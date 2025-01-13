Powered by Outside

Review: Trek's 2025 Slash+ 9.9 is a Ridiculously Good Descender

Jan 13, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  


Trek's Slash was our pick for Bike of the Year in 2023, a prize won on the back of the bike's excellent descending capabilities. Following in those footsteps, Trek chose the Slash as the platform for their newest lightweight eMTB, and boy did they stick to the prompt. The Slash+ is an electrified Slash, and nothing else - but that's what makes it so great.

With a TQ motor and battery system, the Slash+ gains some kilos over the analog equivalent, but still comes in at a very impressive total build weight, even with some appropriately capable parts bolted to it. I've been testing the 9.9 build kit, with the 580Wh battery option.
Slash+ 9.9 Details

• 172.2 mm travel rear, 170 mm fork
• Mixed wheel (Small 27.5 only)
• TQ HPR50 motor, 50 Nm torque
• 580Wh, 160Wh extender
• Carbon frame
• 63.4° degree head tube angle (±1° cup available)
• Progression flip chip
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 46 lb, 20.8 kg
• Price: $11,999 USD
trekbikes.com

photo

photo


bigquotesThe Slash+ is the first eMTB I've ridden that regularly tempts me away from my pedal bikes, thanks to its massive battery range and confidence-inspiring downhill performance.Dario DiGiulio



photo

Frame Details

The Slash+ shares quite a bit with the Slash, with nearly all the same adjustments available to the end user. Those include a ±1° head tube angle adjustment, via press-in headset cups, and a high/low progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. The regular Slash fits both 27.5" and 29" rear wheels by changing the lower shock mount hardware, but the Slash+ is mixed-wheel only. Additionally, the smallest size in the range is dual-27.5" only, forgoing that larger front wheel.

All cables are internally guided, and allow for brake and shift lines to be pushed through without any fuss. Like on the Slash, there's ample shuttle downtube protection, with an added layer of "carbon armor" underneath the typical dual density rubber pads.

The battery is fairly easy to remove, and can be accessed via a hatch in front of the bottom bracket. You can swap between the 360 or 580 Wh batteries, or throw a freshly charged unit in there if the ride is long enough to warrant it. For those who want a little extra juice, you can add a 160 Wh external battery to increase your range.

photo
photo
Fender and chainslap guard.

Like the Slash, there's quite a bit of custom molded plastic at the rear end of the bike, with a complex-looking chainslap protector and a little rear fender that hard mounts to the rear triangle. The chainslap noise is improved over the Slash, but still far from silent. In the right circumstances, you can hear a distinct smack of the chain on the completely flat rubber - some STFU (or similar) tape would help. I'm not entirely sure if the little rear fender keeps any dirt out of the linkage, but it doesn't really bug me, so on it remains for now.

One key detail that has improved since the Slash - the lower chain guide. Where the Slash used an MRP guide with a specific spacer configuration that would lead to tons of dropped chains if installed incorrectly, the Slash+ implements a Trek-designed joint that hard mounts to the motor housing and can't be adjusted out of whack. I've experienced zero dropped chains over the very long test period I've had with this bike.

photo
Nice, simple display.
photo
Small detail, but I love how it feels to plug this bike in - great tactile feedback.

photo
Trek loves a spreadsheet.

Geometry & Sizing

The geometry of the Slash+ is very well suited to the terrain it was built around. Steep, feature-laden trails with high speed sections feel like the place where this bike shines, thanks to good front/rear balance and appropriately aggressive angles. The seated position is very comfortable, and stays that way at a variety of saddle heights thanks to the fairly steep actual seat tube angle. Though you can adjust the head tube angle, I'd hesitate to do so for my use case, as it feels perfect for the trails I like to ride the bike on. Folks in flatter areas might prefer a +1° position, as the steering would be a bit more responsive without as much body English required.

Sizing is something of a sore spot with the Slash+, and Trek's eMTB lineup in general. Where their mountain bike lineup features 5-8 sizes per model, the eMTBs are constrained to 4. This won't be an issue for most, as the majority of the typical size block is represented, but those who are either picky about fit numbers or fall outside that size range may be let down. In my case, the frustration was more to do with the stretching of sizes to fit a wider gamut of riders per option, leading away from the fidelity they had with the Slash. In the case of the regular Slash, the 488mm reach of the Large was just about perfect for me, while the Slash+'s 478mm is a touch short for my preference. That said, I've gotten along with the Large just fine, thanks to a 50mm stem.

In general, and particularly with eMTBs, I opt on sizing down versus up, as the smaller chassis favors the steeper, jankier trails I like around here, and keeps things fun without feeling too out of hand. That too-big bike feeling compounds all the more with the added heft of an e-bike.

photo


Suspension Design

As previously mentioned, Trek stuck to their guns with the Slash+, carrying over identical kinematics to the Slash. We found this kinematic to suit a wide variety of riders and terrain, thanks in part to the built in adaptability of a progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. This, coupled with the adjustable hydraulic bottom out in the Vivid rear shock, allows for excellent tuning options for the rider, allowing you to adjust the full range of the stroke to fit your preferences. Obviously, those choices sit within the broad parameters laid out by the Trek engineers, but luckily they didn't get too crazy with things.

photo
Leverage ratio.
photo
Wheel path.

photo
Anti-rise.
photo
Anti-squat.


Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $11999
Travel 172.2mm
Rear Shock RockShox Vivid Ultimate, 230x65mm
Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate, Charger 3.1, 170mm
Headset Trek Angle Adjust
Cassette SRAM XO T-Type
Crankarms SRAM XO T-Type 160mm
Chainguide Trek Built-In
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO T-Type
Chain SRAM XO T-Type
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM XO T-Type
Handlebar Bontrager Line Pro Carbon, 35mm, 27.5mm rise, 780mm width
Stem Bontrager Line Pro, 35x35mm
Grips Bontrager XR Trail Elite
Brakes SRAM Maven Silver
Wheelset Bontrager Line Pro 30 Carbon, TLR Rim Strip
Hubs Bontrager 6-bolt
Tires Bontrager SE5 / SE6, 27.5" / 29"
Seat Bontrager Verse Short Comp
Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS, 170mm, 34.9mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



photo

photo

photo







photo
RIDING THE
Slash+

Test Bike Setup

The parts kit of the Slash+ is mostly excellent, but there are some frustrations in the mix that are worth noting. First off, the 170mm AXS Reverb is too damn short. The only bike I've ridden in the past year where a 170mm dropper felt appropriate was the Specialized Epic, so suffice to say the almost-DH bike Slash+ deserves all the drop you can get. I instantly removed the Bits tool from the steertube - as they always rattle and come loose - and installed a good ol' star fangled nut. One other frustration is with the Line Pro 30 wheelset; more specifically the annoyance is with how few tires seem to fit these wheels. They seem to be outside the ISO standard, and as a result make for difficult tubeless setup with many non-Bontrager tire brands.

Complaints aside, the meaningful elements of the Slash+ 9.9 build feel very well suited to the bike's purview, with suspension, brakes, and drivetrain all performing flawlessly for the duration of the test. On the suspension front, I quickly found a happy place thanks to the similarity to the Slash platform, running 72psi in the Zeb and 210psi in the Vivid with the bike in its linear setting.


Dario DiGiulio
Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 185 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario

Testing Info

The Slash+ feels like a great tool for repeat laps on steep trails, but is also at home on longer wandering missions exploring new areas and accessing some significant objectives. The great battery range and excellent downhill performance make for a uniquely capable bike when it comes to covering difficult ground.

photo


Climbing

This is an eMTB with the same anti-squat, geometry, and body position as the notably impressive Slash, so it goes without saying that it climbs well by bicycle standards. By electric mountain bike standards, it falls into the lightweight eMTB category, where overall weight takes precedent over power delivered at the wheel. That said, the TQ motor can put out an impressive amount of wattage if you're willing to do the same, allowing it to keep up with full-power bikes given the right circumstances. If you're the fittest in your crew, and want to ride the Slash+ while they ride their full power bikes, you can - just don't expect to have an easy time.

Amongst other lightweight eMTBs, the Slash+ holds its own, but blows the competition out of the water when it comes to battery range. Most lightweight eMTBs have batteries in the 300Wh realm, but Trek opted for a larger 580Wh option in the Slash+. It's worth noting that this isn't a standalone in the market, as bikes like the Orbea Rise can be built with a larger battery option should you so desire. That said, the combination of long travel, large battery, efficient motor, and relatively light weight is a bit of a unicorn on the market right now. The Transition Relay comes to mind, but head to the Comparisons section for that.

photo

For me, part of the joy of riding an e-bike is the stupid climbs you can throw yourself at, just to see what's possible. Though the motor output is less punchy than a full-power bike, the Slash+ can still hang. The rear wheel grip pays dividends here, and is helped along by the TQ motor's natural feeling power delivery - you can meter effort in an intuitive way and expect that the bike will follow suit.

My only real complaint on the climbs while aboard the Slash+ comes down to drivetrain noise, and the corresponding drag. You don't feel the drag as you would on a pedal bike, thanks to the motor that's doing all the work, but perception is a hell of a drug and you still hear some grinding if the drivetrain isn't squeaky clean. Folks in dry and clean climates probably won't have much issue with this, but for the gritty and sloppy winter months up here, drivetrain maintenance on a bike with this many pulley wheels can be a bit taxing.


photo


Descending

The Slash was our 2023 Bike of the Year, and the Slash+ was our 2024 eMTB of the Year. Coincidence? I think not. The platform Trek developed for these bikes is stellar, and has enough adjustability baked in to suit different tastes. I found the Slash+ to be one of the more confidence inspiring bikes I've ridden this year, especially where you're moving faster than your brain can process and just reacting to the terrain.

Truth be told, the Slash+ is one of the best descending bikes I've ridden in recent memory, thanks to excellent rear suspension feel, balanced geometry, and that little extra stability that comes from the motor and battery weight. In comparison to the non-motorized Slash, that last detail is the clincher, as it keeps the bike just a bit more planted over chattery trail noise.

On the whole, I preferred the bike in the linear flip chip setting, as it felt more predictable and stable underfoot, with enough of a catch at the end of travel to avoid any ankle pain. The Vivid's hydraulic bottom out feature helps here, though even with that adjuster wide open I never had a harsh bottom out. Those who want to run a coil shock on the bike will probably prefer the progressive setting, and I could see that mode being preferable in areas with more abrupt single hits and ledgier terrain.

The Slash+'s geometry looks good on paper, but feels better in real life. That short static chainstay grows nearly 18mm through travel, and provides stability when you're pushing into the bike the hardest, but also avoids feeling too sprawled out in corners and awkward tech. The balance here is really impressive, as I typically find bikes with lots of rear center growth to be a bit of a handful in those circumstances. Obviously, the design caters towards erasing bumps at speed, and that's where it feels best, but luckily it doesn't come at the cost of predictable cornering.

photo

Under braking, I'd characterize the suspension feel as safe rather than active, but that's a subtle distinction. In other words, if you're scraping down something slow and steep, it puts you in a good position to react to changes in the trail without feeling too exposed. Though this can sometimes encourage a passive ride style, I wouldn't say that's the case with the Slash+, as the bike still rewards strong inputs and good braking technique.


photo
Slash+
photo
Transition Relay

How does it compare?

As mentioned above, the combination of range, build weight, and suspension travel on offer here is still fairly unique in the market, though a few options do exist. One primary competitor that comes to mind is the Transition Relay, which can feature the same travel and build weight, given the right build kit. The 430Wh battery falls short of Trek's 580Wh, and build weights are about a pound or two lighter as a result, but otherwise the bikes are similarly positioned.

I prefer the TQ system to the Fazua, thanks to a higher quality feel, better power delivery, and the silent operation on both climbs and descents. Though you can ride the Fazua system without a battery (as advertised), I don't really foresee many people taking their eMTB out for an analog ride, given the higher weight with no upside.

The standard build of the Relay is a more well-rounded bike than the Slash+, especially for folks who aren't planning on riding the gnarliest trails on a daily basis. The geometry and travel figures lend a hand here, and keep things more fun on mellower terrain. There is a beefier PNW parts kit that will be more competitive with the Slash+'s downhill capability, but the Trek remains a hard bike to beat when it comes to going down gnarly trails fast.

Pricing and sizing are both wins for Transition, with the most expensive Relay build still coming in at $1,500 USD less than the Slash+ 9.9. There isn't a carbon wheel option for the Relay, but the higher end alloy options are solid. Transition offers the Relay in 6 sizes, beating Trek's 4.

photo

Technical Report

Bontrager Line 30 Wheels and Tires: These wheels have shown up on a few Trek builds I've ridden in the past, and while they do most of their wheel duties well, there are some core issues that feel too annoying not to mention. The primary issue I have with the Line 30 wheels comes down to tire fitment, or lack thereof. Tires with a tight bead can be impossible to mount to these wheels, thanks to their inclusion of a rim strip in lieu of traditional tape. If you choose to remove that strip, the rims can then be too loose for some tires, causing issues with inflation and seating. Sure, they do work well with the stock Bontrager tires, and those tires have been greatly improved since their last iteration, but I can't abide by wheels that don't work easily with other tires on the market.

On the Bontrager tire front, things have improved in the grip department, with a significantly better compound, but the casing on the SE5/SE6 tires seen here is too flimsy for a bike this capable. They feel a shade heavier than EXO+, and required rather high pressures to keep stable, diminishing some grip.

RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost: The frame engineers behind the Slash and Slash+ did a fantastic job of maximizing the dropper insertion on these bikes, which makes the inclusion of this dropper all the more disappointing. Sure, wireless is nice, and the integration with the all SRAM/RockShox build makes sense, but a 170mm dropper massively depreciates this bike's descending ability. Luckily, a wireless dropper is very easy to replace with something longer travel, but it's still frustrating to have such an expensive build include a part that really doesn't fit the nature of the bike.

TQ Battery: Midway through the testing period, I encountered a strange issue with the TQ system in the bike. I'd turn the motor on and ride for a moment, but then the bike would turn off and pop up an obscure warning code pertaining to the battery. After contacting support at Trek, they had me swap the battery at their local shop, as would be the case with any customer. Though the issue was attributed to a pre-production battery and shouldn't occur for any consumers, it's worth noting that a standard warranty should take care of the issue quickly.

A quick note on build value: Since there are only two builds available for the Slash+, I'll omit our typical comparison here and just say that they both offer fine value, but for the money I'd like to see the above issues better addressed. A frame-only option for the Slash+ would be awesome, as with so many eMTBs.

photo


Pros

+ Top-notch descending performance
+ Best in class battery range
+ Could be your only bike


Cons

- Limited size range
- Build kits should be better for the price


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Slash+ is the first eMTB I've ridden that regularly tempts me away from my pedal bikes, thanks to its excellent battery range and confidence-inspiring downhill performance. Though I'd still probably choose the regular Slash if I had to choose between the two, the Slash+ is my high bar for lightweight eMTBs to date. Dario DiGiulio





