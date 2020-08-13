Review: Troy Lee Designs D4 Carbon Helmet

Troy Lee Designs' D4 helmet has a pedigree that can be traced all the way back to 1996, when the original Daytona debuted. That was the era of Nico Vouilloz and Shaun Palmer, a time of rapid progression by mountain bike riders and manufacturers alike. In the years since, Troy Lee Designs' helmets have evolved – the D2 came next, followed by the D3, and then, you guessed it, the D4, which first started showing up in the fall of 2019.



The D4 builds on the foundation left by the three previous versions, and it's the lightest carbon-shelled DH race helmet that TLD has ever produced. My size large test helmet weighed in at 971 grams, right in line with TLD's claimed weight of 1,000 grams, give or take a bit. For comparison, a Fox Rampage Pro Carbon weighs 1,230 grams, and a Bell Full 9 weighs 1,122 grams.



TLD D4 Carbon Details

• Weight: 971 grams (large)

• TeXtreme carbon shell

• MIPS C2 liner

• 24 vents

• 6 color options

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2X

• 3-year warranty

• CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952-DH certified

• MSRP: $575 USD

• www.troyleedesigns.com

• Weight: 971 grams (large)• TeXtreme carbon shell• MIPS C2 liner• 24 vents• 6 color options• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2X• 3-year warranty• CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952-DH certified• MSRP: $575 USD