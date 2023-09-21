Review: TransX EDP01 Wireless Electronic Dropper Post

Wireless electronic dropper posts have been in existence since 2017, when Magura's Vyron post debuted. RockShox released their Reverb AXS dropper two years later, and in the years since it's become the most commonly seen housing-free option. There's just one problem – there's still no 200mm version, and no clear answers as to if / when we'll see one. That hole in the marketplace is slowly starting to fill with alternatives, including the TransX EDP01 reviewed here.
EDP01 Dropper Details
• Travel amounts: 150, 170, 200mm (tested)
• 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters
• Weight: 767 grams / remote: 52 grams
• Two-year warranty
• MSRP: $499 USD (includes battery + remote)
• More info: transx.com

The EDP01 is available in 31.6 and 30.9mm diameters with either 150, 170, or 200mm of drop. The post is powered by a rechargeable 7.4 volt battery, and the remote uses a CR2032 battery. TransX claims the post can be activated 6,000 times before needing a charge, although my fear of being stuck out on the trail with a non-functioning dropper caused me to charge it every handful of rides just to be safe.

photo
photo

INSTALLATION

There isn't any performance aspect of a wireless dropper post that makes it a must-have over a cable-actuated version, although the ease of installation does count for something. There's no cable and housing to deal with, and getting it up and running is as simple as putting the post in the frame, pairing it with the remote, and hitting the trail.

TransX touts the post's short insertion depth, and while it is low at 290mm, the total length of the EDP01 from the bottom to the rails when fully extended is 545mm, while a 200mm OneUp dropper measures 530mm – the distance from the bottom of the collar to the seat rails is longer on the EDP01, due to the motorized mechanism. That means that to achieve the same seat height, the TransX would need to be inserted further into a frame than the OneUp.

The post uses a one bolt design to clamp the seat into the rails, with another bolt at the front of the post that's used to adjust the seat angle. It's a convenient system, and I found it to be quicker to use than some of the more fiddly two-bolt options out there.


photo
The remote comes with a standalone split clamp, and it's also compatible with SRAM's Matchmaker clamp design.

PERFORMANCE

Initially, the EDP01's return speed was on the slower side, that is until I increased the air pressure in the cartridge to 350 psi (the maximum recommended) via the air valve on the bottom of the post. That helped speed things up, and while it still doesn't extend as quickly as a RockShox AXS, that faster return rate was an improvement. The effort it takes to lower the seat is fairly average – it's not as silky smooth as a BikeYoke, for example, or even the aforementioned Reverb AXS.

The good news is that it didn't develop any squishiness during the test period – the cartridge is still going strong. TransX also sells replacement cartridges separately, and should an issue arise they can be swapped out in a matter of minutes. They may look and function similarly, but TransX is adamant that the cartridges are not manufactured by Wintek, the company that makes the internals for many other dropper posts.

The remote lever is easy to access, and while it may not be the most elegant looking component, I don't have any complaints about its functionality.

As for the run time of the post, I did have the battery die on me partway through a ride. I'd left the battery installed during a three-hour drive with my bike on a vertical hitch rack, and then forgot to check its status before my next ride. It's a good reminder to take the battery out when driving longer distances; otherwise the road vibrations can potentially cause it to constantly try to pair with the remote and run the battery down, at least I'm assuming that's what happened.

That was the only hiccup I experienced, although I'd be tempted to purchase a spare battery to bring along on mega-rides, just in case (they're available for $49 USD). It's wishful thinking, but it sure would have been nice if the EDP01 battery was compatible with SRAM's AXS batteries, and vice versa.

photo
photo

ISSUES

After a few months of use the post started making a knocking noise when the seat was lowered and I went over chattery sections of trail. I eventually narrowed it down to the nut that attaches to the cartridge at the base of the post. That had loosened slightly, and was allowing the cartridge to move up and down and make a racket. I snugged it down, and it's been smooth sailing since.

photo


Pros

+ Very easy installation
+ Not the fastest return speed
Cons

- Going wireless isn't cheap
- Heavier than cable-actuated posts, even when factoring in the weight of cable + housing




Pinkbike's Take


bigquotesFor riders dead set on a wireless dropper, the EDP01 could fit the bill. It's still more expensive (and heavier) than the sea of fully functional cable-actuated options out there, but it's also not as pricey as a RockShox Reverb AXS, and it's available with 200mm of drop. I am glad of its existence, mainly for the ease that I can install it when a review bike inevitably arrives with a dropper that's too short. That said, I'm not entirely convinced that needing to remember to charge a battery is worth the tradeoff for a cleaner-looking cockpit. Mike Kazimer




 If you've ever had a dropper fail on a ride, it can be a pretty dramatic fail, so adding in a battery which increases the potential for failing is not my idea of a good time. Good luck with all your electronic doodads, I'm good with mechanical stuff.
  • 11 2
 If your battery isn't charged that's not the post failing, that's you failing. If you can charge a cell phone battery every day you can charge a dropper post battery once a month.
  • 3 1
 But you are removing cables and housings that can fail. 6 of one, half dozen of the other I suppose. I've had mechanical droppers fail on me multiple times. I've yet to have my AXS have any issues. On long rides I have a pack too, so putting a 20g battery as an extra isn't the end of the world, however, I've yet to have the thing die on me with reasonable charging schedule. aka once every couple of weeks regardless if I see a red light.
  • 3 1
 @warmerdamj: you’ve clearly not worked on enough AXS equipped bikes to know the contacts on the batteries fail, and the derailleurs, Flight Attendant modules, and seatposts can go braindead and need full replacement. On top of that, unlike a mechanical part that can usually be Macgyvered enough with a multitool and zip ties to keep you going, the electronic stuff often ends up being stuck in position which sucks if you’re way out there or on a trip without credible shop nearby.
  • 5 0
 @nation: I've had AXS posts and drivetrains for years but you're right I've never worked on them. Because they've never needed work. The stuff is solid and I'm sure this post is too.
  • 3 1
 @nation: exactly right. I had this exact thing happen to me at Trestles Bike park—long story, but I had a mechanical dropped fail on me and was able to rig up a method to make it work well enough not to mess up my day. If a control module, wire, batter lead, etc. craps out mid ride there’s nothing you can do.
  • 3 0
 Been 4 years now, never had Axs fail… but enjoy what you will.
  • 1 0
 @bmied31: even easier, if you also have AXS drivetrain, in a pinch when you screwed up and failed to charge a battery, you can shift the battery back and forth as needed to get home.

pretty impossible with a broken cable....
  • 5 0
 I'd be a lot more tempted if they could make it compatible with the AXS batteries I already have. The last thing I need is Yet Another Battery System. AXS for me has hit a sweet spot with size, longevity, and with AXS on a couple bikes already I already have a spare.
  • 1 0
 Something tells me SRAM isnt keen on sharing that interface. But it sure would be nice to have a universal standard for all things electronic on the bike
  • 12 8
 I would argue there is absolutely a performance advantage from a wireless dropper over a cable actuated one. Cables get dirty, they stretch and can start to give resistance to the lever. Remote droppers avoid all this. And in regards to a regular reverb they eliminate the housing full of fluid which gives more opportunity to get air in there. Remote droppers are honestly just so much better and it's great to see more options.
  • 9 7
 That’s not performance, that’s maintenance (or lack thereof)
  • 3 1
 @notthatfast: It is maintenance too, but when your lever starts to feel like shit it's performance imo.
  • 2 2
 All you have to do with this one is remember air cartridges and hope the vibrations don't cause the remote to constantly pair, killing the battery.
  • 1 0
 Regular reverb Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Running cable and housing for a dropper is a huge pain in the ass in some frames, so I kinda get it, but I think this is one of those "the cure is worse than the disease" times.

Bike Yoke Revive = ~$350
Get a bike shop to install it for you = $100 at most

So, for $50 LESS, you get a smoother dropper, less stack height, easy post recharging, zero battery recharging needed, and a zero-hassle install (because you're not doing it yourself). I guess you might be in for slightly more maintenance in the future but as long as there's cable/housing in the frame already, replacing it is really not bad.
  • 4 0
 Good on companies like Tran X, Brand X etc etc for keeping cycling affordable in these days.....
  • 5 0
 Holy stack height batman!
  • 1 0
 Mike has picked this up in his copy, but it would have been worth a mention in the "cons" bit
  • 4 1
 I would pay 100 dollars more for a dropper to be wireless. Get out here with 500+ dropper posts. Wake me up in 8 years when they make a 300-dollar one.
  • 2 0
 This post is a pretty solid move forward from the price of a Reverb AXS.

I bought a used bike that came with an AXS post and I’ll never go back to cable actuated. It just works perfectly with zero maintenance ever.
  • 1 0
 @Chondog94: It sounds pretty nice, I've got a rat nest in front of my bike, and I would love to get rid of the housing. Just not worth doubling the cost of a dropper personally, they will come down eventually.
  • 1 0
 I honestly see an electric dropper in my future from the stand point of I have young kids and being able to pull the post out quickly to install or remove a tag along adaptor quickly. I don't want to have the adaptor on all the time and its kinda a pain the in the arse always disconnecting everything to pull the post to install the adaptor.
  • 1 0
 Heavier, less reliable, marginal performance, and far more expensive.....but heeeeeyyyy it's electronic so you really need to buy one. What a heap. My original trans-x is running perfect after three years. No battery charging, no problems. Only a sucker buys this product.
  • 1 0
 I use one on my Specialized bike as it's the only way to get the post 'almost' fully inserted. The internal cable routing causes an extra inch below a normal post. More of a negative on Specialized bikes than a plus for e-droppers but they offer a good solution.
  • 4 0
 AXS Reverb has left the chat
  • 5 2
 Electric?!?! Pssshhhh, I want my dropper running on steam power like the good lord intended.
  • 1 0
 I don't think I've ever touched the cable on my dropper in like 3 years/3k miles. Including a lot of wet. I don't see any advantage of the AXS.

Also EDP is a terrible name for anything haha
  • 1 0
 I have no idea why companies continue to put the battery behind the seat. Plenty of realestate in front, and you gain more tire clearance. Some sized bikes already rub the seats at full compression.
  • 2 0
 Is that a red rockshox zeb i see?
  • 2 0
 Drop it like it’s Watt.
  • 1 0
 $700.00 CDN for a dropper post,
  • 1 0
 No way they called it the EDP
  • 1 0
 When is Fox going to make a Golden E-Post!?!? I want GoOoOoLD!!!
  • 3 6
 I like when the review comes out with a link... and the link does not work. great work all.
  • 4 0
 Hmm, it works for me. Try switching the price to USD (the dropdown at the bottom of the page).





