Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent

Technical Report TQ HPR50 Motor:
You know Trek and TQ are onto something special when you watch someone with high standards and low expectations jump on this bike and come back in awe of just how damn quiet the motor is. Hats off to the two teams who built this bike. It's a well-oiled machine and hasn't missed a beat, even in torrential downpours and plenty of bike washing with no precautions taken. You know exactly what to expect when you stand on the pedals or let off for that matter. That tiny harmonic pin ring drive unit is the golden goose of e-bike motors.Bontrager SE5 Team Issue Tires:
Holding back the stellar singletrack mind of the Fuel EX-e are the Bontrager SE5 tires though. They work decently in dry dirt, but through the rain-soaked summer we’ve had in Squamish they quickly spun out on polished roots and glistening rock. Their round profile on the Line 30mm wide rims meant that leaning on the side lugs commitment and time to reach. I swapped them early on for something with more tackiness to unlock what the bike was really capable of.Bontrager Raceshop SLR bars:
I dig the unibrow look of the one-piece bar and stem - thankfully there are no integrated cables. The 6 and 7-degree up and backsweep might not be the most common, but I got along well with the straighter backwards bend. Although, I did notice a little more pressure on my palms than normal. Most bars tend to have a 5-degree upsweep and can be rolled in the stem clamping surface to your liking. Initially, I chalked up the hand fatigue to the low front end, but it might be worth thinking about slip-on grips if you start to feel discomfort here. I also trimmed the width down from a whopping 820mm to 770 and never felt like they were too stiff. RockShox Super Deluxe:
This shock in combination with the suspension kinematics is phenomenal. There's plenty of range to twist the dials and it's not overly complicated. No matter the size of the impact, the shock ate it all with forgiveness and support when needed, only ever using the perfect amount of travel. I'd go far enough to say that, aside from the motor, it's the standout component on the bike.How Does It Compare?
To be fair, there aren't a lot of other bikes in this lightweight e-MTB category, at least from mainstream brands. The two main players before the Fuel EX-e arrived on the scene were the Orbea Rise and the Specialized Turbo Levo SL. The Rise uses Shimano's full-size EP8 motor, but it has been de-tuned in terms of power and runs off of a smaller battery, while the Levo SL uses a different motor than its full-powered e-MTB siblings from the big "S". All three competitors come in carbon-framed offerings and hover around the 18-19 kilogram mark.
Where they are drastically different are the power delivery, output, and noise levels. The Shimano motor in the Rise has plenty of jam, but it is the least refined and the gears rattle considerably on the descents. The Rise frame geometry also has a more conservative feel with a steeper 65.5-degree head angle. On the other hand, the Levo SL doesn't have extreme geometry and the minimal motor output emits a higher pitch whine than the Rise. Its power delivery is smoother than the Rise, although all three bikes can be tuned via apps.
Then there's also the cost factor. Yes, this top-spec Fuel EX-e 9.9 XX1 AXS has all of the bells and carbon whistles, but compared to the equivalent Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL, it comes in under the $14K mark. They are both well-finished bikes that are very sleek, but the extra power and minimal noise of the Fuel EX-e wins out by a mile. Looking back at the Orbea, the price is reasonable, but the motor trades a boost in power for a less polished experience.
Simply put, nothing comes close to the Fuel EX-e when you paint the picture of the mountain bike experience as a whole. Up and down the hill, the TQ motor rides along under the yellow carbon carpet in such a hush manner that you'd barely know it's there. You also have to factor in the torque density and packaging. Look at it - it's tiny and powerful.
The only way I could see it improving would be to revert the AXS derailleur back its own battery pack and use a similar size remote on the motor assist controller for zero wires. I know that goes against the grain of tying all those servos to a central power bank, but I'd prefer to eliminate those tiny wires before they get eliminated on the trail.
Torques
Turbo Levo SL: 35 Nm
Orbea Rise: 60 Nm
Trek Fuel EX-e: 50 Nm
Batteries
Turbo Levo SL: 320 Wh + 160 ext.
Orbea Rise: 360 Wh + 252 ext.
Trek Fuel EX-e: 360 Wh + 160 ext.
E-bikes are their own sport and classification. Kind of like paddleboarders are to Surfers.
E-MTB prices are completely f*cked. And y'all know who causes them to be f*cked, right? The people who keep dropping 14k on E-MTBs.
People feeling triggered?
Ok lets buy for that money a nice Tri-bike, hell yeah.
On one model its possible to ride with a licence plate.
But yeah for that amount of money you get a lot of different nice things....
Like, don't kid youself fam.
I'm glad I tried it because I was able to decide that e-MTB's were not for me... I'll take a few more minutes and calories burned on the climb in order to enjoy the descent so much more.
Anyways, I expect this offering from Trek is similar. It's trendy, and looks a lot better than their original E, but I'm sure still has the same 'ol problems as every ebike. I always was, but now more than ever firmly in the camp of "if it has a motor, it doesn't belong on human powered trails".
Before someone says "but what about the old and injured" yes, maybe this makes sense for specific circumstances, but if you don't want to put effort in and you are able bodied, why not just go for a full blown e-bike that can actually hang all day? I get jealous when people pass me on climbs with E-bikes. This bike has the potential for me to pass them when they run out of juice, that would be embarrassing.
Also, there is a walk assist feature... because you might need to walk an Ebike?
1. someone who rides alone 95% of the time and wants a bit more boost, but for some reason doesn't want a full power Eeb.
2. someone who's married to someone like Henrique Avancini or Jolanda Neff or something but is a decent normal rider and wants to hang out with them occasionally.
3. like the above except you're old/have no legs below the knee/something else and just need a little bit more to keep up with your homies on regular bikes.
Otherwise, I don't get the point. "Full power" Eebs are a ton of fun to ride with friends, even moreso on trails that you wouldn't normally pedal. Getting to the top of a huge climb, going up stuff that is otherwise impossible on a regular bike, exploring places you wouldn't go on a core bike, enjoying a beverage, and laughing at each other when you mess up a stupidly steep section is the fun in ebikes. That's the fun of an Eeb for an otherwise "core" rider.
This thing sits in a middle ground where it's not exactly for one or another. You can't ride with your ebike buddies to have ebike related stupid smiles, and your regular friends will hate you unless you're one of the above situations.
Is this the future of bikes? Maybe. But I'm not sure. Sometimes goldilocks isn't right. I prefer to be on either end of the spectrum.
No, for real though. Your error is that you're trying to make sense of the situation from a core mountainbikers' point of view. Realistically, 95% these bikes will end up in middle-aged couples' garages who will take them out maybe twice a year to ride to the ice cream parlor and back. The actual target group of customers for this product will be absolutely fine with its performance.
I've seen this sale hundreds of times (I worked at a retail Trek location for most of covid): It's "normal" full powered ebikes for this at the moment. Know what drives those sales? Neighbors and friends, a lot of the time. And right now, they're on full powered ebikes, whether they're EMTB or commuter style - people just get what their group/friends have. And right now, that customer and all their peers have full power ebikes. You might be right, but I think that's a harder market for bikes like the Fuel Ex-E to penetrate when it's already dominated by full power e-bikes. They won't want less power than their buddies.
One I remember in particular. A middle age guy, not at all core rider came in, and our conversation went something like this:
"hey do you guys have the Trek Rail?"
"Yeah, we have a couple still and more on the way. Let's go look at them. We've got a couple Rail 7s and a couple 9.8s at the moment"
"Oh yeah, that's a cool bike, what side do you think I am, XL?"
"Yeah, XL"
"Hey, you know Jerry Smith?"
"Oh yeah, he's in all the time"
"He's my buddy, I'm gunna ride with him. What model did he get"
"The 9.7"
"Ok, I'll have to get the 9.8 then. Here's $12,000"
This conversation wasn't entirely unique (although it was paraphrased heavily). I can't see the guy I was talking to pick up the Ex-E until someone else does. It'll happen over time, sure, but it may be hard while the demographic you're speaking of remains on full power Eebs.
...yeah man, you know... after spending 14k nobody will...
Not sure if we’ll ever get a completely silent ebike but it’s nice that manufacturers are getting close.
You know that KTM's electric freeride mx bike costs like 8k, right?
You could have a real electric motocross for less money than one of these pathetically overpriced pretend-motocross.
Pretty? Well, no.
As for costs, well I'm an adult with a decent job and eMTB is my hobby, so cost isn't really a factor.