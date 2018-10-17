PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet

Oct 17, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review


Troy Lee Designs have been making helmets for over twenty years, starting with their very popular Edge in the '90s and moving on to downhill full face helmets from there. Their range has always been fairly narrow, but they've remained some of the most desirable on the market. The Stage is their first lightweight full face helmet designed for enduro racing. It has the silhouette of their hugely popular D3, but with lots of material removed to give it the sort of venting that you would expect to find in a trail lid.

Unlike some other well ventilated full face helmets on the market the Stage's chin piece isn't designed to be removable, but this is one of the reasons why it was possible to make it so light. At a 685g for the M/L, it is the lightest helmet on the market to conform to the full DH testing standards.

It is offered in three sizes, going from XS up to 2XL to fit head circumferences from 54cm to 62cm, and two thicknesses of pads are included. It is offered in 'Race' and 'Stealth' variants for a total of five different colorways, which should offer something for everyone, but the technical features of both options are identical. The Stealth Race in Silver / Navy is reviewed here. Retail price is $295 USA, $375 CAN, £275 or €329.99.



Stage Details
• Intended use: Enduro
• Fibre reinforced Polylite shell
• Combination of dual density EPS and EPP foam
• MIPS liner
• Total of 25 vents
• Various sizes of X-static moisture wicking, odor reducing, liners, neck rolls, and cheek pads
• CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952, ASTM F2032, and AS/NZS 2063-2008 certified
• Size: XS/S (54-56cm), M/L (57-59cm), XL/2X (60-62cm)
• Weight: 685 grams / 24.16oz, size M/L (actual)
• MSRP: $295 USD
troyleedesigns.com


Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
The large opening comfortably fits most goggles on the market.

Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
Large vents keep the air moving, even on warmer days.


Details

Troy Lee have not only been working hard on the weight and ventilation of the Stage, but also the safety, which is appreciated in a time when everyone is charging harder on rowdier terrain than ever, and the effects of repeated concussions are becoming more widely known. The helmet utilizes a system of two different densities of EPS and also EPP foam in order to more effectively protect your brain from both small and large impacts. The lower density EPS should increase the impact time of smaller hits, reducing the force on your brain and thus injury. In harder crashes the higher density EPS is intended to absorb the energy that the first layer can't handle. The MIPS system has also been employed in order to help manage off-axis/rotational impacts. The various safety standards it meets or exceeds is quite extensive: CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952, ASTM F2032, and AS/NZS 2063-2008. If the various codes mean nothing to you then the fact that it meets the same standards as a regular full face helmet should.

Ventilation and air flow were another priority in the design, and for this reason there are 11 air intake vents and 15 exhaust ports with deep channels to funnel fresh air over the head in between the two. The very front of the chin piece is particularly open to help with getting air into your lungs on a mid-stage sprint.

Other nice touches include the Fidlock magnetic buckle that can easily be closed with one hand; various thicknesses of moisture wicking, odor neutralizing liners, neck rolls, and cheek pads, and the anodized aluminum visor hardware, which adds a touch of class and provides 40mm of visor adjustment.


Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
The Fidlock magnetic buckle allows for easy one-handed operation while still being secure.
Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
40mm of visor adjustment is offered from the aluminum hardware that is designed to break away in a crash.
Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
A MIPS liner is fitted for additional protection and deep internal channels to move large volumes of air over your head.
Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review
The liner and all pads are removable for cleaning and various thicknesses are provided to adjust the fit. A helmet bag is also included.


In Action

When I put the Stage on it was a comfortable fit; the choice of padding thicknesses helping with this, but it did feel more like an open face trail helmet than the secure feel from a full-blown DH full face. I think this is down to the thinner padding used in order to keep the weight down and air flowing, like an open face, rather than the cushy, padded feel from a DH helmet. On the other hand, it was very airy and didn't feel much warmer than an open face helmet. The cheek pads are cut back and away from your jaw, which makes breathing easier and give it a less claustrophobic fit than a DH helmet.

The Fidlock closure is very handy, and can even be used to connect the strap with one hand while riding. The straps that the Fidlock are attached to did cause a bit of an issue – they aren't in a Y shape, as you find in an open face, but ran straight down like a normal full face. This would be fine, but the lack of padding on these straps resulted in them pulling against my ear lobes and becoming uncomfortable on long rides. Some padding on these straps would solve this problem and hopefully this is addressed at some point.

Another compromise made in the quest for ventilation is that despite all of Troy Lee's work on safety it still doesn't feel as confidence inspiring as the current crop of DH helmets. The very open design, which is essential to keep it cool, also meant that I felt more exposed. The noise from the wind rushing over my ears created the illusion of speed, like an open face. I suspect that is one reason why I feel so safe in a traditional full face.

Finally, and this is a small thing, but the lack of any foam or mesh in the chin piece resulted in being much more likely to inhale flies or flying debris on the trail.


Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Review


Thoughts

The new generation of lightweight full-face helmets designed with enduro racing in mind are great, but I do have concerns about them replacing regular full face helmets due to the numerous large vents that make them so cool. As I've explained, the Stage meets or exceeds all the DH helmet standards, but is an undeniable fact that more large vents increase the likelihood that a sharp object could get through.

Many helmet manufacturers argue that these standards I've talked so much about are lagging behind what is required. Research and high profile athletes facing problems due to repeated concussions have shown that more can be done to reduce brain injury, so the standards should be moving forward with technological advancement in order for us to confident that we are being protected as well as possible. Usually, these standards are set to cover helmets across a range of cycling disciplines by government organizations that move more slowly than the rapidly evolving world of mountain bikes.

It is my view that these new 'enduro helmets' should be considered to be more protective trail helmets, rather than a DH helmet with better ventilation. I personally will be sticking with a full on DH helmet when going to a bike park or shuttling, but will happily reach for the Stage when heading out the door on a trail ride, or need better cooling and lighter weight for enduro racing.


Pinkbike's Take
bigquotes The Stage is a great lightweight enduro helmet that gives riders the Troy Lee style that many want.Paul Aston







25 Comments

  • + 15
 I feel like this review really missed the mark by not even mentioning the Fox Proframe for comparison.
  • + 12
 Dat goggle strap placement tho...
  • + 1
 I can tell you were making sure it didn't cover vents. Classy.
  • + 6
 I'm sorry but I found this review to be useless. There was no mention of how well the helmet ventilates on hot days or long climbs and no comparison to the Proframe or Parachute etc. How well did the pads deal with sweat management? Can you fit goggles under the peak? Did you try it with different pads thicknesses? Was is stable on your had on rough sections? etc etc etc. All I read was a comparison to a DH lid, which this helmet was obviously not meant to be.
  • + 1
 Fully agree with everything mentioned. Far too many words were focused on advocating proper helmet standards as opposed to doing a proper review.
  • + 1
 Being honest I was happy with the comparison with the dh lid, I’m looking for something with that level of protection and lighter and this review was helpful
  • + 2
 Normally we have commenters who ignore all the manufacturer's safety work; and just say that it doesn't 'feel as strong' as their D3, or moto helmet; and for that reason it simply MUST be inferior. But here the reviewer has done it for us. What on earth shall we argue about now?
  • + 2
 I love the concept. I keep my D3 for when I don't pedal, and have a Fox Flux for 90% of my riding. A few times I've caught myself thinking I wouldn't mind a full face, with something like this I'd wear it almost all the time.
  • + 2
 Got one, love it, super comfy, much stronger feeling than a ProFrame - I will still use my D3 for days in the alps, or doing more stupid stuff, but this is great for local bike parks, or where there is a need to pedal up! I'm still in agreement that there is potential for a stick through a vent to injure you, but its still a world above a half shell!
  • + 1
 Big fan, used to have a full face, and it was HOT. I'm now on the fence between, "I'm bad, and I'll probably smash my face" and, "My iXS Richie Schley is like wearing a cloud, and you've never smashed your face before..................." How often do people typically smash their faces?
  • + 1
 The front opening looks usefully bigger than my Parachute, which is a bit snug on Oakley goggles. And the buckle looks easier then the PITA d-ring on the Parachute. But the venting looks pretty much identical to my A1, and that's probably warmer than the Parachute. So I imagine the Stage wouldn't be much fun for a long summer transition... Though I always find it pays to pop the cheek pads out for the climbs when it's hot. Just don't lose them!
  • + 1
 The cheek pads are super close to the lower-front part of the ear. Beware.

Also, the top center has a ridge in it, so if you plan on sticking a light up there, it's not gonna sit very well.

Bonus: the mouth opening is big enough to drink/squirt water from a bottle from. Props if you can manage to spit out it.
  • + 4
 I’d rather throw £300 on this than a waterproof onesie
  • + 1
 I wonder what is the probability of landing on a sharp object, that can get through a large vent. IMO it must be low. But who knows.
  • + 2
 Not sure why, but I fancy a Martini right now.
  • + 1
 Olive one too!
  • + 1
 But the aerodynamic drag from his visor being that high. Would also hate to snag it on a low hanging branch or fallen tree.
  • + 1
 Hey, a full face light enough that I can finally replace my carbon fiber Troy Lee Daytona from 1996!
  • + 2
 If you're still rocking the same helmet since 1996 you're either riding safe enough to just ride in a half shell or you really shouldn't still be wearing that helmet
  • + 2
 @dh1stan: Just for trail riding when I ride my 95-98 vintage bikes once or twice a year =). I have every other Troy full face too (including an SE3 moto), going back to my 1994ish Edge. But none are as light as the D1 (Daytona).
  • + 1
 @dh1stan: Super-aggro trail riding I should say — bikes like an Uzzi DH, Uzzi SL, Kona Hot, Litespeeds, and some older rides like a Crosstrac Sonoma that just begs you to wear a full face with its Firestone airbag rear shock, haha.
  • + 1
 Becoming Canadian, 495 AUS schmacker. Good lookin lid though.
  • - 1
 Bell super DH is better. Plus their MIPS rotational is amazing.
  • + 1
 It’s not better if it doesn’t fit your head, I have a TLD stage helmet because it fit the best out of the Super DH, Proframe and Leatt version. Bonus that it’s very light and well ventilated and doesn’t look like the helmet is three sizes too big for your head like the proframe.
  • + 1
 @mrfish: I thought the leatt want DH certified

Post a Comment



