Review: Trek's 2025 Slash+ 9.9 is a Ridiculously Good Descender

Technical ReportBontrager Line 30 Wheels and Tires:
These wheels have shown up on a few Trek builds I've ridden in the past, and while they do most of their wheel duties well, there are some core issues that feel too annoying not to mention. The primary issue I have with the Line 30 wheels comes down to tire fitment, or lack thereof. Tires with a tight bead can be impossible to mount to these wheels, thanks to their inclusion of a rim strip in lieu of traditional tape. If you choose to remove that strip, the rims can then be too loose for some tires, causing issues with inflation and seating. Sure, they do work well with the stock Bontrager tires, and those tires have been greatly improved since their last iteration, but I can't abide by wheels that don't work easily with other tires on the market.
On the Bontrager tire front, things have improved in the grip department, with a significantly better compound, but the casing on the SE5/SE6 tires seen here is too flimsy for a bike this capable. They feel a shade heavier than EXO+, and required rather high pressures to keep stable, diminishing some grip. RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost:
The frame engineers behind the Slash and Slash+ did a fantastic job of maximizing the dropper insertion on these bikes, which makes the inclusion of this dropper all the more disappointing. Sure, wireless is nice, and the integration with the all SRAM/RockShox build makes sense, but a 170mm dropper massively depreciates this bike's descending ability. Luckily, a wireless dropper is very easy to replace with something longer travel, but it's still frustrating to have such an expensive build include a part that really doesn't fit the nature of the bike. TQ Battery:
Midway through the testing period, I encountered a strange issue with the TQ system in the bike. I'd turn the motor on and ride for a moment, but then the bike would turn off and pop up an obscure warning code pertaining to the battery. After contacting support at Trek, they had me swap the battery at their local shop, as would be the case with any customer. Though the issue was attributed to a pre-production battery and shouldn't occur for any consumers, it's worth noting that a standard warranty should take care of the issue quickly. A quick note on build value:
Since there are only two builds available for the Slash+, I'll omit our typical comparison here and just say that they both offer fine value, but for the money I'd like to see the above issues better addressed. A frame-only option for the Slash+ would be awesome, as with so many eMTBs.
Racing Line Wild Enduros go on okay.
I currently have a DH22 on the rear of my Session and if I needed to get it off away from a workshop (without warm soapy water and long tyre levers etc) I don't think I could. The majority of tyre levers (including Pedros, Park tool) are snapping long before you're getting that tyre off.
I believe the real problem is the consumers paying these prices. As a business, Trek would be crazy to sell anything for less than what people are willing to pay. But if consumers were content with with they had, purchased more budget friendly options, avoided high-end unnecessary tech and builds, then Trek and other brands would respond accordingly.
With all this said, these will likely (and hopefully) be marked down after a while because the price is in fact insane.
Not that I care much about eebs, but there are so many e-articles here (and it’ll be only growing, sadly), that I’m already being aware of their prices and specs. Still no desire to own something so complicated and dependable though. Biking is something simple and just fun (for me at least).
Well, sadly that's not an unfamiliar tale over 2.5 years of Fuel ExE ownership. Two new displays, a new motor, plus a load of other electrical gremlins and error codes. It's a great bike when it's not in the shop.
Would be cool to see PB hang on to these bikes for a long term test because longetivity of the system seems to be an issue, which is a hard pill to swallow after spending that amount of money.
The only thing I'm disappointed about is Trek's decision to do 4 sizes instead of the 5 sizes they have for the regular slash. I'm an average sized guy at 5' 10" (179cm). The sizing puts the medium at definitely too small, and large at probably too big.
There's no size that fits an average sized guy? what are we doing here trek?!?
I considered the Slash+ when I bought my ebike, but couldn't imagine going any bigger than 475 reach. IMO 465-475 is perfect reach for a 179cm rider, although I'm sure other people have their own preferences.
I am looking to buy an EMTB of some kind to get up the hill faster with my boy (19kg including the Shotgun Pro seat and sometimes his 6kg pedal bike or balance bike on my back-pack as well). I pedalled him unassisted for the last two years, but we want to up our range/radius a bit to spice up things. He‘s only getting heavier and less patient. We love riding easy trails together and my wife and I will ride to a trailhead and take turns…
I am fit and don‘t plan to retire my beloved real bike anytime soon. My wife is almost fitter than me - but she slowly convinced me that two emtbs could offer new possibilities for family riding…
Those full fat emtbs give me eyesores however. And I repeatedly browsed the Slash+ and Fuel EXe. I even pedalled a Fuel EXE at a dealer. On the highest assist it zipped along flat ground. I felt it was less weak than many claim. But I haven‘t pedalled it uphill. I am used to spinning away at higher cadences.
But I am unsure if the TAQ motor is strong enough to make a difference hauling my boy up the hill…
Test rides are not available around here unfortunately…
Ps: Geometry FAIL. Medium too small for average Male height of 174-177 cm. Large too big for that average height
The low power lightweight ones are ok but just feel hard work in low power modes due to the weight, which means you tend to ride on full power and use the battery up quickly.
I'd rather have a heavy bike with 40% range left after a super long ride than a bike with a dead battery that feels like a heavy old beast to ride back anywhere.
I'd be interested in your sizing take a little more - for reference I'm also 6'3" and I used to size down to get that easy to maneuver feeling - and a still do ride between 480-490 reach on my pedal bikes. I've spent a lot of time on an XL oso recently with a huge 540 reach and 666 stack while running a 80mm bar and a dual crown. It's kind of broken my brain how good it feels and how well it does on steep jank. Have you ridden this slash in an XL ever or ever tried a larger ebike? based on my anecdotal experience ebike geo and normal bike geo may not track as directly as I originally thought. curious on your take or other editors - esp on our trails here.
I ride a L Nukeproof Megawatt and an XL Mega 290.
The additional stability that the weight brings means I appreciate the smaller overall package for manoeuvrability.
I used to ride a L Mega 290 and it sometimes felt too small, where as the XL Mega feels spot on, as does the L Megawatt.
Currently i’m riding local hill, that has 10-15 minutes uphill on reg bike, u baked in an hour(1 water bottle/ 1k calories), basically 4 laps, otherwise with slight assist u can do more
Good to ignore what seemed to be a trend in an optimal direction (longer but not too long).
Conversely a 450 would seem cramped to me as a tall rider with long arms, but maybe for Med range its a bigger deal than a tall guy with wingspan (?) Also a reach on a higher stack bike would feel quite differnet form the same reach on a lower stack bike - and also depends on the suspension & setttings under it (?) Dunno - just speculating and curious about thoughts on this...
I get things started to get too long, but it makes it easy for me to take this and the Norco HP Sight off of my list given that they have decided to shave 10+mm off of the what the mediums have been settling into for some reason.
Also the bike industry: “so we build a $12,000 bike, it’s really good. Wait, where are you going? We also have this $9000 bike if that’s too much.”
The bike rides amazingly well and I love it. Just frustrated with this small but important part.
still waiting for the range extender from fazua.
I was wondering if I just had a bit of bad luck with two motors, or if the problem is systemic, or if I just to use something like 200 w of assistance.
Joking (?) aside, I still believe that you should be better served by something more powerful in order not to run in at motor's limit for prolonged periods. No machine, except for racing motors where lifespan is not a primary goal, is designed to constantly operate at the upper limit.
Back to your problem. Maybe they have made some changes to SW reducing the time before power cut-off. Have you made any SW updates to EXe in time before you started noticing it?
This is exactly how I feel about my Kenevo SL (in relation to the Enduro). IMO the Kenevo SL should go down in history as one of the best descending trail bikes ever made.
I get it though, some people want power and I wouldn't be mad if the TQ had a little more get up and go. I do like that natural feel though.
I'm moving close to a place with a lot shuttle-specific trails that might eventually have me pining for a DH bike. But wouldn't it be better to spend that money on an ebike and self-shuttle myself on those trails? Though the build options aren't great. The 11k bike is under-spec'd and the better spec one is just outlandishly expensive at $16k. A full XT/Performance Elite build in between would be really good, Either way this is a very pricey option. Should probably just make some new friends to get the shuttling done and spend that money on overseas bike trips and cat treats.
SRAM OEM discount pricing is so cheap compared to other brands, but for something that will have $810 of sales tax alone at our local shop, 170 dropper isn’t balanced on a bike like this.
That said, the TQ50 motor I have in mine must be different to this one in the Slash+ because it absolutely guzzles battery life. A mate on the Fazua 60 motor will use about 1/2 it's battery relative to mine. And it is MUCH stronger in its support / power delivery.
It's so hungry I've had to buy a replacement battery and swap halfway through the ride and that doesn't hide weak support levels.
Never had any issues with fitting tyres on the Bontrager carbon wheels. Maxxis and Pirelli fit very easily. Just as well as the Bontrager tyres are "ditchfinder 2000", especially in the wet.
Most of us who also have eebs use them for 40-60km rides on tech terrain with steeps and on mid mode.
The TQ might just make it with a range extender on in eco
Ie; don’t bother, ride a regular bike or full fat as TQ in eco is essentially not worth it
It’s sounds like a Bosch CX with the 800Wh battery is more your speed. Trek covers that segment with the Rail+.
What power mode are you using? I think the 300W power in the boost mode is very inefficient, I dropped it to 250W and battery life seems heavily improved.
The build on my Fuel Ex-e is 21kgs too. It's very much overbuilt.
Love to see such bikes, do not get have from folks? u literally shuttling up as a warm up, and enjoy downs all day long, why hate ?
Claiming the TQ motor can keep up with a full-size is fantasy at best, and borderline false reporting. I’ve ridden one of these, I’m obsessive with fitness, and I generally consider my chainring size and gear ratio to be part of my toxic personality. And yet, I would have no chance of keeping up with someone on a Bosch CX or similar full size ebike. And even if I could, the battery would be dead in one climb.
The glaring omission of any reliable range data and instead a vague statement about how this bike is ideal for “repeat laps on steep trails” makes it sound like Trek asked them not to say anything about the horrid battery life. I mean, I’m sure this is true if you’re hammering out steep laps that are a quarter mile long. But when I demoed one with a 360 battery, it was down to 14% after a single 1,400 foot climb. If we do the math and adjust for 580wh, this thing still isn’t doing any impressive distance or climbing.
My climbs are steeper than Galbraith which is maybe where he was riding a bunch and thus “repeating laps” but I doubt this thing could do more than two proper laps on Lookout.
Such a weird review. I hope I’m wrong, but this really does seem like Outside is forcing new “revenue streams” upon PinkBike.
As to range data, there isn't a clear and reliable way to talk about range in a relative way. Tires, trail conditions, body weight, etc. A typical full battery use for this bike was 15-20 miles, 5000-6000 feet of climbing, in full boost.
As always, these are just my thoughts, not influenced by anyone.
I wonder if maybe what you were experiencing, the Slash+ motor is tuned for the larger battery and may not be as efficient with the 360.
I’d take something with the Bosch sx
