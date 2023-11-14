Review: Trickstuff Piccola C22 Brakes - Light, Powerful, & Pricey

The Trickstuff Piccola C22s are beautiful objects, with excellent performance to match. Their smart design, impressively low weight, and remarkable stopping power are all worth noting, but so is the slightly unusual lever feel. If a more linear pull is compelling to you, or if you just want a different feel compared to more common options, then these might be the ticket. They truly are powerful enough to run on a more serious gravity-oriented bike, and might fit the build perfectly if the theme is a diamond-encrusted lightweight enduro rig.

— Dario DiGiulio