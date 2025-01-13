Review: Trek's 2025 Slash+ 9.9 is a Ridiculously Good Descender

Technical Report

Bontrager Line 30 Wheels and Tires:

RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost:

TQ Battery:

A quick note on build value:

These wheels have shown up on a few Trek builds I've ridden in the past, and while they do most of their wheel duties well, there are some core issues that feel too annoying not to mention. The primary issue I have with the Line 30 wheels comes down to tire fitment, or lack thereof. Tires with a tight bead can be impossible to mount to these wheels, thanks to their inclusion of a rim strip in lieu of traditional tape. If you choose to remove that strip, the rims can then be too loose for some tires, causing issues with inflation and seating. Sure, they do work well with the stock Bontrager tires, and those tires have been greatly improved since their last iteration, but I can't abide by wheels that don't work easily with other tires on the market.On the Bontrager tire front, things have improved in the grip department, with a significantly better compound, but the casing on the SE5/SE6 tires seen here is too flimsy for a bike this capable. They feel a shade heavier than EXO+, and required rather high pressures to keep stable, diminishing some grip.The frame engineers behind the Slash and Slash+ did a fantastic job of maximizing the dropper insertion on these bikes, which makes the inclusion of this dropper all the more disappointing. Sure, wireless is nice, and the integration with the all SRAM/RockShox build makes sense, but a 170mm dropper massively depreciates this bike's descending ability. Luckily, a wireless dropper is very easy to replace with something longer travel, but it's still frustrating to have such an expensive build include a part that really doesn't fit the nature of the bike.Midway through the testing period, I encountered a strange issue with the TQ system in the bike. I'd turn the motor on and ride for a moment, but then the bike would turn off and pop up an obscure warning code pertaining to the battery. After contacting support at Trek, they had me swap the battery at their local shop, as would be the case with any customer. Though the issue was attributed to a pre-production battery and shouldn't occur for any consumers, it's worth noting that a standard warranty should take care of the issue quickly.Since there are only two builds available for the Slash+, I'll omit our typical comparison here and just say that they both offer fine value, but for the money I'd like to see the above issues better addressed. A frame-only option for the Slash+ would be awesome, as with so many eMTBs.