Review: TruTune Suspension Inserts Unlock More Travel

While it's tricky to get your head around how it works, TruTune does a very simple job: it makes air-sprung forks less progressive. In that sense, it does what it sets out to do, allowing access to more travel, with less harshness on big hits, albeit at the necessary expense of reduced support and bottom-out resistance. Obviously, that isn't something everyone needs. But because some modern long-travel forks are very progressive, and given they're not exclusively ridden at Rampage, plenty of riders could benefit from the ability to go more linear than zero volume spacers.

— Seb Stott