slack, and with reduced offset forks. It turns out that the trend caught on, and those geometry numbers look a lot more normal now than they did just a few years ago.

Version 2.0 launches today, and while it isn't a drastic departure from the original, there have been a few noteworthy tweaks and design changes to ensure the Sentinel remains fully modern. The most obvious change is the look of the carbon frame itself – it's more angular, with fewer swoops and curves than before. Think more fighter jet, less Ford Taurus. It's a look that matches the 27.5” Scout that was released this past February.
Transition Sentinel Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
• 63.6-degree head angle
• 440mm chainstays (size L)
• Lifetime warranty
• Weight: 31.25 lb / 14.17 kg (size large)
• Frame colors: Ti Grey, Loam Gold
• Price: $5,449 USD as shown, $3,199 frame + Float X2 shock
www.transitionbikes.com

Along with the updated shape, the Sentinel now has 150mm of rear travel, 10 millimeters more than the original. To go along with the extra travel, the new frame's leverage curve is slightly more progressive in order to provide more support and prevent unwanted bottoming-out on bigger impacts.

The bike that I've been riding for the last two months is the GX build, which retails for $5,499 USD. Highlights include a 160mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, Code RSC brakes, SRAM GX drivetrain, and Stan's Flow S1 wheelset with a Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR II in the back, both with EXO+ casing.

The Sentinel frame with a Fox Float X2 shock is priced at $3,199 USD. Along with the GX model, there's also an X01 version for $6,599, and an NX model for $4,499 USD.

bigquotesThe new version is no slouch when it comes to straight-line plowing, but now I'd categorize it as more of an aggressive all-rounder rather than a downhill specialist. Mike Kazimer



Construction and Features

The Sentinel's frame is constructed using Toray carbon and a latex EPS molding process. That means the carbon is laid over a latex covered EPS form, then put into a mold. The mold is then heated, which expands the foam, putting uniform pressure onto the inside of the frame to prevent any unwanted wrinkles or voids.

There's internal cable routing for the derailleur and dropper lines, and the brake line is run externally for easy servicing. Two bolts under the top tube can be used to mount a tube or tool holder, and there's new integrated chainstay protection. Tire clearance has also been increased – up to a 2.6” rear tire will fit without any trouble.


There's plenty of room for a water bottle, and the brake line is routed externally for easy access.
The Sentinel uses an expanding collet design to keep the main pivot hardware in place. I did have it loosen up on me once, but applying some Loctite to the main pivot bolt prevented any further issues.


As seat tube angles get steeper, the ability to fit a dropper post with plenty of travel is more important than ever. To ensure the Sentinel made the grade, Transition shortened the seat tube length even further, which means there's enough room for as much drop as possible - the OneUp dropper on my test bike has a whopping 210mm of travel.

The Sentinel is devoid of any flip chips or multi-position shock mounts, but that doesn't mean it's a one-trick pony. It's possible to run a 57.5mm stroke shock (stock is 62.5 mm), which would reduce the rear travel to 140mm, and the bike's press-in headset cups means that the frame is compatible with angle-adjusting headsets – geometry tinkerers should be able to achieve a slacker or steeper head angle without much trouble. What about getting even more travel out of the rear end? That's not recommended – the clearance between the downtube and the shock reservoir would get a little too close with a 65mm stroke shock, and issues could arise at full bottom-out.


The integrated chainslap guard keeps things quiet. Yes, there's a little heel rub - riding flat pedals in the mud will do that; I'd recommend applying a strip of mastic tape or a protective sticker.
There's clearance for up to a 2.6" tire.


Geometry & Sizing

As I mentioned, the Sentinel's geometry numbers were modern enough that they didn't need a drastic revision. There have been a few changes, though; the head angle has gotten even slacker, and it now comes in at 63.6-degrees. The chainstays measure 440mm on all sizes – that's 5mm longer than before, although it would be nice to see those change depending on frame size. I bet the rider on the XXL size wouldn't mind a longer back-end to go with that 521mm reach...

The seat angle varies slightly depending on the size, but on the large its 76.9-degrees. Props to Transition for publishing the seat tube angle at multiple heights, along with the actual, 70.8-degree angle and the amount of seat tube offset, numbers that are all too often missing from geometry charts.




Suspension Design

According to Transition, the leverage ratio on the Sentinel V1 has a 23.5% total change (2.81 starting and 2.15 ending), with approximately 15% change from sag to full travel. The initial leverage ratio was increased for better small bump compliance, and the increase in travel along with the increase in progression is claimed to help improve the amount of support on sequential bigger hits.

Anti-squat sits slightly above 100% at sag, and then drops off as the bike goes through its travel.


Specifications
Price $5449
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC
Headset FSA No57E
Cassette SRAM GX Eagle
Crankarms SRAM Stylo 7K DUB
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar ANVL Mandrel
Stem ANVL Swage 40mm
Grips Sensus Lite
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Stans Flow S1 Tea
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / Maxxis DHR II 2.4" EXO+
Seat ANVL Forge CroMo
Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC







RIDING THE
SENTINEL

Test Bike Setup

I ran a little above bodyweight in the RockShox Super Deluxe shock, which put me at 28% sag. After a few rides, I ended up installing one more volume spacer in the shock, for a total of two. Up front, I ran 78 psi in the Lyrik, with two clicks of high-speed compression and four clicks of low-speed compression from fully open.

The touchpoints of the bike worked perfectly for me – the 30mm rise bar, the Anvl seat, the Sensus grips, the tire selection – I didn't need to swap out anything at all. It doesn't hurt that Transition is based in the same town I live in – it makes sense that the parts would be appropriate for where I ride.

Testing took place entirely around Bellingham, Washington, where trail conditions ranged from wet and sloppy to primetime perfection. Typically, I would have thrown some Canadian adventures into the mix, but unfortunately, the current COVID situation has taken that off the table for the time being. Luckily, I live close to miles and miles of top-notch trails.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing

Yes, the Sentinel's head angle sits in what used to be downhill bike territory, but that doesn't mean it climbs like a big, sluggish gravity sled – far from it, in fact. The overall weight is very reasonable, especially considering the lack of any lightweight carbon components, and it felt more energetic on the climbs than I'd expected.

The 76.9-degree seat tube angle is in-line with the latest batch of bikes I've been testing, as is the 613mm top tube length. Those numbers, combined with the 30mm rise bar meant that I felt right at home the moment I sat on the Sentinel.

It's on straight ahead, technical sections that the Sentinel's length and head angle are beneficial – there's a level of slow-speed stability that makes it easy to maintain forward progress on tricky, chunky climbs.
There was minimal pedal bob during seated climbing, and a small amount of motion from the shock when I shifted my weight forward during out of the saddle efforts. Overall, I was content leaving the shock in the fully open position for the vast majority of the time. I'd put its climbing manners on par with those of the new Norco Sight, and a little behind the Ibis Ripmo, which has a shorter wheelbase and a slightly more efficient feeling suspension design.

Now, in saying all this, the Sentinel is still more focused on the descents than the climbs. It's very manageable on tamer terrain, and I was perfectly content pedaling it around for 4-6 hours at a time, but it also isn't going to deliver that super snappy, turn-on-dime feeling that would come with something shorter and steeper.



Descending

Fans of the first generation Sentinel won't be disappointed by the new one. It has all the capabilities of the original, and now there's a little more margin for error courtesy of 10 millimeters of additional cushion for those moments when things don't go exactly as planned.

When I reviewed the aluminum Sentinel back in 2017 I wrote that it, “prefers to plow straight ahead rather than pop off trailside features – smashing straight down the trail is its strong suit.” The new version is no slouch when it comes to straight-line plowing, but now I'd categorize it as more of an aggressive all-rounder rather than a downhill specialist. It's well-suited to my favorite types of rides – big, long adventures with a focus on steep and rough trails that can only be accessed after a sustained uphill grind.




My slight change in tune is partially due to the fact that there have been a number of even more DH-oriented 29ers released in the last two years, bikes like the Specialized Enduro or Raaw Madonna, for instance. Those two models, in particular, feel more single-mindedly focused on crushing downhill laps, with more travel and a stoutness that allows them to blithely smash through obstacles.

The Sentinel has a comfortable, carvy nature to it, and I never felt like I was getting unduly knocked around on rough descents. Frame stiffness is hard to quantify without putting on the lab coat, and the aluminum Stan's wheels likely played a part in the equation, but I was impressed by just how comfortable the Sentinel felt on the trail. Big hits were dispatched without a fuss once I'd added an additional volume spacer – the end-stroke ramp up was smooth, and in the instances when I did use all the travel it never felt like I was hitting a wall.


Transition Sentinel
Ibis Ripmo 2
Ibis Ripmo V2

How does it compare?

The Ripmo and the Sentinel were both updated this year, so let's take a moment to see how these sequels stack up. On tighter, slow speed climbs the Ripmo takes slightly less effort to maneuver – its steeper head angle (64.9 vs 63.5) and 25mm shorter wheelbase make it feel a little zippier than the Sentinel.

Once the trail heads downhill, the Sentinel pulls ahead - it's more assured and stable on really steep sections of trail. Both bikes are competent descenders, but it's the Sentinel that feels most at home when gravity takes over. When it comes to price, a Ripmo frame and shock are $200 USD less than a Sentinel.

There's less of a difference when compared to the Norco Sight. The geometry numbers are nearly identical – the Sight's reach is a little longer, and the seat tube angle a little steeper, but the wheelbase dimensions are within a millimeter of each other. The Sentinel is a little lighter thanks to its full carbon frame, and the Transition's rear suspension offered more mid- and end-stoke support when both bikes were set up with similar amounts of sag.


The 210mm OneUp post came in handy on extra-steep trails.
Underneath the lower shock mount is a tiny swimming pool for ants.

Technical Report

The Sentinel's GX build kit is a pretty close match to how I'd choose to spec my own bike – going with the workhorse GX drivetrain helps keep the price down while leaving room for goodies like the Code RSC brakes and Lyrik Ultimate fork. Gram counters could easily shed weight by swapping some of the aluminum parts out for carbon, but even if I had unlimited funds there's really not much I'd change right away.

Super Deluxe knock: The Sentinel's RockShox Super Deluxe shock had an annoying knock that was audible at slower speeds. At first, I thought it was cable rattle or possibly something in the frame, but switching to a Fox Float X2 shock confirmed that the Super Deluxe was the source of that racket. It didn't seem to be affecting the performance, but on quieter sections of trail it was very distracting.

According to RockShox, a new tune has been developed to specifically address the concerns of noise. For riders who purchase a Sentinel prior to the change being implemented in production, this tune is retrofittable to the current Super Deluxe shocks. Transition says that, "If you feel like your Super Deluxe shock is affected, contact us by email or via live chat on our website and we will help to ensure the issue is resolved as quickly as possible through a RockShox service center."

Loam swimming pool: Transition have always touted their 'loam shelf', the part of the frame in front of the chainstays where piles of loamy soil like to accumulate. It's a good way to show off your local trail conditions on social media, but I'm not so sure about the new feature, the loam swimming pool. There's a pocket underneath the lower shock mount where water collects after a wet ride or a bike wash, and you need to flip the bike upside down to get it to drain. Lots of bikes with this frame style have windows / ports to allow water to escape, but not this one.

Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo: I'm a big fan of this tire match-up for most of the year here in the Pacific Northwest. It's a slightly faster rolling option compared to dual Assegais, and there's loads of traction in firm to soft conditions.




Pros

+ Great all-rounder for riders with the right terrain
+ Relatively light considering the build kit
+ Wide range of sizes, room for long travel dropper posts

Cons

- Knocking noise from Super Deluxe
- Water pools up underneath lower shock bolt
- Not the mini-DH / smash-through-everything bike some riders may be looking for



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Transition Sentinel isn't a drastic departure from the original, but if anything that's a testament to how far ahead of the curve that first version actually was. With a little more travel and all the latest frame features it's fully modernized and able to take on a far wider variety of terrain than its geometry numbers suggest. 
 Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Transition Transition Sentinel


19 Comments

  • 2 0
 I like the less bubbly frame style they're going for with the new models of bikes. I have the Sentinel V1 and it's a great bike, I'm not sure I'd be one to fork over a wad of cash for a .2 degree head angle change and 10mm more travel in the back though.
  • 1 0
 Seems like geo is converging for this kind of bike. I'd be surprised if HA and STA numbers change too much going forward. Kinda nice to feel like owning a bike like this (or the previous Sentinel, or an Enduro/SB150/Sight/etc.) is getting more and more future-proof as far as angles go.
  • 1 0
 As someone who has gone through getting a new bike every year for almost 12 years, just to try new things.....I'm still on a 2018 Carbon Sentinel and I can say that I still have no plans to replace it. It's incredibly versatile for what a bruiser it was intended to be. Easy up and stable down. Really don't see the allure to go to 150mm and a half desire steeper head tube when it absolutely rips the ways it is. And more importantly, a little longer chain stay is something I personally wouldn't want being the way it is, it still keeps the back end manageable in squirmy sections. Love Transition bikes, and their attitude and I'm just still smiling big on my 2018 model. That said V2 is a sharp looking frame.
  • 1 0
 Loving my new Scout, and if you like wagon wheels you can't go wrong with the Sentinel. The new frame designs give me wood compared to the curvy ones of the previous gen.
  • 1 0
 I love bikes, I've broken a lot of bikes. I love lifetime warranty, Transition is making a great case for owning a stellar bike that I can count on.
  • 1 0
 External rear hose routing is great on that side if you run your rear brake on the right but not so much if it’s the other way round
  • 2 0
 Haha, I the old carbon frame did look like a Ford Tarus.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me more of the SN95 mustangs vs the new edge mustangs.
  • 2 0
 looks great, especially that seat angle. but $3200 for a frame?!?!
  • 1 0
 Looks hot damn hot. How much science or technology please @TransitionBikeCompany?
  • 2 0
 Seems like a Sentinel LB
  • 1 0
 Need ineffective top tube and stance geo numbers please
  • 1 0
 Looks like this Sentinel has it's Sight pointed squarely at Norco.
  • 1 0
 Grab me a towel.
  • 1 0
 Its about freaking time.
  • 1 0
 Alloy. Now. Thanks TBC!
  • 1 0
 Great looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Sight...

Post a Comment



